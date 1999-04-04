Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Machados Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

600 N Broad St, Ste 18

Middletown, DE 19709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14 - CHEESE DIP
218 - ARROZ TEXANO
215 - CHIMICHANGAS

APPETIZERS

1 - QUESO FUNDIDO DEL MAR*

$16.74

Scallops, shrimp & cheese with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

02 - MACHADOS DIP

$11.99

7 - CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.80

8 - FLAUTAS (TAQUITOS)

$11.40

Two chicken and two beef taquitos in corn-dipped, fried & rolled tortilla. Filled with meat & served with a Mexican salad.

9 - NACHOS TEXANOS*

9 - NACHOS TEXANOS*

$17.40

Chicken, Beef, shrimp & vegetables.

10 - BOTANA ESPECIAL

10 - BOTANA ESPECIAL

$15.54

Taquitos, chicken fingers, cheese quesadilla, jalapeño poppers, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

11 - BOLA CHILE

$9.54

A layered dish of ground beef, beans & enchilada sauce topped with cheese dip, served with a side order of salt crackers.

12 - NACHOS SUPREME

12 - NACHOS SUPREME

$15.54

A plateful of nachos smothered with chicken, ground beef, beans & cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese.

13 - BEAN DIP

$7.50

Fried Beans topped with cheese dip.

14 - CHEESE DIP

$5.70

15 - GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.70
16 - CHORI-QUESO

16 - CHORI-QUESO

$13.14

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) with melted cheese & an order of tortillas.

17 - HOMEMADE JALAPEÑO POPPERS

17 - HOMEMADE JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$9.00

Comes with a side of guacamole & sour cream.

SALADS

61 - HOUSE SALAD

$10.20

Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers & croutons.

62 - GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.98

Grilled Chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers with guacamole & sour cream.

63 - GRILLED SALMON & SHRIMP SALAD

63 - GRILLED SALMON & SHRIMP SALAD

$17.40

Grilled tilapia & shrimp over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons & grated cheese with guacamole on the side.

64 - FAJITA TACO SALAD

64 - FAJITA TACO SALAD

$15.54

Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled, fajita-style chicken or beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.

65 - TEXANA SALAD*

65 - TEXANA SALAD*

$17.94

Shrimp, beef & chicken with vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

66 - LOS MACHADOS SALAD*

$18.60

Shrimp, beef & chicken with vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

FAJITAS

All of our fajitas are cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
170 - FAJITAS GRANDE*

170 - FAJITAS GRANDE*

$22.74

Tender beef, chicken, shrimp and scallops. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

171 - FAJITA TEJANA*

171 - FAJITA TEJANA*

$21.54

Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

172 - FAJITA DEL MAR*

172 - FAJITA DEL MAR*

$25.14

Shrimp and scallops with mushrooms. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

173 - FAJITA LOS MACHADOS

$19.20

Chorizo (Mexican sausage), chicken, beef or mixed. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

174 - FAJITA DE POLLO

174 - FAJITA DE POLLO

$16.80

Chicken Fajitas. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

175 - VEGETARIAN FAJITA

175 - VEGETARIAN FAJITA

$14.40

A combination of vegetables, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini seasoned & cooked on the grill.

176 - FAJITA HAWAIIANA*

176 - FAJITA HAWAIIANA*

$23.94

Shrimp chicken and beef (cooked with pineapple chunks). Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

177 - FAJITA CAMARON*

177 - FAJITA CAMARON*

$23.94

Shrimp fajitas. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

TACOS

179 - TACOS DE PESCADO FRITO

$15.54

Three flour tortillas filled with breaded fish. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

180 - TACOS DE POLLO

$14.34

Three corn tortillas, filled with grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, salsa verde & beans on the side.

181 - TACOS DE CARNE ASADA

$15.54

Three corn tortillas, filled with steak. Served with pico de gallo, salsa verde & beans on the side.

182 - CALIFORNIA STYLE TACOS

182 - CALIFORNIA STYLE TACOS

$15.54

Three flour tortilla tacos. Served with steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

183 - TACOS DE CARNITAS

$13.50

Three corn tortillas filled with pork. Served with salsa verde, pico de gallo & beans on the side.

184 - TACOS TOREADOS

$15.54

Three corn tortilla tacos filled with steak, jalapeños & onions cooked on the grill. Served with salsa verde, pico de gallo & beans on the side.

185 - TACOS DE CAMARON*

$16.80

Three shrimp tacos served with salsa verde and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.

186 - SOFT OR HARD SHELL TACOS

186 - SOFT OR HARD SHELL TACOS

$11.94

Three soft or hard shell ground beef tacos with lettuce & shredded cheese.

187 - TACO LOCO

$15.00

12” Flour tortilla (deep fried). Filled with rice, beans, ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.

188 - TACOS DE CHORIZO

$14.34

Three soft corn or flour tortilla tacos with chorizo “Mexican sausage”. Served with beans, pico de gallo & hot salsa.

220 - TACO SALAD

$14.34

QUESADILLAS

140 - QUESADILLA RELLENA

140 - QUESADILLA RELLENA

$13.80

One flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans and Mexican salad.

141 - QUESADILLA DE CHORIZO

$13.80

One flour tortilla with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), mushrooms, & cheese. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.

142 - QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS

$12.60

One flour tortilla grilled with shredded pork, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans and Mexican salad.

143 - QUESADILLA FAJITA

143 - QUESADILLA FAJITA

$14.70

One flour tortillas grilled with chicken or beef with onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.

144 - QUESADILLA DE CAMARONES (Shrimp)*

$17.40

One flour tortillas grilled with shrimp & Cheese. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.

145 - QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA

$12.60

One flour tortillas grilled with vegetables, cheese & beans. Served with a Mexican salad.

KIDS

250 - CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

250 - CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$7.14

1 chicken chimichanga, rice & beans.

251 - TACO SALAD JR

$5.94

Chicken or beef, rice & beans. With cheese on top.

252 - CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.60

1 Quesadilla & french fries.

253 - CHEESEBURGER & FRENCH FRIES

$7.80

254 - CHICKEN FINGERS $ FRENCH FRIES

$7.14

255 - TACO, RICE & BEANS

$5.94

256 - ENCHILADA, RICE & BEANS

$5.94

257 - BURRITO & RICE

$5.94

Post LUNCH

70 - CHIMICHANGA

$12.74

Soft or fried chicken or beef tips topped with our cheese sauce & Mexican salad. Served with rice & beans on the side.

71 - SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA*

$14.95

One soft shrimp chimichanga cooked with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.

72 - ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.40

Two chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce on top. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.

73 - ENCHILADAS POBLANAS*

$12.74

Two enchiladas with mole sauce. Served with rice & beans.

74 - ALAMBRES "SHISH KABOBS"

$13.94

Comes with chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served over rice, with melted cheese & Mexican salad.

75 - LUNCH FAJITAS

$13.94

Grilled beef or chicken cooked with bell peppers onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas & Mexican salad.

76 - SHRIMP FAJITAS*

$14.55

Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas & Mexican salad.

77 - BURRITO FIESTA

$12.74

One chicken burrito served with rice, beans & Mexican salad on top.

78 - BURRITO LOS MACHADOS

$13.70

Beef tips burrito with cheese sauce over it & special sauce. Topped with rice, beans & Mexican salad on the side.

79 - BURRITO VERDE

$14.55

Shrimp & chicken fajita-style topped with green tomatillo sauce & cheese. Served wit rice & beans.

80 - QUESADILLA DEL GRILL

$14.60

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken, or beef, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & a Mexican salad.

81 - QUESADILLA RELLENA

$12.74

Chicken or beef served with a Mexican salad.

82 - SHRIMP QUESADILLA*

$14.95

A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, shrimp & vegetables served with rice beans & a Mexican salad.

85 - HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.20

Three eggs with ranchero sauce on top. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

86 - HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.94

Three scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage). Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

87 - LUNCH CARNITAS

$13.10

Tender chunks of pork served with rice, beans and tortillas.

ENCHILADAS

150 - ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$15.54

Combination consisting of 1 chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese & 1 beef enchilada, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.

151 - ENCHILADAS POBLANAS**

$15.54

Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and poblano sauce. Served with rice & Mexican salad.

152 - ENCHILADAS VERDES

152 - ENCHILADAS VERDES

$16.60

Three chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & cheese. Served with rice & Mexican salad.

153 - ENCHILADAS LOS MACHADOS

$15.54

Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, topped with Mexican salad. Served with rice on the side.

154 - ENCHILADAS DE POLLO

$14.70

Three chicken enchiladas with rice & Mexican salad.

155 - ENCHILADAS LOS TRES AMIGOS**

155 - ENCHILADAS LOS TRES AMIGOS**

$15.54

One chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce. One chicken enchilada with poblano sauce, One chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice & beans.

156 - ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON*

$17.94

3 Shrimp enchiladas with rice, beans and Mexican salad.

BURRITOS

190 - BURRITO CARNE ASADA

$15.54

Two steak burritos covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans on the side.

191 - BURRITO FIESTA

191 - BURRITO FIESTA

$13.50

Two burritos, 1 chicken, 1 beef, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.

192-BURRITO LOS MACHADOS

$14.34

Two burritos filled with beef tips & beans, covered with red sauce & cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream . Served with rice & beans on the side.

193 - BURRITO DE LUJO*

193 - BURRITO DE LUJO*

$16.80

Fajita-style chicken & shrimp topped with tomatillo sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans on the side.

194 - BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$15.54

Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans on the side.

195 - BURRITO CARNITAS

195 - BURRITO CARNITAS

$13.50

Two burritos filled with pork carnitas covered with red sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans on the side.

196 - BURRITO FAJITA DE POLLO

$16.74

Grilled chicken and vegetables burrito. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT

VEGGIE #7

$11.94

2 chiles rellenos, rice, beans and tortillas.

VEGGIE #8

$12.60

Veggie fajita taco salad.

VEGGIE #9

$12.60

Nachos with cheese & beans topped with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & cooked in the grill.

VEGGIE #10

$12.90

Vegetables cooked on the grill, served on a bed of rice & topped with cheese sauce.

VEGGIE #12

$13.80

2 Fried or soft chimichangas filled with grilled vegetables, topped with cheese sauce and Mexican salad. Served with beans.

COMBINATION DINNERS

101 - 1 BEEF TACO, 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS & RICE

$13.80

102 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, 1 CHEESE CHILE RELLENO, 1 BEEF TACO

$13.80
103 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE & BEANS

103 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE & BEANS

$13.80
104 - 2 BEEF TACOS, RICE & BEANS

104 - 2 BEEF TACOS, RICE & BEANS

$13.80

105 - 2 BEEF BURRITOS & RICE

$13.80

106 - 2 CHICKEN TAMALES, RICE & BEANS

$13.80

107 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, 2 BEEF TACOS & RICE

$13.80

108 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA 1 BEEF TACO, RICE & BEANS

$13.80

109 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA 1 CHICKEN TAMALE RICE & BEANS

$13.80

110 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, AND 1 BEEF TACO

$13.80

111 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, 1 CHEESE CHILE RELLENO, RICE AND BEANS

$13.80

112 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 CHICKEN ENCHILADA AND 1 CHILE RELLENO

$13.80

113 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 BEEF TACO, RICE AND BEANS

$13.80

114 - 1 BEEF BURRITO 1 BEEF ENCHILADA & RICE

$13.80

115 - 1 CHICKEN BURRITO 1 CHICKEN ENCHILADA RICE AND MEXICAN SALAD

$13.80

116 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS & 1 BEEF BURRITO

$13.80

117 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 CHEESE CHILE RELLENO, 1 BEEF TACO

$13.80

118 - 1 cheese chile relleno 1 beef enchilada, 1 beef taco rice & beans

$14.10

119 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, AND 1 CHALUPA

$14.10

120 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS, 1 QUESO FUNDIDO, AND 1 BEEF TACO

$14.10

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

231 - GRILLED SALMON & SHRIMP*

$15.54

Grilled Tilapia fillet served with vegetables, rice, tortillas & Mexican salad.

232 - SHRIMP COCKTAIL*

232 - SHRIMP COCKTAIL*

$16.80

Served in the shrimp juice with tomato sauce, seasoned with onions, cilantro and avocado. Served with crackers.

233 - CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO*

233 - CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO*

$18.60

Shrimp seasoned with garlic sauce & our special hot sauce. Served with rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.

234 - CAMARONES ASADOS*

234 - CAMARONES ASADOS*

$18.60

Grilled shrimp served with beans, rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.

235 - CAMARONES A LA DIABLA*

$18.60

Devilishly hot shrimp served with rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.

236 - ARROZ CON CAMARONES*

$19.20

Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, tomatoes & onions over a bed of rice & cheese sauce.

237 - TACOS DE PESCADO

$16.80

Three corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia. Served with beans, hot salsa & pico de gallo.

238 - SHRIMP TACOS SALAD*

$16.80

Fajita-style shrimp with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.

240 - CAMARONES YUCATAN*

240 - CAMARONES YUCATAN*

$20.40

Grilled shrimps, onions and mushrooms, topped with our own special sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, Mexican salad and tortillas.

241 - FILETE DE PESCADO YUCATAN*

241 - FILETE DE PESCADO YUCATAN*

$19.50

Grilled tilapia fillet, onions and mushrooms, topped with our own special sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, Mexican salad and tortillas.

242 - SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA*

242 - SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA*

$17.40

Shrimp on the grill, cooked with onions, tomato and bell pepper. Topped with cheese and Mexican salad. Served with rice and beans.

SPECIAL DINNERS

200 - PARRILLADA MEXICANA (Serves 4 People)*

$78.00

Carne asada, beef fajitas, chicken fajitas, Shrimp fajitas & jalapeños. Served over rice, beans with Mexican salad and tortillas.

201 - ALAMBRES "SHISH KABOBS"*

201 - ALAMBRES "SHISH KABOBS"*

$16.74

Comes with chicken, shrimp, tomato, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served over rice with melted cheese & Mexican salad.

202 - CARNE ASADA*

202 - CARNE ASADA*

$18.60

Char-grilled flank steak topped with poblano peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, Mexican salad & tortillas.

203 - POLLO LOCO AL GRILL

$15.60

Chicken breast cooked on grill, served with rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.

207 - BISTEC RANCHERO*

$16.74

Strips of steak cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers & topped with hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, Mexican salad & tortillas.

209 - SAMPLE LOS MACHADOS

209 - SAMPLE LOS MACHADOS

$19.14

Sample platter with enchilada, burrito, tamale, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice & beans.

210 - CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$16.80

Nacho tortilla chips cooked with red sauce, beef tip or chicken topped with melted cheese. Served rice & a Mexican salad.

211 - MOLE POBLANO**

$14.40

Shredded chicken topped with our mole sauce served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad & tortillas.

212 - MILANESA DE POLLO

$16.20

Breaded chicken breast fillet. Served with rice, fries & Mexican salad.

213 - MOLCAJETE EL REY

213 - MOLCAJETE EL REY

$35.00

A combination of pork chops ,shrimp beef, chicken, Mexican sausage (chorizo) & cheese cooked on the grill. Served on a lava rock (molcajete). Filled with your choice of red or green sauce and served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.

214 - CARNITAS

214 - CARNITAS

$15.00

Pork chunks cooked to perfection, served with rice, beans & tortillas.

215 - CHIMICHANGAS

215 - CHIMICHANGAS

$16.74

Two fried or soft tortillas with beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans.

216 - ARROZ CON POLLO

216 - ARROZ CON POLLO

$16.74

Grilled chicken cooked with vegetables over a bed of rice.

217 - CHORI-POLLO

$16.74

Two chicken breast grilled & seasoned, topped with Mexican sausage (chorizo) & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

218 - ARROZ TEXANO

218 - ARROZ TEXANO

$20.34

Shrimp, chicken & beef cooked on the grill with mix vegetables. Served over a bed of rice with melted cheese.

219 - VIVAN LOS MACHADOS

$16.74

Carnitas, pork chopped & cooked with two of our traditional green or red sauces. Divided with an order of rice & beans. Served with tortillas on the side.

220 - TACO SALAD

220 - TACO SALAD

$14.34

Chicken or beef with beans, cheese & a Mexican salad on top.

221 - PARRILLADA MEXICANA (For Two)

221 - PARRILLADA MEXICANA (For Two)

$42.00

Bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, grilled chicken, carne asada, carnitas, served with rice, beans & Mexican salad with 2 orders of tortillas.

223 - EL VAQUERO

$18.00

Seasoned beef, chicken, onions, and mushrooms cooked on the grill, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

224 - POLLO O CARNE YUCATAN

$19.14

Seasoned beef or chicken on the grill, with a vegetable mix of zucchini, green and red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with our own salsa Yucateca and cheese sauce. Served with rice, mexican salad and tortillas.

SIDE ORDERS

30 - BEEF ENCHILADA

$3.54

31 - CHEESE ENCHILADA

$3.54

32 - CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$3.58

33 - BEEF TACO (Hard Shell)

$3.58

crispy corn shell with ground beef , lettuce and cheese

34 - CHICKEN TACO (Hard Shell)

$3.58

crispy corn shell with shredded Chicken , lettuce and cheese.

35 - BEEF BURRITO

$4.74

36 - CHICKEN BURRITO

$4.50

37 - BEEF SOFT TACO

$4.74

soft flour taco with ground beef, lettuce and cheese

38 - CHICKEN SOFT TACO

$4.50

soft flour taco with shredded Chicken , lettuce and cheese

39 - CHILE RELLENO

$5.40

40 - CHICKEN TAMALE (1)

$2.40

41 - FRIED BEANS

$3.54

42 - SPANISH RICE

$3.30

43 - FRENCH FRIES

$2.40

44 - PICO DE GALLO

$4.20

45 - SALSA VERDE (Hot Sauce)

$3.54

46 - FRESH JALAPEÑOS

$3.50

47 - SOUR CREAM

$2.00

48 - FLOUR/CORN TORTILLAS

$1.75

49 - SHREDDED WHITE CHEESE

$3.00

50 - TOSTADA (Chicken or Beef)

$5.94

51 - GRILLED JALAPEÑOS (Toreados)

$3.50

52 - 1/2 ORDER GUACAMOLE

$3.54

53 - 1/2 ORDER SOUR CREAM

$1.50

54 - 1/2 ORDER TOMATO

$1.80

XTRA SALSA (for chips)

$1.50

XTRA BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50

DESSERTS

270 - MEXICAN FRIED ICE CREAM

270 - MEXICAN FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream covered with rice krispies. Served with whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon, chocolate and cherry on top.

271 - MEXICAN FLAN

$4.25
272 - SOPAPILLA

272 - SOPAPILLA

$3.95
273 - CHURROS

273 - CHURROS

$4.50
274 - TRES LECHES

274 - TRES LECHES

$4.95

276 - CHURROS & ICE CREAM

$7.50

SOFT DRINKS

DOMESTIC SODAS ARE 20 oz MEXICAN SODAS ARE 12 oz ( ALL MEXICAN SODAS ARE MADE WITH CANE SUGAR )
COKE

COKE

$2.95
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.95
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.95
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.95
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.95
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.95

WATER

$2.95
SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.95
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.95
MEXICAN COCA-COLA

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

$2.50

Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar

PINEAPPLE SODA

PINEAPPLE SODA

$2.50
LIME SODA

LIME SODA

$2.50
GRAPEFRUIT SODA

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$2.50

The grapefruit is a subtropical citrus tree known for its relatively large sour to semisweet, somewhat bitter fruit. Grapefruit is a citrus hybrid originating in Barbados as an accidental cross between the sweet orange and pomelo, both of which were introduced from Asia in the 17th century.

FRUIT PUNCH SODA

FRUIT PUNCH SODA

$2.50

The term punch refers to a wide assortment of drinks, both non-alcoholic and alcoholic, generally containing fruit or fruit juice. The drink was introduced from India to the United Kingdom in the early seventeenth century, and from there its use spread to other countries.

SANGRIA (GRAPE SODA)

SANGRIA (GRAPE SODA)

$2.50

SPARKLING NON-ALCOHOLIC SANGRIA

SIDRAL (APPLE SODA)

SIDRAL (APPLE SODA)

$2.50

Sidral Mundet is a Mexican apple-flavored carbonated soft drink

MADARIN SODA

MADARIN SODA

$2.50

The mandarin orange, also known as the mandarin or mandarine, is a small citrus tree with fruit resembling other oranges, usually eaten plain or in fruit salads. The tangerine is a group of orange-coloured citrus fruit consisting of hybrids of mandarin orange.

TAMARIND SODA

TAMARIND SODA

$2.50

Tamarind is a leguminous tree bearing edible fruit that is indigenous to tropical Africa. The genus Tamarindus is monotypic, meaning that it contains only this species. The tamarind tree produces brown, pod-like fruits that contain a sweet, tangy pulp, which is used in cuisines around the world.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you're on the go and need a quick meal or are looking for a relaxing Mexican restaurant atmosphere, you are going to enjoy Los Machados your number-one choice for great Mexican food.

Website

Location

600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown, DE 19709

Directions

Gallery
Los Machados image
Los Machados image
Los Machados image

Similar restaurants in your area

Morelias Mexican Restaurant - 4617 ogletown road newark De
orange starNo Reviews
4617 Ogletown Stanton Rd Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 99
1300 Centerville Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
Mexican Table
orange star4.4 • 359
7288 Lancaster Pike Hockessin, DE 19707
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Moroleon
orange star4.5 • 1,144
9173 Gap Newport pike Avondale, PA 19311
View restaurantnext
Tex Mex Burrito
orange star4.5 • 898
514 Philadelphia Pike Wilmington, DE 19809
View restaurantnext
El Terre Gto
orange starNo Reviews
345 Scarlet Road Unit 6 Kennett Square, PA 19348
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middletown

Broadway Diner - Middletown
orange star4.5 • 1,086
2 East Main Street Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurantnext
Mulligans
orange star4.5 • 219
Mulligans 631 Bayview Road Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurantnext
Curry & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 192
422-424 E Main St Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurantnext
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
orange star4.8 • 146
109 Patriot Drive Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middletown
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston