Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant - Pat Booker
355 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome To Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant In Universal City. Your Stop For Authentic Mexican Food.
Location
1010 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, TX 78148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio
No Reviews
2838 N Loop 1604 E. San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurant
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop - 1615 N Loop 1604 E
No Reviews
1615 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurant
More near Universal City