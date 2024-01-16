Los Chilangos Bellevue ARCO Truck (116)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11611 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA 98005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bellevue Brewing Spring District Brewpub - 12190 NE District Way
No Reviews
12190 NE District Bellevue, WA 98005
View restaurant
Beecher's Overlake - Overlake Medical Center
No Reviews
1035 116th Avenue Northeast Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurant
Facing East Taiwanese Restaurant - 12736 Bel-Red Road
No Reviews
12736 NE Bel-Red Road Bellevue, WA 98005
View restaurant