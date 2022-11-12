  • Home
Los Gordito's 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd Suite 280

No reviews yet

1000 Tanner Ford Blvd Suite 280

Hanahan, SC 29410

Popular Items

Queso
Birria Taco
Chorizo Burrito

Appetizer

Cheese Crisp

$7.99

14" Flour Tortilla, Lightly Fried, for an Airy-Crispy "Crust". Topped with cheese (add meats & veggies at additional cost).

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Flour tortilla w/cheddar. Served w/ Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Fiesta Dip Trio

$9.99

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso

Ray Ray's Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Shrimp cocktail

Sonoran Dog

$5.99

All beef hotdog wrapped in bacon on toasted bun w/charro beans,pico de gallo, and mayo

Guacamole

$4.50

Queso

$4.50+

Chips & Salsa

Nachos & Fries

Super Nachos

$11.99

Nacho chips, carne asada,beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso

Super Fries

$11.99

Fries, carne asada,beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso

1/2 Super Nachos

$6.00

1/2 Super Fries

$6.00

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$8.99

Egg, potato, cheese, and bacon

Chorizo Burrito

$8.99

Egg, potato, cheese, and chorizo

Country Burrito

$8.99

Egg, potato, and cheese

Sausage Burrito

$8.99

Egg, potato, cheese, and sausage

Burritos

Arizona Burrito

$11.99

Carne asada, pico de gallo, potatoes, and cheddar

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Bean and cheese

Beef Burrito

$11.99

Shredded beef, onion, and bell pepper

California Burrito

$11.99

Carne asada, fries, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheddar

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.99

Carne asada, pico de gallo, and guac

Pollo Asado Burrito

$11.99

Chicken, sour cream, and lettuce

Texas Burrito

$11.99

Shredded chicken, potatoes, sour cream, and cheddar

Vegas Burrito

$11.99

Carne asada, fries, sour cream, cheddar, and guac

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Refried Beans, rice, lettuce, guac, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheddar

Chile con carne Burrito

$11.95

Shredded Beef in homemade Red Sauce with Sour Cream

Combination Plates

Carne Asada combo plate

$13.99

Carne asada, tortilla, and grilled onion

Two Birria Taco combo

$11.99

Deep fried tacos with cheese and consome

Two Carne Asada Taco combo

$10.99

carne asada, onion, and cilantro

Two Shredded Beef Taco combo

$10.99

Shredded beef, lettuce, and cheese

Two Shredded Chicken Taco combo

$10.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese

Taco Platter

$29.99

Birria Taco Platter

$39.99

Dessert

Churros

$6.99

Served w/vanilla ice cream

Pizooki

$7.99

Warm cookie served w/vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.99

A la Carte

Chicken Taco

$2.99

Shredded Beef Taco

$2.99

Carne Asada Taco

$2.99

Birria Taco

$3.99

7" Tortilla

$1.00

Open Food

Taco Salad

$10.99

Sides

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Fries

$3.99

Queso

$2.00+

Sour Cream

$1.25

Guacamole

$2.00+

Jalapenos

$0.99

Pico de gallo

$1.50+

Kids Menu (12 and under)

Kids Taco w/rice and beans

$5.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/rice and beans

$5.95

Kids MIni Cheese Crisp w/rice and beans

$5.95

Kids Bean and cheese burrito

$5.95

Kids Drink choice

Brunch Menu (Sat. 10a-2p)

Chorizo Plate

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Churro Plate

$9.00

Breakfast Taco Plate

$9.00

Breakfast Cheese Crisp

$10.99

A la Carte Bacon Wrapped Churro

$4.50

A la Carte Breakfast Taco

$2.99

DRINKS

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Horchata

$3.95

Jamaica Fresca

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Melon Fresca

$3.95

Pina Fresca

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Kid's Drink

$0.99

Coffee

$3.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

SHREDDED BEEF

SHREDDED BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN, TACO SHELLS, RICE, BEANS, CHIPS AND SALSA

SHREDDED BEEF CATERING PER PERSON

$14.99

SHREDDED BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN, TACO SHELLS, RICE, BEANS, CHIPS AND SALSA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1000 Tanner Ford Blvd Suite 280, Hanahan, SC 29410

Directions

Main pic

