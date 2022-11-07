Los Brothers Mexican Kitchen 204 Farm to Market Road 2001

  • Home
Order Again

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg Tacos

$2.50

Bacon & Potato Tacos

$2.50

Bean & Cheese Tacos

$2.50

Bean & Chorizo Tacos

$2.50

Bean Egg Taco

$2.50

Chorizo & Potato Tacos

$2.50

Chorizo Egg Taco

$2.50

Ham & Egg Tacos

$2.50

Machacado & Egg Tacos

$2.50

Mexican Egg Tacos

$2.50

Migas Taco

$2.50

Nopales & Egg Tacos

$2.50

Potato & Egg Tacos

$2.50

Potato Rancheras Tacos

$2.50

Sausage & Egg Tacos

$2.50

Chicharron egg

$2.50

Chicharron &bean

$2.50

Bacon&pot&egg&ch

$2.79

Egg Chesse

$2.58

Nopales&beans

$2.50

Chorizo

$2.25

Chicharron Salsa

$2.50

Sau Pot

$2.65

Bean &bacon

$2.25

Bean Pot

$2.50

Vegiebtwcos

$2.50

Bean Arroz

$2.75

Egg

$2.75

Pot Ala Mexcana

$2.50

Breakfast Plates

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Omelet

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Plate

$9.99

Omelet Breafkfast

$9.99

LUNCH TACOS

Alambre Taco

$4.00

Asada Taco

$3.25

Barbacoa Taco

$3.25

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.25

Birria & Cosome Taco

$13.00

Campechano Taco

$3.25

Campirano Taco

$3.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.25

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.25

Discada Taco

$4.00

Pastor Taco

$3.25

Suadero Taco

$3.25

Tacos Dorado de Papa

$3.25

Tinga Taco

$3.25

Tripa Taco

$4.50

Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

Biria Taco

$3.25

Quesabirria

$13.00

Side De Salchicha

$2.50

Consome

$5.00

Taco Salad

$9.99

Edtra Tortillas

$2.00

Ch Mini

$3.00

Tostadas

$3.75

LUNCH TORTA

Torta del Chavo

$9.00

Torta Chema

$11.00

Torta

$10.00

LUNCH GORDITA

Gordita Tripa

$7.00

Gordita Beef Fajita

$7.00

Gordita Barbacoa

$7.00

Gordita

$6.00

Gordita Breakfast

$5.00

LUNCH QUESADILLA

Gringa Quesadilla

$4.50

Sincronizada Quesadilla

$4.50

Quesadilla

COMBOS

Combo Burrito

$12.00

Combo Torta

$12.00

Combo Quesadilla

$12.00

LUNCH PLATES

Asada Lunch Plate

$11.00

Barbacoa Lunch Plate

$11.00

Beef Lunch Plate

$11.00

Campechana Lunch Plate

$11.00

Carnitas Lunch Plate

$11.00

Guisada Lunch Plate

$11.00

Mini Quesadilla Lunch Plate

$13.00

Pastor Lunch Plate

$11.00

Pollo Lunch Plate

$11.00

Suadero Lunch Plate

$11.00

Tacos Dorado Lunch Plate

$10.00

Tinga Lunch Plate

$11.00

Tripa Lunch Plate

$11.00

Libras

$20.00

Side Arroz

$1.25

Side Bean

$1.50

Huevo Ala !mexicana

$10.00

Platillo Discada

$10.00

Plate Birria

$12.00

Tortillas Dcn

$7.00

Alambre Plate

$11.00

LUNCH BURRITOS

Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.00

Beef Burrito

$10.00

Pollo Burrito

$10.00

Campechana Burrito

$10.00

Tripa Burrito

$10.00

Asada Burrito

$10.00

Suadero Burrito

$10.00

Carnitas Burrito

$10.00

Guisada Burrito

$10.00

Tinga Burrito

$10.00

$9.00

$8.00

Lunch

$90.00

Libras

$20.00

Frescas

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca

$3.00

$3.00

TACO PARTY

TACO PARTY X20

$40.00+

TACO PARTY X40

$80.00+

TACO PARTY X60

$120.00+

Chips &salsa

$30.00

Party Plaes

$13.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Auténtica Mexican food,friendly

Website

Location

204 Farm to Market Road 2001, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

