Los Molcajetes Bar & Grill - Sonoma 19101 Sonoma Highway
19101 Sonoma Highway
Sonoma, CA 95476
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Breakfast
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.99
- Belgian Waffle$11.99
Classic deep-pocketed waffle topped with powdered sugar.
- Pan Frances de Tres Leches$13.99
Sliced thick bread soaked in beaten eggs, coconut, almond, and oat milk and lightly pan fried, served with fresh berries and whipped cream.
- Chilaquiles$16.99
Homemade tortilla chips, fried organic egg, sour cream, queso cotija, cilantro, avocado, cherry tomatoes, green or red sauce, black beans
- Power Bowl$14.99
Grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, beans, served with cilantro dressing.
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Fresh avocado on multi-grain sliced bread, served with cherry tomatoes, strawberries, micro greens, basil, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, panela cheese, and cilantro dressing.
- The American$11.99
- Eggs Benedict$16.99
Two poached eggs served on homemade biscuits, ham, spinach, tomato, hollandaise and breakfast potatoes.
- Fried Chicken$18.99
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, topped with green salsa-chorizo gravy, served with breakfast potatoes.
- Steak & Eggs$25.99
10oz New York steak served with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, and toast.
- Huevos Rancheros$17.99
Two corn tortillas layered with over easy eggs, and black beans, and topped with avocado, ranchero sauce, and queso fresco, served with breakfast potatoes.
- Omelet$17.99
Three-eggs, spinach, button mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, panela cheese, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$16.99
Sourdough, three fired eggs, bacon, ham, onion, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, and chipotle aioli, served with breakfast potatoes.
- Brunch Burrito$16.99
Flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo, black beans, queso fresco and breakfast potatoes, and topped with tomatillo salsa and sour cream.
- Protein Sides
Aperitivos
- Guacamole & Chips$10.99
Mashed avocado mixed with pico de gallo, lime juice, tortilla chips.
- Pulpo con Camaron a la Parrilla$18.99
Grilled octopus & shrimp marinated and served with seaweed.
- Pulpo Zarandeado$22.99
Slowly smoke-grilled octopus basted with spicy cream sauce, served with seasoned cambray potatoes.
- Calamar$11.99
Breaded and deep-fried calamari rings, served with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and chipotle aioli.
- Mini Flautas$10.99
Rolled up crispy corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream.
- Tostadas de Tinga$10.99
Crispy tortilla topped with chipotle-onion marinated shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Queso Fundido$14.99
Oaxan string cheese, salsa verde, chorizo, chipotle aioli, sacallions, served with side of tortilla chips.
- Birria Nachos$16.99
Tortilla chips topped with birria, salsa verde, jack cheese, guacamole, grilled corn, cilantro, black beans, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- 3 Empanadas de Camaron$19.99
Fried masa turnover stuffed with shrimp and bell peppers, topped with salsa verde, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
- 3 Empanadas de Pollo$15.99
Fried masa turnover stuffed with chicken tinga, served with lettuce, green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy pickled onions.
- Alitas Mexicanas$12.99
Buffalo or barbecue chicken wings served with ranch or aioli.
- Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled flour or corn tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, choice of protein, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla de Maiz$11.99
Corn tortilla with cheese and choce of meat. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.
- Sope$6.99
Corn masa crust topped with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- 3 Pellizcadas$10.99
Corn masa crust topped with black beans, cochinita pibil, queso fresco, pickled red onions and sour cream.
- Regular Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Super Nachos$11.99
- Campechana$24.99
Shrimp & octopus served in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado. Shrimp & octopus cocktail mixed with fresh veggies in a zesty tomato sauce, served with saltine crackers.
- Cocktel de Camaron$23.99
Shrimp served in a cocktail sauce with pico de gallo & avocado and saltine crackers.
- Ceviche$11.99
Shrimp or sea bass or both marinated in lime juice and mixed with bell peppers, cucumber, and topped with avocado, served with tostadas.
- Aguachile de Camaron$25.99
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and seasonings, and mixed with cucumbers, onions, over a bed of mango salad, and topped with avocado.
Parrilladas
- Parrillada Mixta$149.99
Indulge in a flavorful selection featuring prawns sautéed in garlic-infused butter (Camarones al mojo de ajo), deviled prawns (Camarones a la diabla), breaded prawns, Arrachera steak, grilled chicken, all accompanied by our signature Molcajete red sauce.
- Parrillada De Carnes$119.99
Indulge in a flavorful selection featuring fried pork (carnitas), steak, marinated pork (al pastor), Chicken Fajitas, all accompanied by our signature Molcajete red sauce.
- Parrillada De Mariscos$149.00
Fried silver perch (fish), octopus, prawns sautéed in garlic-infused butter (Camarones al mojo de ajo), deviled prawns (Camarones a la diabla), breaded prawns, breaded fish filet, mussels,served with our flavorful Molcajete red sauce.
Sopas & Caldos
- Tortilla Soup$12.99
Chicken breast, onions, squash, green beans, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, cilantro simmered in seasoned tomato-chicken broth and topped with tortilla chips, queso fresco and avocado.
- Siete Mares$24.99
Shrimp, mussels, crab, sea bass and vegetables simmered in a seasoned tomato-seafood thin broth.
- Caldo de Camaron$22.99
Shrimp & vegetable broth.
- Albondigas$18.99
Beef & Pork meatball stew simmered with zucchini, carrots, and potatoes.
- Caldo de Res$18.99
Beef and corn simmered in vegetable stew.
Ensaladas
- Santa Fe Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, scallions, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, stewed black beans, queso fresco, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, homemade southwest chipotle dressing, tajin.
- Taco Salad$13.99
Iceberg lettuce & mixed greens, beans, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla bowl and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$12.99
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served on a crispy tortilla bowl, topped with sour cream.
- Ensalada de la Casa$17.99
Grilled shrimp, grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, bell peppers, avocado, mandarin segments, and cherry tomatoes served on a bed of Romain lettuce & mixed greens.
- Ensalada Mexicana$14.99
Grilled chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, avocado, beans, rice, queso fresco, served on a bed of Romain lettuce and mixed greens.
- Ensalada Poblana$15.99
Grilled poblano peppers, carne arrachera, beans, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado served on a bed of Romain lettuce & mixed greens.
Emparedados
- California Sandwich$15.99
Ciabatta bread roll, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle spread, served with fries.
- The Burger$18.99
Homemade 6 oz Niman Ranch beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, mayo, chipotle spread, served with fries.
- Torta$14.99
Telera bread stuffed with skirt steak or breaded chicken breast, beans, mayo, queso fresco, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and fries.
- Torta de Cochinita Pibil$14.99
Telera bread stuffed with slow-roasted citrus & achiote-marinated pork, black beans, mayo, queso fresco, spicy pickled onions, avocado, and fries.
Tacos
- 3 Quesa-Birrias$17.99
Slow-cooked adobo marinated beef, crispy corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, and consomé.
- Taco
- Crispy Taquito
Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and queso fresco.
- Vegetarian Taco$4.99
Homemade corn tortilla, grilled broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, queso fresco.
- Shrimp or Fish Taco
Homemade corn tortilla, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli.
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Mixto$36.99
Grilled steak and chicken, chorizo sausage, shrimp, cactus pad, cambray onions, panela cheese and grilled jalapeños simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.
- Molcajete de Carnes$36.99
Round tip steak, grilled chicken, al pastor, chorizo sausage, cactus pad, panela cheese and grilled jalapeños simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.
- Molcajete Vegetariano$31.99
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini simmering in our Molcajete red sauce, and served with cactus pad, grilled jalapeño and panela.
- Molcajete de Mariscos$38.99
Silver perch (fish), octopus, shrimp, crab, mussels, cactus pad, grilled jalapeños, and panela cheese simmering in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.
- Molcajete Maya$35.99
Skirt steak (arrachera), grilled chicken breast, chorizo sausage, panela cheese, cactus pad, green onions and grilled jalapeños simmered in our flavorful Molcajete sauce.
Plato Fuerte
- Bistec Ranchero$21.99
Round tip steak sautéed with mushroom, jalapeños, tomato and onions simmered in ranchero sauce, served with grilled queso fresco
- Arrachera Plate$23.99
Skirt steak, grilled queso fresco, grilled jalapeños, grilled cambray onions, & pickled vegetables.
- Carnitas Plate$21.99
Fried pork, grilled jalapeños, grilled cambray onions, & pickled vegetables, and grilled queso fresco.
- Chile Relleno$14.99+
Poblano chile pepper stuffed with queso fresco, topped with ranchera sauce.
- Chile Verde$20.99
Pork shoulder slow-cooked in a jalapeño & tomatillo sauce.
- Pollo a la Crema$20.99
Chicken sautéed in a mushroom, bell peppers, and onions, cream sauce.
- Pollo Asado$21.99
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, steamed bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and cauliflower.
- Milanesa de Pollo$22.99
Breaded chicken served with a side of pickled vegetables.
- Cochinita Pibil$21.99
Slow-roasted pork, marinated in citrus juices & achiote, spicy pickled onions.
- Flautas Rancheras$18.99
Crispy rolled up taquitos in flour tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with corn, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli.
- Arroz con Pollo$20.99
Chicken breast sautéed with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, topped with green sauce, melted cheese, served on a bed of rice and side of guacamole.
Mariscos
- Mar & Tierra$25.99
New york steak and sauteed shrimp.
- Camarones a la Diabla$22.99
Sautéed shrimp in tomatoes & onions, simmered in a dehydrated birds-beak spicy pepper sauce.
- Camarones a la Momia$24.99
Shrimp wrapped in ham, jack cheese and bacon.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$22.99
Sautéed shrimp simmered in garlic infused butter & white wine, green onions, and button mushrooms.
- Camarones Colima$23.99
White wine sautéed shrimp, octopus, scallops, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, jalapeños, & cilantro.
- Camarones con Chipotle$22.99
Sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour cream and cheese stewed in chipotle sauce.
- Camarones Empanizados$22.99
Breaded shrimp fried until golden brown.
- Filete a la Plancha$22.99
Sea bass seared with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and pickled vegetables.
- Filete al Mojo de Ajo$22.99
Sautéed sea bass filet simmered in garlic infused butter, green onions, and button mushrooms.
- Filete Empanizado$22.99
Breaded and deep-fried sea bass, served with steamed broccoli, and zucchini.
- Salmon a la Parrilla$24.99
Grilled Salmon filet served with steamed bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, zucchini, and broccoli.
- Camarones a la Plancha$22.99
Seared shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, onions, & mushrooms.
- Camarones Rancheros$22.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mushrooms, and cilantro stewed in our ranchero sauce.
- Mojarra Frita$23.99
Whole silver perch fried until crispy. Seasoned with your choice of: A la Diabla style or Al Mojo de Ajo sauce, or Plain.
Fajitas
- Fajitas Mixtas$26.99
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.
- Arrachera Fajitas$25.99
Sautéed skirt steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.
- Chicken Fajitas$24.99
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, and green onions, all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.
- Shrimp Fajitas$25.99
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions, all simmered in a tomato based sauce.
- Pastor Fajitas$22.99
Marinated pork shoulder, sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions all simmered in a tomato-guajillo based sauce.
- Veggie Fajitas$19.99
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, green onions, and bell peppers, all simmered in a tomato based sauce.
- Portobello Fajitas$22.99
Portobello marinated in guajillo sauce and sautéed with onions, bell peppers and cauliflower.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas de Mariscos$23.99
Salmon, shrimp, fish, and surimi covered in chipotle cream sauce, topped with avocado, and queso fresco and seaweed.
- Enchiladas de Molcajetes$19.99
Choice of protein and molcajete red sauce smothered tortillas, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, melted jack cheese, pickled veggies and avocado.
- Enchiladas de Trio de Carnes$19.99
Choice of 3 different proteins covered in red or green sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, and avocado.
- Enchiladas de Mole$19.99
Choice of 3 different proteins and mole sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, and avocado.
- Enchiladas de Camron$22.99
Jumbo shrimp covered in red or green sauce or chipotle sauce, topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, avocado and seaweed.
- Enchiladas de Vegetales$19.99
Steamed brócoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and bell peppers, covered in green sauce, and topped with thinly sliced iceberg lettuce, melted Jack cheese, queso fresco, pickled veggies and avocado.
Burritos
- Burrito Molcajetes$15.99
Choice of protein. rice, beans, jack cheese, queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, covered in green salsa.
- Burrito Regular$11.99
Choice of protein. rice, beans, and cheese.
- Burrito Super$13.99
Choice of protein. rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream.
- Burrito Seafood$16.99
Shrimp or Fish, or both, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream.
- Burrito del Mar$17.99
Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, rice, jack cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, covered in green salsa and melted Jack cheese.
- Burrito de Chile Relleno$13.99
Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, covered in ranchera sauce.
- Burrito Vegetariano$13.99
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini, rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, bell peppers, onions, sour cream, covered in green sauce.
- Burrito Ranchero$15.99
Grilled steak (carne asada), grilled jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, covered in ranchera sauce & melted jack cheese.
- Chimichanga$15.99
Choice of protein. rice, beans, Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, covered in tomato sauce.
A La Carta / Sides
- Pico de Gallo$3.99+
Diced tomato, onion, cilantro and serrano peppers, marinated in lime juice.
- Beans$3.99+
- Rice$3.99+
Mexican rice.
- Salsa$3.99+
- Guacamole$9.99+
Avocado dip mixed with lime juice, tomato, onion, and cilantro.
- Chile Relleno a la Carta$9.99
Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with panela cheese, coated in egg batter, and deep fried until golden brown, served with mixed greens.
- Two Enchiladas a la Carta$9.99
Two homemade corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein covered in sauce, and side of mixed greens.
- Two Flautas Rancheras$9.99
Shredded chicken rolled in a flour tortilla then deep-fried, and topped with queso fresco and aioli.
- Rice & Beans$7.99
- Salad Side$5.99
- Two Crispy Tacos a la Carta$9.99
Two crispy tacos with choice of meat served with lettuce,fresh cheese and pico de gallo.
- Sour Cream Side$0.99+
- Tortillas Side$0.99
- Queso Panela Side$1.99
- Chiles Toreados Side$1.99
- Avocado Slice$1.99
Dessert
- Flan$6.99Out of stock
Velvety custard with hints of vanilla and rich caramel flavor.
- Arroz con Leche$4.99
Rice pudding with creamy texture and simmered in sweetened milk and infused with cinnamon and vanilla, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Churro$6.99
Deep-fried dough, crunchy exterior giving way to a soft, pillowy interior & caramel filling, generously coated in cinnamon sugar, paired with a rich chocolate dipping sauce.
- Sopapillas$6.99
Golden brown fried dough pillows coated in cinnamon sugar, served warm and paired with vanilla ice cream.
- Capirotada$7.99
Layers of croissant pieces soaked in a luscious mixture of warm piloncillo syrup, infused with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, topped with cheese.
- Bizcocho de Chocolate$8.99
Rich, fudgy, freshly baked browny topped with crispy buñuelos and vanilla ice cream.
- Sonoma Port Rosé Tempranillo$6.99
- Sonoma Port Chardonnay$6.99
- Sonoma Cask Reserve$9.99
- Birthday Desset
Kids
- Kids Taco$6.99
Homemade corn tortilla and choice of protein, served with rice & beans
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Homemade corn tortilla rolled around a protein filling of choice and covered with tomato sauce, served with rice & beans
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, served with rice & beans
- Kids Protein Burrito$6.99
Rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein
- Kids Simple Burrito$5.99
Rice, beans and cheese.
- Kids Hamburguesa And Fries$7.99
Neeman ranch beef patty, cheddar cheese, and fries.
- Chichen Nuggets$6.99
Served with fries
- French Fries$3.99
- Kids Pancakes$6.99
- Kids Breakfast Burrito$6.99
- Kids Fruit Cup$3.99
Especial de Fin De Semana
Beverages
Breakfast Hot Beverages
Breakfast Cocktails
Breakfast Cold Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Bar Menu
- Classic Margarita$11.99
- Sangria$10.99
- Mojito$12.99
- Palomita$13.99
- Watermelon Smash$12.99
- Pina Colada$12.99
- Apricot Gold$12.99
- EL TORITO$19.99
- UNA NOCHE EN OAXACA$17.99
- VIAJE ASTRAL$13.99
- XAMUCO$13.99
- EL DRAGON$16.99
- MAYA LEMON$17.99
- MESTIZO$14.99
- LA CATRINA$13.99
- EL CHAMAN$14.99
- CANTARITO$12.99
- PALOMA$13.99
- GRAND JULIO MARGARITA$16.99
- MARGARITA SMASH$13.99
- FRUIT MARGARITA$13.99
- MARGARITA FLIGHT$27.99
- VUELA PALOMA$29.99
- Draft Modelo Especial$7.99Out of stock
- Draft Negra Modelo$7.99Out of stock
- Draft Pacifico$7.99Out of stock
- Draft Ace Guava$7.99
- Draft Blue Moon$7.99Out of stock
- Draft Altamont$7.99Out of stock
- Draft Henhouse$7.99Out of stock
- Draft Cooperage$7.99Out of stock
- Btl Carta Blanca$5.99Out of stock
- Btl Bohemia$5.99
- Btl Corona$5.99
- Btl Corona Familiar$5.99
- Btl Corona Light$5.99
- Btl Dos XX Amber$5.99
- Btl Dos XX Lager$5.99
- Btl Pacifico$5.99
- Btl Victoria$5.99
- Btl Heineken$5.99
- Btl Coors Light$5.99
- Btl Sonic Bloom$5.99Out of stock
- Btl Calrose Crisp$5.99Out of stock
- Btl Corona N/A$5.99
- Btl Modelo Especial$5.99