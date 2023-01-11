A map showing the location of Los Pacos - Pacheco 5872 Pacheco Blvd.View gallery

Los Pacos - Pacheco 5872 Pacheco Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

5872 Pacheco Blvd.

Pacheco, CA 94553

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Reg Burritos

BCR Reg Burrito

$6.95

Rice Bean Cheese

VEGGIE Reg Burrito

$8.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

PASTOR Reg Burrito

$9.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

CARNITAS Reg Burrito

$9.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

CHICKEN Reg Burrito

$10.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

STEAK Reg Burrito

$11.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

FISH Reg Burrito

$12.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

SHRIMP Reg Burrito

$12.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

CHILE VERDE CARNITAS Reg Burrito

$10.99

Rice Bean Pico De Gallos

BOWL BURRITO Reg Burrito

$9.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos

STEAK & SHRIMP Reg Burrito

$12.95

Super Burritos

PASTOR Super Burrito

$12.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

CARNITAS Super Burrito

$12.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

CHICKEN Super Burrito

$13.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

STEAK Super Burrito

$14.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

FISH Super Burrito

$15.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

SHRIMP Super Burrito

$15.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

CHILE VERDE CARNITAS

$13.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

BOWL BURRITO Super Burrito

$12.99

Rice Beans Cheese Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

STEAK & SHRIMP Super Burrito

$14.95

CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

Small Tacos

PASTOR Small Tacos

$2.49

Onions & Cilantro

CARNITAS Small Tacos

$2.49

Onions & Cilantro

CHICKEN Small Tacos

$2.69

Onions & Cilantro

STEAK Small Tacos

$2.99

Onions & Cilantro

3 Tacos

$5.99

GROUND BEEF TACOS

$2.69

SHREDDED CHICKEN TACOS

$2.49

Reg-Crispy Tacos

PASTOR Crispy Taco

$3.89

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream, Lettuce

CARNITAS Crispy Taco

$3.89

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream, Lettuce

CHICKEN Crispy Taco

$3.99

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream, Lettuce

STEAK Crispy Taco

$3.99

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream, Lettuce

FISH Crispy Taco

$4.99

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream, Lettuce

SHRIMP Crispy Taco

$4.99

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream, Lettuce

Salads

CEASER SALAD

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Ranch

HOUSE SALAD CHICKEN

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce,Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheese, Croutons

Dinner Plate

CARNE ASADA Plate

$13.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Grilled Onions & Jalapenos, Sour Cream, 4 Torttilas

CHILE VERDE Plate

$11.99

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, 4 Torttilas

FAJITAS STEAK Plate

$13.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Green Peppers & Onions , Sour Cream, 4 Torttilas

FAJITAS CHICKEN Plate

$14.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Green Peppers & Onions , Sour Cream, 4 Torttilas

CARNITAS PLATE

$12.99

Rice, Beans, Pico De Gallos, Lime, 4 Torttilas

CHILLE RELLENO CHEESE Plate

$9.99

Rice, Beans, 4 Torttilas

TACO SALAD STEAK Plate

$10.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

TACO SALAD CHICKEN Plate

$10.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Combinations

ENCHILADAS STEAK (RED or GREEN ) Combo

$11.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Red or Green Sauce

ENCHILADAS CHICKEN (RED or GREEN ) Combo

$12.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Red or Green Sauce

TACOS PLATE (choice of meat) Combo

$12.99

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce

Combo Plate

$13.99

TACO & ENCHILADA PLATE

$11.99

Breakfast

BREAKFAST BURRITO CHORIZO HAM

$9.99

Rice, Cheese, Pico De Gallos,

RED CHILAQUILES CHICKEN

$9.99

Rice, Cheese, Pico De Gallos,

RED CHILAQUILES CHICKEN

$12.99

Cheese, Pico De Gallos, Sour Cream

MEXICAN STYLE EGGS SCRAMBLE

$11.99

Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos

Quesadillas & Nachos

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$5.99

Sour cream,pico de gallo

SMALL QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$3.99

Cheese,Sour cream,pico de gallo

SMALL QUESADILLA STEAK

$5.99

Cheese,Sour cream,pico de gallo

SUPER QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$10.99

Cheese,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo

SUPER QUESADILLA STEAK

$10.99

Cheese,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo

NACHOS REGULAR

$5.99

Chips,beans,cheese

SUPER NACHOS -CHICKEN

$10.99

Chips,beans,cheese,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream

SUPER NACHOS -CARNE ASADA

$10.99

Chips,beans,cheese,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream

BEAN DIP

$4.99

Beans,sauce red,cheese

TOSTADA CHICKEN

$4.99

Chips,cheese,beans,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream

TOSTADA STEAK

$4.99

Chips,cheese,beans,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream

FLAUTAS CRISPY - CHICKEN

$5.99

Cheese,pico de gallo,lettuce,sour cream

SUPER QUESADILLA CARNITAS

$10.99

A La Carta

ENCHILADAS A LA CARTA CHICKEN

$7.99

Cheese, Red or Green Sauce

ENCHILADAS A LA CARTA STEAK

$7.99

Cheese, Red or Green Sauce

One Taco

$4.25

Drinks

HORCHATA/JAMAICA REG

$3.79

Made Fresh Daily

HORCHATA/JAMAICA LRG

$4.49

Made Fresh Daily

CAN SODA

$1.99

BOTTLE JUICE

$2.49

JARRITOS

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

COFFEE

$1.99

SODA

Sides

CHIPS & SALSA

$1.99

RICE

$4.99

BEANS

$4.99

PICO DE GALLO 1/2 PINT

$3.99

GUACAMOLE

$5.99

GUACAMOLE Y CHIPS-1/2 pint

$5.99

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.99

Shredded Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato Sauce

2 TORTILLAS

$3.00

Guacamole 2oz

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5872 Pacheco Blvd., Pacheco, CA 94553

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Panchos Restaurant - Pleasant Hill
orange starNo Reviews
232 Golf Club Road Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
View restaurantnext
Puesto Concord Veranda
orange starNo Reviews
2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
ARTESANAL GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1 SUN VALLEYMALL STE FC104 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
BURGER JOINT - ARTESANAL FOODS INC - 1 SUNVALLEY MALL STE FC-105
orange starNo Reviews
1 SUN VALLEY MALL STE FC-105 CONCORD, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
THE MONSTER WINGS - 2028 Salvio Street
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Salvio Street Concord, CA 94519
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pacheco

Copper Skillet Courtyard
orange star4.3 • 2,345
811 ferry street Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurantnext
Five Suns Brewing
orange star4.8 • 202
701 Escobar St Unit C Martinez, CA 94553
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pacheco
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston