Los Andes Restaurant



Appetizer (O.O)

Ceviche Martini

$17.00

A delightful medley of seafood consisting of fresh diced barramundi, squid, shrimp, kiwi mussels, tossed with a cilantro, rocoto and garlic leche de tigre, served in a martini glass, garnished with cancha and choclo

Choros a la Chalaca

$16.00

8 kiwi mussels chilled and tossed in a rocoto leche de tigre, topped with a chalaca salsa consisting of diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, choclo and cancha

Causa Limena

$15.00

Whipped aji amarillo potato with avocado puree, topped with a homemade chicken salad and finished with huancaina crema

Championes Rellenos

$14.00

Button Mushrooms stuffed with choclo, fire roasted peppers, ritz crackers and rocoto, topped with queso blanco and finished with a chimichurri butter

empanada de queso

$4.00

empanada de pollo

$4.00

empanada andina

$5.00

Filled with shredded short beef rib, golden raisins, onion served with mint rocoto crema

Ensalada/Sopa (O.O)

Ensalada con Quinoa

$15.00

Organic quinoa tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach and red onions, finished with tamarindo vinaigrette and feta cheese.

Chef Special (O.O)

Lobster Paella

$66.00

A **1 1/2 lb Hard Shell Maine Lobster**, served with our paella

Entree (O.O)

bisteca a lo pobre

$28.00

Grilled Black Angus NY strip Butterflied served with au jus, sweet plantains, french fries, white rice and topped with an over easy egg

pollo los andes

$24.00

Strips of chicken breast, sautéed with chorizo, cherry and banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, finished in a garlic-wine broth, served on a bed of steak fries, topped with mozzarella cheese and scallions

pollo napolitano

$25.00

Chicken breast lightly coated with seasoned flour, pan seared and layered with queso blanco and prosciutto, served over a bed of mashed potatoes along with grilled asparagus and finished in a mushroom Andina sauce.

envuelto de pollo

$25.00

Fresh chicken breast, layered with fire roasted peppers, queso blanco, spinach, and mushrooms, rolled and encrusted with seasoned ritz crackers, finished in the broiler, served over an aji amarillo cream sauce, served with your choice of mashed potatoes or white rice

lechon al horno

$26.00

Bolivian Style slow roasted pork shank, white rice, roasted potato, carrots, fried sweet plantains and chalaca salsa

chaufa aeropuerto

$29.00

Peruvian fried rice with strips of crispy pork belly, shrimp, diced chicken breast, ginger soy sauce and an egg omelet, finished with a rocoto chili glaze

lomo saltado

$27.00

Chifa influenced wok sautéed angus sirloin strips, tomatoes, onions, kiko soy, beef stock, red wine vinegar and cilantro, served with steak fries and white rice

chicharron

$22.00

Bolivian Style Confit fried Pork Ribs, fried potato, queso blanco, salsa criolla over veggie chaufa rice

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken tenders and French fries

Salchipapas

$10.00

Medallions of chorizo served with french fries and finished with salsa gulf

Del Mar (O.O)

903 tasting

$40.00

Mixto Barramundi, squid, octopus, shrimp, Peruvian bay scallop, choclo, tossed with rocoto, aji limo and leche de tigre Jaleita A peruvian fisherman fried seafood medley consisting of kiwi mussels, clams, shrimp, squid, barramundi battered with a aji amarillo buttermilk, dusted with flour, fried and topped with salsa criolla severed with fried yucca, cancha and crema tartar Arroz con Mariscos p.e.i mussels, calamari, shrimp, sautéed with diced bell peppers, peas, aji panca and aji Amarillo rice

salmon aymara

$29.00

Faroe island blackened with Peruvian espresso and Andean spices, served over grilled asparagus, veggie chaufa rice, and finish with a bearnaise sauce

jalea

$31.00

A Peruvian fisherman fried seafood medley, consisting of peruvian bay scallop, shrimp, pota, kiwi mussels, squid, and barramundi battered with a aji amarillo butter milk, fried and topped with a salsa criolla, served with fried yucca, choclo, cancha, plantain chips and crema tartar

chimpun callao

$33.00

A Peruvian seafood medley of 1/2 Jalea and 1/2 Ceviche Clasico served with fried yucca, cancha and choclo

paella clasica

$32.00

Chorizo, strips of chicken breast, squid, p.e.i. mussels, little necks, shrimp and english peas, sautéed in a garlic butter-wine broth, simmered in saffron rice

pachamanca del mar

$44.00Out of stock

7oz Paiche, Spanish octopus, kiwi mussels, Peruvian bay scallop and shrimp in a pachamanquera sauce, served with choclo, fingerling potatoes, and chalaca salsa

ceviche clasico

$31.00

Fresh barramundi, squid, clams, kiwi mussels, gently tossed with cilantro pureed garlic, rocoto, fresh squeeze lime juice, alongside sweet potatoes, cancha and choclo, served with a shot of leche de tigre

ceviche mixto

$33.00

Our Ceviche Clasico with aji limo, aji amarillo, and rocoto pepper

De La Parrilla (O.O)

Parrillada Andina

$56.00

10oz Argentinian Ribeye, short beef ribs, aji panca chicken thigh, house made chorizo criollo, fried yucca, ensalada russa and your choice of white rice, mashed potatoes, and arroz con queso *serves 2

pobre vegetarino

$22.00

Veggie Chaufa rice, sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomato, basil, fried onion rings, fried sweet plantains, topped with grilled asparagus, topped with a sunny egg.

10oz Ribeye Andina

$30.00

**10oz Ribeye** grilled to perfection, topped with choclo, mushroom, and sundried tomatoes, in a madeira wine reduction, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

16oz Ribeye Andina

$40.00

16 oz. Angus ribeye grilled to perfection, topped with choclo, mushroom, and sundried tomatoes, in a madeira wine reduction, served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

churrasco al gaucho

$40.00

16 oz Black Angus Ribeye grilled to your liking, served with ensalada russa, fried yucca, chimichurri and choice of white rice, mashed potatoes, or arroz con queso

10oz Ribeye Anticuchero

$30.00

**10oz Ribeye** grilled and basted with anticuchera, topped with sautéed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and basil, over a vegetable chaufa rice, finished with onion strings and a sunny side egg.

16oz Ribeye Anticuchero

$40.00

16 oz. Angus ribeye, grilled and basted with anticuchera, topped with sautéed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and basil, over a vegetable chaufa rice, finished with onion strings and a sunny side egg.

Sides (O.O)

arroz con queso

$6.00

arroz blanco

$5.00

ensalasa russa

$6.00

yucca frita

$6.00

platano frito

$7.00

french fries

$6.00

mashed potatoes

$6.00

yellow rice

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

chef salad

$4.00

huevos frito

$1.50

veggie chaufa

$6.00

Desserts (O.O)

Flan

$10.00

Tres Leche

$10.00

Drinks (O.O)

Red Sangria (TO GO)

$12.00

a refreshing and fruity blend of liquors, fruit juices and red wine **Must be 21+ to order, ID's will checked when picking up order**

Pink Sangria (TO GO)

$13.00

a stronger blend of pisco, rosé wine, guava juice and pineapple juice topped with sparkling brut wine glass **Must be 21+ to order, ID's will checked when picking up order**

All hours
Sunday2:45 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! **Please note that some menu item's pricing are different from online menu** due to market inconveniences

Location

903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence, RI 02908

Directions

