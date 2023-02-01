Los Garcia Tacos 355 South Wilcox Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! The best Mexican food !
355 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
