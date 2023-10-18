Tacos De $3

Asada
$3.00
Al Pastor
$3.00
Cecina
$3.00
Cecina Con Chorizo - Tacos
$3.00
Chorizo - Tacos
$3.00
Carnitas - Tacos
$3.00
Barbacoa - Tacos
$3.00
Suadero - Tacos
$3.00
Cabeza - Tacos
$3.00
Pollo - Tacos
$3.00

Tacos de $5

Chuleta con Tocino
$5.00
Bistek con Nopal
$5.00
Bistek con Chorizo
$5.00
Costilla
$5.00
Chuleta
$5.00
Cesos
$5.00
Chicharron
$5.00
Picadillo
$5.00
Campechano
$5.00
Chuleta con Nopal
$5.00
Shrimp
$5.00
Pulpo
$5.00
pescado
$5.00
Molleja De Res - Tacos
$5.00
Bistek - Tacos
$5.00
Tripa - Tacos
$5.00
Lengua - Tacos
$5.00

Crispy Quesadillas Solas

Pulpo
$9.50
Camaron
$9.50
Tripa
$9.00
Lengua
$9.00
Al pastor
$7.00
Pollo
$7.00
Barbacoa
$7.00
Carnitas
$7.00
Asada
$7.00
Suadero
$7.00
Chorizo
$7.00
Cabeza
$7.00

Beverages

Horchata
$5.00
Limon
$5.00
Tamarindo
$5.00
Jarrito
$4.00
Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00

Beer

Caguama
$9.00
Michelada
$10.00
Corona
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00
Victoria
$5.00
Pacifico
$5.00
Negra Modelo
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Ultra
$5.00
Bud light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
dos XX
$5.00
Tecate
$5.00
Michecaguama
$19.00
Cubeta
$25.00

Mariscos

Media Dozena Ostiones
$14.99
Ceviche De Camaron
$20.00
Ceviche De Pescado
$20.00
Dozena ostiones
$28.00
Tostada De Ceviche
$8.00
Aguachile
$28.00
Coctel De Camaron
$20.00
Coctel De Pulpo
$20.00
Campechana
$20.00
Vuelve a la Vida
$20.00
Ceviche De Pulpo
$20.00

Appetizers

Dozena Chicken wings
$23.00
Queso Fundido
$9.00
Super Nachos - Pastor
$16.00
Ordern De Guacamole
$9.00
Ordern De Nopales
$3.50
Ordern De Cebollitas
$3.50
Ensalada De Nopales
$5.00
Super Nachos - Beef
$16.00
Super Nachos - Steak
$16.00
Media Dozena Wings
$12.00
French Fries
$5.00

Tacos Del Alambre

Chuleta De Puerco - Tacos De Alambre
$5.00
Camaron - Tacos De Alambre
$5.00
Vegetales - Tacos De Alambre
$5.00
Pollo - Tacos De Alambre
$5.00
Costilla - Tacos De Alambre
$5.00
Chuleta - Tacos De Alambre
$5.00

Tacos Guisados

Picadillo - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Nopales - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Tinga De Pollo - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Chile Verde Con Papas - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Rajas Con Crema - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Papa Con Longaniza - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Higado Encebollado - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Vegetarianto - Tacos Guisados
$5.00
Chicharron - Tacos Guisados
$5.00

Gorditas

Al Pastor - Gordita
$14.00
Barbacoa - Gordita
$14.00
Bistek - Gordita
$14.00
Bistek Con Chorizo - Gordita
$14.00
Bistek Con Nopa - Gordita
$14.00
Cabeza - Gordita
$14.00
Camaron - Gordita
$14.00
Campecheno - Gordita
$14.00
Carnitas - Gordita
$14.00
Cecina Con Chorizo - Gordita
$14.00
Ceso - Gordita
$14.00
Chicharron - Gordita
$14.00
Chorizo - Gordita
$14.00
Chuleta - Gordita
$14.00
Chuleta Con Nopal - Gordita
$14.00
Chuleta Con Tocino - Gordita
$14.00
Chuleta De Puerco - Gordita
$14.00
Costilla - Gordita
$14.00
Lengua - Gordita
$14.00
Molleja De Res - Gordita
$14.00
Picadillo - Gordita
$14.00
Pollo - Gordita
$14.00
Suadero - Gordita
$14.00
Tripa - Gordita
$14.00
Vegetales - Gordita
$14.00

Tortas Mexicanas

Milanesa De Res - Torta
$13.50
Milanesa De Pollo - Torta
$13.50
Carne Asada - Torta
$13.50
Milanesa De Puerico - Torta
$13.50
Chilanga - Torta
$13.50
Al Pastor - Torta
$13.50

Extras

Side Guacamole
$2.00
Side Pico
$2.00
Side Crema
$1.50
Side Beans
$4.00
side tortillas
$3.00
Side rice
$4.00
Kilo de Tortilla
$5.00

Soft Quesadillas Solas

Al pastor
$6.50
Lengua
$8.50
Tripa
$8.50
Pulpo
$9.00
Camaron
$9.00
Pollo
$6.50
Asada
$6.50
Chorizo
$6.50

Soups

Seafood Soup
$25.00
Shrimp soup
$25.00
Orden de Barbacoa
$18.00

Entrees

Plato Beef Ribs
$18.50
Fajitas Texanas
$20.00
Ensalada
$16.00
Plato de Carnitas
$18.00
Plato de Burritos
$14.00
Plato De Quesadillas
$14.00
Plato Bistek a la Mexicana
$18.00
Plato Chuleta de puerco a la Mexicana
$18.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger
$10.99
Chicken Nuggets
$8.00

Tamales

Mole
$3.00
Verde Pollo
$3.00
Verde Puerco
$3.00
Rajas
$3.00

Breakfast

Huevos con Chorizo
$12.00
Huevos con Tocino
$12.00
Huevos a la Mexicana
$12.00

libras de carne

pastor
$20.00
asada
$20.00
Carnitas
$20.00
Barbacoa
$25.00
Chorizo
$20.00