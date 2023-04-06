Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
6845 Doniphan Dr. Suite D
Canutillo, TX 79835
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Loaded Fries
With sirloin steak and nacho cheese.
Traditional Mexican Guacamole
Avocado with Pico de Gallo
Mealted White Cheese
Cheese dip with your choice of Chorizo or Rajas with and chips or corn trortillas
Quesadillas Canutillo
Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Grilled and served with guacamole and sour topping.
Beef Nacho Grande Platter
Tortilla chips layered with shredded beef and melted cheddar cheese. topped with fried beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and sour topping.
Charros Beans
Soup Charros Beans
Breakfast
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs, two pancakes, and your choice of bacon, ham, or Winnie
Moyetes
2 Moyestes
Breakfast Special
Two eggs with bacon, served with beans, Mexican-Style potatoes or Potatoes with Chorizo.
Breakfast Special Day
Oatmeal
Rice w/ Milk
Chorizo Eggs
Served with beans and potatoes.
Divorced Eggs
sunny-side-up eggs and two incredibly delicious salsas: roja and verde. Served with beans and homemade potatoes
Ham & Eggs
Two eggs served with ham, beans, and potatoes.
Mexican Eggs
Served with beans and potatoes.
Molletes Montados
2 Moyetes with eggs
Rancheros Eggs
Two eggs over one corn tortilla, topped with our special sauce, Served with beans and potatoes.
Chilaquiles-Eggs
Chilaquiles with two eggs. Served with beans and potatoes.
Skillet
Two eggs (any style) and potatoes with chorizo or Mexican style, topped with cheese, served withyour choice Ham, Sausage or bacon.
French Toast
2 Texas-sized French toast. Served with your choice of sausage or bacon.
Orden Pancake
3 Homemade Pancakes Served with your choice of sausage or bacon.
Picadillo-Eggs
Two eggs served with a combination of ground beef, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.
Pork Chop
One pork chop served with two eggs, potatoes and beans.
Barriles Breakfast
Two eggs served with beans and potatoes, and your choice of Red Asado, green asado o chicharron.
Enchiladas Montadas
Three Cheese, Chicken or beef topped with your choice of red or green sauce and two eggs. Served with beans and potatoes.
Machaca
Two eggs mixed with shredded beef and cheese. Served with beans and potatoes
Steak-Eggs
Two eggs served with chopped steak combined with onions, tomatoes, and Jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.
Omelets
California Omelet
Two eggs, bell peppers, onions tomatoes topped with Chile con Queso. Served with beans and potatoes.
Mexican Style Omelet
Two eggs mixed with diced ham, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.
Mushroom Omelet
Two eggs mixed with Mushroom, Cheese, onion, and tomatoes. Served with Beans and Potatoes.
Ranch Omelet
Two eggs with chorizo, bacon, ham topped with Chile con Queso. Served with beans and potatoes.
Southwest Omelet
Two eggs, diced ham, onion, and sour cream smothered with Chile con Queso sauce. Served with beans and potatoes
Burritos
Burro Bacon and Egg
Burro Beans and Cheese
Burro Chorizo and Egg
Burro Chorizo and Potatoes
Burro Eggs Mexican Style
Burro Ham and Egg
Burro Potatoes and Cheese
Burro Potatoes Mexican Style
Burro Winnie
Burro Asado Rojo
Burro Asado Verde
Burro Chicharron
Burro Chicken Mexican Style
Burro Mole
Burro Picadillo Mexican Style
Burro Rajas con Queso
Burro Barbacoa
Burro Chile Relleno
Burro Machaca
Burro Shredded Beef Mexican Style
Burro Steak Mexican Style
Burrito Montado
Quesadilla
One flour or two corn tortillas filled with cheese.
Tostada Compuesta
One fired corn tortilla topped with your choice of beans or avocado with mayo, letuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Sincronizada
Two flour Quesadilla filled with any of our guised.
Plates
Enchilada Plate
Three Cheese, Chicken or beef topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Flautas Plate
Four beef or chicken flautas topped with salad, sour cream and guacamole sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Flautas Six Pack
Six beef or chicken flautas topped with salad, sour cream and guacamole sauce.
Mole Plate
Chicken in our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Asado Barriles
Pork stew in red or green Chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Chicharron Green
Pork Chicharron in our homemade green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Rajas con Queso Plate
Long green Chile strips, onions, tomatoes drenched in a creamy sauce, and melted Mexican cheese. Served with Rice and beans
Enmoladas
Three Cheese or Chicken Enmoladas with our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped steak Mexican style. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Chile Rellenos
Two Chile Rellenos filled with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Gorditas de Maiz
3 Groun beef Corn Gorditas with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Bell pepper, onion. Served rice, beans and salad.
Milanesa Plate
A large breaded tip steak. Served with avocado, rice, French fries and salad.
Combination Plate #1
1 Chile Relleno, 1 Ground Beef Corn Gordita, 2 beef Flautas. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Combination Plate #2
1 Chile Relleno, 1 Beef Corn Gordita, 1 Cheese Enchilada. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Mexican Plate
One Chile Relleno, one taco, and enchilada, served with rice, beans and salad.
Dinner Special
Seafood
Oysters
Fish Tacos
3 tacos acompanados con ensalada y papas fritas
Tilapia Fillet a la Diabla
Tilapia Fillet bathed in our Salsa Diabla and served with rice, salad, and french fries.
Buttered Tilapia Fillet
Buttered Tilapia Fillet served with rice, salad, and french fries.
Tilapia Fillet a la Mexicana
Tilapia Fillet seasoned with jalapeno, tomato and onion served with rice, salad and french fries.
Grilled Tilapia Fillet a la Plancha
Grilled Tilapia fillet served with rice, salad and french fries.
Tilapia Fillet al Mojo de Ajo
Tilapia Fillet seasoned with garlic oil-served with rice, salad, and french fries
Whole Mojarra
Fried whole Mojarra served with rice, salad,and french fries.
Breaded Pollock Fillet
Breaded Pollock Fillet served with our homemade tarta sauce, rice, french fries, and salad.
Whole Black Bass
Whole Black Bass served with rice, salad, and french fries.
Callo de Hacha
Scallops are served over a tasty bed of onion, cucumber, and chile.
Cocktails & Soup
Burgers
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheese.
California Burger
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, swiss cheese and long green.
Hamburger in Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado and cheese.
Hawaiian Burger
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese and pineapple.
Mushroom Burger
Ground beef, mushroom, cheddar cheese, onion and tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo
Pico de Gallo Burger
Ground beef, Grilled jalapeno pepper, onion and tomatoes, cheddar cheese, lettuce
Barriles Burger
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, bacon, ham and Winnie.
I Hot Burger
Ground beef, Grilled Sausages, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Double Bacon Burger
Two hamburger patties with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Triple Bacon Burger
Three hamburger patties with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Tortas
Torta Chavo
Scrambled Eggs with ham and cheese
Torta Loche Eggs with Chorizo
Mexican Bolillo with scrambled Eggs with Mexican Chorizo
Torta Trabajador
Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Chorizo
Torta Colitas de Pavo
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Ham and Cheese
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Pollo a la Mexicana
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Asada a la Mexicana
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Chile Relleno
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Desebrada a la Mexicana
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Torta Barbacoa
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Torta Milanesa
Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.
Kids Plates
Steak
Chuleta Mexicana
Steak topped topped with Pico de Gallo, Served with avocado, rice, beans and salad.
Steak Ranchero
Chopped steak patty topped with Chile con Queso. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Tampiqueña Steak
Grilled skirt steak served with long green strips, swiss cheese, one enchilada, avocado, rice, beans and salad.
Tarahumara Steak
Grilled skirt steak with long green strips, swiss cheese, corn quesadilla. Served avocado, rice, beans and salad.
Tacos
Tacos Chicken
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Dorados
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Al Pastor
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Buche
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Barbacoa
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Desebrada
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Chicken Alambre
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Steak Alambre
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Steak
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado
Tacos Tripitas
Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado