Los Moles - El Cerrito

6120 potrero ave

el cerrito, CA 94530

Popular Items

Crispy Tacos

Appetizer

Esquite

$13.00

Two Mexican street corn cut in half, w/ mayonnaise, sour cream, queso cotija, chile piquin, limes.

Cevichile

$14.00

Raw shrimp cooked in lime juice, serrano chiles,red onions, cucumber, tostaditas.

Fruta Picada

$12.00

Jicama, cucumber, mango, lime, salted chile piquin.

Sopes

$14.00

Three thick corn masa cakes, beans, cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, salsa de la casa. Served with choice of shredded beef/ shredded chicken/ carnitas/ shrimp/ vegeterian

Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, Jack & Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pickled Jalapeno peppers

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Refried Beans w/ Queso Fresco

$7.00

Refried Beans w/ Chorizo & Queso Fresco

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Ensalada de la Casa

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avacado, red onion, queso fresco, mango vinaigrette. Served w/ choice of chicken / grilled steak / tiger prawns / fish.

Meatless Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avacado, red onion, pumpkin seeds, pecans, raisins, black beans, queso fresco, mango vinaigrette.

Sopa de Pollo

$14.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$13.00

Sopa de Marisco

$21.00

Pozole Only Weekend

$16.00

Menudo Only Weekend

$16.00

Nuestros Moles

Mole Poblano

$21.00

Authentic mole poblano from our family recipe, made w/ seven different types of chile peppers, cinnamon, chocolate. Over 50 ingredients

Mole Mama Luisa

$21.00

Mole Rojo. Our Mama Luisa's specialty made w/ chile guajillo. Over 30 ingredients

Mole Mama Elena

$21.00

Our grandmothers personal recipe Mole Negro, made w/ chile mulato. Over 40 ingredients.

Mole Verde

$21.00

Chef Saldanas specialty, made w/ fresh chile poblano. Over 30 ingredients

Mole de Mango

$21.00

A mango mole sauce made w/ chile guero, fresh mango. Over 30 ingredients

Mole de Pina

$21.00

A pineapple mole sauce made w/ chile guero, fresh pineapple. Over 30 ingredients

Mole Pipian

$21.00

Our grandfathers specialty pumpkin seeds, w/ essence of chile guajillo. Over 30 ingredients

Mole Habanero

$21.00

Mole Habanero sauce made w/ chile Habanero, red bell pepper. Over 30 ingredients

Enmoladas

$18.00

Two enchiladas w/ your choice of shredded chicken or beef, seafood, vegetables, cheese or vegan, choice of mole sauce, arroz verde, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream.

Seafood Menu

Camarones en Mole de Mango

$23.00

Five large tiger prawns, sauteed w/ garlic, red pepper, spinach, chardonnay. Served w/ mango mole sauce, arroz verde.

Camarones al Chipotle

$24.00

Five large tiger prawns sauteed w/ garlic in a creamy chipotle sauce, arroz verde.

Camarones al Ajo

$22.00

Five large tiger prawns, sauteed w/ garlic, onions, chile de arbol.

Camarones Rancheros

$22.00

Shrimp sauteed w/ garlic, onions, red and green pepper, salsa ranchera, refried beans, red rice, queso fresco, lime.

Pescado en Mole Habanero

$21.00

Swai fish, sauteed w/ garlic, spinach, white wine, hibiscus reduction, arroz verde.

Pescado a la Plancha

$20.00

Swai fish, Served w/ romain lettuce, arroz verde, refried beans, salsa fresca.

Platillos Caseros

Carnitas Don Pedro

$21.00

Fried pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, refried beans, arroz Mexicano, queso fresco.

Carne Asada

$24.00

Thin grilled steak, grilled cactus, grilled onions, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried beans, arroz Mexicano, queso fresco.

Pollo Espinado

$21.00

Organic chicken breast or leg & thigh. Mushrooms, spinach, creamy sauce, arroz verde

Rajitas de Pollo

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast strips, bell peppers, onions, sauteed garlic, creamy chipotle sauce, arroz verde, black beans, queso fresco.

Fajita Plate

$20.00

Grilled meat, red and green bell peppers, onions, arroz Mexicano, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Chile en Nogada

$22.00

Served at room tempature. Grilled poblano pepper stuffed w/ chicken, fruit. Covered w/ a velvety pecan sauce, garnished w/ hibiscus reduction, arroz verde.

Chile Relleno

$20.00

Grilled poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese. Choice of shredded chicken or beef, shrimp, fish, vegetables. Served w/ creamy chipotle sauce, arroz verde, refried beans, queso fresco.

Huarache

$18.00

Thick corn masa cake, refried beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avacado, tomato, arroz verde. Choice of shredded chicken or beef, shrimp, fish or vegetables.

Pollo Asado

$24.00

Quesadilla/Tacos

Flour Quesadilla

$16.00

Two flour tortillas, Jack cheese, your choice of meat, seafood, or grilled vegetables. Served w/ refried beans, arroz Mexicano, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Quesabirria

$19.00

Three handmade corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, choice of birria meat, onions, cilantro. Served w/ consome de birria, salsa picosa.

Soft Tacos

$16.00

Three soft corn tacos w/ choice of meat, cilantro, onion, salsa, refried beans, Mexican rice

Crispy Tacos

$17.00

Three crispy corn tacos w/ choice of meat or vegeterian, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, refrired beans Mexican rice

Burritos

Burrito Mojado

$16.00

Choice of grilled chicken / grilled beef / carnitas / chorizo / al pastor or grilled vegetables. With your favorite mole on top, flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refired beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.

Burrito con Carne

$13.00

Flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refried beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese. Choice of pollo asado / pollo en chipotle / chicken or beef fajitas / carne asada / carnitas / chorizo / al pastor.

Seafood Burrito

$15.00

Choice of fish or shrimp, flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refried beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.

Burrito Vegetariano

$13.00

Seasonal vegetables, flour tortilla, pinto beans, arroz Mexicano, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, shredded chicken or beef, organic scrambled eggs.

Con Huevo

Machaca con Huevo

$15.00

Two organic scrambled eggs, shredded chicken or beef, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avacado. Served w/ refried beans, queso fresco.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Two organic fried eggs, corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, roja or mole, refried beans, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, avacado

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Two organic eggs over easy on a thick corn tortilla, salsa ranchera, refried beans, queso fresco, avacado.

Nopales con Huevo

$16.00

Two organic eggs scrambled, sauteed cactus, w/ tomatoes, onions, cilantro, salsa verde, refried beans, queso fresco, avacado.

Huevos con Chorizo

$16.00

Two organic scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, refried beans, queso fresco, avacado.

Kids Menu

Kids Arroz con Pollo

$9.00

Organic chicken with Mexican Rice

Kids Nachos

$9.00

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, sour cream.

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Beans, Mexican rice, Jack cheese.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, Mexican rice, beans

Kids Tacos

$7.00

Rice Y Beans

$7.00

Dessert Menu

Flan de la Casa

$10.00

Garnished w/ seasonal fruit.

Churro Casero

$11.00

Two Churros cut in half, dusted in cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce.

Banana Frita

$11.00

Fried banana w/ carmel sauce.

Viva Mexico

$12.00

Churros dusted in cinnamon sugar w/ house ice cream, carmel sauce.

Sides

Moles

$2.00+

Rice

$1.50+

Beans

$1.50+

Guacamole

$2.50+

Meat

$2.00+

Salsa for Chips

$1.00+

Tortillas

$2.00+

Side of Avacado

$3.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Jalapenos

$1.00+

Side de Fruta

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$2.50

A La Carte

Single Soft Taco

$4.00

Single Crispy Taco

$4.50

Single Enchilada

$7.00

Agua Fresca

HORCHATA

$4.00

FRESA

$4.00

MANGO

$4.00

PINA

$4.00

JAMAICA

$4.00

PEPINO

$4.00

TAMARINDO

$4.00

LIMON

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Sandia

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Bottle

$4.00

Squirt Bottle

$4.00

Agua Mineral Bottle

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Water

Black Cherry

$8.00

Just Peachy

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Drinks

CAFE DE OLLA

$4.00

ORGANIC COFFEE POT

$4.00

ORGANIC HOT TEA POT

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Michelada

$5.00

Draft

1. Mexicanita

$8.00

2. Diablo Lager

$8.00

3. Por Que no

$8.00

4. KSA

$8.00

5. Bukovany Pivo

$8.00

6. Los Moles

$8.50

7. The Penske Files

$8.50

8. Kitten Commotion

$9.00

9. Don Laco

$9.00

10. Mai Tai PA

$9.00Out of stock

11. Maui Waui

$9.00

12. Colossal Condrum

$9.50

13. Double Tap

$9.50

14. Irreverent Wit

$7.00

15. Hell or High Watermelon

$8.00

16. Dark Sarcasm

$8.00

17. Pink Limeade

$8.50

18. Death & Taxes

$8.00

19. Salvaje

$8.00

20. Cherry Seinfeld

$8.00

Bottle

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cadilac Margarita

$16.00+

Cantarito

$12.00

El Diamante

$14.00

La Mandarina

$14.00

La Nina Fresa

$8.00

La Picosita

$14.00

Los Moles House Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Tropical

$12.00+

Michelada de Mango

$8.00

Michelada de Mole

$8.00

Michelada de Pepino

$8.00

Michelada de Tamarindo

$8.00

Michelada Tradicional

$8.00

Michelitro

$12.00

Mojito Tropical

$9.00

Mojito Verde

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Sangria Blanca

$7.00Out of stock

Sangria Roja

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00+

Cazuelita

$12.00

Glass

GLS MERLOT

$8.00

GLS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00Out of stock

GLS PINOT NOIR

$8.00

GLS CHARDONNAY

$8.00Out of stock

GLS PINOT GRIS

$8.00Out of stock

Sauvig. Blanc

$8.00+Out of stock

Bottle

BTL MERLOT

$29.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$29.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$29.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$29.00

BTL PINOT GRIS

$29.00

Trays

Burrito tray

$65.00

Soft Taco Tray

$39.00

Crispy Taco Tray

$45.00

Enchiladas Tray

$59.00

Quesadilla tray

$56.00

Breakfast Burrito Tray

$60.00

Ensalada Half Tray

Ensalada Full Tray

Buffet Options

Los Moles Buffet

$19.00

Buffet Popular

$17.00

Fajita Bar

$15.00

Taco Bar

$14.00

Special Event

Tacos all you can eat

$15.00

Happy hour food

Cevichile

$10.00

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Tostadita

$7.00

Nachos no meat

$10.00
