Los Cochinitos 4433 S ALAMEDA ST SUITE B33-B34

Los Cochinitos

No reviews yet

4433 S ALAMEDA ST SUITE B33-B34

Los Angeles, CA 90058

Food

Tacos

Cachete

$5.00

Corazon

$5.00

Costilla

$5.00

Cueritos

$5.00

Cuero Con maciza

$5.00

Maciza

$5.00

Oreja

$5.00

Rinon

$5.00

Surtido

$5.00

Tripa

$5.00

Burritos

Cachete

$10.00

Corazon

$10.00

Costilla

$10.00

Cueritos

$10.00

Cuero con maciza

$10.00

Maciza

$10.00

Oreja

$10.00

Rinon

$10.00

Surtido

$10.00

Tripa

$10.00

Torta

Cachete

$10.00

Corazon

$10.00

Costilla

$10.00

Cueritos

$10.00

Cuero con maciza

$10.00

Maciza

$10.00

Oreja

$10.00

Rinon

$10.00

Surtido

$10.00

Tripa

$10.00

Torta Ahogada

Cachete

$12.00

Corazon

$12.00

Costilla

$12.00

Cueritos

$12.00

Cuero con Maciza

$12.00

Maciza

$12.00

Oreja

$12.00

Rinon

$12.00

Surtido

$12.00

Tripa

$12.00

Por Libra

.5

$13.00

1Lb

$20.00

1.5 Lb

$30.00

Drinks

Sodas Botella

Coca Mex

$5.00

Jarritos Pina

$4.00

Jarritos Fresa

$4.00

Jarritos Toronja

$4.00

Jarrito Mineral

$4.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarina

$4.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$4.00

Sidral

$4.00

Sangria

$4.00

Fanta

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sodas Lata

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Agua Fresca

Fresa

$5.00

Pepino

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Tamarindo

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Sandia

$5.00

Pina

$5.00

Maracuya

$5.00

Bebida Caliente

Champurrado

$3.50

Cafe de Olla

$3.50
Hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4433 S ALAMEDA ST SUITE B33-B34, Los Angeles, CA 90058

