- Home
- /
- Apache Junction
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Los Gringos Locos
Los Gringos Locos
657 Reviews
$$
280 S Phelps Dr
Apache Junction, AZ 85120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Menu
Lunch Beef Taquitos
3 Shredded Beef Taquitos topped with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese, with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Lunch Chicken Taquitos
3 Chicken Taquitos topped with Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese, with Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Green Corn Tamale
Light Masa stuffed with green chilis, corn and cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Chicken & Spinach Enchilada
Chicken and Spinach wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Fajita Chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with french fries and your side of dipping sauce.
Diablo Enchilada
Red chili pork wrapped in a corn tortilla with red sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Green Horny Enchilada
Green chili pork wrapped in a corn tortilla simmered with Hornitos Tequila and green sauce topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Appetizer's
Bean Dip
A Spicy blend of our refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and our secret spices. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Chili Queso
Seasoned ground beef in melted cheeses blended with chilis and spices to give it just the right amount of heat.
Guacamole Bowl
8 oz. of our housemade guacamole. Includes Chips
Cheese Crisp
Large flour tortilla covered with cheddar cheese and baked to perfection.
Loaded Nachos
Our fresh corn tortilla chips with refried beans and cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream. Your choice of meat
Beef Taquitos
3 Hand rolled taquitos topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taquitos
3 Hand rolled taquitos topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Mini Chimis
6 Housemade mini chimis. 2 Bean 2 Chicken 2 Shredded Beef Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Poquito Platter
4 Shredded Beef taquito bites 4 mini cheese quesadillas 2 chicken mini chimis 2 bean mini chimis Topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla
Soup's
Salad's
Sonoran Cobb Salad
Large tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, black beans, jack cheese, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, jalapenos and Grilled Chicken.
Taco Salad
Large Tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onions, refried beans and sour cream. Your choice of meat.
Fajita Salad
Large tortilla bowl filled with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, fajita peppers and onions, pinto beans and topped with sour cream. Meat options available.
Mexican Pizza's
Veggie Pizza
Jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, peppers, black beans and cilantro. Topped with Guacamole.
Salsa Verde Pork Pizza
Cheddar and jack cheese, shredded pork, bacon, green chilis and tomatoes. Topped with green onions, cilantro and sour cream.
Pollo Loco Pizza
Cheddar and jack cheese, shredded chicken, black beans, jalapenos and tomatoes. Topped with green onions, cilantro and sour cream.
Carne Asada Pizza
Combo Platters
Entrees
Chili Rellenos
Made the LGL way. 2 whole roasted Anaheim chilis stuffed with jack cheese, grilled and rolled into a blanket of egg topped with green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Carnitas
Made the LGL way. Tender grilled pork cutlets topped with our homemade spicy sauce. Served with grilled veggies, spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Fajitas
Served with peppers and onions and topped with Cilantro and Lime. Includes spanish rice and refried beans. Sides of cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.
Chimichanga
Your choice of meat rolled into our large flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, spanish rice and refried beans. Try it enchilada style with a red or green sauce..
Chicken Ranchero
Diced grilled chicken sauteed with tomatoes, jalapenos, red and green peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Poblanos
2 grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in our homemade poblano cream sauce and jack cheese. Served with refried beans and spanish rice.
Kickin Chicken
6 oz grilled chicken breast covered in jack cheese and topped with pico de gallo. Served with grilled veggies and spanish rice.
Sonoran Stir Fry
Zucchini, squash, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and peppers sauteed with your choice or our red or green sauce over a bed of spanish rice. Topped with cilantro and green onions. Your choice of meat
Street Tacos
Carna Asada Plate
Carna Asada Burrito
Chicken Strip Dinner
4 Breaded Chicken tenders served with french fries
Monterey Burrito
Monster Burrito
From the Ocean
Fish Tacos
Fish sauteed in our house salsa topped with cabbage, tomatoes, jack cheese and green onions. Served with spanish rice, refried beans and a lime wedge.
Seafood Chimichanga
Our seafood combo wrapped in a large flour tortilla and deep fried. Covered in Poblano cream sauce and jack cheese. Topped with tomatoes and green onions. Served with black beans, poblano rice, guacamole and sour cream.
Seafood Enchiladas
2 corn tortillas stuffed with our seafood combo and topped with Poblano cream sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Poblano rice and black beans.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Our house favorite quesadilla, shrimp tossed in our pineapple salsa and cilantro, seasoned and grilled filled with jack cheese.
Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos filled with grilled seasoned shrimp and topped with pineapple salsa and jack cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Burgers
Kid's Menu
Kids Hamburger
1/4 lb Patty on our brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 lb Patty with cheddar cheese.
Kids Bean and cheese burrito
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Kids Taco
Taco comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 breaded Chicken tenders.
Kids Mac N Cheese
Kids Mini Chimis chicken
2 Mini chimis topped with cheddar cheese.
Kids Mini Chimis Beef
2 Mini chimis topped with cheddar cheese.
Kids Mini Chimis Bean
2 Mini chimis topped with cheddar cheese.
A LA Cart
Dessert's
Sopapillas
Fried dough, drizzled with honey and topped with powdered sugar.
Churros
4 Churros served with whipped cream and your choice of syrup if any.
Flan
This creamy Mexican custard is a secret recipe and topped with caramel.
Fried Ice Cream
Big scoop of vanilla Ice cream rolled in a crunchy coating, flash fried and placed in a dessert tortilla shell. Topped with whipped cream and your choice of syrup.
Side's
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
280 S Phelps Dr, Apache Junction, AZ 85120