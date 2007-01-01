  • Home
  • /
  • Punta Gorda
  • /
  • Los Mariachis - Punta Gorda - 3941 Tamiami Trail Unit 3133
Main pic

Los Mariachis - Punta Gorda 3941 Tamiami Trail Unit 3133

review star

No reviews yet

3941 Tamiami Trail Unit 3133

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$4.95

Cheese Dip

$4.95+

Cheese Nachos

$7.25

Choice of: Beef, Beans, Chicken, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Steak

Choriqueso

$8.99

Hot melted cheese and spicy chorizo

El Mariachi Feliz

$13.99

3 chicken wings, 3 mozzarella sticks, 3 poppers and cheese quesadilla

French Fries

$4.25

Frijoles Charros

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.25

Jalapeños Wrapped w/ Bacon

$10.99

Jalapeños stuffed with delicious Mexican cheese, wrapped with bacon. Served on a bed of lettuce and ranch sauce.

Mexican Chicken Wings

$10.99

(Hot or Mild)

Mexichimis

$11.95

Two shredded beef and two shredded chicken mexichimis, cut in half. Served with our delicious cheese dip.

Nachos El Mariachi

$14.99

Diced grilled chicken, steak or shrimp with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Nachos Rancheros App

$10.97

Beef or Chicken | Served w/ lettuce, pico de gallo and jalepenos

Quesadilla App

$6.00+

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Mexican cheese and chorizo melted on a hot skillet. Served with tortillas.

Small Table Guacamole

$6.25

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.99

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and served on a bed of lettuce and special dressing

Table side Guacamole Dinner

$9.25

Prepared Table Side Fresh!

Salads

Fajitas Taco Salad

$14.95

Slices of steak or chicken, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla

Fajitas Taco Salad Mix

$16.95

Slices of steak and chicken. Grilled with green peppers and tomatoes with beans, lettuce and sour cream. Served in a flour tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.50

Served on a bed of lettuce, cucumber and tomatoes with shredded cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Delicious grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, avocado slices and topped with shredded cheese.

Guaca Salad

$7.00

Taco Salad Texano

$17.99

Steak, chicken breast and shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Veracruz Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with lettuce, cucumber, green peppers, onions and pico de gallo with pineapple.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crema Salad

$7.00

Soups

Served Everyday

Caldo de Camarones

$17.95

Shrimp Soup

Caldo 7 Mares

$21.99

Burritos

Burrito Acapulco

$17.50

Sauteed shrimp, bacon, spinach and onions smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Burrito Caliente

$15.99

Extra big burrito filled with tender, sliced beef, chicken or shrimp covered with cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

Burrito de Carnitas

$17.99

Extra big burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice and beans. Topped with pico de gallo, grated cheese and tomatillo sauce

Burrito Deluxe

$14.99

Two burritos, one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Covered with delicious burrito red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Enchilado

$18.99

Our combination of grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp, black beans, onions and green peppers covered with cheese dip and special sauce.

Burrito Fajita

$16.99

Extra big burrito filled with tender, sliced beef, chicken or shrimp. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Burrito Mariachi Panzon

$15.99

Burrito filled with rice, beans, onions and mushrooms. Covered with cheese dip.

Burrito Supremo Texano

$17.99

Extra big burrito filled with tender, sliced beef, chicken and shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Veracruzano

$18.99

Extra big burrito filled with shrimp and scallops. Cooked with onions and mushrooms, covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad.

Burrito Verde

$16.99

Shredded beef or shredded chicken burrito filled with rice and beans. Covered with our special tomatillo sauce melted cheese.

Red Wet Burrito

$15.75

Our biggest flour tortilla filled with chunky beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, mole sauce and drowned in melted cheese. This dish contains peanut butter.

Wet Burrito Combo

$16.99

One ground beef, one roast beef and one chicken wet burrito each with their own special gravy, cheese, lettuce and tomato. This dish has peanut butter in it.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Fajita Acapulco

$21.99

Comes with grilled tilapia fillet with shrimp, octopus and scallops.

Fajita Fiesta Mix

$20.99

Our delicious fajitas with shrimp, tilapia and scallops grilled up with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Fajita Los Mariachis

$20.99

Our delicious combination of 3 grilled meats, carnitas, steak and chorizos cooked to perfection with tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Served with a side of tomatillo sauce.

Fajita Tropical

$21.50

Chicken, steak and shrimp with green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, onions and diced pineapple covered with a delicious Mexican cheese. Served in a pineapple’s shell with guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajita Veracruzana

$20.99

Steak, shrimp, chicken and chorizo. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and 4 tortillas.

Fajitas Mix

$18.50

Fajitas Texas Style

$19.99

Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled. Served with guacamole salad.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Steak Fajitas

$18.50

Veggies Fajitas

$15.95

Comes with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, carrots, mushrooms and spinach.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Carne Asada

$16.99

Four steak strips enchiladas, covered with ranchero sauce and fresh cheese and onions.

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.99

Four chicken enchiladas topped with authentic Mexican mole sauce and sour cream salad.

Enchiladas de Pollo y Espinacas

$15.99

Three grilled chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with delicious spinach tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Enchiladas del Mar

$16.99

Three corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with beans and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Diablas

$16.99

Three grilled shrimp enchiladas covered with red spicy sauce and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas la Bandera

$15.99

Three enchiladas, beef with red sauce, chicken with cheese sauce and cheese with green sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Three enchiladas filled with your choice of meat and topped with delicious tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with beans and guacamole.

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.99

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one cheese, one beef and one beans enchilada. All topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Your choice of three chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas topped with delicious green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Yolandas

$14.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with delicious red sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla El Mariachi

$14.99

Extra large flour tortilla, grilled, folded and filled with cheese and vegetables. (onions, tomatoes and bell peppers) and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream salad and rice.

Fajita Quesadilla Texana

$17.99

12” extra large flour tortilla grilled, folded and filled with cheese, onions, mushrooms, beef, chicken and shrimp. Served with sour cream salad, pico de gallo and rice.

Quesadilla Campechana

$15.99

10” large flour tortilla grilled, folded and filled with cheese and onions. Served with sour cream salad and rice.

Quesadilla de Camaron

$17.99

Extra large flour tortilla grilled, folded and filled with shrimp, cheese, bell peppers and onion. Served with sour cream, salad and rice.

Quesadilla Especial

$15.99

10” large flour tortilla grilled, folded and filled with cheese, onions, covered in cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad and rice

Quesadilla Los 2 Mariachis

$15.99

Two flour tortillas grilled, one steak, one chicken, with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salad and rice.

Quesadilla Michoacana

$15.99

Extra large flour tortilla filled with deep fried tender pork tips, grilled onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Rellena

$13.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef and beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice

Chicken Dishes

ACP - Texano

$16.99

Chicken, steak and shrimp over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

ACC

$15.99

Slices of grilled steak, over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

ACCP - Chicken & Shrimp

$17.50

Slices of grilled chicken and shrimp with rice and delicious cheese dip on top. Served with tortillas.

ACP - Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Slices of grilled chicken with rice and cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

Choripollo Tacos

$16.49

Two flour tortillas filled with chorizo and grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and delicious chipotle sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Pollo a La Crema

$14.99

Grilled chicken strips cooked with special creamy cheese. Served with guacamole salad, tortillas and rice.

Pollo a La Parrilla

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with garlic and oil olives. Served with charro beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Pollo Campechano

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with vegetables (squash, zucchini, onions and bell peppers) Served with guacamole salad, tortillas and rice.

Pollo Campero

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms. Topped with delicious cheese dip. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Pollo Chipotle

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with delicious spicy chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole salad, tortillas and rice.

Pollo El Mariachi

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast and mexican sausage (chorizo) with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad, tortillas and rice.

Pollo Sinaloa

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with grilled onions. Served with guacamole salad, tortillas and rice.

Steak Dishes

Steak a la Mexicana

$19.99

Rib-eye steak cooked with jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Michoacano

$20.99

10 oz lightly seasoned. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, avocado slices, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Steak Picado en Salsa Roja

$16.99

Steak strips covered with delicous spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Picado en Salsa Verde

$16.99

Steak strips covered with delicious green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$18.99

Rib-eye steak topped with delicious ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueño

$19.50

Rib-eye steak grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, delicious guacamole salad and tortillas.

Steak Tapatio

$19.99

T-bone steak served with french fries or rice and salad.

Steak y Camarones

$20.50

Rib-eye steak and grilled shrimp covered with delicious green sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo salad and tortillas.

Especialidades de la Casa

Alambres

$15.99

Your choice of steak or chicken cooked with bacon, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Alambres Texanos

$17.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with bacon, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$19.50

Long filleted piece of flat steak, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with onions, jalapeños, rice, beans and salad.

Carnitas (Michoacan Style)

$15.99

Deep fried tender pork tips with green sauce on the side. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chimichangas

$15.95

Two soft or deep fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese dip and guacamole salad.

Fajita Nacho Supreme

$14.99

Fajita style chicken or beef, cooked grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream salad.

Flautas “Taquitos Mexicanos”

$13.99

Two beef and two chicken fried taquitos served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Los Dos Mariachis

$21.99

Grilled rib-eye steak and grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Mega Chimichanga Deluxe

$15.99

Our biggest flour tortilla rolled and deep fried covered with cheese dip topped with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream, served with rice or beans.

Mexican Barbacoa

$17.95

Slowly marinated meat cooked with authentic mexican spices. Served with rice, beans and 3 tortillas.

Molcajete

$21.99

Tender Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, mexican chorizo, nopal and cambray onion. Served with freshly shredded lettuce accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.

Mole Poblano

$13.99

Grilled chicken strips topped with sweet poblano mole sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Nachos Rancheros

$14.99

Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp and cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeños.

Nachos Supremos

$13.99

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Parrillada Mexicana

$38.50

Large skillet platter filled with a variety of meats; steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, sausage, bacon, queso fresco and nopal. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Tostadas de Carnitas

$14.99

Three tostadas with beans, carnitas (fried pork), lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices and cheese. Served with a side of delicious green salsa.

Mexican Favorites

3 Tacos

$13.99

3 Tacos Served w/ rice and beans

$15.99

Huaraches

$12.99

A thick large tortilla topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Sopes

$12.99

A thick tortilla topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Tacos Campechanos

$14.99

Three tacos, steak or chicken with mexican sausage (chorizo) and grilled onions.

Tacos Los Mariachis

$16.99

Three tacos, 1 carnitas, 1 steak, 1 chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Tortas

$15.99

(Mexican Sandwich)

Vegetarian

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Three grilled spinach and onion enchiladas covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.99

Extra big burrito filled with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini and tomato. Served with sour cream salad and rice.

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$13.99

Two deep fried flour tortillas filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$13.99

Four enchiladas, one bean, one cheese, one mushroom and onions and one spinach. Covered with delicious cheese dip and topped with pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$12.99

A crisp flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Extra large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and sour cream salad.

Combos

SMALL COMBO

$12.99

Served with rice & refried beans. Choice of chicken, cheese or beef.

MEDIANO COMBO

$13.99

Served with rice & refried beans. Choice of chicken, cheese or beef.

GRANDE COMBO

$14.99

Served with rice & refried beans. Choice of chicken, cheese or beef.

VEGETARIAN COMBO

$12.99

Made of two delicious options. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Aguachile

$17.99

Shrimp submerged in lime juice, salt, onions, chili, peppers, cilantro and avocado slices.

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.95

Grilled shrimp and grilled onions topped with spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp with grilled onions and delicious mexican garlic sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad and tortillas.

Camarones Chipotle

$16.99

Shrimp marinated with delicious citrus juice. Served with chopped jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Camarones Cozumel

$16.99

Shrimp and grilled onions with delicious home made spicy hot sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Camarones Tropical

$17.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, mushrooms, and pineapple, covered with mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Ceviche Acapulco

$18.99

Combination of fresh fish and shrimp marinted with fresh lime juice. Served with chopped jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.49

Shrimp marinated with delicious citrus juice. Served with chopped jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Ceviche de Pescado

$13.99

Fish marinated in delicious citrus juice. Served with chopped jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Ceviche Mix

$17.99

Combination of fresh fish and shrimp marinted with fresh lime juice. Served with chopped jalapeños, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Coctel de Camarones

$14.99

12 shrimp marinated in our special sauce, pico de gallo and chunks of avocados. Served with lime wedges and crackers.

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, grilled onions, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Lemon Salmon and Shrimp

$18.50

Grilled salmon and grilled shrimp. Served with vegetables and rice.

Paella

$18.99

Shrimp, scallops, tilapia fish, and onions with bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce.

Pescado Veracruz

$18.99

Grilled fish fillet and grilled shrimp. Served with salad and mexican rice.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Ala Carte

Bean Burrito

$3.99

Beef Burritos

$4.99

Beef Enchiladas

$3.90

Beef Tacos

$2.99

Beef Tostadas

$4.99

Black Beans

$3.49

Chalupa

$5.99

Charro Beans

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada

$3.90

Chicken Burritos

$4.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$3.90

Chicken Tostadas

$4.99

Chiles Rellenos

$3.99

Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.59

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.59

Hard Tacos

$3.75

Large Chips

$4.99

Refried Beans

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Rice and Beans

$5.50

Salsa

$3.99+

Side de Carne Asada

$9.99

Side de Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Side de Grilled Onions

$1.99

Side de Hongos

$2.99

Side de Huevo

$1.50

Side de Peppers

$1.99

Side de Pinapple

$3.99

Side de Shrimp

$8.99

Soft Tacos

$3.75

Taco de Carne Asada

$4.99

Taco de Carnitas

$4.99

Taco de Chorizo

$4.99

Taco de Pollo Asado

$4.99

Tamales

$3.90

Taco de Camarones

$6.99

Side de Chorizo

$7.99

Kids Menu

Burrito, Rice & Beans

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Chicken Tender & Fries

$9.00

Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$9.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Mini Taco Salad

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$9.00

Salchipapas

$9.00

Sliced Hot Dogs, French Fries and Mayo.

Taco, Rice & Beans

$9.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Topped w/ chocolate or strawberry

Churros

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Tres Leches

$6.49

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.75

Cilantro

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.50

Jalapeños Toreados

$3.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Onions

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.50

Cucumber

$2.99

Soda

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Bottled Coke

$5.99

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.99

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica Water

$3.50+

(Mexican Drink)

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Tito's Mule

$9.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, lime juice & ginger beer

Mezcalita

$9.00

Sombra Mezcal, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, lime, simple syrup & a hint of jalapeño, served with a smoked salt rim

La Isla Espíritu

$9.00

Volcán Cristalino Tequila, coconut water, white crème de caçao, served over a large cube of ice with shaved dark chocolate and a fresh flower garnish

Coconut Mojito

$9.00

Cruzan Coconut Flavored Rum, muddles mint leaves, pineapple juice & house simple syrup

Mango Mojito

$11.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

Raspberry Mojito

$11.00

Blackberry Paloma

$11.00

Casa Noble Crystal tequila, freshly muddles blackberries, topped with soda water

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Martini

$10.99

Dirty Martini

$10.99

Cosmopolitan

$10.99

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Nolet's Silver Bulleit Bourbon, muddled fresh grapefruit, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup

Pina Colada

$11.00+

Avión Silver Tequila, orange purée & lemon-lime sour

Mai Tai

$10.00

Bacardí Superior Rum, Malibu Original, Daily's Lime Juice, simple syrup, pineapple juice and simple syrup

Tropical Mexico

$10.00

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, blue caçao, pineapple juice and fresh house-made sour mix

Ketel Cooler

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka, lemonade and a splash of raspberry prée

Whiskey Long Island

$12.00

Jim Beam Bourbon, Hennessy, Jameson, Grand Marnier, sour mix, topped with cola

Bloody Mary

$11.00

2 shots of vodka and michelada mix. Decorated with celery

MARGARITAS

Big Daddy

$10.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour, topped off with Grand Marnier

Black Diamond

$10.00+

Roca Patrón Silver, Hennessy V.S., Patron Citrónge Orange Liqueur,black lava salt rim

Blueberry Margarita

$11.00+

Avion Silver Tequila, real blueberry, triple sec, lime juice

Casa Margarita

$11.00+

Tres Agaves Blanco tequila, Patron Citrónge Orange, organic agave nectar & lemon-lime sour

Los Mariachis House Margarita

$7.25+

Gold Tequila, triple sec, fresh squeeze lime juice, frozen or on the rocks

Patron Perfect

$9.00+

Tres Agaves Blanco tequila, Patron Citrónge Orange Liqueur, fresh orange juice, Sweet & sour

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00+

Don Julio 70 Añejo claro Tequila, PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur, fresh house-made sour mix and lime juice, with a pink Himalayan salt rim

Skinny Margarita

$11.99+

Organic Casa Noble Crystal tequila, organic agave nectar & fresh lime juice

Volcano Margarita

$10.00+

Volcán Blanco tequila, pineapple juice, sour mix, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, rimmed with black Himalayan lava salt

Casa Dragones Margarita

$11.99+

Casamigos Silver

$11.99+

Casamigos Anejo

$13.99+

Cabo Wabo

$11.99+

Don Julio

$11.99+

Don Julio 1942

$21.99+

Don Julio Primavera

$14.99+

Hornitos

$13.99+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$14.99+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$13.99+

Tres Generaciones

$11.99+

Patron Silver

$14.99+

1800

$13.99+

FLAVORED MARGARITAS

Lime Peach Margarita

$11.99+

Mango Margarita

$11.99+

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.99+

Strawberry Margarita

$11.99+

Watermelon Margarita

$11.99+

Raspberry Margarita

$11.99+

Orange Margarita

$11.99+

Coconut Margarita

$11.99+

NEW MARGARITAS

Jalapeño Margarita

$10.99+

Ocean Blue Margarita

$11.99+

Margarona

$10.99+

Sangria Margarita

$10.99+

TEQUILA SHOTS

1800 Silver

$8.50+

7 Leguas Blanco

$9.50+

Anejo Shot

$12.99+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.50+

Casa Amigos Silver

$10.99+

Casa Dragones

$12.99+

Casa Noble Crystal

$10.99+

Casamigos Anejo

$12.99+

Casamigos Reposado

$13.99+

Cazadores Blanco

$9.50+

Centenario

$12.99+

Centinela Blanco

$9.50+

Cointreau

$5.99+

Coral

$10.99+

Corazon

$8.50+

Corralejo

$13.99+

Don Julio 1942

$24.99+

Don Julio Blanco

$9.99+

Don Julio Primavera

$14.99+

Don Julio Reposado

$15.99+

Don Julio Ultimate Reserve

$85.00

Don Ramon

$8.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00+

El Tesoro Platinum

$8.50+

Gran Gala

$5.99+

Gran Patron Platinum

$25.99+

Grand Marnier

$5.99+

Herradura Silver

$8.99+

Hornitos Plata

$8.50+

House Shot

$6.99+

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.75+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.99+

Lonazul Blanco

$8.00+

Milagro Select Barrel

$13.99+

Milagro Silver

$9.25+

Patron Anejo

$16.99+

Patron Silver

$9.99+

Reposado Shot

$18.99+

Roca Patron SIlver

$21.99+

Tres Agaves Blanco

$7.50+

Tres Generaciones Plata

$8.99+

Don Julio Anejo

$16.99+

FLAVORED DAIQUIRI

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.25+

Mango Daiquiri

$10.25+

Peach Daiquiri

$10.25+

Raspberry Daiquiri

$10.25+

Domestic Beer Bottles

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light BTL

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

O'douls

$4.99

Mexican Beer Bottles

Bohemia

$4.99

Carta Blanca

$4.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Light BTL

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber BTL

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager BTL

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Pacifica Clara BTL

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Mexican Pitcher

$15.99

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.75+

Bud Light

$4.75+

Pacifica Clara

$4.75+

Modelo Special

$4.75+

Modelo Negro

$4.75+

Corona Extra

$4.75+

Dos Equis Lager

$4.75+

Dos Equis Amber

$4.75+

Micheladas

Michelades 16oz

$10.99

Michelades 36oz

$20.99

Michelades del Mar 56oz

$29.99

56oz w/ shrimp

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.50+

Absolut

$9.50+

Belvedere

$9.50+

Chopin

$9.50+

Ciroc

$9.50+

Grey Goose

$9.50+

Jeremiah Weed

$9.50+

Ketel One

$9.50+

Tito's

$9.50+

Smirnoff

$9.50+

Well Vodka DBL

Absolut DBL

Belvedere DBL

Chopin DBL

Ciroc DBL

Firefly DBL

Grey Goose Citron DBL

Grey Goose DBL

Jeremiah Weed DBL

Ketel One DBL

Gin

Well Gin

$8.50+

Beefeater

$9.50+

Bombay Saphire

$9.50+

Gordons

$9.50+

Hendricks

$9.50+

Tanqueray

$9.50+

Well Gin DBL

Beefeater DBL

Bombay Saphire DBL

Gordons DBL

Hendricks DBL

Tanqueray DBL

Rum

Well Rum

$8.50+

Admiral Nelson

$9.50+

Bacardi

$9.50+

Bacardi Limon

$9.50+

Captain Morgan

$9.50+

Gosling's

$9.50+

Meyers

$9.50+

Meyers Silver

$9.50+

Mount Gay

$9.50+

Malibu

$9.50+

Well Rum DBL

Admiral Nelson DBL

Bacardi DBL

Bacardi Limon DBL

Captain Morgan DBL

Gosling'S DBL

Meyers DBL

Meyers Silver DBL

Mount Gay DBL

Tequila

Well Tequila

7 Leguas Blanco

Avión Silver

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casamigos Añejo

Casamigos Reposado

Casamigos Silver

Cazadores Blanco

Centinela Blanco

Don Julio Blanco

Don Ramón

El Jimador Blanco

Herradura Silver

Hornitos Plata

Jose Cuervo Especial

Kah Blanco

Lunazul Blanco

Milagro Silver

Olmeca Alto Plata

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Roca Patron Silver

Sauza Blue Silver

Tres Agaves Blanco

Tres Generaciones Plata

Well Tequila DBL

7 Leguas Blanco DBL

Avión Silver DBL

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

Casamigos Añejo DBL

Casamigos Reposado DBL

Casamigos Silver DBL

Cazadores Blanco DBL

Centinela Blanco DBL

Don Julio Blanco DBL

Don Ramón DBL

El Jimador Blanco DBL

Herradura Silver DBL

Hornitos Plata DBL

Jose Cuervo Especial DBL

Kah Blanco DBL

Lunazul Blanco DBL

Milagro Silver DBL

Olmeca Alto Plata DBL

Patron Silver DBL

Patron Xo Café DBL

Roca Patron Silver DBL

Sauza Blue Silver DBL

Tres Agaves Blanco DBL

Tres Generaciones Plata DBL

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$8.50+

Chivas Regal

$9.50+

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$9.50+

Dewars

$9.50+

Dewars 12Yr

$9.50+

J & B

$9.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50+

Well Scotch DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Chivas Regal DBL

Dewars 12Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

Aperol DBL

Campari DBL

Chartreuse, Green DBL

Cointreau DBL

Drambuie DBL

Frangelico DBL

Godiva Chocolate DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Irish Mist DBL

Jagermeister DBL

Kahlua DBL

Lemoncello DBL

Licor 43 DBL

Mathilde Cassis DBL

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.50+

Canadian Club

$9.50+

Crown Royal

$9.50+

Crown Royal Apple

$9.50+

Fireball

$9.50+

Jack Daniels

$9.50+

Jameson

$9.50+

Jim Beam

$9.50+

Makers 46

$9.50+

Makers Mark

$9.50+

Seagrams VO

$9.50+

Well Whiskey DBL

Angels Envy DBL

Basil Hayden DBL

Bulliet Rye DBL

Diabolique DBL

Jack Daniels DBL

Jim Beam DBL

Knob Creek DBL

Makers 46 DBL

Makers Mark DBL

Wild Turkey DBL

Woodford Reserve DBL

Sangrias

Sangria GLS

$7.00+

Sangria CARAFE

$18.00

House Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$6.95

Chardonnay GLS

$6.95

Merlot GLS

$6.95

Moscato GLS

$6.95

Pinot Noir GLS

$6.95

Zinfandel GLS

$6.95

Cabernet Sauvignon CARAFE

$18.00

Chardonnay CARAFE

$18.00

Merlot CARAFE

$18.00

Moscato CARAFE

$18.00

Pinot Noir CARAFE

$18.00

Zinfandel CARAFE

$18.00

House White Wine

Chardonnay GLS

$6.95

Moscato GLS

$6.95

Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.95

White Zinfandel GLS

$6.95

Chardonnay CARAFE

$18.00

Moscato CARAFE

$18.00

Pinot Grigio CARAFE

$18.00

White Zinfandel CARAFE

$18.00

Margarita de Mayo

Margarita de Mayo

$5.75

Margarita Corralejo

Corralejo Silver

$7.99+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.99+

Corralejo Anejo

$12.99+

Domestic Bucket

Domestic Bucket

$22.50

Mexican Bucket

Mexican Bucket

$21.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3941 Tamiami Trail Unit 3133, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

