Los Dos Sabores LLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Dos Sabores Food Truck - Where Homemade Flavors Bring Mexico and America Together! Homemade ingredients from scratch and breakfast all day
Location
2104 Woodhill St NW, Salem, OR 97304
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Courthouse Coffeebar - West Salem
No Reviews
300 Glen Creek Road Northwest Salem, OR 97304
View restaurant
Xicha Brewing Company West - 576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140
No Reviews
576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140 Salem, OR 97304
View restaurant