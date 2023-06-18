Los Hermanos - Terrell 1500 W. Moore Ave
No reviews yet
1500 W Moore
Terrell, TX 75160
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
APPETIZERS
NACHOS & QUESADILLAS
BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS
Layer of tortilla chips covered with beans and American cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
BEEF & CHEESE NACHOS
Layers of tortilla chips covered with ground beef and American cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
BEEF, BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS
Layer of tortilla chips covered with beans, ground beef and American cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
BIRRIA NACHOS
Tortilla chips layered with beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fresh jalapeños in our slow cooked birria topped with Monterrey cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
FAJITA NACHOS
Tortilla chips layered with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, topped with refried beans and Monterrey Jack cheese served with jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
CHZ NACHOS
QUESABIRRIA
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, Homemade Birria, poblano peppers & onions grilled to a golden brown. Served with guacamole and sour cream
QUESADILLA
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, poblano peppers & onions grilled to a golden brown. served with guacamole and sour cream
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, poblano peppers & onions grilled to a golden brown. Served with guacamole and sour cream
SHRIMP QUESA
VEGGIE QUESA
Flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey cheese, spinach, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes grilled to a golden brown. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
SOUP & SALADS
TORTILLA SOUP
Homemade chicken and vegetable soup, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, cubed avocado, tortilla strips & rice on the side.
TACO SALAD
Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, served in an edible tortilla bowl, filled with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded American cheese. Served with sour cream, fresh quacamole on the side with your choice of dressing
FAJITA SALAD
Your choice of grilled beef or chicken fajita served on an edible flour tortilla bowl, then filled with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded American cheese, sour cream and fresh quacamole on the side
COMBINATIONS
#1
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada topped with queso & one beef enchilada topped with chili sauce. Served with Rice
#2
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada & one beef enchilada topped with chili sauce. Served with refried beans
#3
One cheese enchilada & one tamale topped with chili sauce. served with rice & beeans with one beef crispy taco on the side
#4
One chicken enchilada topped with sour cream sauce, one cheese enchilada & one beef enchilada, both topped with chili sauce. served with rice & refried beans
#5
Two pork tamales & one cheese enchilada topped with chili sauce, served with rice and refried beans
#6
One tostada with guacamole, one crispy chicken taco & one chicken enchilada topped with sour cream sauce. Served with rice
#12
Your choice of only one enchilada, one taco, one burrito or one pork tamale. Served with rice and refried beans.
TRADITIONALS
ENCHILADA DINNER
Two enchiladas of your choice (chicken, cheese, beef or spinach) topped with your choice of sauce
BURRITO DINNER
Your choice of two burritos (beef, bean or chicken) wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with your choice of sauce
TAMALE DINNER
Three pork tamales covered with chili & American cheese served with rice and beans.
FAJITAS
FAJITA PLATE
Grilled beef or chicken fajita cooked with grilled onions& peppers served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
PARRILLADA
Specially seasoned beef fajita meat, grilled chicken, smoked sausage, topped with American and Monterrey cheese served with rice, fried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh sour cream and tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Large shrimp sautéed in our special shrimp sauce served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
RIBEYE FAITAS
12 oz. 1855 USDA Black Angus rib eye fajitas, grilled to your liking. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
TOP FAJITAS
Slow cooked Birria over a layer of tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fresh jalapeños served with rice, beans, fresh guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
ULTIMATE FAJITA
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken, smoked sausage and large grilled shrimp served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
TRIO FAJITAS
Grilled beef, chicken fajita and large shrimp served with rice, beans, fresh guacamole, pico, fresh sour cream and tortillas.
FAJITA PLATE (2)
Super Delicious Fajitas! Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken fajita cooked with grilled onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
PARILLADA MIX (2)
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken fajita, smoked sausage cooked with grilled onions and peppers, topped with American and Monterrey cheese, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
RIBEYE FAJ (2)
(2) 12 OZ. 1855 USDA Black Angus ribeyes grilled to your liking, served over grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJ (2)
Large shrimp sauteed in our special shrimp sauce cooked with grilled onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
TOP FAJITAS (2)
TRIO FAJITAS (2)
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken cooked with onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
ULTIMATE FAJ (2)
Specially seasoned beef and grilled chicken, smoked sausage & large shrimp cooked with grilled onions and peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
TACOS
BIRRIA TACO DINNER
Three tacos made with our slow cooked birria, Monterrey cheese, onions and cilantro
TACO DINNER
Two crispy or soft tacos with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese
STREET TACO DINNER
Three street styled tacos in corn tortilla topped with cilantro and diced onions Your choice of beef, chicken, or barbacoa. With Shrimp 15.99
BRISKET TACO DINNER
Two tacos served in soft flour tortillas filled with house cooked shredded brisket, Monterey & American cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce
FISH TACO DINNER
Two soft flour tortillas filled with hand-battered catfish, topped with pico, lettuce & Chipotle tartar sauce
SPECIALTIES
GUIZO
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita sauteed with pico de gallo & chopped potatoes in our own special sauce Served with rice, bean, guacamole . Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE
Sliced chicken breast with onions and bell peppers, seasoned in a chipotle wine sauce topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice and beans
EL JALAPENO
Sliced grilled chicken or beef fajita on a bed of grilled veggies and jalapeños. topped with melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans. Your choice of flour of corn tortillas
PECHUGA DE POLLO
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
RUBYS SPECIAL
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita, sautéed with pico de gallo in our special wine sauce served with guacamole, rice & Beans. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
CHEFS SPECIAL
Three corn tortillas filled iwth refried beans & covered with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat & melted Monterrey Jack cheese, served with our fresh homemade Guacamole
CHILE RELLENO
Large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or Monterrey Jack Cheese & topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans & guacamole. With Chicken or Beef fajita meat 15.99
CHIMICHANGA
A large flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream & your choice of sauce $13.99, With chicken or beef fajita meat $15.99
FLAUTAS
Three shredded chicken, wrapped in corn tortillas & fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
STUFFED AVOCADO
A fresh avocado stuffed with beef or chicken fajita meat covered with queso Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
BURGER & STEAKS
CARNE ASADA
Grilled skirt steak served on a skillet with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
RIBEYE STEAK
12oz. 1855 USDA Black Angus, grilled to your liking. Served with french fries and Texas toast
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
Double patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with fries
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
SEAFOOD
CANCUN SHRIMP
Large shrimp sautéed in our on special shrimp sauce & served with a soft cheese taco, rice, sliced avocado and Texas toast
VERACRUZ
Large shrimp sautéed in our on special sauce with bell peppers, diced tomatoes,onions Served w/rice, fresh sliced avocado & Texas toast
SHRIMP CHILE RELLENO
Poblano pepper stuffed with sautéed shrimp & pico de gallo, topped with ranchero sauce & shredded Monterrey cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Sautéed shrimp in our delicious sour cream & sauce, hand rolled into 3 enchiladas & topped with more sour cream sauce. Served with rice and refried beans
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
A delicious combination of our special cocktail sauce with shrimp, avocado, cilantro & onions. Served in a goblet with crackers on the side
CAMARON AL MOJO DE AJO
Large shrimp sautéed in garlic and lime butter. Served with rice and grilled veggies
FRIED CATFISH
Hand-battered catfish strips, deep fried & served with fries, coleslaw, Chipotle tartar sauce, and Texas Toast
KIDS
KID TACO
One chicken or beef taco. Served with rice and beans
KID ENCHILADA
One chicken. beef or cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans
KID QUESADILLA
A small flour tortilla filled with Monterrey cheese & American cheese, grilled. Served with rice and beans
KID BURRITO
A flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef, cheese or beans. Served with rice and beans
KID TAMALE
GRILLED CHEESE
Served with french fries
CHICKEN NUGGETS
Chicken nuggets served with french fries
CHICKEN STRIPS
Chicken strips served with french fries
KID CHEESEBURGER
KID HAMBURGER
Served with french fries
KID SHRIMP EN PLT
One hand rolled enchilada filled with our sauteed shrimp topped with our delicious sour cream and pico de gallo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
KIDS FISH PLATE
(2) Pieces of fried catfish served with french fries
KID FAJITA PLT
(4) Pieces of beef or chicken fajita meat served with rice and beans.
12 & UP
DESSERTS
1 SOPAPILLA
A fried dough covered in cinnamon and sugar topped with honey
3 SOPAPILLAS
(3) Fried dough cooked to a golden brown, covered in cinnamon and sugar, topped with honey
FLAN
A custard dessert with caramel sauce
CHEESECAKE
A sweet and creamy dessert
FRIED CHEESECAKE
A flour tortilla filled with cheesecake and deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with cinnamon & sugar, drizzled with chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry
CAKE SLICE
B-DAY SOPAPILLA
SIDES
CHIPS & SALSA
S/FLOUR TORT
S/CORN TORT
FLOUR TORTILLAS
CORN TORTILLAS
MIXED TORTILLAS
DZN CORN
DZN FLOUR
DZN MIX
TOAST
HAMBURGER BUN
BBQ SAUCE
CHILI
GRAVY
MED CHIPOTLE SAUCE
MOJO DE AJO
SOUR CREAM
SOUR CREAM SAUCE
RANCHERO SAUCE
SALSA VERDE
SHRIMP SAUCE
1/2 SLICED AVOCADO
CHEESE
CILANTRO
DINNER SALAD
JALAPEÑOS
FRESH JALAPEÑOS
PICO
MONT CHEESE
S/GRILLED VEGGIES
S/LETTUCE
S/TOMATO
S/ONIONS
GRILLED ONION
GRILLED BELL PEPPERS
GRILLED PEPPERS & ONION
FAJITA SET UP
FAJITA PLT SET UP
LIMES
LEMONS
TOREADO
RICE
BEANS
S/CHARROS
BOWL CHARROS
FRIES
MEXICAN POTATOES
MINI RICE
MINI BEANS
RICE AND BEANS
LG RICE
LG BEANS
S/BF FAJITA
S/CKN FAJITA
S/GROUND BF
S/SAUSAGE
S/SHREDDED CKN
S/BARBACOA
S/SHRIMP
+ 4 SHRIMP
RANCH
ITALIAN
FRENCH
BLEU CHEESE
1000 ISLAND
HONEY MUSTARD
A LA CARTE
(1) ENCHILADA
One hand rolled enchilada filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or cheese and topped with your choice of sauce.
(1) TACO
One soft or crispy taco with your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese
(1) STREET TACO
One mini corn tortilla filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita, or barbacoa topped with cilantro and onions
(1) BRISKET TACO
One small flour tortilla filled with brisket, monterrey and american cheese grilled and drizzled with bbq.
(1) BURRITO
A small flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or beans rolled and topped with your choice of sauce.
(1) FISH TACO
A flour tortilla filled with a strip of fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle tartar sauce
(1) BIRRIA TACO
One corn tortilla filled with Monterrey cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro and onions. Delicious!
(1) FLAUTA
A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and deep fried to a golden brown.
(1) FRIED FISH
One hand battered strip of fish, deep fried to its perfection.
(1) SHRIMP ENCHILADA
One hand rolled enchilada filled with its mixtures of sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo, and sour cream
(1) TOSTADA
(1) CHALUPA
(1) SHRIMP
(1) TAMALE
S/GRILLED CHEESE
S/CHIMICHANGA
A chimichanga filled American cheese and your choice of meat (beef, chicken, or beef fajita, chicken fajita), topped with your choice of sauce
S/ASADA
S/CHICKEN CHIPOTLE
Strips of chicken smothered in our creamy special chipotle sauce
S/CHILE RELLENO
A chile relleno filled with your choice of (cheese, beef, chicken) covered in your choice of sauce
S/STUFFED AVOCADO
An avocado cut in half filled with your choice of fajita meat and topped with queso sauce
S/SHRIMP RELLENO
A chile relleno filled with our mixture of sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo, and topped with our very own special shrimp sauce
S/PECHUGA
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onions
S/RIBEYE
A 12oz Ribeye cooked to your liking
S/KID DILLA
S/KID CKN STRIP
20 STREET TACOS
S/ CHKN STRIP
FAMILY PACKS
TRADITIONAL FAVORITES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1500 W Moore, Terrell, TX 75160