Los Mariachi's - Greenfield

review star

No reviews yet

4305 W Layton Ave

Greenfield, WI 53220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Lunch

#1L

$7.99

Two chicken tacos with flour tortillas. Served iwth rice, beans and sour cream.

#2L

$7.99

One hardshell beef taco and one beef enchilada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#3L

$7.99

One pork burrito and one small cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#4L

$7.99

One chicken chimichanga and one chicken enchilada. Served with rice beans, and sour cream.

#5L

$7.99

One bean burrito and one bean tostada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#6L

$7.99

One cheese enchilada and one hardshell beef taco. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#7L

$7.99

One chicken flauta and one chicken chimichanga. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream.

#8L

$7.99

One beef sope and one beef flauta. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#9L

$7.99

One pork chimichanga and one beef flauta. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#10L

$7.99

One beef burrito loco smothered in cheese. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#11L

$7.99

Two chicken echiladas verdes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#12L

$7.99

One large beef, chicken or pork chimichanga. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#13L

$7.99

One chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#14L

$7.99

One beef taco and one chicken tostada. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#15L

$7.99

One small burrito filled with your choice of meat. Topped with melted cheese and salsa. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#16L

$7.99

Two cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

#17L

$7.99

Two vegetable enchiladas. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Appetizers

Full Guacamole

$9.99

Served with tortilla chips.

Half Guacamole

$5.99

Served with tortilla chips.

Quesadilla Plain

$8.99

Grilled flour tortillas, melted cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Combination

$9.99

Grilled flour tortillas oozing with melted cheese, bacon and mushrooms and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with a juicy steak, tomato, onions and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with beef and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortillas filled with chicken and melted cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

rilled flour tortillas with melted cheese, shrimp, onions and tomatoes topped with sour cream and guacamole

Los Mariachis Nachos

$10.99

Crisp tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeanos.

Nachos Plain

$8.99

Topped with melted cheese, jalapenos and sour cream.

Super Nachos

$9.99

Topped with your chpice of meat, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Potato Skins

$8.99

Filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$10.99

Ground beef. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Pulled marinated chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Diced steak. Served with rice and beans.

Campechana Tacos

$11.99

Chorizo, steak and potatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Barbacoa Tacos

$12.99

Shredded beef. Served with rice and beans.

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.99

Pork marinated in spices. Served with rice and beans.

Carnita Tacos

$11.99

Shredded pork marinated in citrus and spices. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Grilled tilapia. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Grilled shrimp with tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Bean Tacos

$10.99

Chorizo Tacos

$10.99

Pork Tacos

$10.99

Taco Combo

$10.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.99

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Enchiladas Acapulco

$12.99

Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Enchiladas El Paseo

$12.99

Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and onions and covered in metled cheese and our zesty Mexican salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Vegetable Enchiladas

$12.99

Three corn tortillas filled with diced bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and carrots and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.99

Three corn tortillas filled with scallops, shrimp and crab meat and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp and covered in metled cheese and salsa roja. Served with rice, beans, sour cream , and guacamole.

Platillos

Chimichangas

$11.99

Two deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat with melted cheese inside served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Wet Chimichangas

$13.99

Two deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat with melted cheese inside served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole. Topped with your choice of salsa and melted cheese.

Sopes

$11.99

Three sopes topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato. Serve with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chile Rellenos

$11.99

Two green chile peppers stuffed with Monterey jack cheese then dipped in egg batter, deep-fried and topped with melted cheese and salsa ranchero. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Flautas

$11.99

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, rolled and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

Tamales

$11.99

Two pork tamales covered with our special sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Torta

$11.99

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Combination Plates

#1 Los Mariachis

$11.99

Chicken enchilada, chicken taco, and chicken tostada. Served with rice and beans.

#2 El Cortez

$11.99

Bean and pork burrito, cheese enchilada, beef tostada, and chunks of pork. Served with rice and beans.

#3 El Navagante

$11.99

Cheese enchilada, beef burrito, and beef tostada, and chunks of pork. Served with rice and beans.

#4 El Capitan

$11.99

Cheese enchilada, chicken chimichanga, and beef taco. Served with rice and beans.

#5 El Missionero

$11.99

Chicken chimichanga, beef tostada, and cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.

#6 El Viaje

$11.99

Two cheese enchiladas and chicken taco. Served with rice and beans.

#7 La Santa Maria

$11.99

Cheese enchilada, beef taco, and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.

#8 La Nina

$11.99

Two cheese enchiladas and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.

#9 La Pinta

$11.99

Bean burrito, chicken taco, and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.

#10 La Nave

$11.99

Chicken chimichanga, beef taco, and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.

#11 La Malinche

$12.99

Cheese enchilada, beand and pork burrito, beef taco and beef tostada. Served with rice and beans.

#12 Steak A La Tampiquena

$14.99

Skirt steak, cheese enchilada, and beef taco. Served with rice, benas, gucamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

#13 El Mexicano

$14.99

Pork tamale, chile relleno and beef sope. Served with rice and beans.

Especialidades

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Marinated chicken, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Tender steak, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Jumbo tiger shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.

Fajitas Combinations

$19.99

Marinated chicken, steak, crab meat, jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.

Vegetable Fajita

$14.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, celery, bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.

Pollo Tepic

$15.99

Chicken marinated in our house-made marinaide , bell peppers, onions, and carrots in our fajita sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico del gallo, and tortillas.

Mariachis Especiales

$14.99

Tender slices of steak, potatoes, onions, bell peppers seasoned in our special sauce. Srved with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$17.99

Juicy skirt steak topped with potato rounds, grilled jalapeanos, and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Steak Ala Mexicana

$16.99

Diced steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, tortillas.

Carne Adobada

$13.99

Pork steak marinated with special sauces. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Steak a la Tampiquena

$15.99

A juicy skirt steak, cheese enchilada, beef taco, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice, ebans and tortillas.

Steak Con Queso

$17.99

Our steak fajita topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chile Verde Plate

$14.99

Tender chunks of pork simmered in spicy green chile sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Cubes of beef simmered in our house special chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Surtido Plate

$16.99

Mixed meat plate with carnitas, barbacoa and grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo ala Mexicana

$13.99

Burritos

Burrito El Sol

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken and topped with salsa ranchero and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Beef Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and topped with salsa verde and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Manso

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with refried pinto beans and topped with salsa ranchero and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with steak or pastor and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Chile Verde Super Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with beans and chile verde pork. Topped with salsa verde and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Macho Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Wet Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa roja, verde or ranchero. Served with rice and beans.

Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Tostadas

Tostadas Al Especial

$11.99

Three corn tostadas topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Mariachis Tostada

$10.99

One large fried flour tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Mariscos

Ceviche de Camaron

$13.99

Diced shrimp marinated in lime juice served with onions, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers and avocado. Served with corn tostadas.

Camarones a La Veracruzana

$15.99

Shrimps marinated in a tomato garlic-based sauce with vegatables. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Shrimps marinated in a butter garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.99

Shrimps marinated in a spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

Served with diced tomato, onions, cilantro and avocado in our own marinated juice. Served with crackers.

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp with mixed vegatables. Served with rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas.

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Served with rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas.

Pozole Verde

$11.99

Served with tortillas.

Menudo

$11.99

Served with tortillas.

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp with mixed vegatables. Served with rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas.

Sides

Side Chimichanga

$4.50

Side Tostada

$3.75

Side Taco

$2.75

Side Enchilada

$3.75

Side Tamale

$3.75

Side Burrito

$3.75

Side Chile Relleno

$4.50

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.50

2 oz Guacamole

$1.75

French Fries

$3.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Side Salsa Ranchero

$1.50

Side Salsa Roja

$1.50

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Cheese

$1.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Flauta

$2.75

Side Avocado Slices

$1.75

Side Chile Torrido

$1.75

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Ensaladas

Naked Burrito Salad

$7.99

Bed of chopped romaine lettuce topped with cheese, tomatoes, avocados, black beans, corn and black olives.

Bueno Salad

$10.99

Your choice of meat inside our crispy edible tortilla salad bowl topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Desayunos

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Three eggs on a corn tortilla with our special sauce and melted cheese served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, tomatoes and onions served with rice, beans anf tortillas.

Omelette Ranchero

$10.99

Omelet with mixed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Scrambled eggs and chorizo. Served with rice , beans and tortillas.

Pequenos Amigos

#1 Kids Taco Plate

$5.99

Served with rice and beans.

#2 Kids Chimichanga Plate

$5.99

Served with rice and beans.

#3 Kids Burrito Plate

$5.99

Served with rice and beans.

#4 Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.99

Served with rice and beans.

#5 Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with french fries.

#6 Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Postres

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Sopapillas

$4.99

Flan

$3.99

Chalupa

$3.99

Platillos Americanos

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with french fries.

Hamburger

$8.99

Served with french fries.

Chicken Breast Plate

$8.99

Served with french fries.

Soda

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Sprecher Root Beer

$2.75

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Regular Horchata

$2.50

Large Horchata

$4.50

Kids Drink

$0.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

White Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Virgin Maragarita

$5.00

Sharps

$3.50

Salsa

Small Mild Salsa

$5.00

Large Mild Salsa

$7.00

Small Hot Salsa

$5.00

Large Hot Salsa

$7.00

Chips

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Horchata

Large Horchata

$4.50

Small Horchata

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

