Los Mariachis London

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
(H) Nachos Suprem
(1) Chile Relleno

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$3.79

Cup 3.39 Bowl 8.29

Guacamole

$3.99

(2) Beef Quesadillas

$9.49

One 4.49 Two 7.99

(2) Cheese Quesadillas

$7.49

One 3.49 Two 6.49

(2) Chicken Quesadillas

$9.49

One 4.49 Two 7.99

(H) Boneless Wings

$7.99

(H) Chicken Wings

$7.99

(H) Nachos Beef

$7.29

Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59

(H) Nachos Beef & Bean

$7.29

Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59

(H) Nachos Beef and Chicken

$7.29

Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59

(H) Nachos Cheese

$5.29

Full Order 5.29 Half Order 4.29

(H) Nachos Chicken

$7.29

Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59

Bean Dip

$5.99

Beef Dip

$6.99

Boneless Wings

$13.49

Bowl of Cheese Dip

$9.29

Bowl of Guacamole

$9.49

Chicken Wings

$13.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

(6) Served with marinara sauce

Nachos (Beef & Bean)

$8.29

Nachos Bean

$8.29

Nachos Beef

$8.29

Nachos Beef and Chicken

$8.29

Nachos Cheese

$6.29

Nachos Chicken

$8.29

Onion Rings

$7.99

Quesadilla Beef

$4.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$3.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$4.99

Quesadilla Grill

$6.49

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Melted cheese cooked with chorizo. Served with tortillas.

Sampler

$12.99

Cheese dip, four chicken wings, two taquitos, one cheese quesadilla, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Spinach Dip

$4.29

(H) Nachos Beans

$7.29

Trio Dip

$7.99

Cheese dip, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Entrees

(3) Tacos From the Grill

$12.99

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling. Served with beans, pico and salsa.

(H) Nachos Suprem

$10.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Full Order 10.49 Half Order 8.29

Alambre

$12.99

Grilled steak, bacon, onions and bell peppers covered with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito Wrap Chicken

$11.29

A large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Burrito Wrap Shrimp

$12.29

A large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Burrito Wrap Steak

$11.29

A large flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Burritos Deluxe

$11.49

Two burritos: one chicken and one beef. Topped with tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. 10.49 With shrimp 12.49

Burritos Deluxe Grill

$13.49

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

16 shrimp cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

16 grilled, marinated shrimp sauteed with garlic and served with white rice, lettuce, pico and sour cream.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Tender grilled steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carnitas

$11.99

Chunks of pork served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Chile Verde

$11.99

Chunks of pork cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chimichan Dinner

$12.49

Chimichangas Grilled

$13.99

Chuletas Rancheras

$11.99

Coctel de Camaron

$12.99

16 shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, tomato juice and side of saltine crackers.

El Tapatio

$12.49

Grilled chicken with chorizo, topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$8.59

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.49

One cheese, one chicken, one beef and one bean enchilada. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia. Served with lettuce, pico and sour cream.

Mariachis Chicken

$12.49

Grilled chicken cooked with onions and mushrooms. Covered with fresh spinach and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Suprem

$11.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Full Order 10.49 Half Order 8.29

Pollo Hawaiano

$12.75

A savory dish of grilled chicken with ham, pineapple, chorizo and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico and sour cream.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$8.99

Quesadilla Texana

$13.49

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Ribeye Steak

$19.99

10 oz. ribeye served with rice, beans and your choice of grilled onions, mushrooms or sauce.

Shrimp Delight

$14.99

16 grilled shrimp served with white rice, asparagus and steamed veggies.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$8.99

Two deep-fried tortillas: one stuffed with chicken and one with beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$14.99

16 grilled shrimp cooked with fresh squeezed lime and a splash of tequila. Served with white rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Tilapia Plate

$13.99

Grilled tilapia fillet served with steamed veggies, asparagus and white rice.

Special Dinner

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Veggies Delight

$10.99

Grilled chicken served with veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp

$21.99

10 oz. steak with 8 shrimp. Served with fries.

Grilled Quesadilla Jalisco

$10.99

8 oz. chicken, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Quesabirria

$11.99

Nachos Birria

$14.49

Combo

Combo # 1

$8.79

Combo # 2

$10.99

Combo # 3

$12.99

A La Carte

(1) Burrito

$4.99

Bean, Beef, Chicken, Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak and Shrimp

(2) Burritos

$8.99

(2) Bean, (2) Beef, (2) Chicken or (2) Cheese

(1) Enchilada

$3.29

Bean, Beef, Chicken or Cheese

(3) Enchiladas

$9.29

(3) Bean, (3) Beef, (3) Chicken or (3) Cheese

(1) Taco

$2.79

Beef or Chicken Grilled Chicken Grilled Steak

(1) Chimichanga

$4.49

Beef or Chicken Grilled Chicken Grilled Steak Shrimp

(2) Chimichangas

$8.49

(2) Beef or (2) Chicken

(1) Chile Relleno

$4.49

(2) Chile Rellenos

$8.99

(3) Tacos

$7.39

(3) Beef or (3) Chicken

(1) Tamal

$3.99

(3) Tamales

$10.99

Side Orders

Rice

$2.79

Beans

$2.79

(1) Egg

$1.79

(2) Eggs

$3.59

16 Shrimp

$8.99

8 Shrimp

$4.59

Asparagus

$4.50

Avacado

$3.29

Bacon

$2.79

Broccoli

$3.50

Candy

$0.25

Chalupa

$3.99

Cheese dip Substitution

$1.50

Chicken Breast 8oz

$5.99

Grilled Jalapenos Rajas

$2.99

Chiles Torillados

$2.99

Chorizo 4oz

$3.79

Cilantro

$0.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Extra item

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Grated Cheese

$1.79

Grilled Chicken 4oz

$3.99

Grilled Steak 4oz

$4.49

Ground Beef 4oz

$3.50

Habanero Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.99

Large Chip & Sauce

$10.99

Large Chips

$6.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Mushrooms

$1.50

Onions

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.79

Pineapple

$1.79

Pint of Cheese Dip

$13.00

Pint of Guacamole

$13.00

Pint of Salsa

$4.99

Pint Pico De Gallo

$5.99

Pint tomatillo

$6.99

Ranch

$0.50

Rice & Beans Small

$2.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.29

Shredded Chicken 4oz

$3.50

Side Fajita Veggies

$3.99

Small Chip

$1.99

Small Chip & Salsa

$2.79

Small Salsa

$0.99

Small tomatillo

$1.29

Sour Cream

$0.79

Steamed Veggies

$4.50

Taquito

$2.50

Tilapia 4oz

$4.50

Tomatoes

$0.99

Tostada

$3.99

Zuccini And Squash Grilled

$3.99

Zuccini And Squash Grilled (Copy)

$3.99

Fajitas

(H) Nacho Fajita Tex

$13.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken, steak and shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

(H) Nachos Fajita Chicken

$11.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

(H) Nachos Fajita Shrimp

$13.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

(H) Nachos Fajita Steak

$12.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

(H) Nachos Fajita Steak and Chicken

$12.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak and chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Fajit Burrito Tex

$14.49

Fajita Burrito Chicken

$12.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style chicken. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito Shrimp

$14.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style shrimp. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito Steak

$13.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style steak. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito Steak and Chicken

$13.49

A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style steak and chicken. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Chicken

$13.99

Strips of chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico.

Fajitas Steak

$14.99

Strips of steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Steak and Chicken

$14.99

Strips of steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajitas Texanas

$15.99

A combination of steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Nachos Fajita Chicken

$12.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Nachos Fajita Shrimp

$14.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Nachos Fajita Steak

$13.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Nachos Fajita Steak and Chicken

$13.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak and chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Nachos Fajita Texanas

$14.49

Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken, steak and shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Vegeterian Fajita

$11.99

A combination of grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Combo

$4.99

Served with rice and beans. Choose one: Taco, Burrito, Enchilada or Quesadilla.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamberger

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Combo

$4.50

Soup & Salads

(H) toss salad

$5.00

Border Salad

$10.49

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp on a bed of greens, onions, cucumbers, cheese, bell peppers, olives and tomatoes.

Chicken Soup

$7.49

Crema Salad

$2.50

Faja taco salad mix

$10.49

Fajita Taco Salad Chicken

$9.49

Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp

$11.49

Fajita Taco Salad Steak

$10.49

Grilled Salad Chicken

$8.99

Chicken on a bed of greens with bell peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives.

Grilled Salad Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp on a bed of greens with bell peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives.

Grilled Salad Steak

$9.99

Steak on a bed of greens with bell peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives.

Guaca Salad

$3.79

Seafood Salad

$10.49

8 shrimp and 4oz. tilapia grilled and served on a bed of lettuce and spinach. Garnished with pico de gallo, olives and cucumbers. Add avocado for $1.00 extra

Shrimp Soup

$7.99

Spinach Salad Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, served on a bed of spinach and cucumbers. Garnished with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and cheese.

Spinach Salad Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp, served on a bed of spinach and cucumbers. Garnished with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and cheese.

Spinach Salad Steak

$9.99

Steak with bacon strips, served on a bed of spinach and cucumbers. Garnished with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and cheese.

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Bed of greens, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, olives and cheese.

Fajita Salad

$6.50

Subs & Burgers

A 1 Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.29

Served with fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sub

$9.49

Served with french fries.

Blt

$7.29

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Served with fries.

Chicken Burger

$8.49

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and french fries.

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Served with fries.

Double Cheese Burger

$11.99

Served with fries.

Grill Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Loaded Tots

$7.79

Onion Rings

$7.29

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.49

Grilled steak, onions and peppers topped with cheese. Served with french fries.

Southwest Burger

$11.00

P B & J Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Items

(1) Burrito Grill Chicken

$5.99

(1) Burrito Grill Shrimp

$6.49

(1) Burrito Grill Steak

$6.49

(1) Chimichanga Grill Chicken

$5.29

(1) Chimichanga Grill Shrimp

$5.99

(1) Chimichanga Grill Steak

$5.99

(1) Enchilada Grill Chicken

$3.99

(1) Enchilada Grill Steak

$4.29

(1) Enchilads Grill Shrimp

$4.29

(1) Fish Taco

$4.29

(1) Quesadilla Grill Chicken

$5.99

(1) Quesadilla Grill Shrimp

$6.49

(1) Quesadilla Grill Steak

$6.49

(1) Taco Grill Chicken

$3.29

(1) Taco Grill Shrimp

$3.99

(1) Taco Grill Steak

$3.79

(2) Burrito Grill Chicken

$12.00

(2) Burrito Grill Shrimp

$13.00

(2) Burrito Grill Steak

$13.00

(2) Chimichanga Grill Chicken

$10.49

(2) Chimichanga Grill Shrimp

$11.99

(2) Chimichanga Grill Steak

$11.99

(2) Quesadilla Grill Chicken

$12.00

(2) Quesadilla Grill Shrimp

$13.00

(2) Quesadilla Grill Steak

$13.00

(3) Enchilada Grill Chicken

$11.00

(3) Enchilada Grill Steak

$12.00

(3) Enchilads Grill Shrimp

$13.00

(3) Taco Grill Chicken

$12.99

(3) Taco Grill Shrimp

$13.99

(3) Taco Grill Steak

$12.99

(H) Nachos Grill Chicken

$9.49

(H) Nachos Grill Steak

$9.99

(H) Nachos Grill Steak and Chicken

$9.99

(H) Nachos Grll Shrimp

$10.99

Grilled Bto Grande Chicken

$10.29

Grilled Bto Grande Steak

$11.29

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$9.29

Grilled Quesa Grande Chicken

$10.29

Grilled Quesa Grande Steak

$11.29

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.29

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$10.29

Nachos Grill Chicken

$10.49

Nachos Grill Shrimp

$11.99

Nachos Grill Steak

$10.99

Nachos Grill Steak and Chicken

$10.99

1 Taco De Carnitas

$3.79

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.29

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and cheese. Topped with sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

A combination of grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.29

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, grilled onions, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$9.29

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and cheese. Topped with lettuce and sour cream.

Veggie #2

$9.49

Veggie #3

$10.99

Desserts

Chim-Cheesecake

$5.49

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden. Dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Available in cherry, apple or strawberry.

Churros

$5.49

Flan

$4.49

Fried Ice Cream

$5.49

Oreo Cookie Bash

$5.49

An Oreo cookie universe of white and milk chocolate cream, Oreo chunks and drizzled with dark chocolate.

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Siera Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffe

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Appler Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Jarrito

$2.50

Flavored Tea

$3.49

Cinco T Shirt

$8.00

Ultra Soft T Shirt

$12.00

Grenadine

$0.50

HOUSE Cocktails

Margarita Rocks

$5.49

Margarita Frozen

$5.49

Tex Marg Frozen

$6.49

Tex Marg Rocks

$6.49

Flavor Margarita

$6.49

Strawbery Frozen Margarita

$6.49

Jumbo Rocks Margarita

$9.29

Jumbo Frozen Margarita

$9.29

Jumbo Tex Frozen

$10.49

Jumbo Tex Rocks

$10.49

Jumbo Flavored Margarita

$10.49

Half Pitcher Frozen Marg

$15.49

Half Pitch Flav Margarita

$16.49

Half Pitch Rocks Margarita

$15.49

Half Pitch Tex Rock Marg

$16.49

Half Pitch Tex Frozen Marg

$16.49

Pitcher Rocks Margarita

$25.99

Pitcher Frozen Margarita

$25.99

Pitch Flav Margarita

$26.99

Pitch Tex Frozen Marg

$26.99

Pitch Tex Rocks Marg

$26.99

Pitcher Daquiri

$26.99

Melon Margaria

$10.99

Moon Light Margarita

$10.99

Skinny Margarita

$10.99

President Margarita

$10.99

Cervesa Rita

$11.29

Big Apple Margarita

$10.99

16 oz Margarita

$8.50

16 oz Margarita Tex or Flavored

$9.50

Half Gallon

$25.99

Full Gallon Margarita

$48.00

Half Gallon Flavor Or Tex

$28.00

Full Gallon Flavor Or Tex

$56.00

Mama Maria

$6.99

Sangria Margarita

$10.49

Cantarito

$6.99

Full Tower Margarita

$40.00

Full Tower Flavor Margarita

$45.50

1/2 Tower Margarita

$25.00

1/2 Tower Flavor Margarita

$27.50

Full Tower Domestic Beer

$20.99

Full Tower Import Beer

$24.99

1/2 Tower Domestic Beer

$14.99

1/2 Tower Import Beer

$18.99

Yard Glass Marg

$15.00

Yard Glass Domestic Beer

$10.00

Yard Glass Import Beer

$12.00

Yard Glass

$7.00

Yard Glass Refill

$10.00

Drink Specials

Monday Margarita

$2.99

Tuesday S Draft

$1.00

Wednesday Jumbo Mar

$5.00

Thursday Tall Draft

$2.00

Sunday J Sangria

$5.00

SATURDAY SPECIALS

Lunch #3

$5.49

Quesadilla Texana

$12.49

