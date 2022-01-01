- Home
- /
- Farmington
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant
1,102 Reviews
$$
2400 W Main St
Farmington, NM 87401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Your Choice of Red or Green Chile comes with chips
Chile Fries
Fries Smothered in your Choice of Red or Green Chile topped with Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Gluten Free
Side Sopapilla
Guacamole
GF Made Fresh Daily served with chips
Nacho Muy Bueno
Nachos come with your choice in meat, cheese, refried beans garnished with lettuce, tomates, olives, jalapenos, and guacamole and sour cream. Large size serves 2
16oz Salsa
GF Made Fresh Daily!!!
Caldos
Ensaladas
Fajita Salad
Prepared in a Tortilla Shell or Bowl layered with shredded Ice Berg lettuce topped with your choice of Fajita meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions, topped with a scoop of fresh homemade Guacamole and side sour cream
Taco Salad
Prepared in a Tortilla Shell or Bowl layered with your choice of Bean and meat topped shredded Ice Berg lettuce, Tomatoes, olives, Cheese and scoop of fresh homemade Guacamole on top and side sour cream
Especialidades
Our World Famous Huevos Ranchero
2 Eggs layered over Corn Tortilla, beans+ Cheese+ Golden Brown Pappitas served with a Tortilla or Sopa your choice of Red or Green chile or you can have the Traditional Christmas style.
Enchiladas
Your choice of Rolled Or Stacked Enchiladas. Rolled is prepared with your choice of meat and Beans served with Rice and choice of Red or Green Chile. Stacked is prepared with 2 layers of your choice of meat and bean smothered in Red or Green Chile. TRY it with an Egg on top you will not be disappointed!
Chile Rellenos
2 Huge Chile Rellenos smothered in Red or Green Chile. Served with Rice and your choice of Refried or Juicy beans.
Chicharrone Plate
16oz Bowl of Beans and a 8oz Cup of Fresh Fried New Mexican Style Chicharrones served with Flour Tortillas.
Carnitas
Tender Pork marinated in secret spices, served with beans and rice and your choice of tortillas
Sam's Special Carne Adovada
Sliced Pork Marinade in HOT! Chile Caribe served with rice and your choice of refried beans or juice pinto beans
Tamale Plate (2)
2 Homemade Tamales smothered in Red or Green Chile. Served with Rice and your choice of Refried or Juicy beans.
Quesadilla Platter
Delicious! Tortillas filled with your choice of Meat +Chopped Green chile and melted cheese, served with Rice Garnish guacamole and sour cream. Carne Adovada Quesadilla does not come with chopped green chile.
Sizzling Fajita Plate
Sizzling Fajita Plate " To Die For" pick your choice of Beef, Chicken OR Shrimp , marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
Sizzling Fajita Combo serves 2
Sizzling Fajita Plate for 2 all 3 meats Beef Chicken and Shrimp marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans. Served with Guacamole + Pico De Gallo and sour cream . GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
Regular Stuffed Sopa
A Large Light and Fluffy Sopa Stuffed with your choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, Shredded Beef and if you are daring try the Adovada stuffed. served with your choice of Red or Green Chile, Juicy beans or Refried beans and cheese then topped off with garnish before closing. Carne Adovada Stuffed Sopa is served with Rice and Beans.
Jr. Stuffed Sopa
JR. to his big brother. A Light and Fluffy Sopa Stuffed with your choice of Ground Beef, Chicken, Shredded Beef and if you are daring try the Adovada stuffed. served with your choice of Red or Green Chile, Juicy beans or Refried beans and cheese then topped off with garnish before closing. Carne Adovada Stuffed Sopa is served with Rice and Beans.
Hamburgesas
Open Faced Hamburger
Juicy 1/4 pound hand press Patty served on an open faced bun+ Smothered in Red or Green Chile or do Christmas and get the best of both worlds. Garnished with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Open Faced Chama
Juicy 10oz hand press Patty served on an open faced bun+ Smothered in Red or Green Chile or do Christmas and get the best of both worlds. Garnished with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Sopa Burger
Juicy 10oz hand press Patty with a homemade sopapilla bun . served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion and Tomatoes
Chama Tortilla Burger
Juicy 10oz hand press Patty with tortillas. served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion and Tomatoes
Hamburger
1/4 pound hand press patty. served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion and Tomatoes
New Mexico Philly
Thinly sliced Beef sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions your choice of Chopped Green Chile or Jalapeños served in a toasted hoagie bun with melted Swiss cheese and served with fries
Steaks
Ribeye Steak and Enchladas
10oz Ribeye Grilled to the Temp of your choice. Served with Rolled or Stacked Enchiladas Smothered in Red or Green Chile +Cheese
Ribeye Steak Dinner
10oz Ribeye Grilled to the Temp of your choice served with Veggies Baked Potato or Fries
Mexican Steak
8oz Hamburger Steak Smothered in Red or Green Chile Served with Rice and your Choice of Beans
Flat Iron Steak
8oz Sirloin served with Veggies and Fries. * Has very little fat would Advise temp from Rare to Medium to maintain Juiciness
Beef Carne Asada
Thin Sliced BEEF Skirt Steak cooked over open flame tender and juicy comes with Rice+ your choice of Juicy Pinto Beans or Refried. * GLUTEN FREE IF SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS
Chicken Fried Steak
8oz Chicken Fried Steak Smothered in White peppered Gravy served with Veggies+fries or baked ptotato. Try it smothered in one of our homemade chile
Burritos
Chicharrone Burrito
Traditional style Chicharrones. Deep Fried Pork pieces with your choice of Beans Wrapped in a tortilla smothered in red or green chile served with Rice and garnish
Carne Adovada Burrito
Homemade Carne Adovada Wrapped in a tortilla smothered in red or green chile served with your choice of beans+ Rice and garnish
Carne Adovada (2) Burritos
2 Burritos 1 Plate Homemade Carne Adovada Wrapped in a tortilla smothered in red or green chile served with your choice of beans+ Rice and garnish
Chimichanga
Our Own secret recipe. Your choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken Chimichanga deep fried and smothered in Red or Green chile. Served with your choice of beans and rice+Garnish
World Famous Breakfast Burrito 1 Meat
WORLD FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITOS select your choice of (1) Bacon, Sausage Ham or Chorizo+ Eggs+ Hash Browns+ Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla+ Smothered in your choice of Red or Green Chile+ Cheese
World Famous Breakfast Burrito 2 Meat
WORLD FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITOS select your choice of (2) Bacon, Sausage Ham or Chorizo+ Eggs+ Hash Browns+ Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla+ Smothered in your choice of Red or Green Chile+ Cheese
World Famous Breakfast Burrito 3 Meat
WORLD FAMOUS BREAKFAST BURRITOS select your choice of (3) Bacon, Sausage Ham or Chorizo+ Eggs+ Hash Browns+ Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla+ Smothered in your choice of Red or Green Chile+ Cheese
Burrito (1) Plate
Your choice of Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken + your Choice of Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Smothered in Red or Green Chile plated with Rice and garnish and Cheese
Burrito plate (2)
2) Burrito plate Your choice of Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken + your Choice of Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Smothered in Red or Green Chile plated with Rice and garnish and Cheese
Bean Burrito
Bean Burrito your choice of beans and Smothered in Green or Red Chile. Sprinkled with cheese and garnish
Fajita Burrito
pick your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita marinated in array of seasonings+ Bell Peppers+ Onions+ Rice and you choice of Refried Bean or Juicy Beans, Smothered in Red or Green Chile
Tacos
Health Conscience
Health Tacos GF
Steamed white corn tacos with Juicy Beans+ Rice garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Low Carb Burger GF
Hand press Hamburger topped with chopped green chili. served with cup of fruit and salad
Fish Tacos GF
Steamed white corn tortilla filled with grilled Tilapia served with mango salsa+ juicy beans and rice+ garnish
Sam's Diet Plate GF
Grilled Tilapia served with juicy beans, rice
Low Carb Burrito Plate
Shredded Beef or Chicken with Juicy Beans wrapped in a hot tortilla+ rice and garnish
Grilled Norwegian Salmon GF
Grilled Salmon filet served with Veggies and Avocado slices and lemon
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail GF
Mexican cocktail made with Shrimp+ cucumbers+avocado+onion+cilantro+clamato+V8 juice served with lemon and crackers
Vegetarian Navajo Taco
Mexican Style Fry Bread layered with Rice, Juicy beans, Lettuce, Tomato Served with Salsa
Vegetarian Jr Stuff Sopa
Jr. Sopapilla stuffed with Rice, Juicy beans, Lettuce, Tomato Served with Salsa
Desserts
Nino Menu
Sides
Avocado slices (4)
Bake Potato
Fries
Side Cheese Quesadilla
Side Chile
Side Egg
Side Enchilada
side rolled enchilada
Side Fruit
Side Relleno
Side Salad
Side Veggies
Side Toastadas
Breads
Side Jalapeno
Side Garnish
Side Pappitas
Sour Cream
Side Rice
Beans
Side Pico De Gallo
Side of cheese
Side 4 oz Salsa
Chips
side of Chopped Green Chile
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our New Mexican Cuisine! Online pick up ordering available. For Delivery please use Grubhub or Doordash.
2400 W Main St, Farmington, NM 87401