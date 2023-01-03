A map showing the location of Los Compadres Mexican Grill 6209 General Puller HighwayView gallery

Los Compadres Mexican Grill 6209 General Puller Highway

No reviews yet

6209 General Puller Highway

Locust Hill, VA 23092

Appetizers

Los Compadres Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip

$2.99

Queso Fundido

$6.99

Beef And Cheese Dip

$5.99

Chicken Amigos Dip

$6.99

Shrimp Amigos Dip

$7.99

Small Cheese Dip

$3.99

Large Cheese Dip

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fresh Guacamole

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Black Bean Soup

$4.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Shrimp Soup

$6.99

Mexican Chili Soup

$5.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.99

Sour Cream Salad

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.59

Compadres Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$4.99

Margarita Shirmp Salad

$12.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Beef Nachos

$6.99

Chicken Nachos

$5.99

Beef And Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Nachos Supreme

$9.59

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Durango

$12.99

Baja California Nachos

$12.99

Steak Nachos

$9.99

Combinations

Combination Plate (1)

$7.99

Combination Plate (2)

$9.59

Combination Plate (3)

$11.99

Steaks

Carne Asada

$14.99

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Mar Y Tierra

$16.99

Chori Steak

$16.99

Steak Texano

$15.99

Dos Compadres

$14.99

TexMex Steak

$15.99

Chicken

Chori Pollo

$13.49

Arroz con Pollo

$12.49

Pollo Loco

$13.49

Pollo Primavera

$13.49

Pollo Monterey

$14.49

Pollo Tropical

$15.49

Pollo Con Espinacas

$13.49

Pollo Fundido

$15.49

Seafood

Los Compadres Seafood

$15.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp & Scallops

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp and Rice

$13.99

Mango Mahi Mahi

$14.99

Seafood Chimichangas

$13.99

Coctel Da Camaron

$17.99

Ceviche De Camaron

$17.99

Mojarra Fried

$16.99

Clasicos Mexicano

Chimichangas

$10.49

Flautas

$10.49

Carnitas Michocanas

$13.49

Chile Verde

$13.49

Chile Colorado

$13.49

Chilaquiles

$10.49

Mole Poblano

$11.49

Los Compadres Special

$13.49

Molcajete

$19.49

Piña Rellena

$16.49

Texas Special

$13.49

Brochetas

$15.49

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesadilla Texana

$13.99

Quesadilla De Camaron

$12.99

Quesdailla Al Pastor

$11.99

Baja Seafood Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla Veracruz

$12.99

Tacos Mexicanos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99+

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.99+

Carnitas Taco

$3.99+

Chorizo Taco

$3.99+

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99+

Campechanos Taco

$3.99+

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99+

Tacos Los Compadres

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Fajitas

Classic Fajitas

$14.99+

Shirmp Fajitas

$16.99+

Fajitas Durango

$16.99+

Baja Fajitas

$17.99+

Fajitas Los Compdres

$16.99+

Fajitas Locas

$18.99+

Fajitas Vallarta

$15.99+

Vegetariano

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

Vegetarian Chimichangas

$9.99

Vegetarian Chiles Rellenos

$10.99

Flautas Vegetarianas

$9.99

Enchiladas De Papa

$9.99

Enchiladas Locas

$8.99

Compadres Vegetarianos

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$9.99

Enchiladas Blancas

$8.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$9.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchiladas Los Compadres

$12.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$11.99

Burritos

Burrito San Jose

$12.99

Burrito De Carne Asada

$12.99

Burrito Fajitas

$13.99

Seafood Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Chipotle

$14.99

Compadres Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Mexicano

$13.99

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

El Macho Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Carnitas

$12.99

Burrito Loco

$12.99

Burrito Pollo and Espinacas

$11.99

Burrito Cantina

$14.99

Burrito Supreme

$10.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$4.59

Sopapillas

$4.59

Churros

$5.99

Fried Cheese Cake and Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Sides, Extras, Ala Carta

Beans

$2.99

Burrito

$3.59

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Una Chimichanga

$3.99

Enchiladas

$2.99

Extra Cheese Dip

$1.59

French Fries

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.59

Grilled Quesadilla

$7.59

Grilled Shrimp

$7.59

Grilled Steak

$6.99

Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Rice

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.59

Taco

$1.99

Tamale

$2.99

Toastada

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.29

Small Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Large Chips and Salsa

$12.99

Extra Large Chips and Salsa

$19.99

Red Salsa

$2.50+

White Salsa

$2.50+

Chips

$2.99+

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburgers

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Margaritas

Margaritas

$4.59+

Texas Margarita

$6.99+

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.99+

Patron Margarita

$9.99+

Blue Agave Margarita

$4.99+

Coconut Margarita

$6.99+

Jalapeño Margarita

$5.99+

Skinny Margarita

$5.99+

Margorona Margarita

$13.99Out of stock

Margorona (Large Corona Fishbowl)

$24.99

Classics

Mojito Clasico

$7.99

Paloma

$7.99

Miami Vice

$8.99

Classic Daiquiri

$6.99+

Piña Colada

$6.99+

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.99

Texas Iced Tea

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Sex on the Beach

$8.99

Blue Motorcycle

$8.99

Bahama Mama

$8.99

Mexican Trash Can

$14.99

Michelada

$9.99

White Russian

$7.99

Draft Beer

Dos XX Lager

$4.99+

Dos XX Amber

$4.99+

Bud Light

$3.99+

Michelob Ultra

$3.99+

IPA

$5.99+

Pacifico

$4.99+

Modelo Especial

$4.99+

Bottle Beer

Corona

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Corona Premier

$3.99

Coronita

$3.99

Dos Equis Amber

$3.99

Dos Equis Lager

$3.99

Modelo Especial

$3.99

Modelo Negra

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Sol

$3.99

Victorian

$3.99Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.59

Budweiser

$3.59

Coors Light

$3.59

Miller Lite

$3.59

Michelob Ultra

$3.59

Bud Light Lime

$3.59

Heineken

$3.59

Heineken Zero

$3.59

O'douls

$3.59

White Claw

$3.59

Bold Rock

$3.99

Wine

Merlot

$4.99

Cabernet

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Rose

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99

Sangria

$4.99

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.99

Grey Goose

$9.99

Absolute

$7.99

Titos

$8.99

Absolute Citron

$7.99

Gin

Well Gin

$6.99

Sapphire Extra Dry

$8.99

Bombay Sapphire

$8.99

Rum

Well Rum

$6.99

Bacardi

$7.99

Bacardi 151

$8.99

Bacardi Limon

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$7.99

Kraken

$8.99

Meyers

$7.99

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.99

1800 Coconut

$8.99

1800 Reposado

$8.99

1800 Silver

$8.99

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.99

Casamigos

$9.99

Cazadores

$8.99

Cuervo Reposado

$7.99

Don Julio 1842

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.99

Don Julio Reposado

$10.99

El Jimador

$8.99

Herradura

$9.99

Patron Silver

$9.99

Patrón Añejo

$11.99

Patrón Reposado

$10.99

Roca Patrón

$15.00

Whiskey, Bourbon, Scotch, Cognac

Buchanan's

$14.00

Buchanan's 18

$20.00

Fireball

$7.99

Hennessy

$9.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Jameson

$9.99

Jim Beam

$7.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.99

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.99

Makers Mark

$9.99

Remy Martin

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$8.99

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$8.99

Cointreau

$8.99

Rumchata

$8.99

Godiva Chocolate

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$8.99

Jagermeister

$8.99

Kahlua

$8.99

Licor 43

$8.99

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Non Alcoholic Magarita

$4.99

Non Alcoholic Dacquiri

$4.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.99

Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Mr Pibb

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Horchata

$2.95

Milk

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Family Meals

Parrillada

$29.99

12 Tacos

$45.99

12 Enchiladas

$39.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6209 General Puller Highway, Locust Hill, VA 23092

Directions

