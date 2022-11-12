- Home
Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs 101 Gilmer St
101 Gilmer St
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
Popular Items
Lunch
#1 Two Beef Tacos
Seasoned beef lettuce tomatoes cheese
#2 Two Homemade Tamales
Pork tamales covered with sauce
#3 Two Enchiladas
covered with sauce
#4 Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla seasoned beef lettuce tomatoes covered with sauce
#5 Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
#6 Chimichanga
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken in flour tortilla deep fried and covered with sauce
#7 Flautas
Two seasoned beef or shredded chicken flautas covered with sauce
#8 Quesadillas
Fajita beef or chicken with onions and tomatoes side of sour cream
#9 Pollo Poblano
Half chicken breast covered with sautéed mushrooms onions bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese side of guacamole
#10 Fajitas
Fajita beef or chicken served with sautéed onions, bell peppers, guacamole, and tortillias
#11 Taco Salad
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream served in tortilla bowl
#12 Marinated Chicken Salad
Fajita chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese
#13 Pollo Yucatan
Half chicken breast covered with queso on bed of rice served with guacamole
#14 Steak Ranchero
Fajita steak strips covered with ranchero sauce served with guacamole and tortillas
#15 Tacos Mexicanos
Three street tacos your choice of meat with cilantro and onions on corn tortilla
#16 Chalupas Compuesta
Two fried flat corn tortillas with beans , lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
#17 Puff Taco
One puffed taco filled with seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, covered with queso and served with guacamole
#18 Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese topped with fried chicken
Salads \ Torta
Fajita Salad Supreme
Fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocados, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Marinated Chicken Salad
Fajita chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
Fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole served with side of queso
Half Marinated Chkn Salad
Half Supreme Salad
Torta Sandwich
Choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, jalapeños, sliced avocados, and Monterey Cheese on a Bolillo bun
Side Salad
Mexican Favorites
Cheese Chimichanga
Chimichanga
Large deep fried flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or shredded chicken covered with sauce
Fajita Chimichanga
Large deep fried flour tortilla filled with fajita beef or chicken covered with sauce
Flautas
Three seasoned beef or shredded chicken flautas covered with sauce
Tacos Mexicanos
Four corn tortillas your choice meat with cilantro and onions served with guacamole
Fish Tacos
Fried or grilled fish on flour tortillas with lettuce cabbage pick de gallo and chipotle sauce
Pollo Yucatan
A whole chicken breast covered with queso on bed of rice served with guacamole
Pollo Poblano
A whole chicken breast covered with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese served with guacamole
Guiso Poblano
Beef fajita meat stewed in a pico de gallo salsa mix served with guacamole and tortillas
Steak Ranchero
Fajita beef strips covered in ranchero sauce served with guacamole an tortillias
Steak Tampiquena
Fajita beef covered with Monterey Jack cheese topped with friend green onions, tomatoes, and served with guacamole and tortillas
Chile Relleno
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken stuffed chili covered with sauce served with guacamole
Fajita Chili Relleno
Fajita beef or chicken stuffed chili covered with sauce served with guacamole
Shrimp Chili Relleno
Grilled shrimp stuff chili covered with sauce and served with guacamole
Combination Dinners
Puebla Dinner
Two cheese enchiladas covered in queso, one beef crunchy taco and one bean chalupe
Los Mochis Dinner
Two sour cream chicken enchiladas, one cheese soft taco with queso, served with a guacamole salad
Izucar Dinner
Two beef enchiladas and one soft cheese taco covered with chili served with a bean chalupa
Tatetla Dinner
One beef enchilada and one soft beef taco covered with chili and served with a bean chalupa
Matamoros Dinner
One seasoned beef puff taco one soft beef taco covered in queso served with a guacamole chalupa
Guanajuato Dinner
One sour cream enchilada, one flauta, and one soft beef taco covered in queso and served with a guacamole chalupa
Hidalgo Dinner
One small fajita quesadilla,one flauta, served with a guacamole salad and a side of queso
Ayutla Dinner
One chicken flauta and one soft cheese taco covered in queso served with one crunchy taco and a guacamole salad
Atlixco Dinner
One small fajita chicken quesadilla, one shredded chicken puffed taco served with a guacamole salad
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
Tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita beef or chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese, tomatoes, and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach, cheese, tomatoes, and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Lo Tradicional
Spinach Enchiladas
Three spinach enchiladas covered with sauce
Enchilada Dinner
Three enchiladas covered with sauce
Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Dinner
Three chicken enchiladas covered with sour cream
Soft Taco Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice covered with sauce
Puffed Taco Dinner
Two puffed tacos seasoned beef or shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, queso, and guacamole
Crispy Taco Dinner
Three crunchy shells filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Tamale Dinner
Three pork tamales covered with sauce
Grande Burrito
Large flour tortilla with seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce
Grande Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla with fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce
Supreme Burrito
Extra large flour tortilla your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream covered with sauce
Fajitas for one
Fajita beef or chicken served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Fajitas for two
Fajita beef or chicken served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Eight shrimp served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Mixed Grilled Fajitas
Combination of fajita beef chicken and shrimp served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Shrimp a la Diable
Shrimp sautéed in spicy Diablo sauce served with guacamole and tortillias
Mixed Grilled For 2
Appetizers
Gordo Platter
Chicken flautas, small chicken quesadilla, combo nachos served with a guacamole salad, a side of sour cream, and a side of queso
Los Mochis Fiesta Nachos
Choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
Half Order Fiesta Nachos
Fajita Nachos Small
Fajita beef or chicken, cheese, and sour cream
Fajita Nachos Large
Fajita beef or chicken, cheese, and sour cream
Nachos Small
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken, cheese, and sour cream
Nachos Large
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken, cheese, and sour cream
Large Queso
Small Queso
Queso Blanco Small
Queso Blanco Large
Guacamole small
Guacamole Large
Los Mochis Dip
Queso seasoned beef and sour cream
American Favorites
Kids
Kids Enchilada
One enchilada covered with sauce
Kids crunchy taco
One crunchy or soft shell taco with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Kids soft cheese taco
One cheese filled flour tortilla rolled up with sauce on top
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Plain cheese quesadillia
Kids Fajita quesadillia
Fajita beef or chicken and cheese quesadilla - no veggies
Kids Chicken strips
Served with toast and gravy
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Desserts
Sopapilla
Order of Sopapillas
Strawberry Sopapillia
Dessert Chimichanga
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with peach or apple topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
Pastel De Tres Leches
Three milk cake
Cheesecake
Strawberry Crispitos
Fried tortilla striped covered with whipped cream cinnamon and strawberries
York Mint
A la carte
Single Enchilada
Single Tamale
Single crunchy Taco
Solo Soft Shell Taco
Single Taco Mexicano
Solo Chalupa
Solo Puff Taco
Solo Grilled Shrimp
Small Salsa
Large Salsa
Small Chips
Large Chips
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Side Beans
Side rice
Family Rice
Family Beans
Side rice and beans
Side Fries
Solo Lunch Quesadillia
Solo Dinner Quesadillia
Solo Kids Quesadilla
Half slice avacado
Half Chicken Breasst
Full chicken Breast
Solo Flauta
Small Queso
Large Queso
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
101 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
