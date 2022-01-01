Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Arcos Steak & Lobster

1,231 Reviews

$$$

1400 N Date St

Truth Or Consequences, NM 87901

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Potato
Mushroom/Swiss Prime Rib Sandwich
G. Chile Cheeseburger

Appetizers

1/3 Baby Back Ribs

$13.75

Calamari

$13.75

Cauliflower

$5.75

Cheese Stix

$8.50

Egg Rolls

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Hot Wings

$15.95

Jalapeno Peppers

$5.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Shrimp Won Ton

$12.95

Veggie Platter

$16.95

Zucchinni

$5.75

Side Orders

Baked Potato

$5.75

French Fries

$5.25

Fried Cauliflower

$5.75

Fried Jalapenos

$5.75

Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Fried Veggie Platter

$16.95

Fried Zucchini

$5.75

Green Chili

$1.50

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.75

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.75

Side of Bearnaise

$3.50

Side of Crab & Bearnaise

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Veggies

$4.50

Side of Ranch

$1.25

Bar Mains

Burger

$14.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

G. Chile Burger

$14.95

G. Chile Cheeseburger

$14.95

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.95

Mushroom/Swiss Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.95

Catfish Sandwich

$15.95

Herb Butter Chicken Salad

$17.95

Green Chili Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.95

Baby Back Ribs 1/3 Rack

$13.95

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$37.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Seafood

Catfish

$21.95+

Walleye Pike

$32.95+

Lobster-Small (1)

$49.95

Lobster-Large (2)

$93.95

Prawns

$35.95+

King Crab Full 20 oz

$139.95

King Crab Half 10 oz

$74.95

Chicken

Seasoned Chicken

$18.95

Honey Mustard Chicken

$18.95

Barbecued Chicken

$18.95

Monte Vista Chicken

$22.95

Salads

Soup & Salad

$13.95+

House Caesar Salad

$6.95

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.95

House Salad

$6.95

Herb Butter Chicken Salad

$17.95

Prawn Salad

$24.50+

Steak Salad

$26.95

Pasta

Green Chili Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccini Alfredo (No Green Chili)

$19.95

Beef

Petite Sirloin

$27.95

Small Sirloin

$30.95

Large Sirloin

$40.95

New York

$45.95

Filet

$65.95

Chopped Sirloin

$20.95

Ribeye

$48.95Out of stock

Combinations

Sirloin & Lobster

$71.95

Sirloin & King Crab

$92.95

Sirloin & Two Prawns

$46.95

Specialties

Baby Back Ribs

$37.95

Manager's Special Filet

$72.95

Los Arcos Chicken

$27.95

Shrimp & Chicken Kabob

$26.95

Manager's Kabob

$66.95Out of stock

Filet Monte Vista

$67.95

Child's Menu

Childs Burger

$8.25

Childs Cheeseburger

$8.25

Childs Chicken Tender Dinner

$7.25

Childs Barbecued Chicken

$7.25

Childs Honey Mustard Chicken

$7.25

Childs Herb Butter Chicken

$7.25

Desserts

Apple Won Tons

$7.50

Cheesecake of the Day

$8.50

Chocolate Brownie Sunday

$8.50

Chocolate Sundae

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$8.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.50

Mud Pie

$8.50

Strawberry Sundae

$6.50

Tiramisu

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

For four decades, Los Arcos has built a reputation as a friendly watering hole in the Elephant Butte Recreation Area and a favorite stop between El Paso and Albuquerque. You’ll find great food and attentive service in a warm, comfortable atmosphere. Legendary menu selections include our own high-grade, hand-cut steaks, prime rib, lobster, fresh seafood, and chicken. We offer an extensive wine list, and you can also enjoy our comfortable bar with outdoor patio. We have ample parking and banquet room.

Website

Location

1400 N Date St, Truth Or Consequences, NM 87901

Directions

