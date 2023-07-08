Main picView gallery

Los Cinco Tacos

No reviews yet

711 Florida Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Food

Tacos

Taco Carne Asada

$4.00

Taco Pollo Asado

$4.00

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Taco Nopal

$4.00

Taco Especial de la Semana

$4.00

Quesadillas

Quesa Carne Asada

$6.00

Quesa Pollo Asado

$6.00

Quesa Al Pastor

$6.00

Quesa Especial de la Semana

$6.00

Sides

Chips N Salsa

$4.25

Chips N Guacamole

$5.25

Chips

$3.25

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Guacamole

$2.00

Side Of Mexican Cream

$0.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Of Nopales

$0.50

Soft Drinks

AGUA FRESCA

Aqua Fresca De Jamaica

$4.00

made from hibiscus Jamaican flower

Horchata

$4.00

MEXICAN SODA

Fanta De Mexico

$4.00
Mexican Coke

$4.00
Mexican Sprite

$4.00
Topo Chico

$4.00

BOTTLED SODA

Coke Diet USA 8oz

$3.00

Coke USA 8oz

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch Btl

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit Btl

$3.00
Jarritos Lime Btl

$3.00
Jarritos Mandrin Btl

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple Btl

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarin Btl

$3.00
Sangria Senorial Btl

$3.00
Sprite USA 8oz

$3.00

WATER

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Tacos

711 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

