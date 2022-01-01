  • Home
Los Arcos Mexican Resturant 50855 Washington St ste 2I

No reviews yet

50855 Washington St ste 2I

La Quinta, CA 92253

Order Again

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Queretanas

$12.00

3 Corn Tortillas cooked on a flat top grill with our special red sauce. Enchiladas are filled with queso fresco and onions then topped with chopped lettuce, Sour cream and queso fresco . Served along with Fried potatoes and pickled jalapenos .

Enchiladas Encremadas

$13.00

2 Corn tortillas rolled with Shredded Chicken smothered in our creamy salsa blanca . Topped with Sour cream and tomato .Garnished with avocado, tomato and rolled in flour tortilla.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.00

2 Corn tortillas filled with cheese then smothered in our House ranchera sauce . Topped with sour cream and guac .

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

2 Corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and smothered in our delicious green sauce . Topped with queso Fresco .

Enchiladas Tradicionales

$14.00

2 Corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef then smothered in our Traditional red sauce . Topped with Sour cream, tomatoes and guac.

Los Tres Amigos

$15.00

3 Style Enchiladas : 1 Chicken Enchilada covered in our salsa blanca ,1 Pork Enchilada covered in our chile verde sauce ,and 1 beef enchilada smothered in our Traditional red sauce . Garnished w/ Sour cream , guac, and tomatoes.

Shrimp Enchiladas Encremadas

$16.00

3 Corn tortillas Topped with Sour cream and tomato .Garnished with avocado, tomato and rolled in flour tortilla.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$14.00

2 corn tortillas rolled with spinach, mushrooms, and pico de gallo, smothered in our creamy salsa blanca. Topped with tomatoes.

Burritos

Burrito de Camarón

$16.00

A flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp rice, beans ,and cheese. Smothered in our creamy salsa blanca . Garnished with avocado , tomato,and sour cream.

Burrito de Comal

$13.00

A flour tortilla filled with beans , cheese , pico de gallo and your choice of protein of steak, pollo asado , Al pastor , carnitas , and Shredded chicken or beef. Garnished with Guac and pico de gallo.

Burrito de Comal a la carte

$9.00

A flour tortilla filled with beans , cheese , pico de gallo and your choice of protein of steak, pollo asado , Al pastor , carnitas , and Shredded chicken or beef. Garnished with Guac and pico de gallo.

Burrito Ranchero

$14.00

A flour tortilla filled with beans,cheese, and your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken .Then Smothered in our ranchera sauce. Garnished with sour cream , guac and tomatoes.

Burrito Tradicional

$14.00

A flour tortilla filled with beans,cheese,lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of protein of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with guac , sour cream and tomato.

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast. Lettuce tossed with tomato,avocado,cheese,pumpkin seeds and cilantro dressing . Served alongside with fruit and rice.

Chimichanga Grande

$15.00

A flour tortilla filled with rice , beans , cheese and your choice of protein of shredded beef or shredded chicken . Then Deep fried to a golden crisp . Garnished with guac ,sour cream and tomatoes.

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

A flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of Steak or Chicken . Garnished with guac and pico de gallo and sour cream.(Upgrade to shrimp for $2)

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.00

A flour tortilla filled with lettuce , beans, tomatoes, cheese, and guac. Then smothered in our Ranchera Sauce. Garnished with avocado , sour cream and tomatoes.

House Specialties

Chile Colorado (Tender Beef in Red sauce)

$15.00

( Nice tender beef cooked slowly in our homemade Colorado sauce is very mild . This dish is served in three ways all garnished with sour cream, lettuce and tomato .)

Chile Verde (Tender Pork in Green Sauce )

$16.00

( Nice and tender pork cooked slow in our homemade salsa verde is not too spicy but just right. This dish is served in three ways all garnished with sour cream , lettuce and tomato .)

Mole Estilo Queretano

$17.00

(Our House Specialty “Mole” Patrica’s secret recipe , It is sweet with a small kick . This dish is served in three ways: pick your style.)

Antojitos

Buffalo Wings (8)

$14.00

Our home cooked hot wings fried to a crisp then sauteed in buffalo sauce served with a side of celery and buttermilk ranch , this order only comes with 8 wings .

Calamari

$13.00

Traditional Lightly Fried Calamari served along with marinara sauce and a side of lemons .

Deluxe Nachos

$14.00

Crispy Corn tortillas stacked togother topped with melted Monterey cheese , beans, pico de gallo , sour cream , guac and your choice of meat , steak , grilled chicken , carnitas , al pastor , shredded beef or chicken. ( upgrade shrimp .. 2+)

Fresh Tableside Guacamole

$14.00

Perfectly ripe avocados prepared table side with our Mexican blender with tomatoes, onion, cilantro , jalapenos , and our secret spices .

Los Arcos Platter

$18.00

Crispy Corn tortilla topped with melted monterey cheese , beans , guac , sour cream , served with a mini quesadilla , 2 Mini Chimi-changas ,2 mini flautas ,and 2 mini taquitos .

Mini Chimichangas

$9.00

Four Mini flour tortillas rolled with shredded chicken beans and rice then deep-fried to a crisp served.

Quesadilla Grande

$9.00

A large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey cheese , served with a side of guacamole and sour cream . (Upgrade your quesadilla with protein for $3 more , Protein: Steak , Grilled Chicken , Carnitas , Al pastor. )(Upgrade to shrimp $4.)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Monterey Jack cheese melted with chorizo , Topped with pico de gallo , and pickled jalapenos and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Taquitos Rancheros

$9.00

4 deep fried rolled taquitos in corn tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken then drizzled with sour cream topped with sour cream and guac .

Ensaladas y Sopas

Taco Salad

$10.00+

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with a layer of beans , chopped lettuce cheese and your choice of shredded chicken , shredded beef or ground beef . Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Date Palm Salad (Signature Salad)

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast. Tossed with Dates , feta cheese , mandarin oranges , green apples , golden raisins, tomato , avocado and our house cornucopia vinaigrette dressing.

Ensalada De Fajita

$15.00

A crispy flour tortilla placed as a shell then filled with chopped lettuce, a layer of beans on the bottom then topped with a mix of bell peppers , guac , sour cream , and your choice of protein Steak or Chicken. ( Upgrade to Shrimp for $2)

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tossed with tomato, purple onion, cheese , pumpkin seeds , tomato and avocado and ranch dressing on the side

La Tostada Mexicana

$9.00

A flat crispy corn tortilla layered with beans , lettuce and your choice of shredded beef , shredded chicken , or ground beef . Topped with sour cream cheese and guacamole.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast tossed with black beans , corn , avocado , tomato , queso fresco, and our house chipotle dressing

Caldo de Albondigas

$6.00+

Our House albondigas are slow cooked in a vegetable broth and secret spices served with mixed veggies, and a side of rice and flour or corn tortillas .

Caldo De Pollo Con Tortilla

$6.00+

Our Traditional chicken tortilla soup is slow cooked with chicken mixed vegetables and our mom’s secret spices topped with crispy corn tortilla chips , cheese , and avocado.

Kids Menu

Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

A mini flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and beans , served with fries or rice and beans,

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 breaded chicken tenders fried till crisp served alongside with rice and beans or french fries.

Kids Enchilada Combo

$7.00

A corn tortilla filled with monterey melted cheese and served along with rice and beans or fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

A mini flour tortilla filled with melted monterey cheese served with rice and beans or fries.

Kids Soft Taco

$7.00

A corn tortilla filled with steak, chicken , shredded beef or shredded chicken served with rice and beans or fries.

Kids Taquitos Rancheros

$7.00

3 Mini rolled up corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken , served with rice and beans or fries,

Desserts

Chimi-Cake

$7.00

Yes that's right, a deep fried cheesecake chimichanga with gram crackers with brown sugar inside . Then drizzled with Strawberry Syrup and Topped with whip cream and strawberry slices.

Churros Classicos

$7.00

A deep fried pastry fritter cut into four pieces served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel and Topped with whip cream and strawberry slices.

Home-made flan

$6.00

Our mom's secret recipe for a traditional flan made from scratch but with a hint of coffee . Then drizzled with chocolate syrup . Topped with whipped cream and strawberry slices.

Traditional Deep-Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

A home-made bunuelo covered in cinnamon sugar. Then we roll up Vanilla ice cream with corn flakes and our house sugar mix then deep fried and then place on top of the bunuelo topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup and strawberry slices.

Antojitos de Mar

Aguachiles

$17.00

12 butterflied shrimp cooked in fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with our green lime cilantro chile mix, served with cucumber , purple onions and garnished with avocado.

Campechana

$18.00

Squid mixed with cucumber , onion, tomato , cilantro, and avocado and in our house tomato juice mixed with spices served with saltines or chips .

Coctel de Camaron

$15.00

Fresh Shrimp mixed with cucumber , onion, tomato , cilantro, and avocado and in our house tomato juice mixed with spices served with saltines or chips . ( Make it a Campechana ! By adding squid )

Tostada de Ceviche

$11.00

Fresh Cut Shrimp or Fish cooked in fresh squeezed in lime juice and our secret spices made to order . Placed on a crispy corn tortilla and ceviche is mixed with tomato , onion , cilantro and cucumber.

Mariscos

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.00

8 butterfly cut shrimp and sauteed in our fiery diabla sauce alongside with flour or corn tortillas garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce , and tomato.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.00

8 Butterfly cut shrimp sauteed in our house garlic butter mixed with our sacred seasoning served with flour or corn tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.00

8 butterfly cut shrimp and sauteed with mixed bell peppers and onions in our house ranchera salsa . Served with corn or flour tortillas garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.

Filete a la Plancha

$16.00

A grilled filet of tilapia cooked on a flat top grill seasoned with our secret spices served with flour or corn tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

2 Fish tacos , your choice of beer battered or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage , pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle sauce .

Fish Tacos ala carte

$5.00

Fish taco, your choice of beer battered or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage , pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle sauce .

Mojarra Frita

$18.00

A Deep fried whole tilapia fish served a bed of mixed bell peppers piled on a cast iron skillet . Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo ,lettuce and avocado .

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

2 Shrimp Tacos , your choice of beer batter or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle Sauce .

Shrimp Tacos a la carte

$5.00

Shrimp Taco , your choice of beer batter or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle Sauce .

Estilo Los Arcos

Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast sauteed in ranchera sauce mixed with monterey jack cheese and piled on a bed of rice along with a side of lettuce and tomato with your choice of flour or corn tortillas .

Classic Street Taco a la carte

$3.00

Soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of Sliced tender Steak, Sliced Grilled Chicken breast , Carnitas or Pastor garnished with cilantro , onions and radish .

Classic Street Tacos

$15.00

3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of Sliced tender Steak, Sliced Grilled Chicken breast , Carnitas or Pastor garnished with cilantro , onions and radish .

Flautas

$13.00

Two flour tortillas rolled with your choice of shredded chicken and shredded beef and then deep fried to a golden crisp . Served along with sour cream , guacamole , and tomato.

Flautas a la carte

$8.00

One flour tortillas rolled with your choice of shredded chicken and shredded beef and then deep fried to a golden crisp . Served along with sour cream , guacamole , and tomato.

Sizzling Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice of protein : Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak , or Tender Carnitas piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a Hot iron skillet . Garnished with sour cream , guacamole and pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas . ( Upgrade to Shrimp .. 2+)

Sizzling Fajita Duo

$20.00

A combination plate of Grilled Chicken and Tender Steak piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and

Sizzling Fajitas Trio

$24.00

A combination of grilled chicken, grilled steak , and grilled shrimp piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a Hot iron skillet . Garnished with sour cream , guacamole and pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .

Sopes

$12.00

Two deep fried corn cakes layered with beans , your choice of , shredded beef , shredded chicken or papas con chorizo topped with lettuce , sour cream , tomato , and queso fresco .

Sopes a la carte

$4.00

One deep fried corn cakes layered with beans , your choice of , shredded beef , shredded chicken or papas con chorizo topped with lettuce , sour cream , tomato , and queso fresco .

Steak a la Mexicana

$15.00

Tender steak sauteed with onions , bell peppers , tomatoes , and jalapenos and cooked with our salsa de tomate and garnished with pico de gallo and served with corn or flour tortillas.

Tampiquena

$14.00

A traditional cheese enchilada served over a tender grilled carne asada served along with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.

Comida De Casa

Chile Relleno Combo

$11.00

A poblano chile filled with cheese and fried in egg batter smothered in ranchera sauce and cheese.

Chile Relleno y Crispy taco Combo

$12.00

A poblano chile filled with cheese smothered in ranchera sauce and a crispy taco of shredded chicken of shredded beef

Chile Relleno y Enchilada Combo

$12.00

A poblano chile filled with cheese smothered in ranchera sauce served with a cheese enchilada smothered in red sauce .

Chile relleno y un Tamal Combo

$12.00

A poblano chile filled with cheese served with our house tamal then smothered in red sauce and cheese .

Dos Taco y un Tamal Combo

$13.00

Two Crispy Taco of shredded beef or chicken paired with our house pork tamal smothered in enchilada sauce and topped with cheese .

Enchilada, Taco y Chile Relleno Combo

$13.00

A cheese enchilada , with a shredded beef or chicken taco and a chile relleno.

Enchilada y Crispy Taco Combo

$12.00

A corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in enchilada sauce served with a shredded beef or chicken taco.

Tamal, Enchilada y Taco Combo

$13.00

Our pork tamal served with a cheese enchilada and a shredded chicken or beef taco.

Two Enchilada Combo

$11.00

A corn tortilla filled with cheese smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese .

Two Crispy Tacos Combo

$11.00

Two Flat-top crispy tacos, your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.

Bebidas

Agua Frescas

$4.75

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Jarrittos Madarina

$3.00

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Soda de Botella

$3.00

Sprite

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.00

BEER

Bohemia

Carta Blanca

Corona Extra

Corona Light

Dos Equis Amber

Dos Equis Lager

Estrella Jalisco

Indio

Modelo

Negro Modelo

Pacifico

Sol

Stella Artois

Tecate

Tecate Light

Victoria

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

Coachella Hazy IPA

La Quinta Even Par IPA

COCKTAILS

Del La Cantina Paloma En Cantarito

$13.00

Jimador Silver, Fresh Citrus Juices a Splash of Grapefruit Soda Served on the Rocks with Tajin Rim

Del La Cantina Mojito Classico

$12.00

Bacardi Silver, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Muddled Mint, Sugar cubes served on the rocks w/ a sugar rim

Del La Cantina El Vampiro

$14.00

Jimador Silver, Fresh Lime & Cranberry juice, sangrita, & a splash of grapefruit soda, Served with on the rocks w/ tajin rim

Del La Cantina Pomegranate Cosmo

$16.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau, Pomegranate Juice, w/ a twist served in a martini glass

Del La Cantina Pink Coconut

$13.00

El Jimador Silver, Pineapple & Coconut, lime juice, Cherries, Blended Served with a sugar rim

Del La Cantina La Vida Verde

$16.00

Casa Migos Blanco, Green Chartreuse, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Del La Cantina El Rico Sauve

$16.00

Martinis

$14.00

Margarita Tropical

$14.00

Pineapple Express

$14.00

Bozal Mezcal, w/fresh Pineapple & Lime Juice

Margarita Flight

$28.00

3 Margaritas, Strawberry, Coconut, Spicy Cucumber made w/ Jimador Silver, Tripe Sec & Fresh-Squeezed Lime.

Whiskey-Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Whiskey-Sour

$14.00

Whiskey-Manhattan

$14.00

Gin-The Gimlet

$14.00

Gin-Tom Collins

$14.00

Gin-Negroni

$14.00

Rum-Daiquiri

$14.00

Rum-El Presidente

$14.00

Rum-Mai Tai

$14.00

LIQUOR

Grey Goose Shot

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron Shot

$12.00

Belvedere Shot

$10.00

Ketel One Shot

$11.00

Tito's Vodka Shot

$10.00

Smirnoff Vodka Shot

$10.00

Stoichnaya Vodka Shot

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Shot

$10.00

Bombay London Dry Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray London Gin Shot

$10.00

Hendricks Gin Shot

$13.00

House Rum Silver Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan Gold Shot

$10.00

Jack Daniels Tenn. Whiskey

$10.00

House Whiskey Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$13.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey Shot

$10.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$12.00

Seagram's 7 Shot

$9.00

Makers Mark Shot

$12.00

Dewars White Label

Chivas Regal

Macallan 12 years

Glenfiddich 12 years

Glenlivet 12 years

Buchanan's 12 years

EJ Brandy

Cognac-Hennesey

Cognac Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

D'Usse VSOP

Bozal Ens. Mexicano Shot

$14.00

Bozal Cuishe Single Maguey Shot

$16.00

Boza Pechuga Sacrifico Shot

$18.00

Casa Migos Joven Shot

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal Shot

$16.00

Margarita Glass

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Served on the rocks with a Salted Rim

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Jimador Reposado, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Grand Mainer, Served on the Rocks with a Salted Rim

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Casa Migos Blanco, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Cointreau, Served on the rocks with a salted rim

La Diabla Margarita

$18.00

Casa Migos Blanco, Fresh Squeezed lime, Jalapenos, Triple Sec, Serve on the rocks with a salted rim

El Jefe Margarita

$18.00

Herradura Reposado Perfect, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Néctar, Triple Sec, a splash of orange juice

Los Arcos Margarita

$18.00

Margaritas de Sabor

$11.00

Margarita Pitcher

Classic

Classic Margarita PItcher

$38.00

Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Served on the rocks with a Salted Rim

Blanca Shot

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Centenario Plata

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$95.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco 12.00

Reposado Shot

HOUSE-El Jimado Reposado Shot

$8.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$22.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$15.00

1800 Reposado Shot

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$13.00

Añejo Shot

Fortaleza Añejo

$28.00

Centenario Añejo

$14.00

Milagro Añejo

$17.00

1800 Añejo

$14.00

Herradura Ultra Añejo

$19.00

Heradura Supremo Extra Añejo Shot

$65.00

Don Julio Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio Real Shot

$125.00

Blanca Bottle

Fortaleza Blanca Bottle

$110.00

Centenario Plata Bottle

$80.00

Milagro Silver Bottle

$95.00

1800 Silver Shot Bottle

$80.00

Herradura Silver Bottle

Maestro Dobel Silver Shot Bottle

$135.00

Reposado Bottle

Fortaleza Reposado Bottle

$135.00

Centenario Reposado Bottle

$95.00

Milagro Reposado Bottle

$120.00

Herradura Reposado Bottle

$135.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado Btl.

$60.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado Bottle

$95.00

Añejo Bottle

Fortaleza Añejo Bottle

$145.00

Centenario Añejo Bottle

$110.00

Milagro Añejo Bottle

$130.00

1800 Añejo Bottle

$110.00

Herradura Ultra Añejo Bottle

Heradura Supremo Extra Añejo Btl.

$350.00

Don Julio Añejo Bottle

$90.00

Don Julio 1942 Añejo Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Añejo Real Shot

$1,800.00

Mezcal Shots

Bozal Ensambe "Mexicano"

$14.00

Bozal Cushe "Single Maguey"

$16.00

Bozal Pechuga "Sacrificio"

$18.00

Casa Migos Joven Shot

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal Shot

$16.00

Red Wine Glass

Cabernet La Playa

$8.00

Cabernet Louis Martini (Sonoma 17)

$13.00

Merlot La Playa

$8.00

Merlot Trefethen (Napa Valley)

$12.00

Pinot Don Rondolfo

$8.00

Pinot Noir D'Alfonso Curran (Santa Barbara)

$12.00

Red Wine Bottle

Cabernet La Playa

$22.00

Cabernet Louis M Martini

$32.00

Merlot La Playa

$22.00

Merlot Trefethen (Napa Valley

$30.00

Pinot Noir Don Rondolfo

$24.00

Pinot Noir D'Alfonso Curran (Santa Barbara)

$30.00

White Wine Glass

Chjardonnay La Playa

$8.00

Chardonnay La Crema

$12.00

Chardonnay Flora Springs (Napa Valley)

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Don Rodolfo

$8.00

Pinot Grigio La Crema

$10.00

Pino Grigio Jermann Collio (Italy)

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc La Playa

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo Marlborough (New Zealand)

$12.00

White Zinfandel La Terre

$7.00

White Wine Bottle

Chardonnay La Playa

$22.00

Chardonnay Crema

$30.00

Chardonnay Flora Springs (Napa Valley)

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Don Rodolfo

$22.00

Pinot Grigio La Crema

$28.00

Pinot Grigio Jermann Collio (Italy)

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc La Playa

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo Marlborough (New Zealand)

$30.00

White Zinfandel La Terre

$21.00

Sparkling Wines Glass

La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Sparkling Wines Bottle

Moet & Chandon Split

A La Carte Dishes

Enchilada a la carte

$4.00

One Order Tortillas

$1.00

Chile Relleno a la carte

$8.00

Side of Frieds

$5.00

Rice y beans

$7.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Two (2) Grilled Chicken Breasts

$8.00

Two (2) Eggs a la carte

$4.00

Burrito a la carte

$9.00

Taco a la carte

$4.00

Sides

Side of Lettuce

$2.50

Side Guacamole (SMALL)

$2.50

Side Guacamole (LARGE)

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Cheese

$0.75

Side of MOle

$2.50

Side de Suiza Salsa

$2.00

Side de Ranchera Salsa

$2.00

Onions

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Side de Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Jalapeño de Vinagre

$0.75

Side Jalapeño Fresco

$0.75

Side de Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side de Salsa Encremada

$2.50

Side de Fruta

$4.00

Side de Chile Verde

$5.00

Side de pulpo marisco

$5.00

Side de Fish Marisco

$4.00

Side Chile Cortido's

$5.00

Side de Pepino Slices

$4.00

Side de Camaron Marisco

$5.00

Side de Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side de Black Beans

$1.00

Side de Golden Raisins

$1.00

Side Dates

$0.75

Side de Tomato

$1.00

Side Salsa Negra

$0.75

Side de Salsa Marisco

$0.75

Side de Mandarins

$0.75

Side de Salsa Diabla

$2.50

Side de Hot Wing Salsa

$2.50

Side de Hot Wing Salsa

$2.50

Side Tostada Order

$1.00

Side de Salsa Colorada

$2.50

Side de Agua Chile Salsa

$2.00

Side de Mojo de Ajo Sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

50855 Washington St ste 2I, La Quinta, CA 92253

Directions

