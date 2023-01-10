Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
4305 W Layton Ave
Greenfield, WI 53220
Lunch
#1L
Two chicken tacos with flour tortillas. Served iwth rice, beans and sour cream.
#2L
One hardshell beef taco and one beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#3L
One pork burrito and one small cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#4L
One chicken chimichanga and one chicken enchilada. Served with rice beans, and sour cream.
#5L
One bean burrito and one bean tostada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#6L
One cheese enchilada and one hardshell beef taco. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#7L
One chicken flauta and one chicken chimichanga. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
#8L
One beef sope and one beef flauta. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#9L
One pork chimichanga and one beef flauta. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#10L
One beef burrito loco smothered in cheese. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#11L
Two chicken echiladas verdes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#12L
One large beef, chicken or pork chimichanga. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#13L
One chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#14L
One beef taco and one chicken tostada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#15L
One small burrito filled with your choice of meat. Topped with melted cheese and salsa. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#16L
Two cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
#17L
Two vegetable enchiladas. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Appetizers
Full Guacamole
Served with tortilla chips.
Half Guacamole
Served with tortilla chips.
Quesadilla Plain
Grilled flour tortillas, melted cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Combination
Grilled flour tortillas oozing with melted cheese, bacon and mushrooms and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with a juicy steak, tomato, onions and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Beef Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with beef and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with chicken and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Shrimp Quesadilla
rilled flour tortillas with melted cheese, shrimp, onions and tomatoes topped with sour cream and guacamole
Los Mariachis Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeanos.
Nachos Plain
Topped with melted cheese, jalapenos and sour cream.
Super Nachos
Topped with your chpice of meat, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Potato Skins
Filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Tacos
Beef Tacos
Ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Tacos
Pulled marinated chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Tacos
Diced steak. Served with rice and beans.
Campechana Tacos
Chorizo, steak and potatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Barbacoa Tacos
Shredded beef. Served with rice and beans.
Al Pastor Tacos
Pork marinated in spices. Served with rice and beans.
Carnita Tacos
Shredded pork marinated in citrus and spices. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Grilled tilapia. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp with tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans.
Bean Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Pork Tacos
Taco Combo
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Enchiladas Acapulco
Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Enchiladas El Paseo
Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and onions and covered in metled cheese and our zesty Mexican salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Vegetable Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with diced bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and carrots and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Seafood Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with scallops, shrimp and crab meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.
Platillos
Chimichangas
Two deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat with melted cheese inside served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Wet Chimichangas
Two deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat with melted cheese inside served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with your choice of salsa and melted cheese.
Sopes
Three sopes topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato. Serve with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chile Rellenos
Two green chile peppers stuffed with Monterey jack cheese then dipped in egg batter, deep-fried and topped with melted cheese and salsa ranchero. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Flautas
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, rolled and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tamales
Two pork tamales covered with our special sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Torta
Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Combination Plates
#1 Los Mariachis
Chicken enchilada, chicken taco, and chicken tostada. Served with rice and beans.
#2 El Cortez
Bean and pork burrito, cheese enchilada, beef tostada, and chunks of pork. Served with rice and beans.
#3 El Navagante
Cheese enchilada, beef burrito, and beef tostada, and chunks of pork. Served with rice and beans.
#4 El Capitan
Cheese enchilada, chicken chimichanga, and beef taco. Served with rice and beans.
#5 El Missionero
Chicken chimichanga, beef tostada, and cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
#6 El Viaje
Two cheese enchiladas and chicken taco. Served with rice and beans.
#7 La Santa Maria
Cheese enchilada, beef taco, and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.
#8 La Nina
Two cheese enchiladas and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.
#9 La Pinta
Bean burrito, chicken taco, and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.
#10 La Nave
Chicken chimichanga, beef taco, and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.
#11 La Malinche
Cheese enchilada, beand and pork burrito, beef taco and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.
#12 Steak A La Tampiquena
Skirt steak, cheese enchilada, and beef taco. Served with rice, benas, gucamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#13 El Mexicano
Pork tamale, chile relleno and beef sope. Served with rice and beans.
Especialidades
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Tender steak, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo tiger shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.
Fajitas Combinations
Marinated chicken, steak, crab meat, jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.
Vegetable Fajita
Mushrooms, tomatoes, celery, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.
Pollo Tepic
Chicken marinated in our house-made marinaide , bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.
Mariachis Especiales
Tender slices of steak, potatoes, onions, bell peppers seasoned in our special sauce. Srved with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Juicy skirt steak topped with potato rounds, grilled jalapeanos, and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Steak Ala Mexicana
Diced steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.
Carne Adobada
Pork steak marinated with special sauces. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Steak a la Tampiquena
A juicy skirt steak, cheese enchilada, beef taco, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice, ebans and tortillas.
Steak Con Queso
Our steak fajita topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chile Verde Plate
Tender chunks of pork simmered in spicy green chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Cubes of beef simmered in our house special chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Surtido Plate
Mixed meat plate with carnitas, barbacoa and grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo ala Mexicana
Burritos
Burrito El Sol
Flour tortilla filled with chicken and topped with salsa ranchero and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and topped with salsa verde and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Manso
Flour tortilla filled with refried pinto beans and topped with salsa ranchero and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with steak or pastor and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Chile Verde Super Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beans and chile verde pork. Topped with salsa verde and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Macho Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa roja, verde or ranchero. Served with rice and beans.
Pastor Burrito
Tostadas
Tostadas Al Especial
Three corn tostadas topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Mariachis Tostada
One large fried flour tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Mariscos
Ceviche de Camaron
Diced shrimp marinated in lime juice served with onions, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers and avocado. Served with corn tostadas.
Camarones a La Veracruzana
Shrimps marinated in a tomato garlic-based sauce with vegatables. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimps marinated in a butter garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimps marinated in a spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Coctel de Camaron
Served with diced tomato, onions, cilantro and avocado in our own marinated juice. Served with crackers.
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp with mixed vegatables. Served with rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas.
Caldos
Sides
Side Chimichanga
Side Tostada
Side Taco
Side Enchilada
Side Tamale
Side Burrito
Side Chile Relleno
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Rice
Beans
4 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Guacamole
French Fries
Lettuce
Side Salsa Ranchero
Side Salsa Roja
Side Salsa Verde
Side Rice and Beans
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Cheese
2 oz Sour Cream
Side Flauta
Side Avocado Slices
Side Chile Torrido
Side Jalapeños
Ensaladas
Naked Burrito Salad
Bed of chopped romaine lettuce topped with cheese, tomatoes, avocados, black beans, corn and black olives.
Bueno Salad
Your choice of meat inside our crispy edible tortilla salad bowl topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Desayunos
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs on a corn tortilla with our special sauce and melted cheese served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, tomatoes and onions served with rice, beans anf tortillas.
Omelette Ranchero
Omelet with mixed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs and chorizo. Served with rice , beans and tortillas.
Pequenos Amigos
Platillos Americanos
Soda
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Raspberry Iced Tea
Unsweetened Brisk Iced Tea
Bottled Sprecher Root Beer
Bottled Coca-Cola
Jarritos
Lemonade
Regular Horchata
Large Horchata
Kids Drink
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
White Milk
Coffee
Virgin Maragarita
Sharps
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220