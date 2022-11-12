A map showing the location of Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs 101 Gilmer StView gallery

Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs 101 Gilmer St

101 Gilmer St

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Popular Items

#10 Fajitas
Fajita Quesadilla
Large Salsa

Lunch

#1 Two Beef Tacos

$9.99

Seasoned beef lettuce tomatoes cheese

#2 Two Homemade Tamales

$9.99

Pork tamales covered with sauce

#3 Two Enchiladas

$9.99

covered with sauce

#4 Beef Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla seasoned beef lettuce tomatoes covered with sauce

#5 Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

$9.99

#6 Chimichanga

$9.99

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken in flour tortilla deep fried and covered with sauce

#7 Flautas

$9.99

Two seasoned beef or shredded chicken flautas covered with sauce

#8 Quesadillas

$10.99

Fajita beef or chicken with onions and tomatoes side of sour cream

#9 Pollo Poblano

$10.99

Half chicken breast covered with sautéed mushrooms onions bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese side of guacamole

#10 Fajitas

$10.99

Fajita beef or chicken served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, guacamole, and tortillias

#11 Taco Salad

$10.99

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream served in tortilla bowl

#12 Marinated Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fajita chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese

#13 Pollo Yucatan

$10.99

Half chicken breast covered with queso on bed of rice served with guacamole

#14 Steak Ranchero

$12.99

Fajita steak strips covered with ranchero sauce served with guacamole and tortillas

#15 Tacos Mexicanos

$10.99

Three street tacos your choice of meat with cilantro and onions on corn tortilla

#16 Chalupas Compuesta

$10.99

Two fried flat corn tortillas with beans , lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

#17 Puff Taco

$10.99

One puffed taco filled with seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, covered with queso and served with guacamole

#18 Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese topped with fried chicken

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Soup

$8.99

Salads \ Torta

Fajita Salad Supreme

$11.99

Fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocados, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

Marinated Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fajita chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole served with side of queso

Half Marinated Chkn Salad

$7.99

Half Supreme Salad

$7.99

Torta Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, jalapeños, sliced avocados, and Monterey Cheese on a Bolillo bun

Side Salad

$3.99

Mexican Favorites

Cheese Chimichanga

$10.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

Large deep fried flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or shredded chicken covered with sauce

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Large deep fried flour tortilla filled with fajita beef or chicken covered with sauce

Flautas

$11.99

Three seasoned beef or shredded chicken flautas covered with sauce

Tacos Mexicanos

$13.99

Four corn tortillas your choice meat with cilantro and onions served with guacamole

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Fried or grilled fish on flour tortillas with lettuce cabbage pick de gallo and chipotle sauce

Pollo Yucatan

$13.99

A whole chicken breast covered with queso on bed of rice served with guacamole

Pollo Poblano

$13.99

A whole chicken breast covered with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese served with guacamole

Guiso Poblano

$15.99

Beef fajita meat stewed in a pico de gallo salsa mix served with guacamole and tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Fajita beef strips covered in ranchero sauce served with guacamole an tortillias

Steak Tampiquena

$15.99

Fajita beef covered with Monterey Jack cheese topped with friend green onions, tomatoes, and served with guacamole and tortillas

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken stuffed chili covered with sauce served with guacamole

Fajita Chili Relleno

$12.99

Fajita beef or chicken stuffed chili covered with sauce served with guacamole

Shrimp Chili Relleno

$12.99

Grilled shrimp stuff chili covered with sauce and served with guacamole

Combination Dinners

Puebla Dinner

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas covered in queso, one beef crunchy taco and one bean chalupe

Los Mochis Dinner

$12.99

Two sour cream chicken enchiladas, one cheese soft taco with queso, served with a guacamole salad

Izucar Dinner

$12.99

Two beef enchiladas and one soft cheese taco covered with chili served with a bean chalupa

Tatetla Dinner

$12.99

One beef enchilada and one soft beef taco covered with chili and served with a bean chalupa

Matamoros Dinner

$11.99

One seasoned beef puff taco one soft beef taco covered in queso served with a guacamole chalupa

Guanajuato Dinner

$12.99

One sour cream enchilada, one flauta, and one soft beef taco covered in queso and served with a guacamole chalupa

Hidalgo Dinner

$12.99

One small fajita quesadilla,one flauta, served with a guacamole salad and a side of queso

Ayutla Dinner

$12.99

One chicken flauta and one soft cheese taco covered in queso served with one crunchy taco and a guacamole salad

Atlixco Dinner

$12.99

One small fajita chicken quesadilla, one shredded chicken puffed taco served with a guacamole salad

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Fajita beef or chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla

$11.99

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese, tomatoes, and onions served with sour cream and guacamole

Spinach Quesadilla

$12.99

Spinach, cheese, tomatoes, and onions served with sour cream and guacamole

Lo Tradicional

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

Three spinach enchiladas covered with sauce

Enchilada Dinner

$10.99

Three enchiladas covered with sauce

Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$10.99

Three chicken enchiladas covered with sour cream

Soft Taco Dinner

$10.99

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice covered with sauce

Puffed Taco Dinner

$11.99

Two puffed tacos seasoned beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, queso, and guacamole

Crispy Taco Dinner

$10.99

Three crunchy shells filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Tamale Dinner

$10.99

Three pork tamales covered with sauce

Grande Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla with seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce

Grande Fajita Burrito

$11.99

Large flour tortilla with fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce

Supreme Burrito

$12.99

Extra large flour tortilla your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream covered with sauce

Fajitas for one

$14.99

Fajita beef or chicken served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Fajitas for two

$26.99

Fajita beef or chicken served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Eight shrimp served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Mixed Grilled Fajitas

$21.99

Combination of fajita beef chicken and shrimp served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Shrimp a la Diable

$19.99

Shrimp sautéed in spicy Diablo sauce served with guacamole and tortillias

Mixed Grilled For 2

$36.99

Appetizers

Gordo Platter

$12.99

Chicken flautas, small chicken quesadilla, combo nachos served with a guacamole salad, a side of sour cream, and a side of queso

Los Mochis Fiesta Nachos

$12.99

Choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole

Half Order Fiesta Nachos

$8.99

Fajita Nachos Small

$9.99

Fajita beef or chicken, cheese, and sour cream

Fajita Nachos Large

$11.99

Fajita beef or chicken, cheese, and sour cream

Nachos Small

$8.99

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken, cheese, and sour cream

Nachos Large

$10.99

Seasoned beef or shredded chicken, cheese, and sour cream

Large Queso

$7.99

Small Queso

$4.99

Queso Blanco Small

$4.99

Queso Blanco Large

$7.99

Guacamole small

$3.99

Guacamole Large

$5.99

Los Mochis Dip

$8.99

Queso seasoned beef and sour cream

American Favorites

Old Fashion Cheeseburger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheese

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.99

Served with a dinner salad, toast, and gravy

Grilled chicken sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on Texas toast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Kids

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

One enchilada covered with sauce

Kids crunchy taco

$7.99

One crunchy or soft shell taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Kids soft cheese taco

$7.99

One cheese filled flour tortilla rolled up with sauce on top

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Plain cheese quesadillia

Kids Fajita quesadillia

$8.99

Fajita beef or chicken and cheese quesadilla - no veggies

Kids Chicken strips

$7.99

Served with toast and gravy

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.50

Order of Sopapillas

$5.99

Strawberry Sopapillia

$5.99

Dessert Chimichanga

$5.99

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with peach or apple topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Pastel De Tres Leches

$6.99

Three milk cake

Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Crispitos

$6.99

Fried tortilla striped covered with whipped cream cinnamon and strawberries

York Mint

$0.25

A la carte

Single Enchilada

$3.49

Single Tamale

$3.49

Single crunchy Taco

$2.99

Solo Soft Shell Taco

$2.99

Single Taco Mexicano

$3.49

Solo Chalupa

$3.49

Solo Puff Taco

$2.99

Solo Grilled Shrimp

$3.49

Small Salsa

$1.99

Large Salsa

$5.99

Small Chips

$1.99

Large Chips

$4.99

Flour Tortillas

$2.49

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Side Beans

$2.49

Side rice

$2.49

Family Rice

$6.99

Family Beans

$6.99

Side rice and beans

$3.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Solo Lunch Quesadillia

$6.99

Solo Dinner Quesadillia

$7.99

Solo Kids Quesadilla

$3.99

Half slice avacado

$3.00

Half Chicken Breasst

$5.99

Full chicken Breast

$7.99

Solo Flauta

$3.49

Small Queso

$4.99

Large Queso

$7.99

Sides

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Sour cream

Cheese

Fajita set up

$2.00

Sour cream, guacamole,cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Mushrooms

Side Jalapenos

side pico

$0.50

small pico

$1.99

large pico

$2.99

Side verde

side ranch

mayo

mustard

ketchup

Side Diabla Sauce

Side Queso

$2.00

Catering

Family Fajitas Platter

$49.99

Family Enchiladas

$34.99

NA Beverages

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Bottled Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Bottles Water

$3.29

Bottled Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.29

Jarritto

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Horchata

$3.29

Kids Drink

$2.49
