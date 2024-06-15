Los Comales Lombard 719 E roosevelt Rd
719 E roosevelt Rd
Lombard, IL 60148
FOOD
Breakfast
- Huevos Con Jamon
Three scrambled eggs with ham$10.29
- Huevos Con Chorizo
3 eggs made to order with chorizo$10.29
- Huevos Con Tocino
3 eggs made to order with bacon$10.29
- Huevos Rancheros
3 over easy eggs topped with a ranchero salsa$10.29
- Huevos a La Mexicana
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato and green peppers$10.29
- Chilaquiles
Rojos o verdes with eggs made to order$12.35
- Los Comales Breakfast
3 eggs and cecina and ranchero salsa$12.35
Appetizers
- Guacamole
Cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice and salt$3.61
- Chips and Salsa$3.61
- Nachos
Beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, mozzarella cheese and guacamole$12.35
- Ceviche and Chips
Shrimp ceviche$10.29
- Ensalada Verde
Lettuce, tomato, avocado green pepper, red pepper and onion$10.29
- Tostada De Ceviche
Shrimp ceviche tostada$4.64
- Elote
Mexican-style corn grains in a cup, mayo, cotija cheese and tajin$4.64
- Queso Fundido$5.15
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo
Cheese fondue with Mexican sausage$6.17
- Cheese Fries$5.14
Soups
- Carne en Su Jugo
Slowly simmered pinto beans, steak chunks, bacon bits, served with a side of cilantro, onion, avocado and arbol chili$16.47
- Caldo De Res
Beef soup with potato, carrot, cabbage, celery. Served with rice, cilantro, onion, and arbol chili$15.44
- Caldo De Camaron
Peeled shrimp soup with carrots and potatoes$18.53
- Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood soup made with octopus, langostinos, tilapia, crab, and almejas. Served with avocado, cilantro and onion$19.56
- Menudo (Only on Weekends)
Panza y pata$13.38
Entrées
- Bistec a La Mexicana
Served with rice, beans and salad. Sautéed chopped steak with ranchero salsa$17.50
- Carne Asada
Salad, rice, beans, mexican-style nopales, grilled onions, chiles toreados, grilled panela cheese$23.68
- Carne Asada Con Camaron$27.80
- Cecina
Salad, rice, beans, Mexican-style nopales, grilled onions, chiles toreados, and grilled panela cheese$17.50
- Enchiladas
Stuffed with your choice of pulled chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans