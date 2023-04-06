Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Barriles Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

6845 Doniphan Dr. Suite D

Canutillo, TX 79835

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$9.99

With sirloin steak and nacho cheese.

Traditional Mexican Guacamole

$9.99

Avocado with Pico de Gallo

Mealted White Cheese

$10.75

Cheese dip with your choice of Chorizo or Rajas with and chips or corn trortillas

Quesadillas Canutillo

$9.99

Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Grilled and served with guacamole and sour topping.

Beef Nacho Grande Platter

$13.75

Tortilla chips layered with shredded beef and melted cheddar cheese. topped with fried beans, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and sour topping.

Charros Beans

$6.55

Soup Charros Beans

Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$6.55

Two eggs, two pancakes, and your choice of bacon, ham, or Winnie

Moyetes

$6.75

2 Moyestes

Breakfast Special

$7.55

Two eggs with bacon, served with beans, Mexican-Style potatoes or Potatoes with Chorizo.

Breakfast Special Day

$7.85

Oatmeal

$7.75

Rice w/ Milk

$7.75

Chorizo Eggs

$8.55

Served with beans and potatoes.

Divorced Eggs

$8.55

sunny-side-up eggs and two incredibly delicious salsas: roja and verde. Served with beans and homemade potatoes

Ham & Eggs

$8.55

Two eggs served with ham, beans, and potatoes.

Mexican Eggs

$8.55

Served with beans and potatoes.

Molletes Montados

$8.55

2 Moyetes with eggs

Rancheros Eggs

$8.55

Two eggs over one corn tortilla, topped with our special sauce, Served with beans and potatoes.

Chilaquiles-Eggs

$9.99

Chilaquiles with two eggs. Served with beans and potatoes.

Skillet

$11.55

Two eggs (any style) and potatoes with chorizo or Mexican style, topped with cheese, served withyour choice Ham, Sausage or bacon.

French Toast

$10.55

2 Texas-sized French toast. Served with your choice of sausage or bacon.

Orden Pancake

$10.55

3 Homemade Pancakes Served with your choice of sausage or bacon.

Picadillo-Eggs

$10.99

Two eggs served with a combination of ground beef, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.

Pork Chop

$11.99

One pork chop served with two eggs, potatoes and beans.

Barriles Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs served with beans and potatoes, and your choice of Red Asado, green asado o chicharron.

Enchiladas Montadas

$11.75

Three Cheese, Chicken or beef topped with your choice of red or green sauce and two eggs. Served with beans and potatoes.

Machaca

$12.25

Two eggs mixed with shredded beef and cheese. Served with beans and potatoes

Steak-Eggs

$12.25

Two eggs served with chopped steak combined with onions, tomatoes, and Jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.

Omelets

California Omelet

$10.75

Two eggs, bell peppers, onions tomatoes topped with Chile con Queso. Served with beans and potatoes.

Mexican Style Omelet

$10.75

Two eggs mixed with diced ham, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.

Mushroom Omelet

$10.75

Two eggs mixed with Mushroom, Cheese, onion, and tomatoes. Served with Beans and Potatoes.

Ranch Omelet

$10.75

Two eggs with chorizo, bacon, ham topped with Chile con Queso. Served with beans and potatoes.

Southwest Omelet

$10.75

Two eggs, diced ham, onion, and sour cream smothered with Chile con Queso sauce. Served with beans and potatoes

Burritos

Burro Bacon and Egg

$4.55

Burro Beans and Cheese

$4.55

Burro Chorizo and Egg

$4.55

Burro Chorizo and Potatoes

$4.55

Burro Eggs Mexican Style

$4.55

Burro Ham and Egg

$4.55

Burro Potatoes and Cheese

$4.55

Burro Potatoes Mexican Style

$4.55

Burro Winnie

$4.55

Burro Asado Rojo

$5.25

Burro Asado Verde

$5.25

Burro Chicharron

$5.25

Burro Chicken Mexican Style

$5.25

Burro Mole

$5.25

Burro Picadillo Mexican Style

$5.25

Burro Rajas con Queso

$5.25

Burro Barbacoa

$6.25

Burro Chile Relleno

$6.25

Burro Machaca

$6.25

Burro Shredded Beef Mexican Style

$6.25

Burro Steak Mexican Style

$6.25

Burrito Montado

$9.95

Quesadilla

$5.35

One flour or two corn tortillas filled with cheese.

Tostada Compuesta

$5.85

One fired corn tortilla topped with your choice of beans or avocado with mayo, letuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Sincronizada

$8.99

Two flour Quesadilla filled with any of our guised.

Plates

Enchilada Plate

$11.25

Three Cheese, Chicken or beef topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Flautas Plate

$11.25

Four beef or chicken flautas topped with salad, sour cream and guacamole sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Flautas Six Pack

$12.25

Six beef or chicken flautas topped with salad, sour cream and guacamole sauce.

Mole Plate

$12.25

Chicken in our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Asado Barriles

$12.99

Pork stew in red or green Chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Chicharron Green

$12.99

Pork Chicharron in our homemade green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Rajas con Queso Plate

$12.99

Long green Chile strips, onions, tomatoes drenched in a creamy sauce, and melted Mexican cheese. Served with Rice and beans

Enmoladas

$12.25

Three Cheese or Chicken Enmoladas with our homemade mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Steak a la Mexicana

$13.75

Chopped steak Mexican style. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Chile Rellenos

$13.99

Two Chile Rellenos filled with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Gorditas de Maiz

$13.55

3 Groun beef Corn Gorditas with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.85

Bell pepper, onion. Served rice, beans and salad.

Milanesa Plate

$14.85

A large breaded tip steak. Served with avocado, rice, French fries and salad.

Combination Plate #1

$15.25

1 Chile Relleno, 1 Ground Beef Corn Gordita, 2 beef Flautas. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Combination Plate #2

$15.25

1 Chile Relleno, 1 Beef Corn Gordita, 1 Cheese Enchilada. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Mexican Plate

$15.25

One Chile Relleno, one taco, and enchilada, served with rice, beans and salad.

Dinner Special

$8.50

Seafood

Oysters

Fish Tacos

$13.99

3 tacos acompanados con ensalada y papas fritas

Tilapia Fillet a la Diabla

$14.99

Tilapia Fillet bathed in our Salsa Diabla and served with rice, salad, and french fries.

Buttered Tilapia Fillet

$14.99

Buttered Tilapia Fillet served with rice, salad, and french fries.

Tilapia Fillet a la Mexicana

$14.99

Tilapia Fillet seasoned with jalapeno, tomato and onion served with rice, salad and french fries.

Grilled Tilapia Fillet a la Plancha

$14.99

Grilled Tilapia fillet served with rice, salad and french fries.

Tilapia Fillet al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Tilapia Fillet seasoned with garlic oil-served with rice, salad, and french fries

Whole Mojarra

$15.99

Fried whole Mojarra served with rice, salad,and french fries.

Breaded Pollock Fillet

$15.99

Breaded Pollock Fillet served with our homemade tarta sauce, rice, french fries, and salad.

Whole Black Bass

$17.99

Whole Black Bass served with rice, salad, and french fries.

Callo de Hacha

$19.99

Scallops are served over a tasty bed of onion, cucumber, and chile.

Cocktails & Soup

Soup 7 Mares

$12.35+

Small

Soup of Shrimp

$12.35+

Small

Soup of Fish

$12.35+

Small

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.35+

Small

Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$17.75

Soups

Corrida

$10.99
Caldo de Res

$8.99+

Small

Menudo

$8.99+

Small

Pozole

$8.99+

Small

Sopa Azteca

$8.99+

Small

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Cheeseburger

$10.65

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheese.

California Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, swiss cheese and long green.

Hamburger in Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado and cheese.

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese and pineapple.

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Ground beef, mushroom, cheddar cheese, onion and tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo

Pico de Gallo Burger

$10.99

Ground beef, Grilled jalapeno pepper, onion and tomatoes, cheddar cheese, lettuce

Barriles Burger

$11.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, bacon, ham and Winnie.

I Hot Burger

$11.25

Ground beef, Grilled Sausages, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Double Bacon Burger

$13.99

Two hamburger patties with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Triple Bacon Burger

$15.99

Three hamburger patties with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.

Tortas

Torta Chavo

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with ham and cheese

Torta Loche Eggs with Chorizo

$9.99

Mexican Bolillo with scrambled Eggs with Mexican Chorizo

Torta Trabajador

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Mexican Chorizo

Torta Colitas de Pavo

$10.99

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Ham and Cheese

$10.75

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Pollo a la Mexicana

$10.99

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Asada a la Mexicana

$11.55

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Chile Relleno

$12.25

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Desebrada a la Mexicana

$11.75

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Torta Barbacoa

$12.25

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Torta Milanesa

$12.25

Our Tortas come with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with French fries.

Kids Plates

Egg with Pancake

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

With rice and beans

Hamburger Pattie

$7.25

With rice and beans

Kid Tacos

$7.25

Two ground beef taco's with rice and beans

Kids Flautas

$7.25

With rice and beans

One Gordita

$7.25

With rice and beans

Chicken Nuggets

$8.25

With rice and beans

Steak

Chuleta Mexicana

$18.99

Steak topped topped with Pico de Gallo, Served with avocado, rice, beans and salad.

Steak Ranchero

$18.99

Chopped steak patty topped with Chile con Queso. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Tampiqueña Steak

$18.99

Grilled skirt steak served with long green strips, swiss cheese, one enchilada, avocado, rice, beans and salad.

Tarahumara Steak

$18.99

Grilled skirt steak with long green strips, swiss cheese, corn quesadilla. Served avocado, rice, beans and salad.

Tacos

Tacos Chicken

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Dorados

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Al Pastor

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Buche

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Barbacoa

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Desebrada

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Chicken Alambre

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Steak Alambre

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Steak

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Tacos Tripitas

$11.99

Served with Rice and Beans or baked Potatoes, Avocado and Chile Toreado

Drinks

Can Soda

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.35

Hot Tea

$2.65

Milk

$2.65

Orange Juice

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Agua Mineral

$2.95

Mexican Soda

$2.95

Agua Fresca

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.85

Glass Water

Beers

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Michelo Ultra Gold

$3.99

Budlight

$3.55

Budweiser

$3.55

Corona

$3.99

XX Lager

$3.99

Bohemia

$3.99

Modelo Oscura

$3.99

Modelo Clara

$3.99

Pacifico Clara

$3.99

Sol

$3.99

Estrella Jalisco

$3.99

Tecate Roja

$3.99

Tecate Light

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.55

805

$3.99

Margarita

$4.25

Clamato

$3.60

Michelado

$3.15

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.55

Chicken breast, avocado, ham, lettuce, tomato, sharp cheddar cheese in squares, grated white cheese, and ranch dressing.

Desserts

3 Milk Cake