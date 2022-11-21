Restaurant header imageView gallery

LOS JEFES 60020 Olive St

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

60020 Olive Street

Smithville, MS 38870

Popular Items

3WAY/A
ARROZ
MEXICAN CORN

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pink lemonade

$2.75

WATER

sweet

$2.75

un sweet

$2.75

to go water

$1.00

GRILL

CARNE CARBON

$14.99

CARNITAS

$12.99

TACOS AL CARBON

$12.99

MILANESA

$13.99

CARNE AZADA

$13.99

CHILE VERDE

$11.99

CHILE COLORADO

$11.99

MOLCAJETE

$23.99

MOJARRA

$12.99

FISH Y CAMA

$12.99

QUESADILLAS

Q F C

$10.99

Q F P

$10.99

Q F MIX

$10.99

Q. COSTA

$12.99

Q CAMA Only

$8.99

Q Hongo Only

$7.99

Q SUPREME

$9.99

Q F COSTA

$12.99

Q PAZ

$7.99

Q CAZ

$7.99

Q CAMA

$11.99

Q UNGO

$10.99

Q POLLO

$6.99

Q CARNE MOLIDA

$6.99

Q QUESO

$4.99

Q F P Y CAMA

$12.99

Q F C Y CAMA

$12.99

FAJITAS

F. MIX

$12.99

F. C

$12.99

F. P

$12.99

F 3 WAY

$14.99

F CAMA

$15.99

F COSTA

$15.99

F VEGETARIANA

$13.99

COSTA GRILL

$15.99

F HAWIIAN

$15.99

F MIX. X 2

$25.99

F C X 2

$25.99

F 3 WAY X 2

$27.99

F P. X. 2

$25.99

F CAMA X. 2

$28.99

F COSTA X. 2

$27.99

F HAWIIAN X 2

$28.99

Papa F C

$13.99

Papa F P

$13.99

Papa F Mix

$13.99

Papa F P Y Cama

$15.99

Papa F C Y Cama

$15.99

Papa F 3 Way

$15.99

F P Y CAMA

$14.99

F C Y CAMA

$14.99

RICE PLATES

PAZ/A

$11.99

CAZ/A

$11.99

CAMA/A

$12.99

AZMIX/A

$11.99

PAZ Y CAMA/A

$12.99

CAZ Y CAMA/A

$12.99

POLLO/A

$10.99

CARNE MOLIDA/A

$10.99

VEGETARIAN/A

$11.99

3WAY/A

$12.99

PAZ/A CON VEG MIXTO

$12.99

D2/A

$11.99

CHORIZO/A

$11.99

PN CAZ/A

$8.99

PN PAZ/A

$8.99

PN AZMIX/A

$8.99

PN 3WAY/A

$9.99

PN PAZ Y CAMA/A

$9.99

PN CAZ Y CAMA/A

$9.99

PAZ/A VEG

$12.99

CAZ/A VEG

$12.99

3WAY/A VEG

$13.99

PN CAMA/A

$9.99

PAZ FRITO/ A

$11.99

PN PAZ FRITO /A

$8.99

OREDEN PAZ

$7.99

ORDEN CAZ

$7.99

GRILL CHIKEN

POLLO RANCHERO

$13.99

POLLO FUNDIDO

$15.99

PARRILA POLLO

$15.99

POLLO CAMA

$18.99

POLLO SABROSO

$14.99

POLLO VALLARTA

$14.99

CHORI POLLO

$12.99

PECHUGA

$7.99

SANDWICH

JEFE PHILLY

$10.99

TORTA

$11.99

POLLO SANDWHIC

$10.99

RIO BURGER

$9.99

STEAK

STEAK RANCHERO

$15.99

STEAK MEXICANO

$15.99

STEAK COSTA

$15.99

STEAK TAMPIQUENO

$16.99

STEAK CAMA

$19.99

BURRITO Y COSTA SPECIAL

BTO CALIFORNIA

$12.99

BTO STEAK

$11.99

BTO CON PAPAS

$13.99

BTO SPECIAL

$9.99

BTO COSTA

$13.99

BTO SUPREME

$9.99

BTO 3WAY

$13.99

COSTA SPECIAL

$9.99

COSTA SPECIAL DINNER

$15.99

BTO PAZ

$6.99

BTO CAZ

$6.99

BTO AZMIX

$6.99

BTO CAMA

$7.99

BTO VERDE

$10.99

CHIMICHANGA

CHIMI F MIX

$10.99

CHIMI F C

$10.99

CHIMI F P

$10.99

CHIMI F C Y CAMA

$12.99

CHIMI F P Y CAMA

$12.99

CHIMI F CAMA

$12.00

CHIMI CARNE MOLIDA

$9.99

CHIMI POLLO

$9.99

CHIMI MIX

$10.99

CHMI F VEGETERIANA

$11.99

CHIMI PAZ

$10.99

CHIMI CAZ

$10.99

CHIMI CARNE MOLIDA ONLY

$7.99

CHIMI PAZ ONLY

$7.99

CHIMI P ONLY

$7.99

CHIMI CAZ ONLY

$7.99

CHIMI CAMA ONLY

$8.99

SHRIMP PLATTERS

CAMA ALA MEXICANA

$12.99

CAMA ALA DIABLA

$12.99

CAMA AL MOJO

$12.99

CAMA ENBRUJADOS

$13.99

SALA CAMA

$10.99

NACHOS

N F CAMA

$12.99

N F P

$11.99

N F C

$11.99

N F MIX

$11.99

N F 3 WAY

$13.99

N C

$9.99

N P

$9.99

N MIX

$10.99

N LA COSTA

$12.99

N HAWAIIAN

$13.99

N SUP

$11.99

BOTANA LA COSTA

$14.99

N B B Q

$10.99

N VEGETERIANA

$11.99

N FRIJOL

$7.99

N QUESO

$7.99

PN N F MIX

$8.99

PN N F P

$8.99

PN N F C

$8.99

PN N F CAM

$9.99

PN NFC Y CAMA

$10.99

PN NFP Y CAMA

$10.99

PN NF3WAY

$10.99

PN N C

$6.99

PN N P

$8.99

PN N MIX

$8.99

N C Y FRIJOL

$8.99

N F P Y CAMA

$9.99

N NORTENOS

$11.99

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS COSTA

$10.99

ENCHILADAS OXAQUENAS

$9.99

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS CARNE MOLIDA

$10.99

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS

$10.99

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$10.99

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS CAZ

$10.99

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS PORK

$10.99

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS PAZ

$10.99

TACO SALA

TS C

$9.99

TS F Mix

$10.99

TS. CAMA

$11.99

TS MIX

$9.99

TS F CAMA

$11.99

TS F P

$10.99

TS F C

$10.99

TS P

$9.99

AL CARTA

EC

$2.50

EP

$2.50

TACO C

$2.00

TACO P

$2.00

TSUAVE P

$2.00

TSUAVE C

$2.00

TAMALES

$3.00

CHILE RELLONO

$4.99

ARROZ

$3.99

FRIJOL

$3.99

PAPAS

$3.99

BCAZ

$6.99

FLauta Paz Only

$2.50

FLauta Caz Only

$2.50

ECAZ

$2.50

EPAZ

$2.50

E QUESO

$2.50

B FRIJOL

$2.50

T SUAVE PAZ

$2.50

T SUAVE CAZ

$2.50

T SUAVE PORK

$2.50

T SUAVE PASTOR

$2.50

O/ TOMATE

$1.00

ORDEN CEBOLLA

$1.00

BTO C

$5.99

BTO P

$5.99

BTO MIX

$5.99

ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$5.99

ARROZ QDIP

$5.99

ARROZ QDIP L G

$7.99

TSUAVE CAMA

$3.00

ORDEN TOMATIO

$1.00

APPETIZER

QDIP

$4.99

LARGE QDIP

$10.99

GUA

$6.99

LARGE GUA

$10.99

GUA RANCHERO

$6.99

LARGE RANCHERO

$6.99

MEXICAN CORN

$6.99

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.99

LOS JEFE DIP

$7.99

PAPA LOCAS

$10.99

FLAUTAS

$10.99

COCKTAIL

$12.99

CHILAQILES

$9.99

PAPAS MEXICANAS

$11.99

PAZ/PAPAS

$11.99

CAZ/PAPAS

$11.99

PAPAS LOCAS CON CARNE MOLIDA

$12.99

BEAN DIP

$5.99

ALITAS 6

$8.99

ORDEN PAPA BOLA

$3.50

ORDEN AGUACATE

$3.50

ORDEN CAMA

$4.99

ALITAS 12

$18.99

orden queso raydo

$2.00

TOMATIO

$1.00

KID MENU

PN TSC

$6.99

PN TSP

$6.99

QQ CON ARROZ

$6.99

QQ CON ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$6.99

QQ CON PAPAS

$6.99

PN CHIMI P

$6.99

PN CHIMI C

$6.99

PN BURRITO P

$6.99

PN BURRITO C

$6.99

PN CORN DOG

$6.99

PN PIZZA

$6.99

PN EC CON ARROZ Y FRIJOL

$6.99

PN NUGGETS

$6.99

PN CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

PN CHIMI CARNE MOLIDA

$6.99

PN D2

$6.99

PN TSUAVE C

$6.99

PN TSUAVE P

$6.99

PN TSUAVE MIX

$6.99

PN TACO C

$6.99

PN TACO P

$6.99

LUCH SPECIAL

POLLO SOUP

$8.99

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.99

FP

$10.99

FC

$10.99

FMIX

$10.99

CHIMI P

$9.99

CHIMI C

$9.99

PAZ/A

$9.99

CAZ/A

$9.99

Q CAMA

$9.99

Q UNGO

$9.99

QFP

$9.99

QFC

$9.99

QFMIX

$9.99

POLLO SALA

$8.99

CAMA SALA

$9.99

NFMIX

$10.99

NFP

$10.99

NFC

$10.99

BURRITO VERDE

$9.99

ENCHILADA VERDE

$9.99

BTO SPECIAL

$8.99

TSFMIX

$9.99

TSC

$9.99

TSP

$9.99

TSFC

$9.99

TSFP

$9.99

TSFCAMA

$10.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.99

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$8.99

TAQUITOS MEXICANO

$8.99

FLAUTAS

$10.99

EXTRA

CHICKEN

$2.00

EXTRA CAZ

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$6.99

CHIMI CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

FLAN

$4.99

BANANA BTO

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
60020 Olive Street, Smithville, MS 38870

