Los Machados Middletown
No reviews yet
600 N Broad St, Ste 18
Middletown, DE 19709
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1 - QUESO FUNDIDO DEL MAR*
Scallops, shrimp & cheese with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
02 - MACHADOS DIP
7 - CHEESE QUESADILLA
8 - FLAUTAS (TAQUITOS)
Two chicken and two beef taquitos in corn-dipped, fried & rolled tortilla. Filled with meat & served with a Mexican salad.
9 - NACHOS TEXANOS*
Chicken, Beef, shrimp & vegetables.
10 - BOTANA ESPECIAL
Taquitos, chicken fingers, cheese quesadilla, jalapeño poppers, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
11 - BOLA CHILE
A layered dish of ground beef, beans & enchilada sauce topped with cheese dip, served with a side order of salt crackers.
12 - NACHOS SUPREME
A plateful of nachos smothered with chicken, ground beef, beans & cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & cheese.
13 - BEAN DIP
Fried Beans topped with cheese dip.
14 - CHEESE DIP
15 - GUACAMOLE DIP
16 - CHORI-QUESO
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) with melted cheese & an order of tortillas.
17 - HOMEMADE JALAPEÑO POPPERS
Comes with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
SALADS
61 - HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers & croutons.
62 - GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers with guacamole & sour cream.
63 - GRILLED SALMON & SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled tilapia & shrimp over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons & grated cheese with guacamole on the side.
64 - FAJITA TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled, fajita-style chicken or beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.
65 - TEXANA SALAD*
Shrimp, beef & chicken with vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
66 - LOS MACHADOS SALAD*
Shrimp, beef & chicken with vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
FAJITAS
170 - FAJITAS GRANDE*
Tender beef, chicken, shrimp and scallops. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
171 - FAJITA TEJANA*
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
172 - FAJITA DEL MAR*
Shrimp and scallops with mushrooms. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
173 - FAJITA LOS MACHADOS
Chorizo (Mexican sausage), chicken, beef or mixed. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
174 - FAJITA DE POLLO
Chicken Fajitas. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
175 - VEGETARIAN FAJITA
A combination of vegetables, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini seasoned & cooked on the grill.
176 - FAJITA HAWAIIANA*
Shrimp chicken and beef (cooked with pineapple chunks). Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
177 - FAJITA CAMARON*
Shrimp fajitas. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
TACOS
179 - TACOS DE PESCADO FRITO
Three flour tortillas filled with breaded fish. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
180 - TACOS DE POLLO
Three corn tortillas, filled with grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, salsa verde & beans on the side.
181 - TACOS DE CARNE ASADA
Three corn tortillas, filled with steak. Served with pico de gallo, salsa verde & beans on the side.
182 - CALIFORNIA STYLE TACOS
Three flour tortilla tacos. Served with steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
183 - TACOS DE CARNITAS
Three corn tortillas filled with pork. Served with salsa verde, pico de gallo & beans on the side.
184 - TACOS TOREADOS
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with steak, jalapeños & onions cooked on the grill. Served with salsa verde, pico de gallo & beans on the side.
185 - TACOS DE CAMARON*
Three shrimp tacos served with salsa verde and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.
186 - SOFT OR HARD SHELL TACOS
Three soft or hard shell ground beef tacos with lettuce & shredded cheese.
187 - TACO LOCO
12” Flour tortilla (deep fried). Filled with rice, beans, ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
188 - TACOS DE CHORIZO
Three soft corn or flour tortilla tacos with chorizo “Mexican sausage”. Served with beans, pico de gallo & hot salsa.
QUESADILLAS
140 - QUESADILLA RELLENA
One flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice, beans and Mexican salad.
141 - QUESADILLA DE CHORIZO
One flour tortilla with Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), mushrooms, & cheese. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.
142 - QUESADILLA DE CARNITAS
One flour tortilla grilled with shredded pork, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans and Mexican salad.
143 - QUESADILLA FAJITA
One flour tortillas grilled with chicken or beef with onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.
144 - QUESADILLA DE CAMARONES (Shrimp)*
One flour tortillas grilled with shrimp & Cheese. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.
145 - QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA
One flour tortillas grilled with vegetables, cheese & beans. Served with a Mexican salad.
KIDS
250 - CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
1 chicken chimichanga, rice & beans.
251 - TACO SALAD JR
Chicken or beef, rice & beans. With cheese on top.
252 - CHICKEN QUESADILLA
1 Quesadilla & french fries.
253 - CHEESEBURGER & FRENCH FRIES
254 - CHICKEN FINGERS $ FRENCH FRIES
255 - TACO, RICE & BEANS
256 - ENCHILADA, RICE & BEANS
257 - BURRITO & RICE
Post LUNCH
70 - CHIMICHANGA
Soft or fried chicken or beef tips topped with our cheese sauce & Mexican salad. Served with rice & beans on the side.
71 - SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA*
One soft shrimp chimichanga cooked with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
72 - ENCHILADAS VERDES
Two chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce on top. Served with rice, beans & Mexican salad.
73 - ENCHILADAS POBLANAS*
Two enchiladas with mole sauce. Served with rice & beans.
74 - ALAMBRES "SHISH KABOBS"
Comes with chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served over rice, with melted cheese & Mexican salad.
75 - LUNCH FAJITAS
Grilled beef or chicken cooked with bell peppers onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas & Mexican salad.
76 - SHRIMP FAJITAS*
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas & Mexican salad.
77 - BURRITO FIESTA
One chicken burrito served with rice, beans & Mexican salad on top.
78 - BURRITO LOS MACHADOS
Beef tips burrito with cheese sauce over it & special sauce. Topped with rice, beans & Mexican salad on the side.
79 - BURRITO VERDE
Shrimp & chicken fajita-style topped with green tomatillo sauce & cheese. Served wit rice & beans.
80 - QUESADILLA DEL GRILL
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken, or beef, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & a Mexican salad.
81 - QUESADILLA RELLENA
Chicken or beef served with a Mexican salad.
82 - SHRIMP QUESADILLA*
A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, shrimp & vegetables served with rice beans & a Mexican salad.
85 - HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Three eggs with ranchero sauce on top. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
86 - HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage). Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
87 - LUNCH CARNITAS
Tender chunks of pork served with rice, beans and tortillas.
ENCHILADAS
150 - ENCHILADAS SUPREME
Combination consisting of 1 chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese & 1 beef enchilada, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream.
151 - ENCHILADAS POBLANAS**
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and poblano sauce. Served with rice & Mexican salad.
152 - ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & cheese. Served with rice & Mexican salad.
153 - ENCHILADAS LOS MACHADOS
Three enchiladas, 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean, topped with Mexican salad. Served with rice on the side.
154 - ENCHILADAS DE POLLO
Three chicken enchiladas with rice & Mexican salad.
155 - ENCHILADAS LOS TRES AMIGOS**
One chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce. One chicken enchilada with poblano sauce, One chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice & beans.
156 - ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON*
3 Shrimp enchiladas with rice, beans and Mexican salad.
BURRITOS
190 - BURRITO CARNE ASADA
Two steak burritos covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & beans on the side.
191 - BURRITO FIESTA
Two burritos, 1 chicken, 1 beef, topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & shredded cheese.
192-BURRITO LOS MACHADOS
Two burritos filled with beef tips & beans, covered with red sauce & cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream . Served with rice & beans on the side.
193 - BURRITO DE LUJO*
Fajita-style chicken & shrimp topped with tomatillo sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans on the side.
194 - BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans on the side.
195 - BURRITO CARNITAS
Two burritos filled with pork carnitas covered with red sauce & cheese. Served with rice & beans on the side.
196 - BURRITO FAJITA DE POLLO
Grilled chicken and vegetables burrito. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
VEGETARIAN DELIGHT
VEGGIE #7
2 chiles rellenos, rice, beans and tortillas.
VEGGIE #8
Veggie fajita taco salad.
VEGGIE #9
Nachos with cheese & beans topped with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & cooked in the grill.
VEGGIE #10
Vegetables cooked on the grill, served on a bed of rice & topped with cheese sauce.
VEGGIE #12
2 Fried or soft chimichangas filled with grilled vegetables, topped with cheese sauce and Mexican salad. Served with beans.
COMBINATION DINNERS
101 - 1 BEEF TACO, 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS & RICE
102 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, 1 CHEESE CHILE RELLENO, 1 BEEF TACO
103 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE & BEANS
104 - 2 BEEF TACOS, RICE & BEANS
105 - 2 BEEF BURRITOS & RICE
106 - 2 CHICKEN TAMALES, RICE & BEANS
107 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, 2 BEEF TACOS & RICE
108 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA 1 BEEF TACO, RICE & BEANS
109 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA 1 CHICKEN TAMALE RICE & BEANS
110 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, AND 1 BEEF TACO
111 - 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, 1 CHEESE CHILE RELLENO, RICE AND BEANS
112 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 CHICKEN ENCHILADA AND 1 CHILE RELLENO
113 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 BEEF TACO, RICE AND BEANS
114 - 1 BEEF BURRITO 1 BEEF ENCHILADA & RICE
115 - 1 CHICKEN BURRITO 1 CHICKEN ENCHILADA RICE AND MEXICAN SALAD
116 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS & 1 BEEF BURRITO
117 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 CHEESE CHILE RELLENO, 1 BEEF TACO
118 - 1 cheese chile relleno 1 beef enchilada, 1 beef taco rice & beans
119 - 1 BEEF BURRITO, 1 BEEF ENCHILADA, AND 1 CHALUPA
120 - 2 BEEF ENCHILADAS, 1 QUESO FUNDIDO, AND 1 BEEF TACO
SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES
231 - GRILLED SALMON & SHRIMP*
Grilled Tilapia fillet served with vegetables, rice, tortillas & Mexican salad.
232 - SHRIMP COCKTAIL*
Served in the shrimp juice with tomato sauce, seasoned with onions, cilantro and avocado. Served with crackers.
233 - CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO*
Shrimp seasoned with garlic sauce & our special hot sauce. Served with rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.
234 - CAMARONES ASADOS*
Grilled shrimp served with beans, rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.
235 - CAMARONES A LA DIABLA*
Devilishly hot shrimp served with rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.
236 - ARROZ CON CAMARONES*
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, tomatoes & onions over a bed of rice & cheese sauce.
237 - TACOS DE PESCADO
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia. Served with beans, hot salsa & pico de gallo.
238 - SHRIMP TACOS SALAD*
Fajita-style shrimp with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.
240 - CAMARONES YUCATAN*
Grilled shrimps, onions and mushrooms, topped with our own special sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, Mexican salad and tortillas.
241 - FILETE DE PESCADO YUCATAN*
Grilled tilapia fillet, onions and mushrooms, topped with our own special sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, Mexican salad and tortillas.
242 - SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA*
Shrimp on the grill, cooked with onions, tomato and bell pepper. Topped with cheese and Mexican salad. Served with rice and beans.
SPECIAL DINNERS
200 - PARRILLADA MEXICANA (Serves 4 People)*
Carne asada, beef fajitas, chicken fajitas, Shrimp fajitas & jalapeños. Served over rice, beans with Mexican salad and tortillas.
201 - ALAMBRES "SHISH KABOBS"*
Comes with chicken, shrimp, tomato, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served over rice with melted cheese & Mexican salad.
202 - CARNE ASADA*
Char-grilled flank steak topped with poblano peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, Mexican salad & tortillas.
203 - POLLO LOCO AL GRILL
Chicken breast cooked on grill, served with rice, Mexican salad & tortillas.
207 - BISTEC RANCHERO*
Strips of steak cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers & topped with hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, Mexican salad & tortillas.
209 - SAMPLE LOS MACHADOS
Sample platter with enchilada, burrito, tamale, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice & beans.
210 - CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS
Nacho tortilla chips cooked with red sauce, beef tip or chicken topped with melted cheese. Served rice & a Mexican salad.
211 - MOLE POBLANO**
Shredded chicken topped with our mole sauce served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad & tortillas.
212 - MILANESA DE POLLO
Breaded chicken breast fillet. Served with rice, fries & Mexican salad.
213 - MOLCAJETE EL REY
A combination of pork chops ,shrimp beef, chicken, Mexican sausage (chorizo) & cheese cooked on the grill. Served on a lava rock (molcajete). Filled with your choice of red or green sauce and served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
214 - CARNITAS
Pork chunks cooked to perfection, served with rice, beans & tortillas.
215 - CHIMICHANGAS
Two fried or soft tortillas with beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans.
216 - ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken cooked with vegetables over a bed of rice.
217 - CHORI-POLLO
Two chicken breast grilled & seasoned, topped with Mexican sausage (chorizo) & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
218 - ARROZ TEXANO
Shrimp, chicken & beef cooked on the grill with mix vegetables. Served over a bed of rice with melted cheese.
219 - VIVAN LOS MACHADOS
Carnitas, pork chopped & cooked with two of our traditional green or red sauces. Divided with an order of rice & beans. Served with tortillas on the side.
220 - TACO SALAD
Chicken or beef with beans, cheese & a Mexican salad on top.
221 - PARRILLADA MEXICANA (For Two)
Bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, grilled chicken, carne asada, carnitas, served with rice, beans & Mexican salad with 2 orders of tortillas.
223 - EL VAQUERO
Seasoned beef, chicken, onions, and mushrooms cooked on the grill, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
224 - POLLO O CARNE YUCATAN
Seasoned beef or chicken on the grill, with a vegetable mix of zucchini, green and red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with our own salsa Yucateca and cheese sauce. Served with rice, mexican salad and tortillas.
SIDE ORDERS
30 - BEEF ENCHILADA
31 - CHEESE ENCHILADA
32 - CHICKEN ENCHILADA
33 - BEEF TACO (Hard Shell)
crispy corn shell with ground beef , lettuce and cheese
34 - CHICKEN TACO (Hard Shell)
crispy corn shell with shredded Chicken , lettuce and cheese.
35 - BEEF BURRITO
36 - CHICKEN BURRITO
37 - BEEF SOFT TACO
soft flour taco with ground beef, lettuce and cheese
38 - CHICKEN SOFT TACO
soft flour taco with shredded Chicken , lettuce and cheese
39 - CHILE RELLENO
40 - CHICKEN TAMALE (1)
41 - FRIED BEANS
42 - SPANISH RICE
43 - FRENCH FRIES
44 - PICO DE GALLO
45 - SALSA VERDE (Hot Sauce)
46 - FRESH JALAPEÑOS
47 - SOUR CREAM
48 - FLOUR/CORN TORTILLAS
49 - SHREDDED WHITE CHEESE
50 - TOSTADA (Chicken or Beef)
51 - GRILLED JALAPEÑOS (Toreados)
52 - 1/2 ORDER GUACAMOLE
53 - 1/2 ORDER SOUR CREAM
54 - 1/2 ORDER TOMATO
XTRA SALSA (for chips)
XTRA BAG OF CHIPS
DESSERTS
SOFT DRINKS
COKE
DIET COKE
COKE ZERO
DR PEPPER
ROOT BEER
GINGER ALE
WATER
SWEET TEA
LEMONADE
MEXICAN COCA-COLA
Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar
PINEAPPLE SODA
LIME SODA
GRAPEFRUIT SODA
The grapefruit is a subtropical citrus tree known for its relatively large sour to semisweet, somewhat bitter fruit. Grapefruit is a citrus hybrid originating in Barbados as an accidental cross between the sweet orange and pomelo, both of which were introduced from Asia in the 17th century.
FRUIT PUNCH SODA
The term punch refers to a wide assortment of drinks, both non-alcoholic and alcoholic, generally containing fruit or fruit juice. The drink was introduced from India to the United Kingdom in the early seventeenth century, and from there its use spread to other countries.
SANGRIA (GRAPE SODA)
SPARKLING NON-ALCOHOLIC SANGRIA
SIDRAL (APPLE SODA)
Sidral Mundet is a Mexican apple-flavored carbonated soft drink
MADARIN SODA
The mandarin orange, also known as the mandarin or mandarine, is a small citrus tree with fruit resembling other oranges, usually eaten plain or in fruit salads. The tangerine is a group of orange-coloured citrus fruit consisting of hybrids of mandarin orange.
TAMARIND SODA
Tamarind is a leguminous tree bearing edible fruit that is indigenous to tropical Africa. The genus Tamarindus is monotypic, meaning that it contains only this species. The tamarind tree produces brown, pod-like fruits that contain a sweet, tangy pulp, which is used in cuisines around the world.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Whether you're on the go and need a quick meal or are looking for a relaxing Mexican restaurant atmosphere, you are going to enjoy Los Machados your number-one choice for great Mexican food.
600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown, DE 19709