LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
6,080 Reviews
$$
220 San Felipe Rd
Hollister, CA 95023
Popular Items
Antojitos
Asada Fries
loaded fries topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos. choice of chicken or beef.
Quesadilla de Camaron
fajita style shrimp inside a cheese quesadilla. served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & lettuce.
Quesadilla Los Cuates
choice of meat, includes guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & lettuce.
Sope
corn patty, choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapenos, topped with shredded cheese.
Super Nachos
tortilla chips, choice of meat, beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & jalapenos.
Quesadilla de Queso
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese with a side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.
Chips and Salsa
Side of Fries
Platillos
Enchiladas Americanas
3 chicken or cheese enchiladas drenched in sauce. topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & guacamole.
Enchiladas Michoacanas
4 cheese enchiladas, choice of chicken or beef, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, jalapenos, & cotija cheese.
Plato de Asada
grilled steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & tortillas.
Plato de Carnitas
pork carnitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & tortillas.
Plato de Chile Relleno
pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, pico de gallo, & tortillas.
Plato de Chile Verde
pork cooked in green tomatillo sauce. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & tortillas.
Plato de Fajitas
grilled chicken or beef sautéed with bell peppers & onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. includes tortillas
Plato de Fajitas Mix
grilled chicken, beef, & shrimp. sautéed with bell peppers & onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo. includes tortillas
Plato Pechuga de Pollo
Plato de Parillada
1 skirt steak, 1 beef rib. served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, includes tortillas.
Plato de Barbacoa
slow cooked tender beef served in broth. includes rice, beans, limes, cilantro, & tortillas.
Plato de Flautas
chicken stuffed taquitos. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, & lettuce.
Plato de Quesabirrias
3 cheesy quesabirria tacos with a side of consome.
Desayuno / Breakfast
Regular Breakfast Burrito
includes eggs, ham, chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, & guacamole.
Super Breakfast Burrito
includes eggs, ham, chorizo, potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese.
Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Chorizo
includes eggs, potatoes, chorizo, & cheese.
Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Jamon
includes eggs, potatoes, ham, & cheese.
Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Tocino
includes eggs, potatoes, bacon, & cheese.
Burrito: Huevo, Papa, Queso
Chilaquiles Con Huevo
tortilla chips drenched in salsa, served with scrambled eggs, beans, rice, cotija cheese, & sour cream.
Chilaquiles Con Carne
tortilla chips drenched in salsa, served with chicken or beef, beans, rice, & fresh cheese & sour cream.
Chilaquiles Divorciados
Huevos Rancheros
two sunny side up eggs, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, rice, beans, & homemade tortillas.
Huevos con Chuleta
2 pork chops, 2 eggs, served with potato fries, & tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans, fresh cheese, & tortillas.
Huevos con Nopales
scrambled eggs with cactus. served with beans includes tortillas.
Huevos con Jamon
scrambled eggs and ham. served with beans and tortillas.
Mariscos
Camarones a La Diabla
shrimp cooked in spicy red sauce. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, & sour cream
Camarones Rancheros
shrimp served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream
Plato de Mojarra
fresh fried tilapia fish. served with rice, beans, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, orange slices, & lettuce
Plato de Fajitas Camaron
shrimp sautéed with bell peppers & onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & pico de gallo.
Mojarra Surtida
fresh fried tilapia fish. topped with camarones a la diabla. served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, orange slices, avocado. rice & beans included.
Molcajete: Cielo Mar y Tierra
*serves 2-3 people* includes steak, shrimp, al pastor, chorizo, grilled chicken. grilled cactus, chiles toreados, grilled green onions, avocado, fresh cheese served with beans, rice, & corn tortillas.
Molcajete: Ranchero
*serves 2-3 people* includes skirt steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, fresh cheese, grilled cactus, grilled green onions. comes with beans, salsa, & corn tortillas.
Mojarra Sola
Mojarra A La Carta
Coctel De Camaron
Tostada de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with tomato, cucumbers, onions, avocado, and cilantro
Caldos y Ensaladas
Caldo de Pollo
chicken & diced vegetables cooked in broth. side of cilantro, onions, limes, & corn tortillas.
Caldo de Res
beef & diced vegetables cooked in broth. served with rice, onions, cilantro, limes, & corn tortillas.
Caldo de Camaron
shrimp & diced vegetables cooked in a mildly spicy broth. served with cilantro, onions, limes, & corn tortillas.
Caldo de Pescado
fish & diced vegetables cooked in broth. served with cilantro, onions, limes, & corn tortillas.
Barbacoa En Su Consume
Ensalada: Pollo
grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce. served with sliced cucumbers, tomato, orange slices, avocado.
Ensalada: Camaron
fajitas style cooked shrimp over a lettuce blanket. includes orange slices, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions.
pozole de pollo
Sides
A la Carte
Tacos
BURRITOS
REGULAR BURRITO
stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, guacamole and salsa.
SUPER BURRITOS
Stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and salsa
MEAT LOVERS BURRITO
Stuffed with your choice of meat, guacamole and salsa.
SUPER MEAT LOVERS BURRITOS
BEANS AND CHEESE BURRITO
stuffed with frijoles de la oja and cheese
VEGGIE BURRITO
Stuffed with lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and salsa
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Stuffed with steak, potato fries, nacho cheese, and guacamole.
CHIMICHANGA
Fried and stuffed burrito with rice, refried beans, shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
BURRITO mojado
A burrito of your choice smothered and covered in the salsa of your choice, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
BURRITO TRICOLOR
wet burrito with red and green salsa stuffed with the meat of your choice arroz frijoles and topped with sour cream and cilantro
Burrito Tray
Chile Relleno
Enchilada Tray
Mini Taco Tray
Salad Tray
Seafood Tray
Chile Verde Tray
Ensaladas Tray
Pollo Tray
Bandeja grande fajitas de res
bandeja carne para tacos de res
Bandeja barbacoa
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come and enjoy our delicious authentic Mexican dishes! Made with love and lots of flavor.
220 San Felipe Rd, Hollister, CA 95023