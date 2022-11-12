A map showing the location of Los Arcos 3798 Nolensville PikeView gallery

Los Arcos 3798 Nolensville Pike

3798 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.75+

Fresh Guacamole

$8.99

Guacamole

$3.49

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.25

Tacos Gobernador

$13.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.50

Panela Asada

$11.50

Choriqueso

$11.50

Queso Oaxaca Fundido

$12.50

Nachos

Quesadillas

Rice Dip

$6.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

Beef Dip

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Tacos

$6.25

Kid's Enchilada

$6.25

Kid's Burrito

$6.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Kid's Little Chicken Loco

$6.25

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.25

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

Kid's Tacos Autenticos

$6.25

Taqueria del Pueblo

Aut de Carne Asada

$3.50

Aut de Pollo

$3.50

Aut de Al Pastor

$3.50

Aut de Chorizo

$3.50

Aut de Lengua

$3.50

Aut de Camaron

$3.50

Aut de Carnitas

$3.50

Charcoal Grilled Steaks

Arrachera al Carbon

$23.50

16 oz Bone-In Ribeye & Shrimp Vaquero

$30.50

T-Bone a la Parrilla

$24.50

T-Bone Steak Mexicano

$21.50

Carne Asada a la Parrilla

$19.50

Carne en su Jugo

$17.50

Costillas de Res al Carbon

$24.50

Molcajetes

Molcajete de Arrachera y Camarones

$24.50

Molcajete de Mariscos

$26.50

Molcajete de Lengua

$23.50

Molcajete Jalisco

$23.50

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.50

Los Arcos Faj

$21.99

Faj del Rancho

$19.50

Faj Jal

$19.50

Faj de Camaron

$17.99

Faj del Mar

$21.50

Faj Veg

$14.50

Faj Palapa

$21.50

Alambres

$19.50

Faj Nachos

$18.50

Faj Taco S

$13.50

Faj N. Jal

$18.50

Faj Quesa

$13.50

Pancho P

$8.99

Pancho Stk

$8.99

Pancho Mix

$8.99

Pancho Jal

$11.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.00

Grilled Arrachera Steak Salad

$13.00

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Mariscos

Aguachiles Verdes o Rojos

$20.50

Piña Cantamar

$23.50

Ostiones

$12.50+

Camarones Zarandeados

$30.50

Camarones para Pelar

$21.50

Mojarra Frita

$25.50

Crab Legs

$27.99

Pulpo a la Brasa

$21.50

Filete

Tacos de Pescado

$12.49

Filete Perla

$24.50

Camarones a la Plancha

Botana Mar y Tierra

$89.00

Platillos de la Parrilla

Pollo al Carbon

$16.50

Tacos Gobernador de Arrachera o Camaron

$14.50

Tacos al Carbon

$17.50

Parrillada Mar y Tierra

$23.50

Parrillada Especial

$21.50

Pollo Loco

$17.50

Specialty Fish Fillet & Shrimp

Pul y Cama Enamorados

$25.50

Mahi-Mahi Filete

$25.50

Pez y Cama Em

$24.50

Camarones Hawaiana

$21.50

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.50

Camarones Fiesta

$23.50

Camarones Plancha

$11.49

Mariscada Esp

$21.50

Langostinos

$27.49

Coctel de Cam

$17.50

Ceviche

$18.50

Coctel Camp

$21.50

Tostadas de Ceviche

$8.99

Sopa de Mariscos

$25.50

Ceviche Trio

$21.50

Rellenos de Camaron

$21.50

Filete Perla

$24.50

Filete Relleno

$21.50

Caldo de Camaron

$18.49

Caldo de Pescado

$18.49

Caldo de Cama y Pes

$18.49

Filete a la plancha

$11.49

Side Orders

Sliced Avocados

$3.50

Nopales Asados

$2.99

French Fries

$2.50

Crema Fresca

$1.50

Sliced Jalapeños

$3.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Chiles Tareados (Jalapeños or Serranos)

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Arroz

$2.50

Frijol

$2.50

Arroz y Frijol

$5.00

Lechuga

$1.25

Queso Rallado

$0.99

Grilled Steak

$6.49

Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.49

Grilled Shimp (12)

$10.00

1 Huevo Frito

$2.25

Queso Fresco

$4.49

Orden de Chorizo

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Tortillas Maiz

$0.75

Tortillas Harina

$0.75

Vege de Brocoli

Taquitos Mexicanos

Taquitos Mexicanos Carne

$11.50

Taquitos Mexicanos Pollo

$11.50

Taquitos Mexicanos Mixtos

$11.50

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles P

$9.99

Chilaquiles Stk

$9.99

Chilaquiles Camaron

$12.99

Chilaquiles Mix

$9.99

Chilaquiles P y Cama

$12.99

Chilaquiles Stk y Cama

$12.99

Alambres

Alambre P

$19.50

Alambre Stk

$19.50

Alambre Mix

$19.50

Alambre Cama

$19.50

Alambre P y Cama

$19.50

Alambre Stk y Cama

$19.50

Burritos

Bto Al Carbon

$11.50

Bto Calif

$11.50

Bto Esp

$8.50

Bto Faj P

$11.50

Bto Faj Stk

$11.50

Bto Faj Mix

$11.50

Bto Faj Cam

$13.50

Bto Faj P y Cama

$13.50

Bto Faj Stk y Cama

$13.50

Enchiladas

Enchilada Spinach & Cheese

$11.50

Enchilada Suizas

$11.50

Enchilada Rancheras

$10.50

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.50

Enchiladas Banderas

$11.50

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.50

Fajita Nachos

$11.50+

Mexican Torta

$9.50

Comida Casera Mexicana

Milanesa de Res

$20.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$20.00

Carnitas

$20.00

Lengua en Salsa Verde

$21.00

Torta

$9.50

Carnitas en Chile R

$16.50

Chimichangas

Chimi P

$11.50

Chimi Stk

$11.50

Chimi P de Linea

$11.50

Chimi C Molida

$11.50

Chimi Cama

$13.50

Taco Salads

Taco Salad Pollo

$7.49

Taco Salad Carne

$7.49

Taco Salad de Arroz

$7.49

Taco Salad de Frijol

$7.49

Gringas

Gringa Pollo

$10.49

Gringa Carne

$10.49

Gringa Pastor

$10.49

Gringa Camaron

$12.49

Gringa Mix

$10.49

Gringa Jalisco

$12.49

Postres

Cheesecake dulce de leche

$7.49

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Pastel tres Leches

$6.25

Flan Napolitano

$5.25

Churros with Ice Cream

$6.49

Pastel de Elote con Helado

$7.49

Cheesecake de Fresa o Cajeta

$7.49

Gelatina de Frutas

$6.49

Flan de Queso

$6.25

Soft Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$2.49+

Mango Chamoy

$7.49

Frozen Blue Lemonade

$7.49

Jugo Tropicana

$18.49+

Grapefruit Soda

$7.00

Agua Natural

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coca Cola

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Mello Yello

$2.49

Orange Soda

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Fresh Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Flavored Brewed Ice tea

$3.00

Refrescos de Botella

Fiji Bottle Water

$3.49

Sidral Manzanita

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.25

Sangria Senorial

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.25

Boing 12 oz

$3.25

Boing 8 oz

$1.50

Tammy Yumis

Tammy Yummy

$1.50

Cerveza de Botella

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Life

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Tecate

$6.50

Tecate Light

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Dos Equis Amber

$6.50

Dos Equis Lager

$6.50

Carta Blanca

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Victoria

$6.50

Caguana Corona Familiar

$12.50

Draft Domestica

Miller Life

$4.25+

Michelob Ultra

$4.25+

Draft Importada

Modelo Especial

$4.75+

Pacifico

$4.75+

Dos Equis Amber

$4.75+

Dos Equis Lager

$4.75+

Cubetazos

Ice Cold Beer Buckets (Cubetazos)

Cubetazo de 6 Domestic

$28.00

Cubetazo de 12 Domestic

$50.00

Cubetazo de 6 Import

$30.00

Cubetazo de 12 Import

$55.00

Margaritas

Margarita Orejona

$21.00

Margarita

$8.00+

Organic Margarita

$10.50+

Coronarita

$15.00

Margarona Bowl

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

Bebidas del Pueblo Mixtas

Bloody Maria

$12.50

Vampiro

$8.49

Paloma

$8.49

Tequila con Cocacola

$12.50

Cazuelita

$16.00

Mexican Mule

$10.49

Cantarito

$10.49

Chipotle Mango

$8.49

Tropical Cocktails

Fresh Mojitos

$12.50

Bahama Mama

$8.49

White Russian

$12.50

Tequila Sunrise

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

Sex on the Beach

$12.50

Mai Tai

$8.49

Pinada

$13.49

Tequilas

Silver Tequilas

$9.00

Reposado Tequilas

$12.00

Anejo Tequilas

$14.00

Premium Tequilas

House Tequilas Shot

$6.50

Vinos de Mesa

White Zinfandel

$5.25

Chablis

$5.25

Merlot Cabernet

$5.25

Burgundy

$5.25

Cauvignon

$5.25

Sangria Glass

$5.25

Los Arcos Sangria

$8.49

Sangria Pitcher

$24.99

Daiquiri y Piña Colada

Piña Colada (No Alcohol)

$6.49

Piña Colada

$12.50

Pinada

$17.00+

Daiquiris

$12.50

Micheladas

Michelada

$11.50

Michelada Orejona

$15.50

Licores

Wiskeys

Cognacs

Rums

Scotchs

Brandys

Vodkas

Cordials

House Shots

Mezcal Shot

$10.00

Agua Mineral

Agua mineral Preparada

$5.00

Especiales

Caldo de Res

$18.50

Menudo

$15.50

Birria

$13.49

Tacos Regulares

Taco Duro Pollo

$1.50

Taco Duro Carne Molida

$1.50

Taco Duro Supremo Beef

$1.99

Taco Duro Supremo Pollo

$1.99

Taco Suave Pollo Plancha

$3.00

Taco Suave Steak

$3.00

Taco Suave Pollo

$1.50

Taco Suave Carne

$1.50

Taco Suave de Camaron

$3.50

Burritos

Bto P (Carta)

$3.75

Bto Carne (Carta)

$3.75

Bto Frijol (Carta)

$3.75

Bto P de Faj (Carta)

$6.75

Bto Stk Faj (Carta)

$6.75

Bto Cam Faj (Carta)

$8.49

Chimi a La Carta

Chimi Stk (Carta)

$5.75

Chimi P Faj (Carta)

$5.75

Chimi P Linea (Carta)

$4.75

Chimi C Molida (Carta)

$4.75

Chimi Cama (Carta)

$6.75

Enchiladas

Enchi Carne (Carta)

$1.80

Enchi Pollo (Carta)

$1.80

Enchi Queso (Carta)

$1.80

Enchi Frijol (Carta)

$1.80

Enchi Espinacas (Carta)

$1.80

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$3.49

Tamal

Tamal

$4.25

Filete A La Carta

Filete De Pescado (Carta)

$4.99

Tostadas

Tostada de Pollo

$2.75

Tostada de carne

$2.75

Tostaguac

$3.00

Chalupa

$3.00

Vegetarianas

Veggie A

$7.99

Veggie B

$7.99

Veggie C

$7.99

Veggie D

$7.99

Veggie E

$7.99

Combos

Combo 1

$7.99

Combo 2

$8.99

Combo 3

$9.99

Extras

Paleta

$0.50

Chicle

$0.25

Dulce Mexicano

$2.00

Menta

$0.10
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3798 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

