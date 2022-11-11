Pablo's Tacos & Beer imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Pablo's Tacos & Beer 42425 Jackson St #C-113

review star

No reviews yet

42425 Jackson St #C-113

Indio, CA 92203

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Probadita Sampler

$18.95

Compas Plater

$24.95

Loaded Fries

$13.95

Pablos Nachos

$13.95

Papa Rellena

$12.95

Choriqueso

$10.95

Starters

Guacamole

$9.95

Quecas Fritas

$8.95

Queso Poblano

$5.95

Alitas

$12.95

Gueritos momia

$11.95

Chips n Salsa

$3.50

Calditos

Birria Tatemada

$15.95

Birriamen

$12.95

Carne en su Jugo

$15.95

Tacos

Taco Plate

$11.95

Tacos A-La Carte

PLAIN Taco Plate

$11.95

PLAIN Tacos A-La-Carte

Quesadillas

Quesadilla con carne plate

$12.95

Quesadilla con carne A-LA-CARTE

Quesabirrias

$12.95

Quesabirria piece

$4.95

Gringas plate

$12.95

Gringas A la Carte

Cheese quesadilla plate

$10.95

Cheese quesadilla a la carte

$3.50

Burritos

Burrito plate

$13.95

burrito A la Carte

$10.95

Wet Burrito plate

$14.95

Wet burrito A la Carte

$11.95

California Burrito plate

$14.95

California Burrito A la Carte

$11.95

bean & cheese burrito

$6.95

Tortas

Pepito PLATE

$12.95

pepito A-LA-CARTE

$9.95

Milanesa de pollo PLATE

$12.95

Milanesa de pollo A-LA-CARTE

$9.95

Torta Ahogada PLATE

$12.95

Torta Ahogada A-LA-CARTE

$9.95

Fajitas

Fajitas sencillas

$19.95

Fajitas Combinadas

$21.95

Fajitas Triples

$22.95

Parrillada

$21.95

Del mar al Paladar

Tostaditas

Order

$17.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Chamuscada

$11.95

Steak salad

$12.95

Sides

Cheese

$1.50

Hot Green Sauce

$2.00

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Extra Meat

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Consome

$2.50

Rojo Fries Side

$4.50

Side ceasar salad

$4.50

loaded fries side

$6.50

Guacamole side

$1.95

sour cream side

$0.50

serrano toreado

$0.50

pickled jalapeno

$0.50

loaded fries side

$7.50

avocado side

$3.50

Kids

kid quesadillas

$6.95

kid tenders

$6.95

chihuahua grilled cheese

$6.95

plain kid taco

$2.00

Liquors

Margaritas

Pa la Mesa

Cantina

Custom Mixed cocktail

Shot

Scooby doo pa-pa

$7.00

Draft Beer

Pint

$5.00

Tall

$8.00

Pitcher

$19.00

BOOT

$16.00

Bottled Beer

Blue moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

o douls

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Space Dust

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Chavelas

Michelada Clasica

$7.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Strawberry Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Limon Mango

$3.50

Limon Fresa

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Leomande

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

Soda Water

Coffee

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.00

Bottled Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottled Topo Chico lime

$4.00

Bottled Manzanita

$4.00

Bottled Jarritos mandarin

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Horchata

$1.50

Kids Jamaica

$1.50

Kids Tamarindo

$1.50

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Mango Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

WINE

RED WINE

$7.00

WHITE WINE

$7.00

SPARKLING WINE

$7.00

coffee

coffee

$2.95

DESSERTS

QUESO FLAN

$5.95

PAPICHURROS

$5.95

Ice cream scoop

$2.59

SIDES

GANSITO ICECREAM

$5.95

QUECA CHELA

Quecachela special

$13.95

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

42425 Jackson St #C-113, Indio, CA 92203

Directions

Gallery
Pablo's Tacos & Beer image

