Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Gringos Locos

657 Reviews

$$

280 S Phelps Dr

Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Two Item
Taco Salad
Chimichanga

Lunch Menu

Lunch Beef Taquitos

$10.99

3 Shredded Beef Taquitos topped with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese, with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Lunch Chicken Taquitos

$10.99

3 Chicken Taquitos topped with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese, with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Green Corn Tamale

$10.99

Light Masa stuffed with green chilis, corn and cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Chicken & Spinach Enchilada

$10.99

Chicken and Spinach wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with Fajita Chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with french fries and your side of dipping sauce.

Diablo Enchilada

$10.99

Red chili pork wrapped in a corn tortilla with red sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Green Horny Enchilada

$10.99

Green chili pork wrapped in a corn tortilla simmered with Hornitos Tequila and green sauce topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Appetizer's

Bean Dip

$6.99

A Spicy blend of our refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and our secret spices. Topped with Pico de Gallo.

Chili Queso

$7.99

Seasoned ground beef in melted cheeses blended with chilis and spices to give it just the right amount of heat.

Guacamole Bowl

$7.99

8 oz. of our housemade guacamole. Includes Chips

Cheese Crisp

$7.99

Large flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked to perfection.

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Our fresh corn tortilla chips with refried beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream. Your choice of meat

Beef Taquitos

$8.99

3 Hand rolled taquitos topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Taquitos

$8.99

3 Hand rolled taquitos topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Mini Chimis

$10.99

6 Housemade mini chimis. 2 Bean 2 Chicken 2 Shredded Beef Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Poquito Platter

$12.99

4 Shredded Beef taquito bites 4 mini cheese quesadillas 2 chicken mini chimis 2 bean mini chimis Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.

Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Soup's

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Our house made chicken tortilla soup, served with tri-colored tortilla strips, jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and lime.

Albondigas Soup

$8.99

Our house made meatballs in a rich brothy soup with rice and veggies. Served with flour tortillas.

Salad's

Sonoran Cobb Salad

$13.99

Large tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, black beans, jack cheese, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, jalapenos and Grilled Chicken.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Large Tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions, refried beans and sour cream. Your choice of meat.

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Large tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, fajita peppers and onions, pinto beans and topped with sour cream. Meat options available.

Mexican Pizza's

Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, peppers, black beans and cilantro. Topped with Guacamole.

Salsa Verde Pork Pizza

$14.99

Cheddar and jack cheese, shredded pork, bacon, green chilis and tomatoes. Topped with green onions, cilantro and sour cream.

Pollo Loco Pizza

$14.99

Cheddar and jack cheese, shredded chicken, black beans, jalapenos and tomatoes. Topped with green onions, cilantro and sour cream.

Carne Asada Pizza

$17.99

Combo Platters

Combo One Item

$11.99

Served with refried beans and spanish rice.

Combo Two Item

$14.99

Please select 2 Items. Served with refried beans and spanish rice.

Combo Three Item

$16.99

Please select 3 Items. Served with refried beans and spanish rice.

Entrees

Chili Rellenos

$14.99

Made the LGL way. 2 whole roasted Anaheim chilis stuffed with jack cheese, grilled and rolled into a blanket of egg topped with green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Carnitas

$15.99

Made the LGL way. Tender grilled pork cutlets topped with our homemade spicy sauce. Served with grilled veggies, spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Fajitas

$16.99

Served with peppers and onions and topped with Cilantro and Lime. Includes spanish rice and refried beans. Sides of cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.

Chimichanga

$14.99

Your choice of meat rolled into our large flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, spanish rice and refried beans. Try it enchilada style with a red or green sauce..

Chicken Ranchero

$14.99

Diced grilled chicken sauteed with tomatoes, jalapenos, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Poblanos

$14.99

2 grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in our homemade poblano cream sauce and jack cheese. Served with refried beans and spanish rice.

Kickin Chicken

$13.99

6 oz grilled chicken breast covered in jack cheese and topped with pico de gallo. Served with grilled veggies and spanish rice.

Sonoran Stir Fry

$10.99

Zucchini, squash, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and peppers sauteed with your choice or our red or green sauce over a bed of spanish rice. Topped with cilantro and green onions. Your choice of meat

Street Tacos

$15.99

Carna Asada Plate

$19.99

Carna Asada Burrito

$15.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

4 Breaded Chicken tenders served with french fries

Monterey Burrito

$12.99

Monster Burrito

$14.99

From the Ocean

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Fish sauteed in our house salsa topped with cabbage, tomatoes, jack cheese and green onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans and a lime wedge.

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.99

Our seafood combo wrapped in a large flour tortilla and deep fried. Covered in Poblano cream sauce and jack cheese. Topped with tomatoes and green onions. Served with black beans, poblano rice, guacamole and sour cream.

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.99

2 corn tortillas stuffed with our seafood combo and topped with Poblano cream sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Poblano rice and black beans.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Our house favorite quesadilla, shrimp tossed in our pineapple salsa and cilantro, seasoned and grilled filled with jack cheese.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

2 tacos filled with grilled seasoned shrimp and topped with pineapple salsa and jack cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

1/2 lb. Patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries

Cheeseburger

$13.49

1/2 lb. Patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a toasted brioche bun. Served with french fries

Kid's Menu

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

1/4 lb Patty on our brioche bun.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

1/4 lb Patty with cheddar cheese.

Kids Bean and cheese burrito

$6.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Taco comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 breaded Chicken tenders.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mini Chimis chicken

$6.99

2 Mini chimis topped with cheddar cheese.

Kids Mini Chimis Beef

$6.99

2 Mini chimis topped with cheddar cheese.

Kids Mini Chimis Bean

$6.99

2 Mini chimis topped with cheddar cheese.

A LA Cart

A La CartTaco

$4.99

A La Cart Tostada

$5.99

A La Cart Tamale

$6.99

A La Cart Enchilada

$6.99

A La Cart Burrito

$7.99

A La Cart Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Dessert's

Sopapillas

$5.99

Fried dough, drizzled with honey and topped with powdered sugar.

Churros

$5.99

4 Churros served with whipped cream and your choice of syrup if any.

Flan

$6.99

This creamy Mexican custard is a secret recipe and topped with caramel.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Big scoop of vanilla Ice cream rolled in a crunchy coating, flash fried and placed in a dessert tortilla shell. Topped with whipped cream and your choice of syrup.

Side's

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.49

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Poblano Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Whole Beans

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Fajita Veggies

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Guacamole

$1.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Chip's and Salsa

4oz Salsa

$0.75

8oz Salsa

$2.75

16oz Salsa

$5.00

4oz Hot Salsa

$0.75

8oz Hot Salsa

$2.75

16oz Hot Salsa

$5.00

Small Chips and Salsa

$2.49

Medium Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Large Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Small Chips

$1.25

Medium Chips

$2.50

Large Chips

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

280 S Phelps Dr, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Directions

Gallery
Los Gringos Locos image
Los Gringos Locos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Some Burros - 13 - Signal Butte
orange starNo Reviews
2836 S Signal Butte Rd Mesa, AZ 85209
View restaurantnext
Boca Taqueria - Eastmark
orange star3.0 • 12
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112 Mesa, AZ 85212
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 11 - Red Mountain
orange star4.6 • 1,949
5910 E Longbow Pkwy Mesa, AZ 85215
View restaurantnext
Boca Taqueria - Higley & Baseline
orange starNo Reviews
1674 N Higley Rd Ste 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap - Greenfield Road and Southern Ave - Mesa, AZ
orange star4.6 • 291
1110 S Greenfield Rd Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Queen Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,400
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Apache Junction
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston