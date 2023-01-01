Los Gemelos 244 W Gilman St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
244 W Gilman St, Madison, WI 53703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taiwan Little Eats 台灣小吃 - 320 State Street
No Reviews
320 State Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurant