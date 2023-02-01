Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Garcia Tacos 355 South Wilcox Street

review star

No reviews yet

355 Wilcox Street

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Burritos

Burritos Come With Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Pico, And Lettuce.

Burrito Asada

$13.10

Burrito Adobada

$13.10

Burrito Alpastor

$13.10

Burrito Pollo

$13.10

Burrito Chorizo

$13.10

Burrito Tripa

$13.30

Burrito Cecina

$13.30

Breakfast Big Burrito

$8.35

Breakfast Small Burrito

$4.50

Burrito Carnitas

$13.10

Tacos

Comes With Pico,Onion,Salsa, And Limes.

Tacos Asada

$3.60

Tacos Alpastor

$3.60

Tacos Adobada

$3.60

Tacos Pollo

$3.60

Tacos Chorizo

$3.60

Tacos Tripa

$3.80

Tacos Cecina

$3.80

Tacos Carnitas

$3.60

Tortas

Torta Asada

$12.98

Torta Adobada

$12.98

Torta Alpastor

$12.98

Torta Pollo

$12.98

Torta Chorizo

$12.98

Torta Carnitas

$12.98

Torta Tripa

$13.10

Torta Cecina

$13.10

Torta Cubana

$15.78

Torta huevona

$12.04

Torta De Hamon

$12.04

Torta De Salchicha

$12.04

Tortas Campocheno

$15.90

Machetes

Machete Asada

$13.00

Machete Adobada

$13.00

Machete Alpastor

$13.00

Machete Pollo

$13.00

Machete Chorizo

$13.00

Machete Tripa

$13.25

Machete Carnitas

$13.25

Machete Cecina

$13.25

Machete Campechano

$14.00

Carnitas By The Pound

Carnitas 1lb

$17.00

Carnitas 1Lb With Tortalls

$18.50

Drinks

Coka Mexicana

$4.00

Fanta Mexicana

$4.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Guava

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Madrian

$3.00

Agua Maneral

$2.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Chorizo

$12.00

Quesadilla Pollo

$12.00

Quesadilla Asada

$13.00

Quesadilla Adobda

$13.00

Quesadilla Alpastor

$13.00

Quesadilla Cecina

$13.00

Quesadilla Tripa

$13.00

Quesadilla Carnitas

$13.00

Quesadilla Campechana

$13.50

Quesadillion Normal

$23.54

Chalaquilis(Green Salsa o Smootherd)

Chalaquilis Asada

$14.90

Chalaquilis Alpastor

$14.90

Chalaquilis Adobada

$14.90

Chalaquilis Pollo

$14.90

Chalaquilis Chorizo

$14.90

Chalaquilis Carnitas

$14.90

Chalaquilis Tripa

$15.10

Chalaquilis Cecina

$15.10

Chalaquilis Campechanos

$15.30

Enchiladas(Green Salsa Or Smootherd)

Enchiladas Asada

$14.90

Enchiladas Alpastor

$14.90

Enchiladas Adobada

$14.90

Enchiladas Pollo

$14.90

Enchiladas Chorizo

$14.90

Enchiladas Carnitas

$14.90

Enchiladas Tripa

$15.10

Enchiladas Cecina

$15.10

Enchiladas Campechanas

$15.30

Consume De Borrego O Menudo( Call For More Info On Which One is In Stock)

Consume 24oz

$14.80Out of stock

Consume 16oz

$14.80Out of stock

Menudo 24oz

$14.80

Menudo 24oz

$14.80

Guarache

Guarache Asada

$14.85

Guarache Alpastor

$14.85

Guarache Adobada

$14.85

Guarache Pollo

$14.85

Guarache Chorizo

$14.85

Guarache Carnitas

$14.85

Guarache Tripa

$15.00

Guarache Cecina

$15.00

Guarache Campechano

$15.20

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Quesadila With Meat Of Chocie

$7.50

Kids Quesadila No Meat

$6.50

Kids Burrito With Meat

$5.50

Kids Burrito No Meat

$4.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The best Mexican food !

Location

355 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

