Los Arcos Mexican Resturant 50855 Washington St ste 2I
50855 Washington St ste 2I
La Quinta, CA 92253
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Queretanas
3 Corn Tortillas cooked on a flat top grill with our special red sauce. Enchiladas are filled with queso fresco and onions then topped with chopped lettuce, Sour cream and queso fresco . Served along with Fried potatoes and pickled jalapenos .
Enchiladas Encremadas
2 Corn tortillas rolled with Shredded Chicken smothered in our creamy salsa blanca . Topped with Sour cream and tomato .Garnished with avocado, tomato and rolled in flour tortilla.
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 Corn tortillas filled with cheese then smothered in our House ranchera sauce . Topped with sour cream and guac .
Enchiladas Suizas
2 Corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and smothered in our delicious green sauce . Topped with queso Fresco .
Enchiladas Tradicionales
2 Corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef then smothered in our Traditional red sauce . Topped with Sour cream, tomatoes and guac.
Los Tres Amigos
3 Style Enchiladas : 1 Chicken Enchilada covered in our salsa blanca ,1 Pork Enchilada covered in our chile verde sauce ,and 1 beef enchilada smothered in our Traditional red sauce . Garnished w/ Sour cream , guac, and tomatoes.
Shrimp Enchiladas Encremadas
3 Corn tortillas Topped with Sour cream and tomato .Garnished with avocado, tomato and rolled in flour tortilla.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas rolled with spinach, mushrooms, and pico de gallo, smothered in our creamy salsa blanca. Topped with tomatoes.
Burritos
Burrito de Camarón
A flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp rice, beans ,and cheese. Smothered in our creamy salsa blanca . Garnished with avocado , tomato,and sour cream.
Burrito de Comal
A flour tortilla filled with beans , cheese , pico de gallo and your choice of protein of steak, pollo asado , Al pastor , carnitas , and Shredded chicken or beef. Garnished with Guac and pico de gallo.
Burrito de Comal a la carte
A flour tortilla filled with beans , cheese , pico de gallo and your choice of protein of steak, pollo asado , Al pastor , carnitas , and Shredded chicken or beef. Garnished with Guac and pico de gallo.
Burrito Ranchero
A flour tortilla filled with beans,cheese, and your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken .Then Smothered in our ranchera sauce. Garnished with sour cream , guac and tomatoes.
Burrito Tradicional
A flour tortilla filled with beans,cheese,lettuce and tomatoes and your choice of protein of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with guac , sour cream and tomato.
Chicken Wrap
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast. Lettuce tossed with tomato,avocado,cheese,pumpkin seeds and cilantro dressing . Served alongside with fruit and rice.
Chimichanga Grande
A flour tortilla filled with rice , beans , cheese and your choice of protein of shredded beef or shredded chicken . Then Deep fried to a golden crisp . Garnished with guac ,sour cream and tomatoes.
Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese and your choice of Steak or Chicken . Garnished with guac and pico de gallo and sour cream.(Upgrade to shrimp for $2)
Vegetarian Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with lettuce , beans, tomatoes, cheese, and guac. Then smothered in our Ranchera Sauce. Garnished with avocado , sour cream and tomatoes.
House Specialties
Chile Colorado (Tender Beef in Red sauce)
( Nice tender beef cooked slowly in our homemade Colorado sauce is very mild . This dish is served in three ways all garnished with sour cream, lettuce and tomato .)
Chile Verde (Tender Pork in Green Sauce )
( Nice and tender pork cooked slow in our homemade salsa verde is not too spicy but just right. This dish is served in three ways all garnished with sour cream , lettuce and tomato .)
Mole Estilo Queretano
(Our House Specialty “Mole” Patrica’s secret recipe , It is sweet with a small kick . This dish is served in three ways: pick your style.)
Antojitos
Buffalo Wings (8)
Our home cooked hot wings fried to a crisp then sauteed in buffalo sauce served with a side of celery and buttermilk ranch , this order only comes with 8 wings .
Calamari
Traditional Lightly Fried Calamari served along with marinara sauce and a side of lemons .
Deluxe Nachos
Crispy Corn tortillas stacked togother topped with melted Monterey cheese , beans, pico de gallo , sour cream , guac and your choice of meat , steak , grilled chicken , carnitas , al pastor , shredded beef or chicken. ( upgrade shrimp .. 2+)
Fresh Tableside Guacamole
Perfectly ripe avocados prepared table side with our Mexican blender with tomatoes, onion, cilantro , jalapenos , and our secret spices .
Los Arcos Platter
Crispy Corn tortilla topped with melted monterey cheese , beans , guac , sour cream , served with a mini quesadilla , 2 Mini Chimi-changas ,2 mini flautas ,and 2 mini taquitos .
Mini Chimichangas
Four Mini flour tortillas rolled with shredded chicken beans and rice then deep-fried to a crisp served.
Quesadilla Grande
A large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey cheese , served with a side of guacamole and sour cream . (Upgrade your quesadilla with protein for $3 more , Protein: Steak , Grilled Chicken , Carnitas , Al pastor. )(Upgrade to shrimp $4.)
Queso Fundido
Monterey Jack cheese melted with chorizo , Topped with pico de gallo , and pickled jalapenos and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Taquitos Rancheros
4 deep fried rolled taquitos in corn tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken then drizzled with sour cream topped with sour cream and guac .
Ensaladas y Sopas
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with a layer of beans , chopped lettuce cheese and your choice of shredded chicken , shredded beef or ground beef . Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Date Palm Salad (Signature Salad)
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast. Tossed with Dates , feta cheese , mandarin oranges , green apples , golden raisins, tomato , avocado and our house cornucopia vinaigrette dressing.
Ensalada De Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla placed as a shell then filled with chopped lettuce, a layer of beans on the bottom then topped with a mix of bell peppers , guac , sour cream , and your choice of protein Steak or Chicken. ( Upgrade to Shrimp for $2)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tossed with tomato, purple onion, cheese , pumpkin seeds , tomato and avocado and ranch dressing on the side
La Tostada Mexicana
A flat crispy corn tortilla layered with beans , lettuce and your choice of shredded beef , shredded chicken , or ground beef . Topped with sour cream cheese and guacamole.
Southwest Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast tossed with black beans , corn , avocado , tomato , queso fresco, and our house chipotle dressing
Caldo de Albondigas
Our House albondigas are slow cooked in a vegetable broth and secret spices served with mixed veggies, and a side of rice and flour or corn tortillas .
Caldo De Pollo Con Tortilla
Our Traditional chicken tortilla soup is slow cooked with chicken mixed vegetables and our mom’s secret spices topped with crispy corn tortilla chips , cheese , and avocado.
Kids Menu
Kids Beans & Cheese Burrito
A mini flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and beans , served with fries or rice and beans,
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 breaded chicken tenders fried till crisp served alongside with rice and beans or french fries.
Kids Enchilada Combo
A corn tortilla filled with monterey melted cheese and served along with rice and beans or fries.
Kids Quesadilla
A mini flour tortilla filled with melted monterey cheese served with rice and beans or fries.
Kids Soft Taco
A corn tortilla filled with steak, chicken , shredded beef or shredded chicken served with rice and beans or fries.
Kids Taquitos Rancheros
3 Mini rolled up corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken , served with rice and beans or fries,
Desserts
Chimi-Cake
Yes that's right, a deep fried cheesecake chimichanga with gram crackers with brown sugar inside . Then drizzled with Strawberry Syrup and Topped with whip cream and strawberry slices.
Churros Classicos
A deep fried pastry fritter cut into four pieces served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel and Topped with whip cream and strawberry slices.
Home-made flan
Our mom's secret recipe for a traditional flan made from scratch but with a hint of coffee . Then drizzled with chocolate syrup . Topped with whipped cream and strawberry slices.
Traditional Deep-Fried Ice Cream
A home-made bunuelo covered in cinnamon sugar. Then we roll up Vanilla ice cream with corn flakes and our house sugar mix then deep fried and then place on top of the bunuelo topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup and strawberry slices.
Antojitos de Mar
Aguachiles
12 butterflied shrimp cooked in fresh squeezed lime juice mixed with our green lime cilantro chile mix, served with cucumber , purple onions and garnished with avocado.
Campechana
Squid mixed with cucumber , onion, tomato , cilantro, and avocado and in our house tomato juice mixed with spices served with saltines or chips .
Coctel de Camaron
Fresh Shrimp mixed with cucumber , onion, tomato , cilantro, and avocado and in our house tomato juice mixed with spices served with saltines or chips . ( Make it a Campechana ! By adding squid )
Tostada de Ceviche
Fresh Cut Shrimp or Fish cooked in fresh squeezed in lime juice and our secret spices made to order . Placed on a crispy corn tortilla and ceviche is mixed with tomato , onion , cilantro and cucumber.
Mariscos
Camarones a la Diabla
8 butterfly cut shrimp and sauteed in our fiery diabla sauce alongside with flour or corn tortillas garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce , and tomato.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
8 Butterfly cut shrimp sauteed in our house garlic butter mixed with our sacred seasoning served with flour or corn tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.
Camarones Rancheros
8 butterfly cut shrimp and sauteed with mixed bell peppers and onions in our house ranchera salsa . Served with corn or flour tortillas garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.
Filete a la Plancha
A grilled filet of tilapia cooked on a flat top grill seasoned with our secret spices served with flour or corn tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo , lettuce and tomato.
Fish Tacos
2 Fish tacos , your choice of beer battered or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage , pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle sauce .
Fish Tacos ala carte
Fish taco, your choice of beer battered or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage , pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle sauce .
Mojarra Frita
A Deep fried whole tilapia fish served a bed of mixed bell peppers piled on a cast iron skillet . Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas . Garnished with pico de gallo ,lettuce and avocado .
Shrimp Tacos
2 Shrimp Tacos , your choice of beer batter or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle Sauce .
Shrimp Tacos a la carte
Shrimp Taco , your choice of beer batter or grilled on flour tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and drizzled with Chipotle Sauce .
Estilo Los Arcos
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken breast sauteed in ranchera sauce mixed with monterey jack cheese and piled on a bed of rice along with a side of lettuce and tomato with your choice of flour or corn tortillas .
Classic Street Taco a la carte
Soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of Sliced tender Steak, Sliced Grilled Chicken breast , Carnitas or Pastor garnished with cilantro , onions and radish .
Classic Street Tacos
3 soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of Sliced tender Steak, Sliced Grilled Chicken breast , Carnitas or Pastor garnished with cilantro , onions and radish .
Flautas
Two flour tortillas rolled with your choice of shredded chicken and shredded beef and then deep fried to a golden crisp . Served along with sour cream , guacamole , and tomato.
Flautas a la carte
One flour tortillas rolled with your choice of shredded chicken and shredded beef and then deep fried to a golden crisp . Served along with sour cream , guacamole , and tomato.
Sizzling Fajitas
Your choice of protein : Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak , or Tender Carnitas piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a Hot iron skillet . Garnished with sour cream , guacamole and pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas . ( Upgrade to Shrimp .. 2+)
Sizzling Fajita Duo
A combination plate of Grilled Chicken and Tender Steak piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and
Sizzling Fajitas Trio
A combination of grilled chicken, grilled steak , and grilled shrimp piled on a bed of sauteed bell peppers and onions and served on a Hot iron skillet . Garnished with sour cream , guacamole and pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .
Sopes
Two deep fried corn cakes layered with beans , your choice of , shredded beef , shredded chicken or papas con chorizo topped with lettuce , sour cream , tomato , and queso fresco .
Sopes a la carte
One deep fried corn cakes layered with beans , your choice of , shredded beef , shredded chicken or papas con chorizo topped with lettuce , sour cream , tomato , and queso fresco .
Steak a la Mexicana
Tender steak sauteed with onions , bell peppers , tomatoes , and jalapenos and cooked with our salsa de tomate and garnished with pico de gallo and served with corn or flour tortillas.
Tampiquena
A traditional cheese enchilada served over a tender grilled carne asada served along with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
Comida De Casa
Chile Relleno Combo
A poblano chile filled with cheese and fried in egg batter smothered in ranchera sauce and cheese.
Chile Relleno y Crispy taco Combo
A poblano chile filled with cheese smothered in ranchera sauce and a crispy taco of shredded chicken of shredded beef
Chile Relleno y Enchilada Combo
A poblano chile filled with cheese smothered in ranchera sauce served with a cheese enchilada smothered in red sauce .
Chile relleno y un Tamal Combo
A poblano chile filled with cheese served with our house tamal then smothered in red sauce and cheese .
Dos Taco y un Tamal Combo
Two Crispy Taco of shredded beef or chicken paired with our house pork tamal smothered in enchilada sauce and topped with cheese .
Enchilada, Taco y Chile Relleno Combo
A cheese enchilada , with a shredded beef or chicken taco and a chile relleno.
Enchilada y Crispy Taco Combo
A corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in enchilada sauce served with a shredded beef or chicken taco.
Tamal, Enchilada y Taco Combo
Our pork tamal served with a cheese enchilada and a shredded chicken or beef taco.
Two Enchilada Combo
A corn tortilla filled with cheese smothered in enchilada sauce topped with cheese .
Two Crispy Tacos Combo
Two Flat-top crispy tacos, your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
BEER
COCKTAILS
Del La Cantina Paloma En Cantarito
Jimador Silver, Fresh Citrus Juices a Splash of Grapefruit Soda Served on the Rocks with Tajin Rim
Del La Cantina Mojito Classico
Bacardi Silver, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Muddled Mint, Sugar cubes served on the rocks w/ a sugar rim
Del La Cantina El Vampiro
Jimador Silver, Fresh Lime & Cranberry juice, sangrita, & a splash of grapefruit soda, Served with on the rocks w/ tajin rim
Del La Cantina Pomegranate Cosmo
Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau, Pomegranate Juice, w/ a twist served in a martini glass
Del La Cantina Pink Coconut
El Jimador Silver, Pineapple & Coconut, lime juice, Cherries, Blended Served with a sugar rim
Del La Cantina La Vida Verde
Casa Migos Blanco, Green Chartreuse, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Del La Cantina El Rico Sauve
Martinis
Margarita Tropical
Pineapple Express
Bozal Mezcal, w/fresh Pineapple & Lime Juice
Margarita Flight
3 Margaritas, Strawberry, Coconut, Spicy Cucumber made w/ Jimador Silver, Tripe Sec & Fresh-Squeezed Lime.
Whiskey-Smoked Old Fashioned
Whiskey-Sour
Whiskey-Manhattan
Gin-The Gimlet
Gin-Tom Collins
Gin-Negroni
Rum-Daiquiri
Rum-El Presidente
Rum-Mai Tai
LIQUOR
Grey Goose Shot
Grey Goose Citron Shot
Belvedere Shot
Ketel One Shot
Tito's Vodka Shot
Smirnoff Vodka Shot
Stoichnaya Vodka Shot
Bombay Sapphire Shot
Bombay London Dry Shot
Tanqueray London Gin Shot
Hendricks Gin Shot
House Rum Silver Bacardi
Captain Morgan Gold Shot
Jack Daniels Tenn. Whiskey
House Whiskey Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black Label
Jameson Irish Whiskey Shot
Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
Seagram's 7 Shot
Makers Mark Shot
Dewars White Label
Chivas Regal
Macallan 12 years
Glenfiddich 12 years
Glenlivet 12 years
Buchanan's 12 years
EJ Brandy
Cognac-Hennesey
Cognac Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
D'Usse VSOP
Bozal Ens. Mexicano Shot
Bozal Cuishe Single Maguey Shot
Boza Pechuga Sacrifico Shot
Casa Migos Joven Shot
El Silencio Mezcal Shot
Margarita Glass
Classic Margarita
Jimador Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Served on the rocks with a Salted Rim
Cadillac Margarita
Jimador Reposado, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Grand Mainer, Served on the Rocks with a Salted Rim
Skinny Margarita
Casa Migos Blanco, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Cointreau, Served on the rocks with a salted rim
La Diabla Margarita
Casa Migos Blanco, Fresh Squeezed lime, Jalapenos, Triple Sec, Serve on the rocks with a salted rim
El Jefe Margarita
Herradura Reposado Perfect, Fresh Squeezed lime, Agave Néctar, Triple Sec, a splash of orange juice
Los Arcos Margarita
Margaritas de Sabor
Margarita Pitcher
Blanca Shot
Reposado Shot
Añejo Shot
Blanca Bottle
Reposado Bottle
Añejo Bottle
Mezcal Shots
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
Chjardonnay La Playa
Chardonnay La Crema
Chardonnay Flora Springs (Napa Valley)
Pinot Grigio Don Rodolfo
Pinot Grigio La Crema
Pino Grigio Jermann Collio (Italy)
Sauvignon Blanc La Playa
Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo Marlborough (New Zealand)
White Zinfandel La Terre
White Wine Bottle
Chardonnay La Playa
Chardonnay Crema
Chardonnay Flora Springs (Napa Valley)
Pinot Grigio Don Rodolfo
Pinot Grigio La Crema
Pinot Grigio Jermann Collio (Italy)
Sauvignon Blanc La Playa
Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo Marlborough (New Zealand)
White Zinfandel La Terre
Sparkling Wines Glass
Sparkling Wines Bottle
Sides
Side of Lettuce
Side Guacamole (SMALL)
Side Guacamole (LARGE)
Sour Cream
Side of Cheese
Side of MOle
Side de Suiza Salsa
Side de Ranchera Salsa
Onions
Cilantro
Side de Pico de Gallo
Side Jalapeño de Vinagre
Side Jalapeño Fresco
Side de Sliced Avocado
Side de Salsa Encremada
Side de Fruta
Side de Chile Verde
Side de pulpo marisco
Side de Fish Marisco
Side Chile Cortido's
Side de Pepino Slices
Side de Camaron Marisco
Side de Feta Cheese
Side de Black Beans
Side de Golden Raisins
Side Dates
Side de Tomato
Side Salsa Negra
Side de Salsa Marisco
Side de Mandarins
Side de Salsa Diabla
Side de Hot Wing Salsa
Side Tostada Order
Side de Salsa Colorada
Side de Agua Chile Salsa
Side de Mojo de Ajo Sauce
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
50855 Washington St ste 2I, La Quinta, CA 92253