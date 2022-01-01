Los Jalapenos Carrollton

Main picView gallery

Bebidas N/A

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Water

orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coca Cola mexicana

$4.00

Fanta Naranja

$4.00

Fanta Chica

$3.00Out of stock

Clamato prep

$2.25

bottle water

$2.50

topochico

$4.00

topochico preparado

$5.00

pina colada Virg

$5.00

daiquiri Virgen

$5.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Cup Ice

$1.00

Jarrito

$3.25

Coca Mexicana Chica

$4.00

Non Alcoh Beer

$3.75Out of stock

Topochico Grande

$5.99

Energy Drink

$2.50

Coffee / Tea / Milk

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

milk

$2.99

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Draft Beer

Xx lager large

$4.50

xx lager small

$2.75

Xx happy hour

$1.99

Mixed Drinks

martini

$8.00

Bloody mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Long Island ice tea

$11.00

Mexican martini

$9.00

Mescal Vida

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Sunday

$2.50

Mojito

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pina colada

$9.00

Royal fuck

$9.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Tequila sunrise

$9.00

Vampiro

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Tres Marias

$7.50

Ranch water

$9.00

Mexican candy

$8.00

Liquor

Myers

$7.00

Castillo

$5.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Capitan morgan

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Deep eddy

$7.00

Grey goose

$8.00

Mccormick

$6.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Buchanans

$10.00

Chivas regal

$10.00

Crown royal

$9.00

Jack daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim beam

$8.00

Johnnie walker

$10.00

Makers mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

The glenlivet

$9.00

Wild turkey

$9.00

Scotch B&w

$8.00

1800 anejo

$9.00

1800 reposado

$8.00

cazadores añejo

$9.00

cazadores blanco

$7.00

cazadores reposado

$8.00

centenario anejo

$9.00

centenario plata

$7.00

centenario reposado

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio blanco

$8.00

Don Julio reposado

$10.00

Herradura anejo

$10.00

Herradura blanco

$8.00

Herradura reposado

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$12.00

Hornitos reposado

$8.00

Jimador anejo

$9.00

Jimador blanco

$6.00

Jimador reposado

$8.00

Jose cuervo gold

$7.00

Patron anejo

$10.00

Patron reposado

$9.00

Patron silver

$8.00

Tradicional anejo

$9.00

Tradicional blanco

$7.00

Tradicional reposado

$8.00

tequila

$5.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Corralejo Azul

$8.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Tequila Rose

$7.50

Casa Amigos

$10.00

Gin

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Gran gala

$6.00

Grand marnier

$7.00

Henessy

$7.00

Hypnotiq

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Cognac

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Blue moon

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Miller light

$4.00

Shiner

$4.00

O’douls

$4.00

Imported Beer

Bohemia

$5.75

Carta blanca

$5.75

Corona

$5.75

Corona light

$5.75

Coronita

$3.50

Draft happy hour

$1.99

Draft Large

$4.00

draft small

$2.50

Heinekeen

$5.75

Indio

$4.50

Modelo especial

$5.75

Negra modelo

$5.75

Pacific

$4.75

Sol

$4.50

Tecate

$5.75

Tecate light

$5.75

Victoria

$5.75

XX amber

$5.75

XX lager

$5.75

XX small

$2.75

Amstel light

$5.75

Margaritas

6.00 margarita

$6.00

3.50 margarita

$3.50

Happy hour Margarita

$3.50

Happy hour Mango Margarita

$3.99

Happy hour Strawberry Margarita

$3.99

Beerita coronita

$10.50

Beerita xx

$10.50

Small margarita

$5.00

Small Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Small Mango Margarita

$7.00

Large Mango Margarita

$10.00

Large margarita

$9.00

Large Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno margarita

$9.00

Mango chamoy margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Swirl Margarita large

$11.00

Swirl Margarita small

$7.00

Smurf margarita

$10.00

Topshelf silver Margarita

$12.00

Topshelf reposado

$13.00

Topshelf añejo

$14.00

half gallon

$35.00

Wednesday special

$5.00

Margarita premium tequila

$15.00

Half Gallon Rocks

$35.99

Breakfast Plates

American Breakfast

$10.99

Machacado

$11.99

Steak Omelette

$11.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Huevos Divorciados

$11.99

Migas

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Country Omelette

$8.99

Pancakes and Eggs

$10.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.99

Chilaquiles verdes

$11.99

Spinach Omelette

$9.99

chilaquiles rojos

$11.99

huevos con jamos

$10.99

huevos con papas

$9.99

Breakfast Taco/ Burrito

Breakfast Taco

$3.29

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Botanas

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Chk/Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Crazy Nachos

$11.99Out of stock

Flameado

$11.59

Flamedo fajita

$11.59Out of stock

Golden Queso con Chile

$7.99+

Guacamole Salad

$9.99

Mom's DIp

$8.99+

Queso Blanco con Chile

$7.99+Out of stock

Sampler Plate

$17.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Spinach Quesadilla

$12.99

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.99

tex mex nachos

$10.99

Brisket quesadilla

$13.99

Sopas

Caldo de Res

$13.99+

Menudo

$13.99

Pozole

$13.99+

Caldo de Pollo

$11.99+

Tortilla Soup

$7.99+

Caldo Camaron

$20.99

Caldo de Mariscos

$20.99

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$11.99

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Nathalie's Salad

$16.99

A La Parilla

Plato Grande for Two

$37.99

Texas Parillada

$69.99

Fajitas Al Carbon

$17.99

Carne Asada

$28.99

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Especialidades De Las Casa

Pollo Poblano

$13.99Out of stock

Pollo Champiñon

$13.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Guiso de Res

$14.99

Asado de Puerco

$14.99

Asado Verde

$14.99

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Carne Deshebrada

$13.99

Angus Bistek Encebollado

$17.99

Barbacoa

$14.99

Mexican Burguer

$15.99

Del Mar

Amy's Ceviche

$15.99

Caldo de Camaron ó Mariscos

$20.99

Camarones

$19.29

Coctel de Camaron

$19.99

Salmon Filet

$16.99Out of stock

Tilapia Filet

$18.99

Fajita de camarones

$18.99Out of stock

Tostada ceviche

$5.75

Tostada de camaron

$5.75

Mexico to Texas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Fajitas Enchiladas

$13.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Enchiladas Banderas

$13.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Flautas

$13.99

Cheese Tacos

$13.99

Crispy Tacos

$13.99

Tacos Callejeros

$13.99

Chalupas

$10.99

Gorditas

$13.99

Tamale Dinner

$13.99

Mexican Dinner

$13.99

Combo Plate

$10.99

fajita chimichanga

$14.99

Combo special

$6.99

Brisket tacos

$14.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kid's Taco

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Taco

$6.99

Kid's Enchilada

$6.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Desserts

Nieve Frita

$11.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Sopapillas

$9.99

Flan

$9.99

Tres Leches Cake

$9.99

Cheese Cake

$9.99

Churros

$9.99

Single Churro

$3.99

Paleta Bombon

$4.50

Cajita De Galletas

$6.25

Orejitas

$6.25

Gorditas De Nata

$6.50

Empanaditas

$3.99

Homeade Cookies

$3.75

Sweet Flour Gorditas

$3.50

Gallejas Chochitos

$3.50

Sides y a la carta

Arroz Side

$2.00

Burrito

$7.99

Burrito fajita

$9.99

Chalupa (1)

$3.75

Single Chile Relleno

$7.99

Crispy Taco Single

$3.50

Egg

$1.50

Enchilada (1)

$3.75

fajitas set up

$4.50

Flauta (1)

$3.75

Frijoles Side

$2.00

gordita Fajita

$4.50

Guacamole large

$12.99

ham

$2.00

Hash Brown

$1.00

hominy

$1.00

lettuce

$1.75

onions

$0.50

pan telera

$1.75

Papas Fritas

$2.00

Relleno fajita

$9.99

sausage

$2.00

shrd. cheesse

$2.00

Side Bf Fajita

$3.00

Side Ck Fajita

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

side toreados

$1.50

single chimichanga

$7.99

single Gordita

$3.75

single pancake

$1.50

single shrimp

$2.00

single sopapilla

$1.99

single toreado

$0.75

Small Salad

$4.50

Small Salsa

$2.00

Soft Taco (1)

$3.75

tamale (1)

$3.75

toast

$1.75

tomatoes

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.75

veggies

$3.00

white egg

$1.25

fresh jalapeño

$0.50

cilantro

extra limes

$0.75

pickle jalapeños

$0.25

Grilled onion

$0.50

bacon

$2.00

2oz Salsa

$1.50

fresh Onion

$0.25

Grill Onion

$0.25

rice and beans

$3.00

Papas Mexicanas

$3.00

Side of mushrooms

$2.00

Salmon fillet

$14.99

Tostada de Ceviche

$5.00

Tostadas

$1.50

Quesadilla No Set Up

$8.99

Docena Tortillas

$5.95

Set Up Texas Parri

$8.99

Employeee Menu

Enchilada Suizas

Chicken Enchiladas

Mexican Torta

Caldo de Pollo

Menudo

Pozole

Tacos Callejeros

Quesadilla

Ensalada De Pollo

Soft Taco (1)

Fajita Nachos

especiales

parrillada family pack

$49.99

Filet Mignon

$29.99

Valentine's Day

$45.99

Fajitas Plate

$11.99

Daily Specials

Tony's Plate

$8.99

Paty's Plate

$9.99

Esther's Plate

$10.99

Martin's Plate

$9.99

Esteban's Plte

$9.99

Lety's Plate

$9.99

Linda's Plate

$9.99

Irma's Plate

$9.99

Cruz's Plate

$9.99

Queni's Plate

$9.99

Juanito's Plate

$11.99

Diego's Plate

$9.99

Mexican Tortas

$10.99

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.99

Esteban's Fajitas plate

$11.99

To Go Items

16 oz Rice

$4.00

16oz Charros Beans

$4.00

16oz Refried Beans

$4.00

32 oz gold queso

$15.00

Docena Tamales

$18.00

32oz Charros Beans

$8.00

32oz Refried Beans

$8.00

32oz Rice

$8.00

32oz Salsa

$10.00

Beef Libra de fajita

$14.99

Bowl salsa

$6.00

Chicken Libra de fajita

$12.99

Cup ice

$1.00

cup salsa

$1.99

Cup salsa Verde

$3.00

Large chip

$2.75

Libra de barbacoa

$12.99

Small chips

$1.25

Libra De Carnitas

$11.99

Tray of rice small

$18.00

Tray of beans small

$18.00

Tray of rice large

$40.00

Tray of beans large

$40.00

1/2 Libra Fajita

$6.99

Cup Salsa Ranchera

$3.00

(To Go) A la Carte

½ nachos

$8.99

Beef chimichanga

$7.99

Chicken chimichanga

$7.99

Beef fajita chimichanga

$8.99

Chicken fajita chimichanga

$8.99

Burrito

$7.99

Egg

$1.25

Fajita Set Up

$4.50

Side Flautas

$7.99

Single Beef enchilada

$3.00

Single Chicken enchilada

$3.00

Single Cheese enchilada

$3.00

Single Suiza enchilada

$3.00

Single Beef Gordita

$3.00

Single Chicken Gordita

$3.00

Single Beef and Cheese Gordita

$3.00

Single Beef Gordita fajita

$4.00

Single Chicken Gordita fajita

$4.00

Single pancake

$1.50

Single sopapilla

$1.99

Single Beef fajita Corn Taco

$3.00

Single Chicken fajita Corn Taco

$3.00

Single Ground beef Corn Taco

$3.00

Single Shrd chicken Corn Taco

$3.00

Single Barbacoa Corn Taco

$3.00

Single Carnitas Corn Taco

$3.00

Single Beef fajita Flour Taco

$3.00

Single Chicken fajita Flour Taco

$3.00

Single Ground beef Flour Taco

$3.00

Single Shrd chicken Flour Taco

$3.00

Single Barbacoa Flour Taco

$3.00

Single carnitas Flour Taco

$3.00

Single Beef fajita Crispy Taco

$4.00

Single Chicken fajita Crispy Taco

$4.00

Single Ground beef Crispy Taco

$3.00

Single Shrd chicken Crispy Taco

$3.00

Single Barbacoa Crispy Taco

$3.00

Single carnitas Crispy Taco

$3.00

Small Salad

$4.99

Single Guacamole Chalupa

$3.00

Single Been and Cheese Chalupa

$3.00

Single Ground Beef Chalupa

$3.00

Single Cheese Chili Relleno

$8.99

Single Beef Chili Relleno

$8.99

Single Chicken Chili Relleno

$8.99

Single Beef Relleno Fajita

$9.99

Single Chicken Relleno Fajita

$9.99

Single Tamale

$3.00

Single Shrimp

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3615 N JOSEY LN, Carrollton, TX 75007

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

