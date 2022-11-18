LOS CUATES TAQUERIA imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

LOS CUATES TAQUERIA

6,080 Reviews

$$

220 San Felipe Rd

Hollister, CA 95023

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO REGULAR
SUPER TACO
SUPER BURRITOS

Antojitos

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$13.99

loaded fries topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos. choice of chicken or beef.

Quesadilla de Camaron

$14.99

fajita style shrimp inside a cheese quesadilla. served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & lettuce.

Quesadilla Los Cuates

Quesadilla Los Cuates

$10.99

choice of meat, includes guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & lettuce.

Sope

Sope

$6.49

corn patty, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapenos, topped with shredded cheese.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.99

tortilla chips, choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & jalapenos.

Quesadilla de Queso

$8.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese with a side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Side of Fries

$3.99

Platillos

Enchiladas Americanas

Enchiladas Americanas

$16.99

3 chicken or cheese enchiladas drenched in sauce. topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & guacamole.

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$19.99

4 cheese enchiladas, choice of chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, jalapenos, & cotija cheese.

Plato de Asada

Plato de Asada

$17.99

grilled steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & tortillas.

Plato de Carnitas

Plato de Carnitas

$17.99

pork carnitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & tortillas.

Plato de Chile Relleno

Plato de Chile Relleno

$17.99

pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, pico de gallo, & tortillas.

Plato de Chile Verde

Plato de Chile Verde

$14.99

pork cooked in green tomatillo sauce. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & tortillas.

Plato de Fajitas

Plato de Fajitas

$15.99

grilled chicken or beef sautéed with bell peppers & onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. includes tortillas

Plato de Fajitas Mix

Plato de Fajitas Mix

$18.99

grilled chicken, beef, & shrimp. sautéed with bell peppers & onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. includes tortillas

Plato Pechuga de Pollo

$15.99

Plato de Parillada

$24.99

1 skirt steak, 1 beef rib. served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, includes tortillas.

Plato de Barbacoa

Plato de Barbacoa

$16.99

slow cooked tender beef served in broth. includes rice, beans, limes, cilantro, & tortillas.

Plato de Flautas

Plato de Flautas

$13.99

chicken stuffed taquitos. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & lettuce.

Plato de Quesabirrias

$14.99

3 cheesy quesabirria tacos with a side of consome.

Desayuno / Breakfast

Regular Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

includes eggs, ham, chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, & guacamole.

Super Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

includes eggs, ham, chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese.

Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Chorizo

$8.99

includes eggs, potatoes, chorizo, & cheese.

Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Jamon

$8.99

includes eggs, potatoes, ham, & cheese.

Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Tocino

$9.99

includes eggs, potatoes, bacon, & cheese.

Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Queso

$8.99

Chilaquiles Con Huevo

$14.99

tortilla chips drenched in salsa, served with scrambled eggs, beans, rice, cotija cheese, & sour cream.

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$16.99

tortilla chips drenched in salsa, served with chicken or beef, beans, rice, & fresh cheese & sour cream.

Chilaquiles Divorciados

Chilaquiles Divorciados

$18.99
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

two sunny side up eggs, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, rice, beans, & homemade tortillas.

Huevos con Chuleta

$15.99

2 pork chops, 2 eggs, served with potato fries, & tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.99

scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans, fresh cheese, & tortillas.

Huevos con Nopales

$13.99

scrambled eggs with cactus. served with beans includes tortillas.

Huevos con Jamon

$13.99

scrambled eggs and ham. served with beans and tortillas.

Mariscos

Camarones a La Diabla

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.99

shrimp cooked in spicy red sauce. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, & sour cream

Camarones Rancheros

$18.99

shrimp served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream

Plato de Mojarra

$17.99

fresh fried tilapia fish. served with rice, beans, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, orange slices, & lettuce

Plato de Fajitas Camaron

$18.99

shrimp sautéed with bell peppers & onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & pico de gallo.

Mojarra Surtida

Mojarra Surtida

$21.99

fresh fried tilapia fish. topped with camarones a la diabla. served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, orange slices, avocado. rice & beans included.

Molcajete: Cielo Mar y Tierra

$38.99

*serves 2-3 people* includes steak, shrimp, al pastor, chorizo, grilled chicken. grilled cactus, chiles toreados, grilled green onions, avocado, fresh cheese served with beans, rice, & corn tortillas.

Molcajete: Ranchero

$35.99

*serves 2-3 people* includes skirt steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, fresh cheese, grilled cactus, grilled green onions. comes with beans, salsa, & corn tortillas.

Mojarra Sola

$8.49

Mojarra A La Carta

$13.99

Coctel De Camaron

$17.99

Tostada de Camaron

$7.99

Shrimp cocktail with tomato, cucumbers, onions, avocado, and cilantro

Caldos y Ensaladas

Caldo de Pollo

$13.99

chicken & diced vegetables cooked in broth. side of cilantro, onions, limes, & corn tortillas.

Caldo de Res

$15.99

beef & diced vegetables cooked in broth. served with rice, onions, cilantro, limes, & corn tortillas.

Caldo de Camaron

$17.99

shrimp & diced vegetables cooked in a mildly spicy broth. served with cilantro, onions, limes, & corn tortillas.

Caldo de Pescado

$15.99

fish & diced vegetables cooked in broth. served with cilantro, onions, limes, & corn tortillas.

Barbacoa En Su Consume

$17.99
Ensalada: Pollo

Ensalada: Pollo

$13.99

grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce. served with sliced cucumbers, tomato, orange slices, avocado.

Ensalada: Camaron

$15.99

fajitas style cooked shrimp over a lettuce blanket. includes orange slices, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions.

pozole de pollo

$14.99

Sides

Rice

$4.29+

Beans

$4.29+

Salsa 8oz

$5.99

1lb Guacamole

$10.99

Order of Tortillas (5)

$3.49

Docena De Tortillas (12)

$6.99

Consome De Birria On the Side

$4.99

Caldo de menudo

$4.99

A la Carte

A la Carte Enchiladas Americanas

$10.99

A la Carte Chile Relleno

$10.99

A La Carte Mojorra

$13.99

Quesabirra (1)

$4.99

Tacos

MINI TACO

$1.99

A mini yellow corn tortilla with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro.

TACO REGULAR

$3.49

A regular tortilla with your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onion.

SUPER TACO

$4.29

A regular tortilla with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro.

BURRITOS

REGULAR BURRITO

$8.99

stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, guacamole and salsa.

SUPER BURRITOS

$10.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and salsa

MEAT LOVERS BURRITO

$9.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, guacamole and salsa.

SUPER MEAT LOVERS BURRITOS

$12.99

BEANS AND CHEESE BURRITO

$6.99

stuffed with frijoles de la oja and cheese

VEGGIE BURRITO

$8.99

Stuffed with lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and salsa

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.99

Stuffed with steak, potato fries, nacho cheese, and guacamole.

CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

Fried and stuffed burrito with rice, refried beans, shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

BURRITO mojado

$13.99

A burrito of your choice smothered and covered in the salsa of your choice, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

BURRITO TRICOLOR

$13.99

wet burrito with red and green salsa stuffed with the meat of your choice arroz frijoles and topped with sour cream and cilantro

TORTAS

TORTA REGULAR

$9.99

TORTA CUBANA

$11.99

TORTA DE MILANESA

$9.99

TORTA DE JAMON

$7.99

All Drinks

Jarritos

$2.49

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Agua Fresca: Chica

$3.99

Agua Fresca: Grande

$4.99

Arizona

$0.99

Coffee

$3.99

Energy Drinks

$3.99

Champurrado

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Rice & Beans

$3.50

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Taco

$1.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Burrito Tray

10 Regular Burrito Tray Special

$79.99

10 Breakfast Burrito Tray Special

$49.99

Includes 10 breakfast burritos. Filled with potatoes, cheese, and eggs.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno 6 ct Tray

$37.99

Enchilada Tray

Large Enchilada Tray

$120.00

Comes with 40 enchiladas. Chicken or cheese choose red or green salsa. Serves 20 people.

Small Enchilada Tray

$59.99

Comes with 20 enchiladas. Chicken or cheese choose red or green salsa. Serves 10 people.

Mini Taco Tray

50 Mini Taco Tray Special

$59.99

25 Mini Taco Tray Special

$29.99

50 Mini Taco Tray BEEF

$129.99

25 Mini Taco Tray BEEF

$65.99

Salad Tray

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, purple cabbage.

Salad Tray Special Large

$29.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, purple cabbage. Serves 25-30 people.

Salad Tray Special Small

$18.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, purple cabbage. Serves 10-12 people.

Seafood Tray

Seafood Tray Large

$160.00

Serves 25-30 people.

Seafood Tray Small

$80.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Chile Verde Tray

Large Tray (Chile verde)

$180.00

Small Tray (Chile verde)

$89.99

Ensaladas Tray

Large Tray (ensalada)

$29.99

Small Tray (ensalada)

$18.99

Pollo Tray

Large Tray

$180.00

Small Tray

$89.99

carnitas

Bandeja grande carnitas

$180.00

Bandeja chica carnitas

$89.99

Bandeja grande fajitas de res

Large Tray

$240.00

Small Tray

$120.00

bandeja carne para tacos de res

bandeja grande

$240.00

bandeja chica

$120.00

Bandeja barbacoa

Bandeja grande barbacoa

$240.00

bandeja chica barbacoa

$120.00

servicio de cosina

servicio de cosina menos de 10 lb

$10.00

servicio de cosina mas de 15 lb

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come and enjoy our delicious authentic Mexican dishes! Made with love and lots of flavor.

Location

220 San Felipe Rd, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

