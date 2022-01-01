Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Pizza

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant

1,102 Reviews

$$

2400 W Main St

Farmington, NM 87401

Order Again

Popular Items

Posole con Menudo
Enchiladas
Menudo

Beverage

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Water

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

$6.95

Your Choice of Red or Green Chile comes with chips

Chile Fries

$8.25

Fries Smothered in your Choice of Red or Green Chile topped with Cheese

Chips and Salsa

$3.00+

Gluten Free

Side Sopapilla

$2.00

Guacamole

$4.00+

GF Made Fresh Daily served with chips

Nacho Muy Bueno

$12.95+

Nachos come with your choice in meat, cheese, refried beans garnished with lettuce, tomates, olives, jalapenos, and guacamole and sour cream. Large size serves 2

16oz Salsa

$5.00

GF Made Fresh Daily!!!

Caldos

Bowls are 16oz and Cups are 8oz

Chile

$4.00+

Menudo

$5.00+

Our Homemade Menudo is seasoned with Oregano and red Chile flakes for flavor

Posole con Menudo

$4.00+

Ensaladas

All Salads are Gluten Free when prepared in a Bowl.

Fajita Salad

$14.95

Prepared in a Tortilla Shell or Bowl layered with shredded Ice Berg lettuce topped with your choice of Fajita meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions, topped with a scoop of fresh homemade Guacamole and side sour cream

Taco Salad

$13.95

Prepared in a Tortilla Shell or Bowl layered with your choice of Bean and meat topped shredded Ice Berg lettuce, Tomatoes, olives, Cheese and scoop of fresh homemade Guacamole on top and side sour cream

Especialidades

New Mexican Favorites

Our World Famous Huevos Ranchero

$12.95

2 Eggs layered over Corn Tortilla, beans+ Cheese+ Golden Brown Pappitas served with a Tortilla or Sopa your choice of Red or Green chile or you can have the Traditional Christmas style.

Enchiladas

$13.95+

Your choice of Rolled Or Stacked Enchiladas. Rolled is prepared with your choice of meat and Beans served with Rice and choice of Red or Green Chile. Stacked is prepared with 2 layers of your choice of meat and bean smothered in Red or Green Chile. TRY it with an Egg on top you will not be disappointed!

Chile Rellenos

$14.95

2 Huge Chile Rellenos smothered in Red or Green Chile. Served with Rice and your choice of Refried or Juicy beans.

Chicharrone Plate

$12.45Out of stock

16oz Bowl of Beans and a 8oz Cup of Fresh Fried New Mexican Style Chicharrones served with Flour Tortillas.

Carnitas

$14.95

Tender Pork marinated in secret spices, served with beans and rice and your choice of tortillas

Sam's Special Carne Adovada

$15.95

Sliced Pork Marinade in HOT! Chile Caribe served with rice and your choice of refried beans or juice pinto beans

Tamale Plate (2)

$13.95

2 Homemade Tamales smothered in Red or Green Chile. Served with Rice and your choice of Refried or Juicy beans.

Quesadilla Platter

$13.95

Delicious! Tortillas filled with your choice of Meat +Chopped Green chile and melted cheese, served with Rice Garnish guacamole and sour cream. Carne Adovada Quesadilla does not come with chopped green chile.

Sizzling Fajita Plate

$16.95

Sizzling Fajita Plate " To Die For" pick your choice of Beef, Chicken OR Shrimp , marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS

Sizzling Fajita Combo serves 2

$25.95

Sizzling Fajita Plate for 2 all 3 meats Beef Chicken and Shrimp marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS

Regular Stuffed Sopa

$13.95

A Large Light and Fluffy Sopa Stuffed with your choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, Shredded Beef and if you are daring try the Adovada stuffed. served with your choice of Red or Green Chile, Juicy beans or Refried beans and cheese then topped off with garnish before closing. Carne Adovada Stuffed Sopa is served with Rice and Beans.

Jr. Stuffed Sopa

$11.95

JR. to his big brother. A Light and Fluffy Sopa Stuffed with your choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, Shredded Beef and if you are daring try the Adovada stuffed. served with your choice of Red or Green Chile, Juicy beans or Refried beans and cheese then topped off with garnish before closing. Carne Adovada Stuffed Sopa is served with Rice and Beans.

Hamburgesas

all Burgers come with Fries

Open Faced Hamburger

$11.95

Juicy 1/4 pound hand press Patty served on an open faced bun+ Smothered in Red or Green Chile or do Christmas and get the best of both worlds. Garnished with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Open Faced Chama

$15.95

Juicy 10oz hand press Patty served on an open faced bun+ Smothered in Red or Green Chile or do Christmas and get the best of both worlds. Garnished with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Sopa Burger

$12.95

Juicy 10oz hand press Patty with a homemade sopapilla bun . served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion and Tomatoes

Chama Tortilla Burger

$12.95

Juicy 10oz hand press Patty with tortillas. served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion and Tomatoes

Hamburger

$9.95

1/4 pound hand press patty. served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion and Tomatoes

New Mexico Philly

$10.95

Thinly sliced Beef sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions your choice of Chopped Green Chile or Jalapeños served in a toasted hoagie bun with melted Swiss cheese and served with fries

Steaks

All Steaks are made to order please allow time for Well Done temps

Ribeye Steak and Enchladas

$26.95

10oz Ribeye Grilled to the Temp of your choice. Served with Rolled or Stacked Enchiladas Smothered in Red or Green Chile +Cheese

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$24.95

10oz Ribeye Grilled to the Temp of your choice served with Veggies Baked Potato or Fries

Mexican Steak

$12.95

8oz Hamburger Steak Smothered in Red or Green Chile Served with Rice and your Choice of Beans

Flat Iron Steak

$18.95

8oz Sirloin served with Veggies and Fries. * Has very little fat would Advise temp from Rare to Medium to maintain Juiciness

Beef Carne Asada

$16.95

Thin Sliced BEEF Skirt Steak cooked over open flame tender and juicy comes with Rice+ your choice of Juicy Pinto Beans or Refried. * GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.50

8oz Chicken Fried Steak Smothered in White peppered Gravy served with Veggies+fries or baked ptotato. Try it smothered in one of our homemade chile

Burritos

All Burritos come with rice and Garnish and choice of Refried bean or Whole juicy Pintos. Tortillas are NOT Gluten Free nor are the Chilies

Chicharrone Burrito

$13.95

Traditional style Chicharrones. Deep Fried Pork pieces with your choice of Beans Wrapped in a tortilla smothered in red or green chile served with Rice and garnish

Carne Adovada Burrito

$11.95

Homemade Carne Adovada Wrapped in a tortilla smothered in red or green chile served with your choice of beans+ Rice and garnish

Carne Adovada (2) Burritos

$19.00

2 Burritos 1 Plate Homemade Carne Adovada Wrapped in a tortilla smothered in red or green chile served with your choice of beans+ Rice and garnish

Chimichanga

$10.95

Our Own secret recipe. Your choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken Chimichanga deep fried and smothered in Red or Green chile. Served with your choice of beans and rice+Garnish

World Famous Breakfast Burrito 1 Meat

$9.95

WORLD FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITOS select your choice of (1) Bacon, Sausage Ham or Chorizo+ Eggs+ Hash Browns+ Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla+ Smothered in your choice of Red or Green Chile+ Cheese

World Famous Breakfast Burrito 2 Meat

$11.00

WORLD FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITOS select your choice of (2) Bacon, Sausage Ham or Chorizo+ Eggs+ Hash Browns+ Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla+ Smothered in your choice of Red or Green Chile+ Cheese

World Famous Breakfast Burrito 3 Meat

$12.00

WORLD FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITOS select your choice of (3) Bacon, Sausage Ham or Chorizo+ Eggs+ Hash Browns+ Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla+ Smothered in your choice of Red or Green Chile+ Cheese

Burrito (1) Plate

$9.95

Your choice of Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken + your Choice of Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Smothered in Red or Green Chile plated with Rice and garnish and Cheese

Burrito plate (2)

$13.00

2) Burrito plate Your choice of Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken + your Choice of Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Smothered in Red or Green Chile plated with Rice and garnish and Cheese

Bean Burrito

$8.50+

Bean Burrito your choice of beans and Smothered in Green or Red Chile. Sprinkled with cheese and garnish

Fajita Burrito

$12.95

pick your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans, Smothered in Red or Green Chile

Tacos

Taco Plates Come with 3 Tacos, Unless you select Flour tortillas which will come with 2 Tacos.

Navajo Taco

$11.95

Your choice of Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken + Choice of Beans on top of a New Mexican style Fry bread Smothered in Red or Green Chile garnish and Cheese

3 Taco Plate

$10.95

Your choice of Meat+ Choice of Beans+Rice and garnish and Cheese

3 Taco plate special meats

$10.95

Health Conscience

Health Tacos GF

$11.95

Steamed white corn tacos with Juicy Beans+ Rice garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Low Carb Burger GF

$11.50

Hand press Hamburger topped with chopped green chili. served with cup of fruit and salad

Fish Tacos GF

$12.00

Steamed white corn tortilla filled with grilled Tilapia served with mango salsa+ juicy beans and rice+ garnish

Sam's Diet Plate GF

$12.95

Grilled Tilapia served with juicy beans, rice

Low Carb Burrito Plate

$11.95

Shredded Beef or Chicken with Juicy Beans wrapped in a hot tortilla+ rice and garnish

Grilled Norwegian Salmon GF

$15.95

Grilled Salmon filet served with Veggies and Avocado slices and lemon

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail GF

$13.95

Mexican cocktail made with Shrimp+ cucumbers+avocado+onion+cilantro+clamato+V8 juice served with lemon and crackers

Vegetarian Navajo Taco

$9.95

Mexican Style Fry Bread layered with Rice, Juicy beans, Lettuce, Tomato Served with Salsa

Vegetarian Jr Stuff Sopa

$9.95

Jr. Sopapilla stuffed with Rice, Juicy beans, Lettuce, Tomato Served with Salsa

Desserts

Apple Pie Al a Mode

$5.95

Churros with Ice Cream

$6.95

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.95

Served with Ice Cream

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$6.95

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.00

Churros

$4.45

Nino Menu

Nino Burger

$4.95

Nino Nuggets

$4.95

Nino Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.75

Refried beans and RIce

Nino 3 Little Pigs

$4.95

5 little Corn dogs and Fries

Nino Corn Dog

$4.95

Nino Taco

$4.75

served with Refried beans and rice

Mac and Cheese

$4.25

served with Fries

Side Mac and Cheese

$2.00

Sides

Avocado slices (4)

$3.25

Bake Potato

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Side Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Side Chile

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Enchilada

$3.00

side rolled enchilada

Side Fruit

$1.75

Side Relleno

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Veggies

$1.75

Side Toastadas

Breads

$2.00+

Side Jalapeno

$0.25

Side Garnish

$0.50

Side Pappitas

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Rice

$1.25

Beans

$2.00+

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side of cheese

$0.75

Side 4 oz Salsa

$1.25

Chips

$3.00+

side of Chopped Green Chile

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our New Mexican Cuisine! Online pick up ordering available. For Delivery please use Grubhub or Doordash.

Location

2400 W Main St, Farmington, NM 87401

Directions

