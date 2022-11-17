- Home
Los Moles - El Cerrito
6120 potrero ave
el cerrito, CA 94530
Popular Items
Appetizer
Esquite
Two Mexican street corn cut in half, w/ mayonnaise, sour cream, queso cotija, chile piquin, limes.
Cevichile
Raw shrimp cooked in lime juice, serrano chiles,red onions, cucumber, tostaditas.
Fruta Picada
Jicama, cucumber, mango, lime, salted chile piquin.
Sopes
Three thick corn masa cakes, beans, cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, salsa de la casa. Served with choice of shredded beef/ shredded chicken/ carnitas/ shrimp/ vegeterian
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, Jack & Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pickled Jalapeno peppers
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Refried Beans w/ Queso Fresco
Refried Beans w/ Chorizo & Queso Fresco
Soups & Salads
Ensalada de la Casa
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avacado, red onion, queso fresco, mango vinaigrette. Served w/ choice of chicken / grilled steak / tiger prawns / fish.
Meatless Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, avacado, red onion, pumpkin seeds, pecans, raisins, black beans, queso fresco, mango vinaigrette.
Sopa de Pollo
Sopa de Tortilla
Sopa de Marisco
Pozole Only Weekend
Menudo Only Weekend
Nuestros Moles
Mole Poblano
Authentic mole poblano from our family recipe, made w/ seven different types of chile peppers, cinnamon, chocolate. Over 50 ingredients
Mole Mama Luisa
Mole Rojo. Our Mama Luisa's specialty made w/ chile guajillo. Over 30 ingredients
Mole Mama Elena
Our grandmothers personal recipe Mole Negro, made w/ chile mulato. Over 40 ingredients.
Mole Verde
Chef Saldanas specialty, made w/ fresh chile poblano. Over 30 ingredients
Mole de Mango
A mango mole sauce made w/ chile guero, fresh mango. Over 30 ingredients
Mole de Pina
A pineapple mole sauce made w/ chile guero, fresh pineapple. Over 30 ingredients
Mole Pipian
Our grandfathers specialty pumpkin seeds, w/ essence of chile guajillo. Over 30 ingredients
Mole Habanero
Mole Habanero sauce made w/ chile Habanero, red bell pepper. Over 30 ingredients
Enmoladas
Two enchiladas w/ your choice of shredded chicken or beef, seafood, vegetables, cheese or vegan, choice of mole sauce, arroz verde, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream.
Seafood Menu
Camarones en Mole de Mango
Five large tiger prawns, sauteed w/ garlic, red pepper, spinach, chardonnay. Served w/ mango mole sauce, arroz verde.
Camarones al Chipotle
Five large tiger prawns sauteed w/ garlic in a creamy chipotle sauce, arroz verde.
Camarones al Ajo
Five large tiger prawns, sauteed w/ garlic, onions, chile de arbol.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp sauteed w/ garlic, onions, red and green pepper, salsa ranchera, refried beans, red rice, queso fresco, lime.
Pescado en Mole Habanero
Swai fish, sauteed w/ garlic, spinach, white wine, hibiscus reduction, arroz verde.
Pescado a la Plancha
Swai fish, Served w/ romain lettuce, arroz verde, refried beans, salsa fresca.
Platillos Caseros
Carnitas Don Pedro
Fried pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, guacamole, refried beans, arroz Mexicano, queso fresco.
Carne Asada
Thin grilled steak, grilled cactus, grilled onions, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried beans, arroz Mexicano, queso fresco.
Pollo Espinado
Organic chicken breast or leg & thigh. Mushrooms, spinach, creamy sauce, arroz verde
Rajitas de Pollo
Grilled chicken breast strips, bell peppers, onions, sauteed garlic, creamy chipotle sauce, arroz verde, black beans, queso fresco.
Fajita Plate
Grilled meat, red and green bell peppers, onions, arroz Mexicano, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Chile en Nogada
Served at room tempature. Grilled poblano pepper stuffed w/ chicken, fruit. Covered w/ a velvety pecan sauce, garnished w/ hibiscus reduction, arroz verde.
Chile Relleno
Grilled poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese. Choice of shredded chicken or beef, shrimp, fish, vegetables. Served w/ creamy chipotle sauce, arroz verde, refried beans, queso fresco.
Huarache
Thick corn masa cake, refried beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avacado, tomato, arroz verde. Choice of shredded chicken or beef, shrimp, fish or vegetables.
Pollo Asado
Quesadilla/Tacos
Flour Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas, Jack cheese, your choice of meat, seafood, or grilled vegetables. Served w/ refried beans, arroz Mexicano, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Quesabirria
Three handmade corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, choice of birria meat, onions, cilantro. Served w/ consome de birria, salsa picosa.
Soft Tacos
Three soft corn tacos w/ choice of meat, cilantro, onion, salsa, refried beans, Mexican rice
Crispy Tacos
Three crispy corn tacos w/ choice of meat or vegeterian, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, refrired beans Mexican rice
Burritos
Burrito Mojado
Choice of grilled chicken / grilled beef / carnitas / chorizo / al pastor or grilled vegetables. With your favorite mole on top, flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refired beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.
Burrito con Carne
Flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refried beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese. Choice of pollo asado / pollo en chipotle / chicken or beef fajitas / carne asada / carnitas / chorizo / al pastor.
Seafood Burrito
Choice of fish or shrimp, flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refried beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.
Burrito Vegetariano
Seasonal vegetables, flour tortilla, pinto beans, arroz Mexicano, pico de gallo, Jack cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, shredded chicken or beef, organic scrambled eggs.
Con Huevo
Machaca con Huevo
Two organic scrambled eggs, shredded chicken or beef, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avacado. Served w/ refried beans, queso fresco.
Chilaquiles
Two organic fried eggs, corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, roja or mole, refried beans, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, avacado
Huevos Rancheros
Two organic eggs over easy on a thick corn tortilla, salsa ranchera, refried beans, queso fresco, avacado.
Nopales con Huevo
Two organic eggs scrambled, sauteed cactus, w/ tomatoes, onions, cilantro, salsa verde, refried beans, queso fresco, avacado.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two organic scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, refried beans, queso fresco, avacado.
Kids Menu
Dessert Menu
Sides
Agua Fresca
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Hot Drinks
Draft
1. Mexicanita
2. Diablo Lager
3. Por Que no
4. KSA
5. Bukovany Pivo
6. Los Moles
7. The Penske Files
8. Kitten Commotion
9. Don Laco
10. Mai Tai PA
11. Maui Waui
12. Colossal Condrum
13. Double Tap
14. Irreverent Wit
15. Hell or High Watermelon
16. Dark Sarcasm
17. Pink Limeade
18. Death & Taxes
19. Salvaje
20. Cherry Seinfeld
Bottle
Cocktails
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cadilac Margarita
Cantarito
El Diamante
La Mandarina
La Nina Fresa
La Picosita
Los Moles House Margarita
Margarita Tropical
Michelada de Mango
Michelada de Mole
Michelada de Pepino
Michelada de Tamarindo
Michelada Tradicional
Michelitro
Mojito Tropical
Mojito Verde
Pina Colada
Sangria Blanca
Sangria Roja
Tequila Sunrise
Mimosa
Cazuelita
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6120 potrero ave, el cerrito, CA 94530