A map showing the location of Los Magueyes - Pulaski 203 S Augustine stView gallery

Los Magueyes - Pulaski 203 S Augustine st

No reviews yet

203 S Augustine st

Pulaski, WI 54162

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6oz Cheese Dip
Cheese Quesadilla Kids
Chimichanga

Appetizers

Chicken Nachos

$8.99

This is a description

Beef Nachos

$8.99

6oz Cheese Dip

$3.50

16oz Cheese Dip

$9.00

Cheese and Bean Dip

$5.75

6oz Guacamole Dip

$3.50

16oz Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Chori-Queso

$6.99

Super Dip

$5.75

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.96

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.99

Small table Made Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

Large table made Fresh Guacamole

$10.50

Salads

Ensalada Supreme

$11.99

Seafood Salad

$16.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Fish Salad

$14.50

Dinner Specials

Don Julio Especial

$19.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Mar y Tierra

$19.99

El Arca de Noe

$19.99

Nachos de Fajitas

$13.50

Nachos Especial

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Special Dinner

$18.99

Taquitos

$11.99

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Nachos Fajitas Texanas

$14.50

ACP Texano

$14.50

Mexican Pizza

$12.99

ACP Mexicano

$15.50

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$11.99

Fajita Chimichanga

$13.50

Texana Chimi

$14.50

Shrimp Fajitas Chimi

$14.50

Burritos

Tres Amigos Burrito

$14.50

Seafood Burrito

$15.99

El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito

$13.50

Burrito California

$12.99

Burrito Especial Texano

$13.99

Super Burrito

$12.99

Burrito de Carne Asada

$12.50

Burritos. Deluxe

$11.50

Burrito Mexicano

$12.99

Burrito de Fajita de Camaron

$14.50

Burrito de Fajita de Carne

$12.99

Burrito Fajita de Pollo

$12.75

Burritos Fundidos

$12.99

COMBO B

$10.99

Enchiladas

Yolandas

$12.99

Super Enchiladas

$14.99

Enchiladas Rancheras de Carnitas

$12.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.50

Enchiladas de Lujo

$13.50

Enchiladas Rojas

$13.50

Enchiladas Chilapa

$13.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.50

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

$13.99

Quesadilla de Fajitas

$13.99

Quesadilla Texana

$14.50

Quesadilla Deluxe

$13.99

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

$14.99

Fajitas de Carnitas

$14.99

Fajitas de Tapatias

$15.50

Fajitas de Camaron

$16.50

Seafood Fajitas

$19.99

Fajitas Across the Border

$17.99

Fajitas for Two

$29.99

Fajitas de Pescado

$15.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$12.99

Fajitas Texanas for Two

$31.99

Seafood Fajitas for Two

$32.99

Fajitas mixtas

$16.99

Chicken

Especial de la Casa

$13.50

Pollo Fundido

$12.99

ACP

$11.99

Pollo don Polo

$14.25

Pollo Sinaloense

$14.50

Chori-Pollo

$15.99

Pollo a la Parilla

$13.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.50

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$11.50

Pollo Jalisco

$14.50

Beef & Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$14.50

Chile Colorado

$14.60

Bistec Ranchero

$15.99

Bistec a la Tampiquena

$16.50

ACP Steak

$13.50

Bistec Jalisciense

$17.50

Bistec a la Mexicana

$17.50

Carne Asada

$14.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$13.99

Chile Verde

$13.99

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$14.50

Caldo de Camaron

$14.50

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Camarones Chipotle

$14.99

Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Fish

$14.50

Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp

$14.50

Filete de Pescado

$13.50

Quesadilla de Camaron

$13.50

Marisco Trio

$14.99

ACP Shrimp

$13.50

Tostadas de Camaron (2)

$12.99

Combination Dinners

Combination Dinner

$11.99

Vegetarian Combos

Burrito, Enchilada & Tostada

$10.99

Chalupa and Enchilada Combo

$10.99

Burrito, Quesadilla and Chalupa

$10.99

Bean Burritos

$10.99

Burrito de Papa and Enchilada de Papa

$10.99

Quesadillas (2)

$11.99

Burrito Especial Vegetariano

$10.99

Chimichanga Vegetariana

$11.99

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$11.99

A la Carte

Beef Tacos

$5.25+

Chicken Tacos

$5.25+

Steak Tacos

$6.75+

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$6.75+

Pork Tacos

$6.75+

Chorizo Tacos

$6.75+

Shredded Beef Tacos

$6.75+

Fish Tacos

$8.25+

Shrimp Tacos

$8.25+

Tacos al Pastor

$6.75+

Supreme Tacos

$9.99+

Bean Enchilada

$5.50+

Cheese Enchilada

$5.50+

Potato Enchilada

$5.50+

Spinach Enchilada

$5.50+

Beef Enchilada

$5.99+

Chicken Enchilada

$5.99+

Bean Burrito

$9.50+

Potato Burrito

$9.50+

Spinach Burrito

$9.50+

Cheese Burrito

$9.50+

Egg Burrito

$9.50+

Beef Burrito

$10.50+

Chicken Burrito

$10.50+

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50+

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.99+

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.99+

Bean Quesadillas

$8.99+

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.50+

Beef Quesadillas

$10.50+

Steak Quesadillas

$11.50+

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$11.50+

2 Tamales

$7.50

3 Tamales

$10.50

2 Chalupas

$7.50

3 Chalupas

$10.50

2 Chiles Rellanos

$9.25

3 Chiles Rellanos

$12.50

2 Tostada

$7.50

3 Tostada

$10.50

Childrens Plates

Spanish Hamburger Kids

$5.25

Chicken Fingers Kids

$5.25

One Burrito Kids

$5.25

One Taco Kids

$5.25

One Enchilada Kids

$5.25

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$5.25

Side Orders

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Beans

$2.25

Rice and Cheese Dip

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.95

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Order Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Order Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Onion

$0.95

Tomato

$0.95

Side of Broccoli

$1.95

Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Jalapenos

$0.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Chips

$1.75

Salsa

$2.99+

Extra Steak

$2.75

Extra Shredded Beef

$2.75

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$2.75

Extra Chorizo

$2.75

Side of Zucchini

$1.50

Avocado Slices

$1.75

16oz Bean Dip

$5.75

Side of Spinach

$1.25

Habanero Hot Sauce

$2.25

Side of grilled onions

$1.95

Side of. Mushrooms

$1.50

Side of Cilantro

$1.25

Side of Black Beans

$2.75

Side of white Rice

$2.75

Side of lettuce

$1.25

Side of French Fries

$2.50

Side of Peppers

$1.35

Large Pico

$5.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

$2.75

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Flan

$4.50

Churros

$5.25

Snicker Chimichanga

$5.50

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$8.25

Lunch Special #1

$9.50

Lunch Special #2

$8.50

Lunch Special #3

$8.75

Lunch Special #4

$8.50

Lunch Special #5

$8.50

Lunch Special #6

$8.25

Lunch Special #7

$9.99

Lunch Special #8

$9.25

Lunch Special #9

$8.25

Lunch Special #10

$9.25

Lunch Special #11

$9.50

Lunch Special #12

$9.25

Lunch Special # 13

$9.99

Lunch Special #14

$9.99

Lunch Favorites

Lunch ACP Texano

$9.99

Lunch Mexican Pizza

$8.50

Lunch Taquitos

$9.99

Lunch Fajita Taco salad

$9.50

Lunch Taco Loco

$8.50

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.50

Lunch Chile Poblano

$7.99

Lunch Nachos Lunch Special

$9.50

Lunch Burrito Especial

$7.50

Lunch Nachos de Fajitas

$9.99

Lunch Nachos de Fajitas Texanas

$10.25

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Fajitas de Pescado

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas Texanas

$10.25

Lunch Fajitas de Camaron

$10.25

Lunch Fajitas de Carnitas

$9.50

Lunch Vegetarian Fajitas

$8.99

Chicken

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Lunch Pollo a la Parrilla

$10.25

Lunch Pollo Fundido

$9.99

Lunch Especial de la Casa

$9.99

Lunch Pollo Don Polo

$9.99

Lunch Chori-Pollo

$10.75

Lunch Pollo Jalisco Lunch

$10.75

Lunch Pollo Sinaloense

$10.75

ACP Lunch

$8.50

Seafood

Lunch ACP Shrimp

$9.99

Lunch Camarones a la Diabla

$10.25

Lunch Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$10.25

Beef and Pork

Lunch Carne Asada

$9.99

Lunch Chile Verde

$9.99

Lunch Chile Colorado

$9.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Rasberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Mexican coke

$3.50

Agua de Tamarindo

$2.99

Bottle of Coca Cola

$2.99

Bottle of Diet coke

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$4.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Pitcher of Horchata

$13.00

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Large Horchata with ice

$5.50

Large Horchata no ice

$6.99

Seltzer

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$3.35

Pitcher of Tamarindo with ice

$13.99

Pitcher of Tamarindo with out ice

$17.50

Large Tamarindo with ice

$5.50

Large Tamarindo no ice

$6.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 S Augustine st, Pulaski, WI 54162

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

