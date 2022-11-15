- Home
- /
- Myrtle Beach
- /
- Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
No reviews yet
670 US Hwy 17 - Business
Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Buffalo Wings
Camarones Los Cabos
Breaded Shrimp Served With Our Special White Sauce.
Cheese Dip
Chile Con Queso
One Tostada Topped With Ground Beef & Cheese Sauce.
Guacamole Dip
Queso Fundido
Mexican Sausage Topped With Cheese Sauce.
Spinach Dip
Tex-Mex Dip
Ground Beef Topped With Pico De Gallo & Cheese.
Large Cheese Dip (To Go)
Large Guacamole (To Go)
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken With Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce & Sour Cream.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp With Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream & Tomato.
Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef & Beans Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce & Sour Cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Guacamole salad
Sour cream salad
Fajita side salad
Nachos
Bean Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Nachos Fajita
Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Grilled Meat With Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes Topped With Cheese Sauce.
Nachos Los Cabos
Bed of Nachos Topped With Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos & Chopped Tomatoes.
Nachos Supreme
Bed of Nachos Topped With Ground Beef, Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream.
Nachos Texanos
Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Meat Grilled With Onions Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Fajitas
Carnitas Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas del Mar
One tilapia, scallops, shrimp, crab meat & pineapple are added.
Parrillada
Chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, pork tips & cactus leaf are added.
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Texas Fajitas
Shrimp, steak, chicken
Vegetarian Fajitas
Mushroom, spinach, zucchini & squash are added.
Mix Fajitas
Chicken
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with red salsa(hot or mild), shredded chicken, and melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes.
Chori Pollo
Chopped grilled chicken with chorizo topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Pollo a la mexicana
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Con Nopal
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Feliz
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with sliced pineapple & cheese sauce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms & onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Los Cabos
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms, spinach, & cheese sauce, served with one cheese enchilada & rice.
Pollo Parilla
Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Roqueta
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese sauce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Santa Fe
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms & cheese sauce, served with rice, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Yucatan
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled zucchini & squash, served with rice, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.
Smoked Pollo
Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce served with rice & pico de gallo.
The Amigos
Two grilled chicken burritos topped with rice & cheese sauce.
Steak
Bistec A la Mexicana
10 oz. T-bone steak topped with grilled onions & tomatoes served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Bistec A la Tampiquena
10 oz. T-bone steak served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.
Bistec Americano
10 oz. T-bone steak served with french fries & a house salad.
Bistec Ranchero
10 oz. T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans and (2) tortillas.
Burritos Ricos
Two grilled steak burritos topped with cheese
Carne Asada
Two thick slices of Ribeye steak served with beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno & (3) tortillas.
Carne Con Nopal
10 oz. T-bone steak topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.
Classic Special
Grilled sliced steak served with rice, beans, sour cream & (3) tortillas.
El Carretero
Two thin slices of Ribeye steak topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.
Los Cabos Ribeye
10 oz. Ribeye steak served with black beans & french fries.
Mexican Cheese Steak Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with philly steak, onion, & cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomato, rice & beans.
Steak Los Cabos
10 oz. T-bone steak with side of grilled shrimp, topped with peppers, tomatoes, onions & shredded cheese served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Pork
Carnitas
Pork tips served with rice, beans, llettuce, pico de gallo, one jalapeno, guacamole & (3) tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Pork tips topped with red salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Chile Verde
Pork tips topped with tomatillo salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Mi Mexico
Pork tips topped with tomatillo salsa & red salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Specialties
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with mexican sausage served with rice, beans, jalapeno & (3) tortillas.
Tex-Mex Burrito
One burrito with your choice of grilled meat, stuffed with peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce served with rice & beans.
Burritos Deluxe
One shredded chicken & one ground beef burrito filled with beans, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried corn taquitos, two beef & two chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream.
Jumbo Burrito
One burrito stuffed with beans, rice and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sause, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Supreme
One ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean & one shredded cheese enchilada all topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Los Cabos Special
Once grilled chicken breast with a think sliced ribeye steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Peluza
A bed of rice with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions & tomatoes all topped with shredded cheese.
Molcajete
Grilled tender chicken, steak & shrimp, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, cactus, roasted tomato sauce topped with chorizo & cheese, accompanied with rice & beans.
Chimichangas
Two deep fried flour tortillas with shredded chicken or beef tips, deep fried & topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
One flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese & your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tomato.
Hawaiian Quesadilla
One flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese and your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, ham, & pineapple, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo sour cream & tomato.
Fajita Chimichanga
One large deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
Cali-Burrito
One burrito with your choice of grilled meat, filled with cilantro, rice beans, guacamole, hot salsa topped with cheese sauce.
Arroz Mexicano (ACP)
A bed of rice topped with cheese sauce & your choice of grilled meat.
Vegetarian
1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one tostada with beans.
2. One chalupa, one cheese enchilada served with beans.
3. One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla & one chalupa.
4. One bean chalupa, one cheese enchilada served with rice.
5. One cheese enchilada, one chile relleno served with rice & beans.
6. Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
grilled mushroom, zucchini, squash, peppers, tomatoes & onions.
A la Carte
Desserts
Seafood
Aguachile Rojo
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh squeeed lime juice with spicy green or red sauce, topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion.
Aguachile Verde
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh squeeed lime juice with spicy green or red sauce, topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion.
Caldo de Mariscos 7 Mares (Seafood Soup)
Fish, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, calamari, crawfish & mussels hot soup.
Camarones A la Diabla (Devils Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp marinated with hot red salsa served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled shrimp with garlic sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Camarones Veracruz
Grilled shrimp cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & green bell peppers, topped with melted shredded cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Camarones Yucatan
Grilled shrimp topped with grilled zucchini & squash served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Cancun Special
Grilled shrimp, scallops & crab meat served with rice & guacamole salad.
Ceviche
Raw shellfish marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice topped with pico de gallo & avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with avocado.
Mojarra Frita
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo & a slice of lime.
Pescado Zarandeado
Fish marinated with a special sauce & grilled served with rice & avocado salad.
Seafood Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crab meat, green bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, pico de gallo & sour cream salad.
Seafood Special
Two fish filets served with fries, rice & guacamole salad.
Tilapia Yucatan
Two fish filets topped with grilled zuccini & squash served with rice, guacamoke salad & tortillas.
Sides
Hard Shell Taco
Soft Shell Taco
Quesadilla
Single Chimichanga
Rice
Beans
Black Beans
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Enchilada
Rice and Beans
Chiles torreados
Burrito
Order of avocado
Chile Relleno
Orden de Jalapeños curtidos
Orden de Jalapeños frescos
Tamal (chicken)
Tostada
Chalupa
Rice with cheese dip
Order of Mushrooms
Order of shrimp (12)
Flour tortillas (3)
Corn tortillas (4)
Order of grilled chicken
Order of steak
Order of French fries
To Go side items
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Buffalo Wings
Camarones Los Cabos
Breaded Shrimp Served With Our Special White Sauce.
Cheese Dip
Chile Con Queso
One Tostada Topped With Ground Beef & Cheese Sauce.
Guacamole Dip
Queso Fundido
Mexican Sausage Topped With Cheese Sauce.
Spinach Dip
Tex-Mex Dip
Ground Beef Topped With Pico De Gallo & Cheese.
Large Cheese Dip (To Go)
Large Guacamole (To Go)
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken With Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce & Sour Cream.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp With Lettuce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream & Tomato.
Taco Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Filled With Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef & Beans Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce & Sour Cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Guacamole salad
Sour cream salad
Fajita side salad
Nachos
Bean Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Nachos Fajita
Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Grilled Meat With Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes Topped With Cheese Sauce.
Nachos Los Cabos
Bed of Nachos Topped With Beans, Ground Beef, Melted Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos & Chopped Tomatoes.
Nachos Supreme
Bed of Nachos Topped With Ground Beef, Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream.
Nachos Texanos
Bed of Nachos With Your Choice of Meat Grilled With Onions Topped With Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Fajitas
Carnitas Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas del Mar
One tilapia, scallops, shrimp, crab meat & pineapple are added.
Parrillada
Chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, pork tips & cactus leaf are added.
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Texas Fajitas
Shrimp, steak, chicken
Vegetarian Fajitas
Mushroom, spinach, zucchini & squash are added.
Mix Fajitas
Chicken
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with red salsa(hot or mild), shredded chicken, and melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes.
Chori Pollo
Chopped grilled chicken with chorizo topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Pollo a la mexicana
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Con Nopal
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Feliz
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with sliced pineapple & cheese sauce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms & onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Los Cabos
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms, spinach, & cheese sauce, served with one cheese enchilada & rice.
Pollo Parilla
Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Roqueta
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese sauce served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Santa Fe
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled mushrooms & cheese sauce, served with rice, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.
Pollo Yucatan
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled zucchini & squash, served with rice, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.
Smoked Pollo
Grilled chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce served with rice & pico de gallo.
The Amigos
Two grilled chicken burritos topped with rice & cheese sauce.
Steak
Bistec A la Mexicana
10 oz. T-bone steak topped with grilled onions & tomatoes served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Bistec A la Tampiquena
10 oz. T-bone steak served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & (3) tortillas.
Bistec Americano
10 oz. T-bone steak served with french fries & a house salad.
Bistec Ranchero
10 oz. T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans and (2) tortillas.
Burritos Ricos
Two grilled steak burritos topped with cheese
Carne Asada
Two thick slices of Ribeye steak served with beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno & (3) tortillas.
Carne Con Nopal
10 oz. T-bone steak topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.
Classic Special
Grilled sliced steak served with rice, beans, sour cream & (3) tortillas.
El Carretero
Two thin slices of Ribeye steak topped with grilled cactus leaf served with black beans, rice & (3) tortillas.
Los Cabos Ribeye
10 oz. Ribeye steak served with black beans & french fries.
Mexican Cheese Steak Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with philly steak, onion, & cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomato, rice & beans.
Steak Los Cabos
10 oz. T-bone steak with side of grilled shrimp, topped with peppers, tomatoes, onions & shredded cheese served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Pork
Carnitas
Pork tips served with rice, beans, llettuce, pico de gallo, one jalapeno, guacamole & (3) tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Pork tips topped with red salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Chile Verde
Pork tips topped with tomatillo salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Mi Mexico
Pork tips topped with tomatillo salsa & red salsa served with rice, beans & (3) tortillas.
Specialties
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with mexican sausage served with rice, beans, jalapeno & (3) tortillas.
Tex-Mex Burrito
One burrito with your choice of grilled meat, stuffed with peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce served with rice & beans.
Burritos Deluxe
One shredded chicken & one ground beef burrito filled with beans, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried corn taquitos, two beef & two chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream.
Jumbo Burrito
One burrito stuffed with beans, rice and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sause, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Supreme
One ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean & one shredded cheese enchilada all topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Los Cabos Special
Once grilled chicken breast with a think sliced ribeye steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & (3) tortillas.
Peluza
A bed of rice with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions & tomatoes all topped with shredded cheese.
Molcajete
Grilled tender chicken, steak & shrimp, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, cactus, roasted tomato sauce topped with chorizo & cheese, accompanied with rice & beans.
Chimichangas
Two deep fried flour tortillas with shredded chicken or beef tips, deep fried & topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
One flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese & your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, & tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tomato.
Hawaiian Quesadilla
One flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese and your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, ham, & pineapple, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo sour cream & tomato.
Fajita Chimichanga
One large deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
Cali-Burrito
One burrito with your choice of grilled meat, filled with cilantro, rice beans, guacamole, hot salsa topped with cheese sauce.
Arroz Mexicano (ACP)
A bed of rice topped with cheese sauce & your choice of grilled meat.
Vegetarian
1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada & one tostada with beans.
2. One chalupa, one cheese enchilada served with beans.
3. One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla & one chalupa.
4. One bean chalupa, one cheese enchilada served with rice.
5. One cheese enchilada, one chile relleno served with rice & beans.
6. Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
grilled mushroom, zucchini, squash, peppers, tomatoes & onions.
A la Carte
Desserts
Seafood
Aguachile Rojo
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh squeeed lime juice with spicy green or red sauce, topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion.
Aguachile Verde
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh squeeed lime juice with spicy green or red sauce, topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato & red onion.
Caldo de Mariscos 7 Mares (Seafood Soup)
Fish, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, calamari, crawfish & mussels hot soup.
Camarones A la Diabla (Devils Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp marinated with hot red salsa served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled shrimp with garlic sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Camarones Veracruz
Grilled shrimp cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes & green bell peppers, topped with melted shredded cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Camarones Yucatan
Grilled shrimp topped with grilled zucchini & squash served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
Cancun Special
Grilled shrimp, scallops & crab meat served with rice & guacamole salad.
Ceviche
Raw shellfish marinated in fresh squeezed lime juice topped with pico de gallo & avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with avocado.
Mojarra Frita
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo & a slice of lime.
Pescado Zarandeado
Fish marinated with a special sauce & grilled served with rice & avocado salad.
Seafood Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crab meat, green bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, pico de gallo & sour cream salad.
Seafood Special
Two fish filets served with fries, rice & guacamole salad.
Tilapia Yucatan
Two fish filets topped with grilled zuccini & squash served with rice, guacamoke salad & tortillas.
Sides
Hard Shell Taco
Soft Shell Taco
Quesadilla
Single Chimichanga
Rice
Beans
Black Beans
Sour Cream
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Enchilada
Rice and Beans
Chiles torreados
Burrito
Order of avocado
Chile Relleno
Orden de Jalapeños curtidos
Orden de Jalapeños frescos
Tamal (chicken)
Tostada
Chalupa
Rice with cheese dip
Order of Mushrooms
Order of shrimp (12)
Flour tortillas (3)
Corn tortillas (4)
Order of grilled chicken
Order of steak
Order of French fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated establishment, with over 15 years of experience.
670 US Hwy 17 - Business, Surfside Beach, SC 29575