Los Dos Potrillos - Cocina Y Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

100 East 120th Avenue

Northglenn, CO 80233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Antojitos

Chili Relleno Nachos

Chili Relleno Nachos

$14.95

Crispy chile rellenos chopped and stuffed with roasted anaheim green chile peppers and Monterey Jack cheese in a crispy shell; Smothered in our famous green chili topped off with pico de gallo and cheddar cheese

LDP Fiesta Nachos

LDP Fiesta Nachos

LDP Quesadilla

LDP Quesadilla

C & C Fries

C & C Fries

Our delicious golden fries covered in monterey jack cheese topped off with your choice of meat garnished with guacamole & sour cream

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.25
Chips & Queso Dip

Chips & Queso Dip

$11.25

Rice & Beans

$3.25

OG Cheese Dip

$9.25

Ita's Favorites

# 20

# 20

$14.25

Two chile rellenos served crispy smothered in green chili and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans (tortillas upon request)

# 23

# 23

$13.50

A flour tortilla filled with beans, rice and hamburger patties, smothered in green chili and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

# 24

# 24

$18.50

Skirt steak cooked in a roasted jalapeño and tomato sauce. Served with Mexican style potatoes, beans and rice

# 25

# 25

Lettuce Cheese, Pico de gallo, Sour cream, guacamole, Beans, rice & two tortillas

# 26

# 26

$16.25

Chimichanga. A Deep-fried flour tortilla with chicken or beef. Smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

# 27

$18.25

Tender marinated pork, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, green chili, beans, rice, and two tortillas

# 32

# 32

$20.45

Beef steak served with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño, guacamole, beans, rice and two tortillas

# 40

# 40

Fajita Chicken or steak with homemade ranchero sauce, served with avocado slices, beans, rice and two tortillas

# 42

# 42

$15.95

Deep fried corn tortillas rolled with chicken, beef, or pork. served on a bed of lettuce topped with sour cream, guacamole, and green chili. Plated with beans and rice

# 43

# 43

$15.75

A crispy chicken relleno smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and served with a tortilla. Served with rice and beans.

# 48

# 48

Your choice of chicken or Steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with sour cream, guacamole, green chile, beans, rice and two tortillas

# 51

$16.95

One of each: Beef, chicken, and cheese enchiladas smothered and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.

# 53

# 53

$12.25

Your choice of chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef served with beans and rice (3)

Enchiladas salsa verde(3)

Enchiladas salsa verde(3)

$14.50

Three Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mom's special recipe green Tomatillo sauce with sour cream

# 60

# 60

$18.50

A charbroiled Fajita chicken on a bed of bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and calabasitas smothered in salsa verde - topped with Monterey cheese

Los Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.25

Chicken Taco

$2.95

Pork Taco

$3.25

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Mushroom Taco

$2.50

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Los Tacos - Premiums

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Barbacoa Taco

$3.95

Chicken al carbon taco

$4.25

Steak al carbon taco

$4.25

Burritos

#1

$13.75

Shredded Chicken (2)

#2

$13.75

Bean & Bean (2)

#3

$13.45

Bean (2)

#4

$13.75

Chicharron & Bean (2)

#5

$14.55

Shredded Chicken & Bean (2)

#6

$13.75

Shredded Beef (2)

#7

$14.55

Shredded Beef & Bean (2)

#8

$13.75

Ground Beef (2)

#19 LDP Burrito

$14.75

filled with chicken, beans and rice, smothered in green chile. topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

LDP Cali Burrito

LDP Cali Burrito

$13.95

Carne Asada, Rice , Beans, French Fries, Red Sauce, Green Sauce

Carne Asada Burritos (2)

$14.75

CARNE ASADA & BEANS, SMOTHERED IN GREEN CHILI, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND CHEESE

Veggie Burrito

$12.25

Mixed Veggies, Black Beans, Smothered In Veggie Green, And Cheese

#44 Steak Burrito

$16.25

Combinations

#9

$15.50

Taco, Bean Tostada, And Bean Burrito

#10

$15.95

Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Beef And Bean Burrito

#11

$15.95

Taco, Bean Burrito And Cheese Enchilada

#12

$15.95

Beef Burrito, Beef Enchilada And One Beef Taco

#13

$15.95

Chicken Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Taco, Beans And Rice

#14

$16.50

Burrito De Chicharron, Tamale, Bean Tostada, Beans And Rice

#15

$16.50

Two Chile Rellenos, One Taco, Beans And Rice

#16

$16.50

Two Beef Tacos, One Bean Burrito

#17

$16.50

Two Cheese Enchiladas, One Bean Tostada, Beans And Rice

#18

$16.50

O n e c h i l e r e l l e n o , g u a c a m o l e t o s t a d a , t a c o , b e a n s a n d r i c e

LDP Combo

LDP Combo

$17.50

Beef taco, bean tostada, cheese enchilada, tamale, beans, rice and a soft drink

La Familia

Molcajete

$26.25

Grilled chicken, pork, steak, two jumbo shrimp, onions and cactus leaves in a traditional volcanic rock bowl with salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with guacamole, sour cream, beans, rice and tortillas

Taquiza

Taquiza

$40.25

Serves 2-4. Make your own street tacos, Includes carne asada, chicken, carne adobada, cactus leaves and Mexican green onions. Served with salsa roja and salsa verde.

Parrillada

Parrillada

$45.95

Serves 2-4. Grilled beef, chicken and Los Dos Potrillos Camarones with saut ed bell peppers and onions, cactus and jalape os. Served with charros beans, rice, Monterrey jack cheese, your choice of salsa and corn or flour tortillas.

Postre

Sopapilla bites

Sopapilla bites

$6.75

Sopapilla Bites

Churro bites

$6.75

Churro Bites

Birthday Sopapilla

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.65

Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.65

Burger & Fries

$7.65

Group Beef Taco & Fries

$7.65

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$7.65

Cheese Enchilada & Fries

$7.65

Kid Burrito and Rice

$7.65

A La Carte

Crispy Chili Relleno

$6.50

Shredded Beef & Bean

$10.75

Plain Tamale

$5.50

Smothered Tamale

$5.50

Bean Burrito

$7.95

Beef and Bean Burrito

$8.75

Shredded Beef Burrito

$9.75

Carne Asada and Bean Burrito (1)

$10.25

Chicharon Burrito

$9.25

Chili Relleno Burrito

$10.95

Chicken and Bean Burrito

$8.75

Chorizo Burrito

$9.75

Grilled Chicken and Bean Burrito

$12.95

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$8.75

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.75

Carnita Burrito

$10.25

Barbacoa Burrtio

$10.25

Cheese Enchilada

$5.50

Chicken Enchilada

$6.25

Ground Beef Enchilada

$6.25

Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

1 Fajita Taco

$7.75

Bean Tostada

$3.25

Guacamole Tostada

$5.25

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$5.25

Ground Beef Tostada

$5.25

Steak Tostada

$6.95

Sides

Side of Refried Beans

$2.25

Side of Black Beans

$2.25

Side of Charro Beans

$3.95

Side of Rice

$2.25

Side of Green Chili

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$2.25

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Chicarones

$3.00

Side of beans with cheese

$2.75

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Asados (3)

$1.95

Side of Cactus

$4.00

Side of Avocado slices

$1.75

Side of Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Side of Calabzitas

$6.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Street Taco Steak

$8.00

Side of Fajita Steak

$10.00

Side of Carnitas

$7.00

Side of Barbacoa

$7.00

Side of Chico Shrimp

$6.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Side of Guac

$6.00

Side of Queso 4oz

$5.00

Scoop of Guac

$1.75

Scoop of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of flour tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side of corn tortillas (3)

$1.50

Togo

1/4 lb Refried Beans

$3.50

1/2 lb Refried Beans

$6.25

1lb Refried Beans

$10.95

1/4 lb Black Beans

$3.50

1/2 lb Black Beans

$6.25

1lb Black Beans

$10.95

1/4 lb Charro Beans

$4.50

1/2 lb Charro Beans

$7.25

1lb Charro Beans

$11.95

1/4 lb Rice

$3.50

1/2 lb Rice

$6.25

1lb Rice

$10.95

1/4 lb Shredded Chicken

$4.95

1/2 lb Shredded Chicken

$7.50

1 lb Shredded Chicken

$12.95

1/4 lb Shredded Beef

$4.95

1/2 lb Shredded Beef

$7.50

1 lb Shredded Beef

$12.95

1/4 lb Ground Beef

$4.95

1/2 lb Ground Beef

$7.50

1 lb Ground Beef

$12.95

1/4lb Barbacoa

$5.95

1/2 lb Barbacoa

$8.50

1 lb Barbacoa

$13.95

1/4lb Carnitas

$5.95

1/2lb Carnitas

$8.50

1 lb Carnitas

$13.95

1/2 lb Guacamole

$6.00

1 lb Gucamole

$12.50

4oz Pork Green Chili

$5.00

8oz Pork Green Chili

$8.50

16oz Pork Green Chili

$13.50

4oz Red Chili

$5.00

8oz Red Chili

$8.50

16oz Red Chili

$13.50

4oz Tomatillo

$5.00

8oz Tomatillo

$8.50

16oz Tomatillo

$13.50

4oz Callejera

$5.00

8oz Callejera

$8.50

16oz Callejera

$13.50

1/2 Dozen Corn Tortillas

$4.95

1 Dozen Corn Tortillas

$7.95

1/2 Dozen Flour Tortrillas

$4.95

1 Dozen Flour Tortillas

$7.95

Pollo LDP

$32.95

Cocktails

Strawberry Basil

$16.00

Los Dos Pepino

$16.00

Los Dos Signature

$18.00

Sandia

$16.00

Cantarito

$15.00

Mezcalita

$16.00

House Margarita

Flavored House Margarita

Los Dos Skinny

$14.00

Coin Margarita

$14.00

EL Jerezano

$14.00

La Piña

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Margarita Flight

$22.50

Margarita Tree

$49.95

Beer

Canned Beer

32oz LDP Mexican Lager

$12.00

32oz LDP Amber Lager

$12.00

32oz LDP Sol Tropical Hazy IPA

$12.00

32oz LDP IPA

$12.00

32oz LDP Fresa Loca

$12.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

20oz Fountain drink

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.75

Merch

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

TOGO

To-Go Order

To-Go

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
