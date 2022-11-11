Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Jarritos 2509 Broadway

1,201 Reviews

$

2509 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95818

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Burrito
3 Chicken Tacos
Bacon Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

Appetizers and Sides

Chips & Pico

$2.50

Nachos

$4.99

Nachos Supreme

$9.29

Guacamole & Chips

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Carne Asada Fries

$10.69

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.69

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.69

Rice

$4.00+

Beans

$4.00+

Salsa

$5.99+

Enchilada Sauce

$5.99+

Chips - Bags

$5.59+

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans

$2.50

Flautas (1)

$2.99

Flautas (3)

$7.99

2 Oz Guac

$1.50

4 Oz Guac

$2.75

4 Oz Nacho Queso

$1.50

Nopales

$6.95

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$6.75

Cowboy Corn Bites w/ Fries

$7.95

QuesaBirrias

$10.99

Chicharrones Basket

$4.59

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.99

Beef Tostada

$5.29

Chicken Tostada

$5.29

Asada Tostada

$5.99

Carnitas Tostada

$5.99

Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Vegetarian Tostada

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Asada Quesadilla

$7.49

Carnitas Quesadilla

$7.49

Chorizo Quesadilla

$7.49

A la Carte

Beef Taco

$2.59

3 Beef Tacos

$6.99

Chicken Taco

$2.59

3 Chicken Tacos

$6.99

Pescado Taco

$4.29

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Adobada Taco

$3.59

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Lengua Taco

$4.29

Vegetarian Taco

$3.99

3 Tacos Mix

$6.99

Taco de Papa

$3.00

Street Taco Asada

$2.75

Street Taco Grilled Chicken

$2.75

Street Taco Carnitas

$2.75

Street Taco Lengua

$3.50

Street Taco Adobada

$2.95

Tamale of the Day

$3.59

Beef Enchilada

$3.59

Chicken Enchilada

$3.59

Cheese Enchilada

$3.59

Asada Enchilada

$3.99

Carnitas Enchilada

$3.79

Chile Verde Enchilada

$3.79

Beef & Bean Burrito

$4.89

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.59

Chicken Burrito

$4.59

Chile Colorado Burrito

$5.29

Chile Verde Burrito

$5.29

Chorizo Burrito

$5.29

Carnitas Burrito

$5.69

Vegetarian Burrito

$5.29

Carne Asada Burrito

$5.99

Vegetarian Super Burrito

$8.59

Super Burrito

$9.99

Adobada Burrito

$5.99

Lengua Burrito

$8.99

Mini Super Burrito

$6.29

Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$4.29

Chorizo Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

Chicken Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

Beef Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

Ham Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

Bacon Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

Sausage Egg & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

Fajita Deep fried w/ Chicken

$6.99

Chile Relleno

$7.69

Taco Salad

$9.29

Sope

$3.29

Chimichanga

$7.59

Combinations

#1 Taco, Enchilada

$9.99

#2 Two Tacos

$9.99

#3 Taco, Burrito

$9.99

#4 Enchilada, Tamale

$9.99

#5 Tamale, Taco

$9.99

#6 Burrito, Enchilada

$9.99

#7 Chorizo con Huevos, tortilla

$9.99

#8 Huevos Rancheros, tortilla

$9.99

#9 Huevos Rancheros w/ Carnitas, tortilla

$10.49

Specialty Dishes

#10 2 Tacos de Carnitas

$10.29

#11 2 Tacos de Carne Asada

$10.29

#12 2 Tacos de Lengua

$13.29

#13 Torta de Carnitas

$9.49

#13 Torta de Carne Asada

$9.49

#14 3 Sopes

$10.59

#15 Chile Relleno

$10.59

#16 3 Tacos de Pescado

$10.59

#17 2 Enchiladas

$10.29

#18 2 Chicken Fajitas

$10.59

#19 Chimichanga

$10.59

#21 Chile Verde

$10.29

#21 Chile Colorado

$10.29

#28 Carne Asada

$13.59

#29 Mole Poblano

$13.59

#31 Torta Milanesa

$10.29

#32 Plato de Milanesa

$13.59

#34 Flautas Combination

$10.29

Seafood

Fresh Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Shrimp Plate Ranchero

$13.99

Shrimp Plate Garlic - Ajo

$13.99

Shrimp Plate Hot - Endiablado

$13.99

Soups

Pozole

$11.79+

Cocido (Beef Stew)

$11.79+

Albondigas (Meatball Soup)

$11.79+

Lentejas

$4.95+

Desserts

Ice Cream 1

$2.00

Ice Cream 2

$2.99

Pan Surtido

$1.00

Paleta

$0.92

Paleta Dozen

$10.00

Pan Fino

$2.50

Baklava

$3.00

Churros Regular

$1.84

Churros Rellenos

$2.30

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.50+

Jarritos

$2.75

Mexican Soda 1

$2.95

12oz / 350ML

Mexican Soda 2

$3.75

500ML

Champurrado

$4.00+

Mini Mexican soda

$2.50

Sat/Sun Soup

Menudo (Sat & Sun only)

$11.79+
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving homemade traditional Mexican Food with the freshest ingredients. Since 1991!

Location

2509 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

