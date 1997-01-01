Los Mariachis London
No reviews yet
289 Lafayette St Suite F
London, OH 43140
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Cup 3.39 Bowl 8.29
Guacamole
(2) Beef Quesadillas
One 4.49 Two 7.99
(2) Cheese Quesadillas
One 3.49 Two 6.49
(2) Chicken Quesadillas
One 4.49 Two 7.99
(H) Boneless Wings
(H) Chicken Wings
(H) Nachos Beef
Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59
(H) Nachos Beef & Bean
Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59
(H) Nachos Beef and Chicken
Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59
(H) Nachos Cheese
Full Order 5.29 Half Order 4.29
(H) Nachos Chicken
Full Order 7.29 Half Order 5.59
Bean Dip
Beef Dip
Boneless Wings
Bowl of Cheese Dip
Bowl of Guacamole
Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) Served with marinara sauce
Nachos (Beef & Bean)
Nachos Bean
Nachos Beef
Nachos Beef and Chicken
Nachos Cheese
Nachos Chicken
Onion Rings
Quesadilla Beef
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Grill
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese cooked with chorizo. Served with tortillas.
Sampler
Cheese dip, four chicken wings, two taquitos, one cheese quesadilla, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Spinach Dip
(H) Nachos Beans
Trio Dip
Cheese dip, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Entrees
(3) Tacos From the Grill
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling. Served with beans, pico and salsa.
(H) Nachos Suprem
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Full Order 10.49 Half Order 8.29
Alambre
Grilled steak, bacon, onions and bell peppers covered with cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Wrap Chicken
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Burrito Wrap Shrimp
A large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Burrito Wrap Steak
A large flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos: one chicken and one beef. Topped with tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. 10.49 With shrimp 12.49
Burritos Deluxe Grill
Camarones a la Diabla
16 shrimp cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
16 grilled, marinated shrimp sauteed with garlic and served with white rice, lettuce, pico and sour cream.
Carne Asada
Tender grilled steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chile Colorado
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chimichan Dinner
Chimichangas Grilled
Chuletas Rancheras
Coctel de Camaron
16 shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, tomato juice and side of saltine crackers.
El Tapatio
Grilled chicken with chorizo, topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Enchiladas Supremas
One cheese, one chicken, one beef and one bean enchilada. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Fish Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia. Served with lettuce, pico and sour cream.
Mariachis Chicken
Grilled chicken cooked with onions and mushrooms. Covered with fresh spinach and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Suprem
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Full Order 10.49 Half Order 8.29
Pollo Hawaiano
A savory dish of grilled chicken with ham, pineapple, chorizo and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico and sour cream.
Quesadilla Mexicana
Quesadilla Texana
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Ribeye Steak
10 oz. ribeye served with rice, beans and your choice of grilled onions, mushrooms or sauce.
Shrimp Delight
16 grilled shrimp served with white rice, asparagus and steamed veggies.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two deep-fried tortillas: one stuffed with chicken and one with beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Tequila Lime Shrimp
16 grilled shrimp cooked with fresh squeezed lime and a splash of tequila. Served with white rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Tilapia Plate
Grilled tilapia fillet served with steamed veggies, asparagus and white rice.
Special Dinner
Grilled Chicken Veggies Delight
Grilled chicken served with veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Ribeye Steak & Shrimp
10 oz. steak with 8 shrimp. Served with fries.
Grilled Quesadilla Jalisco
8 oz. chicken, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesabirria
Nachos Birria
A La Carte
(1) Burrito
Bean, Beef, Chicken, Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak and Shrimp
(2) Burritos
(2) Bean, (2) Beef, (2) Chicken or (2) Cheese
(1) Enchilada
Bean, Beef, Chicken or Cheese
(3) Enchiladas
(3) Bean, (3) Beef, (3) Chicken or (3) Cheese
(1) Taco
Beef or Chicken Grilled Chicken Grilled Steak
(1) Chimichanga
Beef or Chicken Grilled Chicken Grilled Steak Shrimp
(2) Chimichangas
(2) Beef or (2) Chicken
(1) Chile Relleno
(2) Chile Rellenos
(3) Tacos
(3) Beef or (3) Chicken
(1) Tamal
(3) Tamales
Side Orders
Rice
Beans
(1) Egg
(2) Eggs
16 Shrimp
8 Shrimp
Asparagus
Avacado
Bacon
Broccoli
Candy
Chalupa
Cheese dip Substitution
Chicken Breast 8oz
Grilled Jalapenos Rajas
Chiles Torillados
Chorizo 4oz
Cilantro
Corn Tortillas
Extra item
Flour Tortillas
French Fries
Grated Cheese
Grilled Chicken 4oz
Grilled Steak 4oz
Ground Beef 4oz
Habanero Sauce 2oz
Jalapenos
Large Chip & Sauce
Large Chips
Lettuce
Mushrooms
Onions
Pico de Gallo
Pineapple
Pint of Cheese Dip
Pint of Guacamole
Pint of Salsa
Pint Pico De Gallo
Pint tomatillo
Ranch
Rice & Beans Small
Scoop of Ice Cream
Shredded Chicken 4oz
Side Fajita Veggies
Small Chip
Small Chip & Salsa
Small Salsa
Small tomatillo
Sour Cream
Steamed Veggies
Taquito
Tilapia 4oz
Tomatoes
Tostada
Zuccini And Squash Grilled
Zuccini And Squash Grilled (Copy)
Fajitas
(H) Nacho Fajita Tex
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken, steak and shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
(H) Nachos Fajita Chicken
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
(H) Nachos Fajita Shrimp
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
(H) Nachos Fajita Steak
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
(H) Nachos Fajita Steak and Chicken
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak and chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Fajit Burrito Tex
Fajita Burrito Chicken
A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style chicken. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito Shrimp
A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style shrimp. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito Steak
A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style steak. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito Steak and Chicken
A flour tortilla stuffed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and fajita-style steak and chicken. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Chicken
Strips of chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico.
Fajitas Steak
Strips of steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Steak and Chicken
Strips of steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajitas Texanas
A combination of steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Nachos Fajita Chicken
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Nachos Fajita Shrimp
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Nachos Fajita Steak
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Nachos Fajita Steak and Chicken
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style steak and chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Nachos Fajita Texanas
Fried corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese and topped with fajita-style chicken, steak and shrimp. Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Vegeterian Fajita
A combination of grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Kids
Soup & Salads
(H) toss salad
Border Salad
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp on a bed of greens, onions, cucumbers, cheese, bell peppers, olives and tomatoes.
Chicken Soup
Crema Salad
Faja taco salad mix
Fajita Taco Salad Chicken
Fajita Taco Salad Shrimp
Fajita Taco Salad Steak
Grilled Salad Chicken
Chicken on a bed of greens with bell peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives.
Grilled Salad Shrimp
Shrimp on a bed of greens with bell peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives.
Grilled Salad Steak
Steak on a bed of greens with bell peppers, onions, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives.
Guaca Salad
Seafood Salad
8 shrimp and 4oz. tilapia grilled and served on a bed of lettuce and spinach. Garnished with pico de gallo, olives and cucumbers. Add avocado for $1.00 extra
Shrimp Soup
Spinach Salad Chicken
Chicken, served on a bed of spinach and cucumbers. Garnished with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and cheese.
Spinach Salad Shrimp
Shrimp, served on a bed of spinach and cucumbers. Garnished with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and cheese.
Spinach Salad Steak
Steak with bacon strips, served on a bed of spinach and cucumbers. Garnished with onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives and cheese.
Tossed Salad
Bed of greens, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, olives and cheese.
Fajita Salad
Subs & Burgers
A 1 Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sub
Served with french fries.
Blt
Cheese Burger
Served with fries.
Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and french fries.
Double Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with fries.
Double Cheese Burger
Served with fries.
Grill Cheese & Fries
Loaded Tots
Onion Rings
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Grilled steak, onions and peppers topped with cheese. Served with french fries.
Southwest Burger
P B & J Burger
Buffalo Fish Sandwich
Grilled Items
(1) Burrito Grill Chicken
(1) Burrito Grill Shrimp
(1) Burrito Grill Steak
(1) Chimichanga Grill Chicken
(1) Chimichanga Grill Shrimp
(1) Chimichanga Grill Steak
(1) Enchilada Grill Chicken
(1) Enchilada Grill Steak
(1) Enchilads Grill Shrimp
(1) Fish Taco
(1) Quesadilla Grill Chicken
(1) Quesadilla Grill Shrimp
(1) Quesadilla Grill Steak
(1) Taco Grill Chicken
(1) Taco Grill Shrimp
(1) Taco Grill Steak
(2) Burrito Grill Chicken
(2) Burrito Grill Shrimp
(2) Burrito Grill Steak
(2) Chimichanga Grill Chicken
(2) Chimichanga Grill Shrimp
(2) Chimichanga Grill Steak
(2) Quesadilla Grill Chicken
(2) Quesadilla Grill Shrimp
(2) Quesadilla Grill Steak
(3) Enchilada Grill Chicken
(3) Enchilada Grill Steak
(3) Enchilads Grill Shrimp
(3) Taco Grill Chicken
(3) Taco Grill Shrimp
(3) Taco Grill Steak
(H) Nachos Grill Chicken
(H) Nachos Grill Steak
(H) Nachos Grill Steak and Chicken
(H) Nachos Grll Shrimp
Grilled Bto Grande Chicken
Grilled Bto Grande Steak
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled Quesa Grande Chicken
Grilled Quesa Grande Steak
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Nachos Grill Chicken
Nachos Grill Shrimp
Nachos Grill Steak
Nachos Grill Steak and Chicken
1 Taco De Carnitas
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and cheese. Topped with sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian Fajitas
A combination of grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, grilled onions, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, grilled zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and cheese. Topped with lettuce and sour cream.
Veggie #2
Veggie #3
Desserts
Chim-Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden. Dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Available in cherry, apple or strawberry.
Churros
Flan
Fried Ice Cream
Oreo Cookie Bash
An Oreo cookie universe of white and milk chocolate cream, Oreo chunks and drizzled with dark chocolate.