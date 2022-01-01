Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant - Pat Booker

355 Reviews

$

1010 Pat Booker Rd

Universal City, TX 78148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Barbacoa Taco

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$3.69

Asada Taco

$3.69

Avocado Taco

$2.99

Bacon & Egg Taco

$1.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.69

Bean & potatoe

$1.99

Bean & Bacon Taco

$1.99

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Bean & Egg Taco

$1.99

Bean Taco

$1.49

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.89

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.69

Chicharron & Egg Taco

$1.99

Chicharron Taco

$1.99

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.49

Chilaquiles Taco

$1.99

Chorizo & Bean Taco

$1.99

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$1.99

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$1.99

Country Ranchero

$2.29

Country Sausage & Egg Taco

$1.99

Country sausage & potatoes

$2.99

Country sausage taco

$2.29

Egg Taco

$1.59

Ham & Egg Taco

$1.99

Hash Brown & egg

$1.99

Huevo a la Mexicana Taco

$1.89

Lengua Taco

$3.45

Machacado & Egg Taco

$2.29

Migas Taco

$1.89

Nopal & Egg Taco

$1.99

Nopales a la mexican

$1.99

Papa a la Mexicana Taco

$1.99

Papas Ranchera Taco

$1.89

Patty Sausage & Egg Taco

$1.99

Picadillo Taco

$2.99

Pollo Taco

$2.89

Pork chop & bean

$3.69

Pork chop taco

$3.49

Potato & Bacon Taco

$1.99

Potato & Egg Taco

$1.99

Tripa taco

$3.49

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Only Burrito

$3.99

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$5.99

Ham & Egg Burrito

$5.99

Jalisco Burrito

$7.99

Nopal & Egg Burrito

$4.49

Regular Burrito

$6.99

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$5.99

Plates

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$6.99

Choice your egg style with our homemade hash browns, bacon and toast

Barbacoa & Egg Plate

$8.99

Build your own Omelette

$6.99

Chicharron & Egg Plate

$6.99

Chilaquiles Plate

$7.25

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$6.49

Country Sausage & Egg Plate

$6.99

French Toast

$3.99

Ham & Egg Plate

$6.49

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$6.49

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$6.99

Jalisco Omelette Plate

$6.99

Machacado & Egg Plate

$7.99

Migas Plate

$6.99

Nopal & Egg Plate

$6.99

Oatmeal w/ side of toast

$3.99
Pancake Combo Plate

Pancake Combo Plate

$6.99

Sausage Patty & Egg Plate

$6.99
Pork chop egg Plate

Pork chop egg Plate

$8.99

Bryan’s omelette

$6.99

Omelet plate

$6.99

Huevos rancheros w 1 porchop

$7.99

Side Orders

1/2 of breakfast potatoes

$1.29

1/2 Order of French Toast

$2.29

Egg

$1.29

French Toast

$3.99

Oatmeal w/ toast

$3.99

Pancake

$1.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Cheese

$1.49

Side Hash Browns

$2.29

Side Orden de Aguacate

$3.49

Side Pico de Gallo 4 onzas

$1.99

Side Sausage Patties

$2.49

Side Tortillas (2 tortillas)

$0.99

Side Wheat Toast

$0.99

Side White Toast

$0.99

Slide Toast

$0.49

Side of ham

$2.49

One Pork Chop

$2.49

Side Country Sausage

$2.49

Side de guacamole

$3.49

1 Slide De Bacon

$1.25

1 Slide patty sausage

$1.50

1 tortilla

$0.50

Weekend specials

Chilaquiles rojos

$5.99

Chilaquiles verdes

$5.99

Menudo & breakfast Taco

$7.99

Torta weekend special

$5.49

Combo weekend

$23.99

Especial tacos

Bean egg

$1.17

Bean y becon

$1.17

Bec egg

$1.17

Bn cheese

$1.17

Bn chorizo

$1.17

Chorizo egg

$1.17

Chorizo pot

$1.17

Country egg

$1.17

Ham egg

$1.17

Pot bec

$1.17

Pot ranchera

$1.17

Potato egg

$1.17

Lunch Plates

# 1 Steak Tampico Style Plate

$12.99

# 2 Carne Asada

$11.99

# 3 Enchiladas Suizas

$8.99

# 4 Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$7.99

# 5 Enchiladas Plate

$7.99

# 6 Mole enchiladas

$8.99

# 7 Mexican Plate

$8.99

# 8 Texan Plate

$10.99

# 9 House Special Plate

$9.99

# 10 Bistec Ranchero

$11.99

# 11 Fajita a la Mexicana Plate

$10.99

# 12 Fajita Quesadillas Plate

$10.99

# 13 Fajitas Tejanas Plate

$11.99

# 14 Beef Fajita Plate

$11.99

# 15 Chicken Fajita Plate

$9.99

#16 Chalupa Plate sin carne

$7.99

# 17 Barbacoa Plate

$10.99

# 18 Carne Guisada Plate

$9.99

# 19 Al Pastor Plate

$10.99

# 20 Pork Chops Plate

$9.99

# 21 Chicken Breast Plate

$8.99

# 22 Grilled Chicken Salad Plate

$7.99

# 23 Chicken Flautas Plate

$7.99

# 24 Hawaiian Chicken Breast

$7.99

# 25 Chile Relleno Plate

$9.99

# 26 Taco Salad Plate

$8.99

# 27 Crispy Tacos Plate

$8.29

# 28 Picadillo Plate

$8.29

# 29 Combination Plate

$9.29

# 30 Soft Tacos Plate

$7.99

# 31 Fajitas Flameadas Plate

$11.99

#32 Chalupa Plate Con Carne

$8.99

#33 pufy taco plate

$8.29

#34 carne guisada plate

$9.29

#35 empanada plate

$7.99

Milanesa pollo plate

$9.99

Huaraches

Huarache Plate

$8.99

Single Huarache

$5.99

Mini Tacos

5 Mini Tacos

$8.99

3 Mini Tacos w/ Rice & Beans

$7.99

Barbacoa

1/2 Libra de Barbacoa

$8.99

Barbacoa Pound

$15.99

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo-Chicken

$8.29

Caldo de Res-Beef

$8.99

Menudo 32oz To Go

$7.99

Menudo Chico

$6.99

Tortilla Soup

$6.89

Fideo

$5.99

Tortas

Asada Torta

$6.79

Milanesa Torta

$6.79

Pastor Torta

$6.79

Chicken Fajita

$6.79

Pollo Guisado

$6.79

Gorditas

Asada Gorditas

$5.99

Barbacoa Gorditas

$6.99

Carne Guisada Gorditas

$5.99

Chicken Fajita Gorditas

$5.99

Pastor Gorditas

$5.99

Picadillo Gorditas

$5.99

Pollo Guisado Gorditas

$5.99

Sopes

Sopes Asada

$3.99

Sope de Pollo

$3.99

Sopes de pastor

$3.69

Sopes de Barbacoa

$3.99

Sopes de Carne Guisada

$3.69

Sopes de Picadillo

$3.69

Sopes de Chicken Fajita

$3.69

A La Carte

1 Beef Quesadilla

$1.99

1 Chicken Quesadilla

$1.99

Bean & Cheese CHALUPA

$2.49

Beef Enchilada

$1.99

Beef Quesadilla

$1.99

Camaron Quesadilla

$3.25

Chalupa Plate

$6.99

Chalupa CON CARNE

$2.99

Cheese Enchilada

$1.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

Chicken Enchilada

$1.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$1.99

Crispy Taco

$2.49

Quesadilla DF Asada

$5.99

Quesadilla DF Pastor

$5.99

Quesadilla DF de rajas con queso

$5.99

Quesadilla DF de chicharron

$5.99

Quesadilla DF de Champinones

$5.99

Quesadilla DF de guisado de puerco

$5.99

Pufy taco de bf or chk

$2.99

Side Orders

Beans 32oz

$8.29

Beans 8oz

$3.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Chips & Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Chips & salsa before 11

$1.99

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$6.99

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$6.99

French Fries

$1.99

Jalapeno Picado

$0.99

Orden de Cebolla

$0.99

Orden de Chile Toreado

$1.25

Orden de Cilantro

$0.50

Orden de Salsa Ranchera

$0.99

Orden de Tomate Picado

$0.99

Rice/Arroz 32oz

$7.99

Rice/Arroz 8oz

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$3.75

Side of rice

$2.49

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side de Nopales

$1.99

Side de bean

$2.49

Childs Plates

Childs Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Childs Enchilada

$5.99

Childs Quesadilla

$5.99

Childs Hamburger

$5.99

Childs Grilled Cheesse

$5.99

Childs Crispy Taco

$5.99

Child Pancake combo

$5.99

Hamburguers

Mexican Hamburguer

$7.29

Regular Hamburguer

$5.99

Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$4.89

Super Nachos

$7.29

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Parrilladas

Parrilladas los Arcos (1)

$12.99

Parrilladas los Arcos (2)

$21.99

Beef Parrillada

$11.99

Chicken Parrilada

$9.99

Beef Parrillada x 2

$21.99

Chicken parrillada x 2

$19.99

Seafood

# 32 Seafood Combo

$10.99

# 33 Camarones a la Diabla

$10.99

# 34 Camarones a la Plancha

$10.99

# 35 LARGE Coctel de Camarron

$10.99

# 36 Enchiladas de Camarron

$8.99

# 37 Quesadillas de Camaron

$7.99

# 38 Tacos de camaron

$2.99

# 38-a Tacos de Pescado

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Milk

Medium Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.50

Nesquick

$2.50

Soda

A&W Root Beer

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fresca

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke 1/2 Liter

$3.50

Mexican Fanta 1/2 Liter

$3.75

Sidral

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist / Fanta (can)

$2.00

Topochico

$3.50

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet tea 32 oz

$2.59

Sweet tea 32 oz

$2.59

Watter

Bottle of Water

$1.25

Vaso de agua

Aguas frescas y jugos

Limonada

$2.45

Horchata

$2.45

Apple juice

$1.99

Orange juice

$1.99

Horchata togo

$2.99

Limonada togo

$2.99

Refrill

$1.00

Candy section

Bandera de coco

$2.25

Barra de coco

$2.25

Barra de leche

$2.25

Barra de pina

$2.25

Bolitas del coco

$2.25

Cacahuate Japones

$3.49

Camote

$2.25

Cono

$2.25

Emapanadas de Cajeta

$3.25

Empanadas

$3.25

Galletas de Canela

$3.25

Garapinados

$3.25

Lucas Muecas

$1.99

Mantecadas

$1.25

Obleas

$1.99

Ojarascas

$3.25

Palanquetas

$2.25

Pelon Pelo Rico

$1.99

Ring Pop

$1.00

Salsaguetti

$1.00

Tres Leches

Cherry

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Vainilla

$3.25

Oreo

$3.25

Chocolate Ganache

$3.25

Brownie Drizzle

$3.25

Flan

Chocoflan

$3.25

Caramel flan

$3.25

Cheesecake

Strawberry

$2.99

New York

$2.99

Ganache

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome To Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant In Universal City. Your Stop For Authentic Mexican Food.

Website

Location

1010 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, TX 78148

Directions

Gallery
Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant image
Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant image
Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant image
Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
2838 N Loop 1604 E. San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Orderup
orange starNo Reviews
999 E Basse Rd Alamo Heights, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop - 1615 N Loop 1604 E
orange starNo Reviews
1615 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
orange star4.5 • 2,382
16505 BLANCO RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Kitchen - 103 E Jones Ave
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Universal City
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston