Los Amigos
5711 MacCorkle Avenue Southeast
Charleston, WV 25309
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.99+
- Guacamole$4.99+
- Bean Dip$5.99+
- Spinach Dip$4.99+
- Los Amigos Sampler$11.99
Nachos with ground beef, cheese quesadilla and chicken taquito. Topped with lettuce, cheese dip, tomato and shredded cheese.
- Chunky Guacamole$8.99
- Queso Fundido$6.99+
- Amanda Dip$4.99+
- Street Corn$6.99
- Carne Asada Fries$12.99
Fries topped with cheese, steak, pico,guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Dip Texano$11.99
Steak,chicken, and shrimp
Kids Plate
- 1.Burrito And Taco$5.99
- 2. Taco And Enchillada$5.99
- 3. Enchillada, Rice, And Beans$5.99
- 4. Taco, Rice, And Beans$5.99
- 5. Chicken Nuggets And Fries$5.99
- 6. Hamburger And Fries$5.99
- 7. Grilled Cheese And Fries$5.99
- 8. Cheese Burger And Fries$5.99
- 9. Corn Dog And Fries$5.99
- 10. Mac & Cheese And Fries$5.99
- 11. Mozzarella Sticks And Fries$5.99
- 12. Cheese Quesadilla And Rice$5.99
- 13. Chicken, rice, and cheese$6.99
- 14. Steak, rice, and cheese$7.99
Lunch
- Los Amigos Lunch$8.99
Choose 1 of the following items below. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Burrito Arizona$8.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with potato, chorizo, egg, and cheese
- Lunch Fajita$10.25
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with green pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice,beans, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese,and diced tomatoes
- Lunch Chimichanga$8.99
deep fried or soft tortilla filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream, shredded cheese, and diced tomato.
- Quesadilla Supreme$12.99
Quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice or beans, lettuce sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad$9.99
Fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese dip.
- Burrito Loco$9.99
Jumbo burrito filled with chicken or ground beef, rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, vheese dip and tomato.
- Enchillada Supreme$8.99
Two shredded chicken emchilladas topped with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Sewrved with rice and beans.
- Chicken Soup$7.75
Grilled chicken, rice, pico. and avocado in a chicken broth served with tortilla chips.
- Chipotle Burrito$11.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce.
- Garden Chicken Burrito$10.99
Jumbo burrito filled with grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, lettuce,tomato, and rice. Topped with cheese dip tomato and lettuce.
- Burrito Amigo$10.99
Jumbo burrito filled with grilled chicken, grilled onions, and rice. topped with cheese dip and pico.
Steak
- T-Bone Amigo$20.75
T-bone steak cooked with onions, mushrooms,and fried potato wedges, served with a tossed salad.
- Steak Mexicano$19.99
Rib-eye steak cut into pieces cooked with onions, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole slad, and three tortillas.
- La Paz Steak$20.75
Rib-eye steak cooked with zucchini, squash, mushroom, bell peppers,and onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Steak Con Camaron$22.00
Rib-eye steak cooked with shrimp, onions, and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.
- El Alambre$14.99
Grilled steak cooked with ham, bacon, green peppers, and onion. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
- Steak Ranchero$20.75
Grilled rib-eye steak topped with red sauce. Served with rice, beans,threev tortillas and gucamole salad.
- Carne Asada$18.75
Thinly sliced rib-eye cooked with onions. Served with rice, beans, three tortillas, and a guacamole salad.
- Chile Colorado$14.99
Grilled steak cooked with hot red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
Chicken
- Pollo Ranchero$16.75
Boneless chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
- Popeye$14.99
Grilled chicken cooked with spinach, mushroom, onion and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and three tortillas.
- Pollo Fundido$13.99
Two burritos filled with shredded chicken and mozzarella cheese deep fried. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce tomato, and shredded cheese.
- Enchilladas Verdes$13.99
Three grilled chicken enchilladas topped with fresh mexican cheese, green sauce, and sour cream. Served with cilantro limed rice and black beans.
- Chori Pollo$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
- Pollo Loco$14.75
Chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Cancun$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with steamed vegetables and cheese dip, Served with rice and beans.
- Pollo Boracho$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with green peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Hawaiian Pollo$16.99
Grilled chicken mixed with ham and pineapple, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
- Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken on lettuce with green peppers, onions, shredded cheese, tomato, and croutons.
Seafood
- Enchilladas Marinas$16.99
Three enchilladas stuffed with crab meat, shrimp,peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with white cilantro lime rice, black beans, and avacodo slices.
- Arroz Con Mariscos$16.99
Grilled shrimp and scallops on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad.
- Camarones A La Diabla$16.99
Shrimp cooked with a spicy sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and pico.
- Tilapia Amigo$13.99
Grilled tilapia served with rice and steamed vegetables.
- Veracruz$17.99
Grilled shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes. Served with rice steamed vegetables and three tortillas.
- Los Amigos Camaron$17.99
Shrimp cooked in butter, pico, and garlic sauce.Served with rice and a tossed salad.
- Seafood Chimichanga$15.99
Jumbo chimichanga filled with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
- Cancun Salad$12.99
Grilled shrimp on lettucewith green peppers, onions, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and croutons.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
Nachos
- Special Nachos$11.99
ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Nachos Amigos$12.99
Grilled chicken and beans and cheese dip.
- La Hacienda Nachos$11.99
Ground beef, pico, and jalapenos
- Nacho Diablo Grande$16.99
shrimp, scallops, crab meat, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, chile relleno. Topped with cheese dip.
- Nacho Supreme$12.99
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Fajita Nachos$14.99
Your choice of meat cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheeswe dip and served with a guacamole salad.
- Nacho Fajita Texanos$16.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and a guacamole salad.
- Chipotle Nachos$14.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo, pico, guacamole, sour cream, cheese dip. and chipotle sauce.
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Verde$11.75
Big quesadilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and green sauce on top.
- Quesadilla Special$13.99
Big quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken and grilled mushroom. Topped with cheese dip and served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Supreme$12.99
Quesadilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice or beans, lettuce sour cream, and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Fajita$14.99
Big quesadilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Seved with lettuce sour cream, and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Mexicanas$14.99
Two grilled chicken or steak quesadillas cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Sserved with lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.
- Seafood Quesadilla$16.75
Big quesadilla stiuffed with shrimp, scallops, vrab meat, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Sserved with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Sincronizada$13.99
Big quesadilla stuffed with chicken or steak, green pepper, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce and pico.
- Quesadilla Texana$16.99
Big quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, green pepper, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.99
Big quesadilla stuffed with zucchini, mushroom,spinach, and squash, Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Jumbo Grilled Chicken Or Steak Quesadilla$10.99
umbo quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese dip.
Tacos
- Street Tacos$14.99
Three tacos of your choice served with rice and beans
- Ensenada Fish Tacos$15.99
Three fried fish tacos with lettuce, pico, cheese, purple cabbage, and chipotle sauce.
- Ensenada Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Three fried breaded shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico, cheese, purple cabbage, chipotle, and mango sauce
- Quesa Birria Tacos$15.99
Three birria tacos with onion, cilantro, and rice and beans on the side.
Sides
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Rice$3.50
- Black Beans$3.50
- White Cilantro Lime Rice$3.50
- Rice And Beans$4.99
- White Rice And Black Beans$4.99
- Grilled Chicken$8.99+
- Steak Side$8.99+
- Shrimp Side$6.99+
- Quesadilla Shredded Cheese$7.99
- Quesadilla Ground Beef$7.99
- Beef Taco$2.25
- Enchillada$2.75+
- Steak Taco$3.50
- Beef Taco Supreme$2.50
- Carnita Taco$3.50
- Taquitos$6.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99+
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
- Shrimp Taco$4.25
- Al Pastor Taco$3.50
- Tamale$3.85+
- Tortillas$1.50
- pico$1.99
- queso rallado$1.99
- sour cream$1.99
- Burrito$5.99
- French Fries$3.25
- Chile torreado$3.99
- Veg Cancun$6.99
- Veg Fajita$6.99
- Jalapeno fresco$1.99
- Jalapeno de vinagre$1.99
- Chorizo$3.99
- Rice with Cheese dip$3.99
- Salsa Picosa$1.99
Burritos
- Pork Daddy$14.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with carnita, cilantro lime rice and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and salsa verde.
- Burritos Deluxe$12.99
Two burritos, one chicken with beans and one ground beef with beans. Topped with lettuce and sour cream.
- Burrito Californiano$14.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico.
- Burritos Mexicanos$14.99
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese dip.
- Burrito Texano$16.50
Jumbo burrito filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, and cheese dip.
- Cheese Steak Burritos$13.99
Two steak and bean burritos topped with cheese dip and pico.
- Burrito Roqueta$13.99
Two grilled chicken burritos with grilled onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico. Served with rice.
- Seafood Burrito$16.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce sour cream, guacamole, and rice.
- Vegetarian Burrito$13.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, mushroom, spinach, black beans, and cilantro, lime rice. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and cheese dip.
- Burrito Bowl$13.99
Your choice of meat served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
- El Patron$14.99
Jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled onion, chorizo, rice, black beans. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajita$15.99+
Cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
- Steak Fajita$16.99+
Cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$17.99+
Cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
- Texas Fajita$17.99+
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, mushroom, cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
- Special Amigo Fajita$18.99+
Chicken, steak,shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, and mushroom fajitas cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole slaad, and three tortillas.
- Seafood Fajita$18.99
Shrimp, scallops, and crab meat fajita cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and are served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas
- Pina Del Mar$19.99
Half of a fresh pineapple stuffed with shrimp, scallops, crab meat, ham, bacon, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.
- Pina Loca$17.99
Half of a fresh pineapple stuffed with chicken or steak, ham, onions, bell peppers, and cheese.
- Mixed Fajita$16.99
Combinations
House Specialties
- Mexican Burger$13.75
Bacon, cheese stuffed jalapeno, onion, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese, served with fries
- Chilaquiles$12.99
corn tortilla cooked with chicken, green peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans and two eggs on top.
- Yolandas$12.99
Three chicken enchilladas served with rice lettuce and guacamole
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.99
Grilled chicken o a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad Fajita$14.50
Fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with green peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Hibachi Dinner$20.99
Grilled rib eye and chicken breast topped with hibachi sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Carnitas$15.50
Pork chunks served with rice, beans, three tortillas, and a guacamole salad.
- Chile Verde$15.99
Pork chunks served with green tomatillo sauce, rice, beans, three tortillas, and a guacamole salad
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.99
Four fried vorn taquitos topped with chipotle sauce and cheese dip (two chicken and two shredded beef) served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Amigo Special$17.99
Grilled rib-eye and grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, three tortillas, and guacamole salad.
- Fajita Chimichanga$14.99
Jumbo deep fried tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Chimichanga Amigos$13.99
Four deep fried chimichangas (two chicken and two beef) served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad$9.99
Fried tortilla bowl filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese dip.
- Taco Salad Texano$14.99
Fried tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese dip.
- Molcajete$25.99
Rib-eye, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, and green salsa. Served on a hot stone with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream,and guacamole.
- Enchillada Super Rancheras$13.99
Five enchilladas, one chicken, one ground beef, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Tri Color Enchilladas$13.99
5 shredded chicken enchilladas topped with red sauce, green sauce, and cheese dip.
- Special Combo$17.99
Tamale, chile relleno, enchillada, taco, and burrito. Seved with rice and beans
- Chimichangas$13.99
Desserts
- Flan$3.50
Traditional Mexico city style caramel cream custard
- Sopapillas$3.25
Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter, and cinnamon
- Fried Ice Cream$5.99
Topped with whipped cream.cinnamon, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, honey, and sprinkles.
- Fried Cheesecake$5.99
- Banana Chimichanga$6.99
- Churros$6.99
- Tres Leches Cake$6.99
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5711 MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, Charleston, WV 25309