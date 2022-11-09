Los Magueyes - Pulaski 203 S Augustine st
203 S Augustine st
Pulaski, WI 54162
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Nachos
$8.99
Beef Nachos
$8.99
6oz Cheese Dip
$3.50
16oz Cheese Dip
$9.00
Cheese and Bean Dip
$5.75
6oz Guacamole Dip
$3.50
16oz Guacamole Dip
$9.00
Chori-Queso
$6.99
Super Dip
$5.75
Grilled Shrimp (6)
$6.96
Grilled Shrimp (12)
$11.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
$7.99
Small table Made Fresh Guacamole
$6.00
Large table made Fresh Guacamole
$10.50
Dinner Specials
Burritos
Tres Amigos Burrito
$14.50
Seafood Burrito
$15.99
El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito
$13.50
Burrito California
$12.99
Burrito Especial Texano
$13.99
Super Burrito
$12.99
Burrito de Carne Asada
$12.50
Burritos. Deluxe
$11.50
Burrito Mexicano
$12.99
Burrito de Fajita de Camaron
$14.50
Burrito de Fajita de Carne
$12.99
Burrito Fajita de Pollo
$12.75
Burritos Fundidos
$12.99
COMBO B
$10.99
Enchiladas
Quesadillas
Fajitas
Chicken
Beef & Pork
Seafood
Coctel de Camaron
$14.50
Caldo de Camaron
$14.50
Camarones a la Diabla
$14.99
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
$14.99
Camarones Chipotle
$14.99
Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Fish
$14.50
Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp
$14.50
Filete de Pescado
$13.50
Quesadilla de Camaron
$13.50
Marisco Trio
$14.99
ACP Shrimp
$13.50
Tostadas de Camaron (2)
$12.99
Combination Dinners
Vegetarian Combos
A la Carte
Beef Tacos
$5.25+
Chicken Tacos
$5.25+
Steak Tacos
$6.75+
Grilled Chicken Tacos
$6.75+
Pork Tacos
$6.75+
Chorizo Tacos
$6.75+
Shredded Beef Tacos
$6.75+
Fish Tacos
$8.25+
Shrimp Tacos
$8.25+
Tacos al Pastor
$6.75+
Supreme Tacos
$9.99+
Bean Enchilada
$5.50+
Cheese Enchilada
$5.50+
Potato Enchilada
$5.50+
Spinach Enchilada
$5.50+
Beef Enchilada
$5.99+
Chicken Enchilada
$5.99+
Bean Burrito
$9.50+
Potato Burrito
$9.50+
Spinach Burrito
$9.50+
Cheese Burrito
$9.50+
Egg Burrito
$9.50+
Beef Burrito
$10.50+
Chicken Burrito
$10.50+
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.50+
Spinach Quesadilla
$8.99+
Mushroom Quesadilla
$8.99+
Bean Quesadillas
$8.99+
Chicken Quesadillas
$10.50+
Beef Quesadillas
$10.50+
Steak Quesadillas
$11.50+
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
$11.50+
2 Tamales
$7.50
3 Tamales
$10.50
2 Chalupas
$7.50
3 Chalupas
$10.50
2 Chiles Rellanos
$9.25
3 Chiles Rellanos
$12.50
2 Tostada
$7.50
3 Tostada
$10.50
Childrens Plates
Side Orders
Spanish Rice
$2.25
Beans
$2.25
Rice and Cheese Dip
$3.99
Pico de Gallo
$1.25
Sour Cream
$0.95
Corn Tortilla
$0.25
Flour Tortilla
$0.25
Order Flour Tortillas
$0.75
Order Corn Tortillas
$0.75
Onion
$0.95
Tomato
$0.95
Side of Broccoli
$1.95
Chiles Toreados
$1.25
Jalapenos
$0.95
Shredded Cheese
$1.25
Chips
$1.75
Salsa
$2.99+
Extra Steak
$2.75
Extra Shredded Beef
$2.75
Extra Shrimp
$6.00
Extra Grilled Chicken
$2.75
Extra Chorizo
$2.75
Side of Zucchini
$1.50
Avocado Slices
$1.75
16oz Bean Dip
$5.75
Side of Spinach
$1.25
Habanero Hot Sauce
$2.25
Side of grilled onions
$1.95
Side of. Mushrooms
$1.50
Side of Cilantro
$1.25
Side of Black Beans
$2.75
Side of white Rice
$2.75
Side of lettuce
$1.25
Side of French Fries
$2.50
Side of Peppers
$1.35
Large Pico
$5.00
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzales
$8.25
Lunch Special #1
$9.50
Lunch Special #2
$8.50
Lunch Special #3
$8.75
Lunch Special #4
$8.50
Lunch Special #5
$8.50
Lunch Special #6
$8.25
Lunch Special #7
$9.99
Lunch Special #8
$9.25
Lunch Special #9
$8.25
Lunch Special #10
$9.25
Lunch Special #11
$9.50
Lunch Special #12
$9.25
Lunch Special # 13
$9.99
Lunch Special #14
$9.99
Lunch Favorites
Lunch Fajitas
Chicken
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Sierra Mist
$2.99
Diet Sierra Mist
$2.99
Mountain Dew
$2.99
Diet Mountain Dew
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Ice Tea
$2.99
Rasberry Ice Tea
$2.99
Pink Lemonade
$2.99
Jarritos
$2.99
Root beer
$2.99
Milk
$2.99
Coffee
$2.99
Horchata
$2.99
Mexican coke
$3.50
Agua de Tamarindo
$2.99
Bottle of Coca Cola
$2.99
Bottle of Diet coke
$2.99
Virgin Margarita
$4.99
Hot Tea
$2.99
Orange juice
$2.99
Pitcher of Horchata
$13.00
Cranberry juice
$3.50
Large Horchata with ice
$5.50
Large Horchata no ice
$6.99
Seltzer
$2.99
Chocolate milk
$3.35
Pitcher of Tamarindo with ice
$13.99
Pitcher of Tamarindo with out ice
$17.50
Large Tamarindo with ice
$5.50
Large Tamarindo no ice
$6.99
Kids Apple Juice
$1.75
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
203 S Augustine st, Pulaski, WI 54162
Gallery
