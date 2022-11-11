  • Home
  • Los Buenos - Doral Yard - 8455 NW 53rd ST, Suites G105 & G106
Los Buenos - Doral Yard 8455 NW 53rd ST, Suites G105 & G106

No reviews yet

8455 NW 53rd ST, Suites G105 & G106

Doral, FL 33166

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Tacos
Guacamole
Grilled Steak Quesadilla

Bocadillos

Guacamole

$9.00

Frijoles Borachos

$5.00

Red Rice

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Street Corn

$5.50

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$9.00

Grilled Steak Tacos

$10.00

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

Potatoes & Peppers Tacos

$8.50

Seared Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Tinga Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, pumpkin seeds, chicken tinga, and citrus vinaigrette

Pork Carnitas Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, pumpkin seeds, pork carnitas, and citrus vinaigrette

Potatoes & Peppers Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, pumpkin seeds, potatoes & peppers, and citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, pumpkin seeds, grilled steak, and citrus vinaigrette

Seared Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija, pumpkin seeds, seared shrimp, and citrus vinaigrette

Burritos

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.50

Grilled Steak Burrito

$13.50

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$12.50

Potatoes & Peppers Burrito

$12.50

Seared Shrimp Burrito

$13.50

Burrito Bowl

Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Grilled Steak Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Pork Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Potatoes & Peppers Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Seared Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.50

Potatoes & Peppers Quesadilla

$12.50

Seared Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Dessert

Flan

$5.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.75

Jarritos- Mandarin

$3.75

Jarritos- Pineapple

$3.75

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.75

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Squirt

$3.75Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.75

Extras

Chipotle

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Salsa Fresca

$0.50

Verde Cruda

$0.50

Side of Crema

$0.50

Extra Limes

$0.50

Side Corn Tortillas 2

$1.50

Side Flour Tortillas 2

$1.50

Side Chicken Tinga

$6.00

Side Grilled Steak

$7.00

Side Pork Carnitas

$6.00

Side Seared Shrimp

$7.00

Side Potatoes & Peppers

$6.00Out of stock

Uniforms

Los Buenos Shirt

$10.00

Catering

Catering Guacamole

$25.00

Mini Elotes

$25.00

Mini Quesadillas

$25.00

Salsa Trio

$20.00

Dulce de Leche Flan

$25.00

Taco Bar

$25.00

Deluxe Taco Bar

$40.00

Taco Tray 10 Tacos

$50.00

BEO Chicken Tinga Tacos

$9.00

BEO Pork Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

BEO Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

$12.00

BEO Pork Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$12.00

BEO Potatoes & Peppers Burrito Bowl

$12.00

BEO Chicken Tinga Tacos w/ Chips & Salsa

$12.00

BEO Pork Carnitas Tacos w/ Chips & Salsa

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
