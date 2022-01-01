Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Dos Molinos Uptown

2,226 Reviews

$$

1044 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Order Again

Botanas

App Guac

$13.00

Ceviches Tostadas

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese Crisp

$9.00

ChoriQueso Dip

$13.00

Chorizo Dip

$11.00

Chorizo Pizza

$15.00

Corn Cheese Crisp

$4.00

Deluxe Pizza

$14.00

Kids Cheese Crisp

$8.00

Los Dos Fries

$10.00

Machaca Pizza

$15.00

Mexican Pizza

$12.00

Nachos

$10.00

Queso Dip

$8.00

House Specialties

Ajo

$22.00

Carnitas

$20.00

Chile Plate

$18.00

Chimichanga Ala

$14.00

Chimichanga Din

$17.00

Enchilada Dinner

$15.00

Flautas Ala

$14.00

Flautas Dinner

$16.00

Relleno Ala

$12.00

Relleno Dinner

$16.00

Ribs

$20.00

Veracruz

$22.00

Victoria's Plate

$18.00

Family Favorites

Adovada Burro Ala

$13.00

Adovada Burro Dinner

$16.00

Adovada Tacos Dinner

$16.00

Fish Taco Dinner

$19.00

Green Chile Burger

$17.00

Posole

$14.00+

Relleno Burro A La Carte

$14.00

Roast Burrito Dinner

$16.00

Roast Burro Ala

$13.00

Roast Platter

$20.00

Roast Tacos Dinner

$16.00

Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner

$17.00

Shrimp Enchilada Combination

$20.00

Shrimp Tacos Combination

$18.00

Stew

$16.00+

Taco Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00

Burros

Adovada Burro

$13.00

Bean Burro

$8.00

Beef Burro

$9.00

Carnita Burro

$13.00

Chicken Burro

$9.00

Chorizo Burro

$11.00

Grande Burro

$13.00

Green Chile Burro

$10.00

Machaca Burro

$13.00

Ground Beef Burro

$9.00

Red Chile Burro

$10.00

Enchiladas

Red Ench

$6.00

Green Ench

$6.00

Xmas Ench

$6.00

Tamales

Blue Corn Tamale

$9.00

Red Chile Tamale

$8.00

Green Corn Tamale

$8.00

1 Dozen

$40.00

Tostadas

Bean Tost

$7.00

Tacos

Taco

$5.00

Soft Taco

$6.00

Street Taco

$3.00

Combinations

#1

$15.00

#2

$15.00

#3

$15.00

#4

$15.00

#5

$15.00

#6

$15.00

#7

$15.00

Side Orders

Beans

$4.00

Beans & Rice

$6.00

Big Bowl Red Salsa

$2.00

Big Bowl Green Salsa

$2.00

Chips and Salsa Refill

$2.00

Chips Refill

$2.00

Egg

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra per Shrimp

$4.00

Flour Chip Refill

$1.50

French Fries

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Salsa Refill

$0.50

Side Chile

$3.50

Side Of 3 Jalapeños Toreado

$2.00

Side of Cilantro

$1.00

Side of Garnish

$0.95

Side of Honey

$1.00

Side of onions

$1.00

Side of Pico

$1.50

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Side of Sliced Fresh Jalapeno

$2.00

Small Sour Cream / Guac

$5.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

To-Go Chile

$10.00+

To-Go Salsa

$6.00+

Tortilla

$2.00

Desserts

Crispies

$9.00

Fruit Chimi Ala Mode

$10.00

Homemade Vanilla Flan

$9.00

Scoop of ice cream

$2.00

Seasonal Flan

$10.00

Sopapilla

$5.00+

Sopapilla Bites

$6.00+

Specialty Cocktails

3G Old Fashioned

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado Fresh

$17.00+

Chingadera

$13.00

CranLee

$10.50

Elderflower

$11.00+

Fresh

$10.00+

Jalapeno Cilantro Mezcal Margarita

$11.00+

Jalapeño

$10.00+

Manor Margarita

$15.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00+

Mojito

$12.00

Momo

$12.00

New Mexican Ass

$12.00

La Prima

$10.00+

Paloma

$13.00

Pineapple Express

$13.00

PPP

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Red-Headed Step Child

$13.00

Rosa

$10.00+

Sally Marg

$11.00+

The Pico

$12.00

Tia Sandia

$12.00

Valley Sunrise

$14.00

Classics

Coronarita

$13.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sangrita

$9.00+

The "OG"

$7.00+

The "OG" Pitcher

$29.00

Sangrita Margarita (Pitcher)

$35.00

Sangria (Pitcher)

$22.00

Beer/Hard Seltzer/ Canned Cocktails

Michelada

$11.00

Chelada

$8.00

Thang

$9.00

Bucket of Coronaritas

$20.00

Iceberg

$3.00

Abita Strawberry Lager

$7.00

AZ Light

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Orange Blossom

$7.00

Pacifico Pint

$6.00

Spellbinder

$7.00

Abita Strawberry Lager

$9.00

AZ Light Tall

$9.00

Dos Equis Amber - Tall

$8.00

Dos Equis Lager - Tall

$8.00

Modelo Especial - Tall

$8.00

Negra Modelo - Tall

$8.00

Pacifico- Tall

$8.00

Papago Orange Blossom - Tall

$9.00

Spellbinder- Tall

$9.00

Abita Strawberry Lager Pitcher

$19.00

AZ Light Pitcher

$19.00

Dos Equis Ambar Pitcher

$17.00

Dos Equis Lager Pitcher

$17.00

Spellbinder Pitcher

$19.00

Modelo Especial - Pitcher

$17.00

Negra Modelo - Pitcher

$17.00

Papago Orange Blossom - Pitcher

$19.00

Pacifico - Pitcher

$17.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Heineken 0%

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Tecate Light Bottle

$6.00

Tecate Red Bottle

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Puro Lime Tequila Soda

$6.00

Puro Pineapple Mango Tequila Soda

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Sodas/Tea/Lemonade/Juices

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Mineragua

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

Tonic Water

$4.00

Liquors

3 Generaciones

$9.00+

Avion

$9.00+

Avion 44

$25.00

Baja Billy Extra Anejo

$12.00

Campo Bravo

$7.00

Casa Amigos

$10.00+

Cazadores

$9.00+

Clase Azul

$25.00

Cuervo "La Familia"

$25.00

Dahlia Reposado Cristalino

$10.00

Derumbes

$8.00

Don Julio

$10.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00Out of stock

Dulce Vida

$9.00+

El Silencio Mezcal

$10.00

Fidencio "Classico"

$12.00

Fortaleza

$12.00+

Gran Coramino Cristalino Reposado

$14.00

Gran Patron Platino

$25.00

Hornitos

$8.00+

House Shot

$8.00

Mezcal "Well"

$8.00

Patron

$10.00+

Peloton de la Muerte

$9.00

Sotol Coyote

$9.00

Spirits Distilled From Agave (Mezcal)

$20.00+

Tapatio

$10.00

Teremana

$8.00+

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple

$9.00

1792

$12.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$14.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Eagle Rare 10 YR

$12.00

EH Tayler Jr Small Batch

$15.00

Elmer T Lee

$12.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

J & B

$9.00

Jack

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson "Caskmates"

$9.00

Jameson "Select"

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$18.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Small Batch

$12.00

Macallan

$50.00

Maker's

$9.00

Power's

$9.00

RedBreast 27 Yr.

$50.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Templeton rye

$12.00

Weller 12 Yr.

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

WhistlePig

$20.00

Absolut

$8.00

Aviation Gin

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Gunpowder Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$8.00Out of stock

Ketel

$9.00

Onilikan Mexican Gin

$9.00

St. George Citrus Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Lime

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Jaeger

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Rose Bottle

$30.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Sambuca

$8.00

St. George

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bruncherita

$14.00

Cafe Canela

$2.00

Cowboy Coffee

$7.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Well Drinks

Vodka

$7.00

Gin

$7.00

Tequila

$7.00

Whiskey

$7.00

Rum

$7.00

Mexi Beer Bottle Special

Dos Equis Ambar Bottle

$3.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$3.00

Victoria

$3.00

Los Dos Swag

Fresh glass

$15.00

Golf club cover

$30.00

Hat

$30.00

LDM mask

$5.00

Los Dos Suns Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Manor Shirt

$35.00+

Some Like It Hot Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

State 48 Shirt Small

$30.00Out of stock

Taco Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Margaritas

Quart Fresh

$24.00

Quart OG Frozen

$18.00

Quart OG Rox

$18.00

Quart Rosa

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Some like it Hot!!!

Location

1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85014

Directions

Gallery
Los Dos Molinos image
Los Dos Molinos image

Map
