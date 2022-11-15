Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina

670 US Hwy 17 - Business

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Arroz Mexicano (ACP)
Chimichangas

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Camarones Los Cabos

$13.00

Breaded Shrimp Served With Our Special White Sauce.

Cheese Dip

$6.00

Chile Con Queso

$6.00

One Tostada Topped With Ground Beef & Cheese Sauce.

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Mexican Sausage Topped With Cheese Sauce.

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Tex-Mex Dip

$10.00

Ground Beef Topped With Pico De Gallo & Cheese.

Large Cheese Dip (To Go)

$18.00

Large Guacamole (To Go)

$18.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken With Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce & Sour Cream.

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp With Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream & Tomato.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef & Beans Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce & Sour Cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Guacamole salad

$6.50

Sour cream salad

$4.00

Fajita side salad

$8.00

Nachos

Bean Nachos

$9.00

Beef Nachos

$11.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Nachos Fajita

$15.00

Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Grilled Meat With Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes Topped With Cheese Sauce.

Nachos Los Cabos

$14.00

Bed of Nachos Topped With Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos & Chopped Tomatoes.

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

Bed of Nachos Topped With Ground Beef, Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream.

Nachos Texanos

$15.00

Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Meat Grilled With Onions Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Nachos

$16.00

Fajitas

All fajita skillets are cooked with bell pepper, onions & tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & (3) tortillas.

Carnitas Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Fajitas del Mar

$26.00

One tilapia, scallops, shrimp, crab meat & pineapple are added.

Parrillada

$30.00

Chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, pork tips & cactus leaf are added.

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Texas Fajitas

$22.00

Shrimp, steak, chicken

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.00

Mushroom, spinach, zucchini & squash are added.

Mix Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Tortilla chips covered with red salsa(hot or mild), shredded chicken, and melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes.

Chori Pollo

$18.00

Chopped grilled chicken with chorizo topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Pollo a la mexicana

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Con Nopal

$18.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Feliz

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with sliced pineapple & cheese sauce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms & onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Los Cabos

$19.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms, spinach, & cheese sauce, served with one cheese enchilada & rice.

Pollo Parilla

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Roqueta

$18.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese sauce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Santa Fe

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms & cheese sauce, served with rice, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.

Pollo Yucatan

$18.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled zucchini & squash, served with rice, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.

Smoked Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce served with rice & pico de gallo.

The Amigos

$16.00

Two grilled chicken burritos topped with rice & cheese sauce.

Steak

Bistec A la Mexicana

$19.00

10 oz. T-bone steak topped with grilled onions & tomatoes served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Bistec A la Tampiquena

$19.00

10 oz. T-bone steak served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.

Bistec Americano

$18.00

10 oz. T-bone steak served with french fries & a house salad.

Bistec Ranchero

$18.00

10 oz. T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans and (2) tortillas.

Burritos Ricos

$16.00

Two grilled steak burritos topped with cheese

Carne Asada

$18.00

Two thick slices of Ribeye steak served with beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno & (3) tortillas.

Carne Con Nopal

$19.00

10 oz. T-bone steak topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.

Classic Special

$16.00

Grilled sliced steak served with rice, beans, sour cream & (3) tortillas.

El Carretero

$19.00

Two thin slices of Ribeye steak topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.

Los Cabos Ribeye

$22.00

10 oz. Ribeye steak served with black beans & french fries.

Mexican Cheese Steak Dinner

$16.00

Two flour tortillas filled with philly steak, onion, & cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomato, rice & beans.

Steak Los Cabos

$25.00

10 oz. T-bone steak with side of grilled shrimp, topped with peppers, tomatoes, onions & shredded cheese served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Pork

Carnitas

$17.00

Pork tips served with rice, beans, llettuce, pico de gallo, one jalapeno, guacamole & (3) tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Pork tips topped with red salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Chile Verde

$16.00

Pork tips topped with tomatillo salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Mi Mexico

$16.00

Pork tips topped with tomatillo salsa & red salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.

Specialties

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.00

Three scrambled eggs with mexican sausage served with rice, beans, jalapeno & (3) tortillas.

Tex-Mex Burrito

$16.00

One burrito with your choice of grilled meat, stuffed with peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce served with rice & beans.

Burritos Deluxe

$15.00

One shredded chicken & one ground beef burrito filled with beans, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.00

Four fried corn taquitos, two beef & two chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream.

Jumbo Burrito

$15.00

One burrito stuffed with beans, rice and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.00

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sause, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Supreme

$16.00

One ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean & one shredded cheese enchilada all topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Los Cabos Special

$18.00

Once grilled chicken breast with a think sliced ribeye steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.

Peluza

$16.00

A bed of rice with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions & tomatoes all topped with shredded cheese.

Molcajete

$35.00

Grilled tender chicken, steak & shrimp, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, cactus, roasted tomato sauce topped with chorizo & cheese, accompanied with rice & beans.

Chimichangas

$16.00

Two deep fried flour tortillas with shredded chicken or beef tips, deep fried & topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

One flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese & your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tomato.

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$18.00

One flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese and your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, ham, & pineapple, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo sour cream & tomato.

Fajita Chimichanga

$16.00

One large deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.

Cali-Burrito

$17.00

One burrito with your choice of grilled meat, filled with cilantro, rice beans, guacamole, hot salsa topped with cheese sauce.

Arroz Mexicano (ACP)

$16.00

A bed of rice topped with cheese sauce & your choice of grilled meat.

BYO Combos

Two Item Combo

$13.00

Three Item Combo

$15.00

Vegetarian

1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one tostada with beans.

$13.00

2. One chalupa, one cheese enchilada served with beans.

$13.00

3. One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla & one chalupa.

$13.00

4. One bean chalupa, one cheese enchilada served with rice.

$13.00

5. One cheese enchilada, one chile relleno served with rice & beans.

$13.00

6. Veggie Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

grilled mushroom, zucchini, squash, peppers, tomatoes & onions.

A la Carte

Burritos (2)

$10.00

Chicken Tamales (3)

$10.00

Chiles Rellenos (3) (Cheese Filled Only)

$10.00

Enchiladas (3)

$10.00

Hard Shell Tacos (3)

$10.00

Quesadilla (2)

$10.00

Sodt Shell Tacos (3)

$10.00

Tostadas (2)

$10.00

Desserts

Chimi-Cheesecake & Ice Cream

$8.00

Churros

$5.50

Flan

$4.75

Mexican Custard

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

Fried flour tortillas w/ honey butter

Seafood

Aguachile Rojo

$24.00

Raw shrimp marinated in fresh squeeed lime juice with spicy green or red sauce, topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion.

Aguachile Verde

$24.00

Raw shrimp marinated in fresh squeeed lime juice with spicy green or red sauce, topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion.

Caldo de Mariscos 7 Mares (Seafood Soup)

$27.00

Fish, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, calamari, crawfish & mussels hot soup.

Camarones A la Diabla (Devils Shrimp)

$20.00

Grilled shrimp marinated with hot red salsa served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Grilled shrimp with garlic sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Camarones Veracruz

$20.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & green bell peppers, topped with melted shredded cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Camarones Yucatan

$20.00

Grilled shrimp topped with grilled zucchini & squash served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas

Cancun Special

$20.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops & crab meat served with rice & guacamole salad.

Ceviche

$20.00

Raw shellfish marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice topped with pico de gallo & avocado.

Coctel de Camaron

$17.00

Shrimp cocktail with avocado.

Mojarra Frita

$18.00

Fried whole tilapia served with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo & a slice of lime.

Pescado Zarandeado

$28.00

Fish marinated with a special sauce & grilled served with rice & avocado salad.

Seafood Chimichanga

$20.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crab meat, green bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, pico de gallo & sour cream salad.

Seafood Special

$18.00

Two fish filets served with fries, rice & guacamole salad.

Tilapia Yucatan

$20.00

Two fish filets topped with grilled zuccini & squash served with rice, guacamoke salad & tortillas.

Sides

Hard Shell Taco

$3.75

Soft Shell Taco

$3.75

Quesadilla

$5.00

Single Chimichanga

$7.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$6.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$3.00

Enchilada

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Chiles torreados

$4.00

Burrito

$5.00

Order of avocado

$6.00

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Orden de Jalapeños curtidos

$1.50

Orden de Jalapeños frescos

$1.50

Tamal (chicken)

$4.00

Tostada

$5.50

Chalupa

$5.50

Rice with cheese dip

$6.50

Order of Mushrooms

$4.00

Order of shrimp (12)

$11.00

Flour tortillas (3)

$1.25

Corn tortillas (4)

$1.25

Order of grilled chicken

$9.00

Order of steak

$9.00

Order of French fries

$4.00

Kids menu

KID A

$7.00

KID B

$7.00

KID C

$7.00

KID D

$7.00

KID E

$7.00

KID F

$7.00

KID G

$7.00

KID H

$7.00

To Go side items

Small salsa

$1.50

Small hot salsa

$2.00

Small salsa Verde

$2.00

Large salsa

$4.50

Small chips

$3.00

Large chips

$4.50

Large hot salsa

$5.50

Large salsa Verde

$5.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated establishment, with over 15 years of experience.

670 US Hwy 17 - Business, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

