Los Compadres Sparks Nevada Sparks Location on Disc

1250 Disc Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Popular Items
ANTOJITOS (OL)
Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered in melted cheese, jalapeños, beans, pico de gallo. Sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Chicken Wings
Bone-in wings with your choice of sauce
Queso Fundido
Flautas Appetizer
Rolled corn tortillas cut in half with your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with melted cheese. Add salsa verde for an extra kick of flavor.
Pico de Gallo
Salsa Verde
Side Sour Cream
Chicharrones
BURRITOS MOJADOS (OL)
Carne Asada Burrito
Chopped steak with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Carnitas Burrito
Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated spicy pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Beef Burrito
Your choice of beef with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Chicken Burrito
shredded chicken with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Chile Verde Burrito
Chunky pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Steak Fajita Burrito
Grilled steak, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
TACOS (OL)
Mexican Street Tacos
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
ONE - Seafood Taco
Made on a corn tortilla with cheese, with choice of shrimp or fish, served with rice and beans. (Shrimp tacos are made with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes.)
TWO - Seafood Tacos
Made on a corn tortilla with cheese, with choice of shrimp or fish, served with rice and beans. (Shrimp tacos are made with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes.)
ONE - Flour Taco
Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
TWO - Flour Taco
Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
COMBINACIONES (OL)
#1 El Compadre Relleno & Enchilada
1 Chile relleno (ortega chile pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#2 El Jefe - Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#3 El Sombrero - Relleno & Taco
Chile relleno (stuffed ortega chile pepper with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. 1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada
1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos
Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#6 Dos Amigos - Two Flautas
Rolled corn tortilla deep fried with your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.
#7 La Señorita - One Cheese Enchilada
1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#8 La Luna - One Relleno
1 Chile relleno (stuffed ortega chile pepper with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. Served with rice and beans.
#9 El Azteca - One Enchilada
1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#10 La Rosa - One Pork Tamale
1 pork tamale (steamed bundle of masa filled with shredded pork) topped with sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#11 El Sol - One Taco
1 hard or soft shell corn taco topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
CREATE YOUR OWN (OL)
ENCHILADAS (OL)
1 Enchilada Suiza
A corn tortilla rolled around and filled with your choice of meat, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
2 Enchilada Suizas
2 Corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
1 Seafood Enchilada
-Shrimp Enchilada- Made on a corn tortilla rolled around and filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with cheese and green sauce, with rice and beans. -Fish Enchilada- made with grilled seasoned fish and topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans.
2 Seafood Enchiladas
-2 Shrimp Enchilada- Made on corn tortillas rolled around and filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with cheese and green sauce, with rice and beans. -Fish Enchilada- made with grilled seasoned fish and topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans.
1 Asada or Carnitas Enchilada
Made on a corn tortilla rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.
2 Asada or Carnitas Enchiladas
Made on 2 corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.
QUESADILLAS (OL)
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Grilled Steak served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Carnitas Quesadilla
Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated spicy pork served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned grilled chicken served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey and cheddar cheese mix served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Green Chile Quesadilla
Chopped mild ortega chili peppers served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Chorizo & Egg Quesadilla
Spicy Mexican sausage mixed with scrambled eggs served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Marinated shredded beef served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Chicken & Green Ques.
Grilled chicken and chopped ortega chili peppers served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
FAJITAS (OL)
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
Steak Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
Combo Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
Three Meat Fajita
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
Veggie Fajita
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
Carnitas Fajita
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole and corn or flour tortillas. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99-
SALAD & SOUP (OL)
Green Salad
Mexican Bowl
Bowl filled with rice, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, cheese, and avocado., and pico de gallo on the side. With choice of meat.
Fajita Salad
Grilled seasoned bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with choice of meat.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of blended fresh greens topped with avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese.
Tostada Grande
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
Menudo
Albondigas
Meatball soup
Caldo de Camaron
SEAFOOD (OL)
Shrimp Cocktail
Traditional Mexican style cocktail served with saltine crackers and lime.
Shrimp Ceviche
Cured in lime juice mixed with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado.
Fish Ceviche
Mix Ceviche
Filete de Pescado
Grilled seasoned fish filet served with sour cream and guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Camarones Rancheros
Sauteed shrimp in a red sauce mixed with vegetables.
Camarones al Ajo
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, onions, and butter.
Camarones al Diabla
Sauteed shrimp with onions, hot salsa, and butter.
Arroz con Camarones
Seasoned shrimp and vegetables on a bed of rice.
Ala Carte Filete de Pescado
Camarones Ahogados
Raw or cooked shrimp cured in fresh squeezed lime, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocado.
ESPECIALIDADES (OL)
Carnitas Esp
Tender braised pork simmered in our special herbs and spices.
Carne Asada Esp
Grilled seasoned steak with sour cream and guacamole.
Chile Colorado Esp
Slow cooked tender beef smothered in red sauce.
Chile Verde Esp
Chunks of pork smothered in green tomatillo sauce.
Carne Asada Tampiquena Esp
Grilled seasoned steak with a cheese and onion enchilada served with sour cream and guacamole.
Los Compadres Favorito Esp
Sauteed shrimp seasoned in our special red sauce on top of a sirloin steak served with sour cream and guacamole.
Arroz con Pollo Esp
Shredded chicken on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese.
Bistek Ranchero
Sauteed chopped steak and vegetables in our special red sauce.
Pechuga de Pollo la Plancha Esp
Grilled seasoned chicken breast with avocado and pico de gallo
Chimichanga
BREAKFAST (OL)
Machaca con Huevos
Shredded beef, scrambled eggs with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fresh eggs, prepared Mexican ranch style on corn tortillas and ranchero sauce.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and smothered in red sauce and cheese.
Chorizo con Huevos
Spicy Mexican Sausage mixed with scrambled eggs.
Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortilla chips with scrambled eggs, spicy red or green sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Ala Carte Breakfast Burrito
KIDS MENU (OL)
KIDS Cheese Enchilada
Kids Cheese Enchilada served on a corn tortilla
KIDS Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese. Served dry.
KIDS TACO
Kids taco served in a hard corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and mild salsa.
KIDS Cheese Nachos
Kids Nachos served with chips and cheese.
KIDS Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla served on a flour tortilla with cheese.
KIDS Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger - shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served on the side.
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese served on white bread with cheese.
SIDES (OL)
Side Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side Whole Beans
Side Rice & Beans
Side Sliced Jalapeño
Side Sour Cream
Side Fried Jalapeño
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Half Sour/Half Guac
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Tortillas
Side Fries
Egg
Grilled Shrimp (6)
Side Enchilada Sauce
Side Limes
16 oz Salsa
12 oz Salsa
Chips To-Go
DESSERTS (OL)
Sopapillas
Cinnamon sugar , jam and honey
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Deep Fried Ice Cream served in a cinnamon sugar flour bowl with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup.
CARAMEL FLAN
Caramelized custard, topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup.
SCOOP ICE CREAM
Scoop of vanilla ice cream
CHEESECAKE CHIMI
Pumpkin Spice Flan
CHIPS - SALSAS
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks, NV 89436