Los Pastores Restaurant

3806 E. Rosedale St.

Fort Worth, TX 76105

Bebidas

Cafe

$2.25

Agua Fresca Grande

$3.25

Agua Fresca Chica

$2.25

Soda Grande

$2.69

Soda Chica

$1.65

Soda Mexicana

$2.99

Coca de Lata

$1.25

Jugo Natural Grande

$10.99

Jugo Natural Chico

$7.99

Leche/Chocomil

$1.99

Minute Maid Apple

$1.99

Michelada

$6.99

Michelada Topochico

$4.99

Michelada Mix 32 oz

$14.99

Jugo Michelada

$2.99

16 oz Hielo

$0.50

Bolsa de Hielo

$2.25

Galon Agua Fresca

$9.99

Ice Water

$0.50

32 oz Hielo

$1.00

Modelo

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Budlight

$4.99

Budweiser

$4.99

DosXX

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Modelo Negro

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Ultra Mich

$4.99

Desayunos

Pt Huevo Divorciados

$8.99

Pt Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Pt Huevo a la Mexicana

$8.99

Pt Huevo Con Chorizo

$8.99

Pt Huevo con Jamon

$8.99

Pt Huevo Machacado

$8.99

Pt Huevos Con Salchicha

$8.99

Pt Huevos Revueltos

$8.99

Pt Huevo Con Papa

$8.99

Pt Huevo Con Tocino

$8.99

Pt Migas

$8.99

Pt Chilaquil Rojo

$8.99

Pt Chilaquil Verde

$8.99

Pt Chilaquil 1/2 y 1/2

$9.99

Pt Papa Y Chorizo

$8.99

Pt Omelete

$8.99

Burro Chilaquiles Verdes

$4.99

Burro Papas y Chorizo

$4.99

Burro H/Machacado

$4.99

Burro H/Chorizo

$4.99

Burro H/Jamon

$4.99

Burro H/Mexicana

$4.99

Burro H/Papa

$4.99

Burro H/Salchicha

$4.99

Burro H/Tocino

$4.99

Burro de Huevo

$4.99

Burr Desay C/carne

$7.78

Burro Migas

$4.99

Burro Frijoles/Queso

$3.99

Burro Desayuno Con Todo

$7.99

Burro Solo Tocino

$4.50

Torta Desayuno

$6.99

Side de Huevo

$3.99

Omelet Solo

$4.25

Taco Desayuno

$2.99

Ord Frijol/chorizo

$3.99

Pt Hue Estrellados

$8.99

Lunch Specials

Chilaquiles Verde AYF

$6.99

Chilaquiles Rojos AYF

$6.99

Plato 3 Tacos con AYF

$8.99

Torta P/F

$7.99

Platillos Combinados

Alambres

$21.99

Parrillada

$19.99

Pt Fajitas de Res

$19.99

Pt Fajitas de Pollo

$19.99

Pt Fajitas Mix

$19.99

Pt Fajitas Combinadas

$21.99

Pt Fajita de Camaron

$21.99

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Pt Chile Relleno

$11.99

Bistec Ranchero

$11.99

Pt Guisada de Res

$10.99

Pt Guisado de Carnitas

$10.99

Pt Flautas

$10.99

Plato Milanesa

$10.99

Pt de Carne

$11.50

Pt de Lengua

$12.99

Pt de Gorditas

$10.99

Pt Pollo a la Mexicana

$13.50

Pt Enchilada de Queso

$10.99

Pt Enchilada de Pollo

$11.99

Pt Enchiladas de Desebrada

$11.99

Pt Enchilada Mexicana

$10.99

Pt Enchilada de Fajita

$14.99

Enchilada Fajita Sola

$3.75

Mariscos

Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Caldo de Cama Chico

$10.99

Caldo de Cama y Pez

$14.99

Caldo de Mariscos

$15.99

Caldo de Pezcado

$13.99

Caldo MariscoChico

$12.99

Caldo de Pez Chico

$10.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$13.99

Camarones (12)

$9.60

Campechano

$13.99

Campechano Chico

$10.25

Coktel Cama Chico

$11.99

Coktel Cama Grande

$13.99

Coktel Camaron y Pulpo Chico

$13.99

Coktel Cama y Pulpo

$15.99

Filete a la Diabla

$13.99

Pez Empaniz Solo

$7.99

Plt. Pez Empanizado

$14.99

Pez Frito

$13.99

Pez Frito Solo

$7.99

Plato Tacos Pez

$12.99

Tostada Camaron

$5.99

Tostada Ceviche

$5.99

Tostada Mixta

$5.99

Vuelve a la Vida

$15.99

V.V Chico

$12.99

Filete A La Plancha

$13.99

Filete Ranchero

$13.99

Filete Empanizado

$13.99

Filete Emp Solo

$6.99

Pt Cama Plancha

$14.99

Filete Extra

$6.99

Tacos

Tac Aza TMG

$3.25

Tac Azada

$2.39

Tac Aza T-H

$3.99

Tac BBQ

$2.39

Tac BBQ T-H

$3.99

Tac BBQ TMG

$3.99

Tac Carnitas

$2.39

Tac Carnitas T-H

$3.99

Tac Chicharron Verde

$2.39

Tac Chicharron Verde T-H

$3.99

Tac Chicha Verde TMG

$3.25

Tac Chorizo T-H

$3.99

Tac Chorizo

$2.39

Tac Desay TMG

$2.50

Tac Dese

$2.39

Tac Dese T-Trigo

$3.25

Tac Des T-H

$3.99

Taco Desebrada TMG

$3.25

Tac Fajita Camaron

$3.69

Tac Faj Pollo

$3.69

Tac Faj Pollo T-H

$4.29

Tac Faj Res

$3.69

Tac Faj Res T-H

$4.29

Tac Lengua

$3.99

Tac Lengua T-H

$4.79

Tac Milan

$2.39

Tac Milan T-H

$3.25

Tac Mila TMG

$3.25

Tac Mix

$2.39

Tac Mix T-H

$3.25

Tac Papa y Chorizo

$2.29

Tac Pastor

$2.39

Tac Pastor T-H

$3.25

Tac Pastor TMG

$3.25

Tac Pollo Dese

$2.39

Tac Pollo T-H

$3.25

Taco Azada T-Trigo

$3.25

Taco Campechano

$3.99

Taco Campe T-H

$4.25

Taco Chich Seco

$3.25

Taco Chicha Seco T-H

$3.75

Taco de Pezcado

$2.99

Tostada

$3.15

Taco Chorizo T H

$2.29

Tac Car TMG

$3.99

Tortas

Vikinga

$8.35

Cubana

$8.99

Hawaiiana

$9.99

Torta Azada

$7.99

Torta Pastor

$7.99

Torta Carnitas

$7.99

Torta BBQ

$7.99

Torta Desebrada

$7.99

Torta Fajita Pollo

$8.99

Torta Fajita de res

$8.99

Torta Lengua

$10.99

Torta Milanesa

$7.99

Torta Pollo Desebrada

$7.99

Torta 2 Carnes

$8.35

Torta Chicharron Verde

$8.99

Torta Chorizo

$7.99

Torta de Jamon

$7.99

Torta Fri/ Que

$4.25

Hamburgesa y Ensalada

Ensalada Chica

$2.99

Ensalada Grande

$5.99

Ensalada Chica Fajita de Pollo

$5.99

Ensalada Chica Fajita de Res

$6.99

Ensalada Fajita de Pollo

$8.99

Ensalada de Camaron

$10.99

Hamburguesa

$7.99

Hamburguesa Sola

$4.99

Hamburguesa Mexicana Sola

$7.99

Hamburguesa Doble

$9.99

Hamburguesa Doble Mexicana

$11.99

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$8.99

Ensalada Fajita De Res

$10.99

Ord de Aguacate

$2.50

Burritos

Burro Azada

$7.99

Burro Pastor

$7.99

Burro BBQ

$7.99

Burro Carnitas

$7.99

Burro Desebrada

$7.99

Burro Lengua

$9.99

Burro Fajita de Res

$8.99

Burro Fajita de Pollo

$8.99

Burro Chicharron

$8.99

Burro Pollo Desebrado

$7.99

Burro Dos Carnes

$8.99

Burro Chicharron Verde

$8.99

Burro Chile Relleno

$8.99

Burro Milanesa

$7.99

Gorditas

Gordita Azada

$3.69

Gordita BBQ

$3.69

Gordita Carnitas

$3.69

Gordita Carne con Nopales

$3.69

Gordita Chicharron Verde

$3.69

Gordita Desayuno

$3.69

Gordita Desebrada

$3.69

Gordita Fajita de Pollo

$3.69

Gordita Fajita de Res

$3.69

Gordita Frijoles con Queso

$3.69

Gordita Frijoles

$3.69

Gordita de Lengua

$3.99

Gordita de Milanesa

$3.69

Gordita Mix

$3.79

Gordita Pastor

$3.69

Gordita Pollo Desebrado

$3.69

Gordita Queso

$3.55

Gordita Chorizo

$3.69

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Camaron

$9.99

Quesadilla Chica

$2.25

Quesadilla Chica Carne

$4.99

Quesadilla Chica Faj

$5.99

Quesadilla Chica TMG

$4.99

Quesadilla Chica TMG

$4.99

Quesadilla Grande Queso

$3.99

Quesadilla de Carne

$8.99

Quesadilla Desayuno

$6.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$9.99

Quesadilla Lengua

$9.99

Quesadilla Niño

$5.50

Quesadillo Nino Carne

$6.25

Super Quesa

$9.50

Super Quesa Fajita

$9.50

Super Quesa Lengua

$9.50

Fin de Semana

Enchilada Y Chile Relleno

$13.50

Galon de Menudo

$39.99

Menudo Medio Galon

$24.99

Menudo Chico

$8.99

Menudo Grande

$14.99

C/Pata

C/grano

Kids

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Pt Enchilada Nino

$6.99

Pt Carne Nino

$7.99

Desayuno Nino

$5.99

Quesadilla Nino

$5.99

Quesadilla Nino Carne

$7.99

Chicken Strip Solo

$1.75

Postres

Pastel 3 Leches Grande

$4.99

Choco Flan

$4.99

Chocolates

$1.89

Chocomil

$1.99

Dulce Mexicano

$1.99

Flan

$4.99

Gelatina

$2.75

Kinder Huevito Chocolate

$2.49

Pastel de Chocolate

$4.99

Pastel Mocha

$4.99

Pastel Tres Leches

$4.99

Chicle Grande

$1.75

Ordenes Extras

Tortillas Maiz a Mano 2lb

$5.99

Doz T-H

$3.99

T-Maiz Extra

$0.40

T-H Extra

$0.60

Orden T-H

$1.89

Ord T-Maiz

$1.89

Ord T-Mix

$2.25

Ord T-Trigo

$1.89

Ord Arroz

$2.50

Ord Frijoles

$2.50

Ord AYF

$3.25

Ord P-Fritas

$2.65

Ord Papas Desayuno

$2.49

Pan Extra

$0.85

Pan Dulce

$0.85

Chips To Go

$2.99

Chips

$1.50

32 oz Hielo

$0.75

32 oz Pico De Gallo

$9.99

8 oz Cebolla

$1.99

8 oz Cilantro

$1.99

8 oz Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Base de Fajitas

$4.50

Chile Rellenos Solo

$4.25

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Enchilada Extra

$2.99

Enchilada Sola

$2.99

Enchilada T-H

$10.99

Extra Carne Hamburguesa

$3.99

Extra Huevo

$1.50

Extra Limon

$0.99

Extra Maiz Hominy

$2.50

Extra Pata

$2.50

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Flauta Sola

$2.99

Limon Entero

$0.75

Ord Queso Amarillo

$0.99

Ord Carne Fajita (1 taco)

$2.75

Ord Carne Regular (1 Taco)

$1.99

Ord Cebolla

$0.50

Ord Cebolla Azada

$0.99

Ord Chorizo

$1.99

Ord Cilantro

$0.50

Ord Crema 4oz

$0.99

Ord de Aguacate

$2.50

Ord Chilaquiles solos

$3.99

Ord Jamon

$1.99

Ord Salchicha

$1.99

Ord Jalap Curtidos

$0.99

Ord Machacado

$3.99

Ord Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Ord Queso Blanco

$0.99

Ord Queso Fresco

$0.99

Ord Salchicha

$1.99

Ord Salsa Ranchera

$0.99

Ord Tocino

$1.99

Ord tomates

$0.75

Salsa 32

$10.99

Salsa 8oz

$2.99

Salsa Limon 8oz

$4.99

12 Camarones a Plancha

$9.99

Ord Frijol/chorizo

$3.99

Tmaiz A Mano 1lb

$2.99

Ord Guacamole

$2.50

Milan Sola

$3.99

Carne Por Libras

Azada LB

$11.99

Pastor LB

$11.99

BBQ LB

$11.99

Carnitas LB

$11.99

Fajita de Pollo LB

$12.99

Fajita de Res LB

$14.99

Fajita Mix LB

$14.75

Pollo Desebrado LB

$10.99

Chicharron LB

$13.99

Ceviche LB

$12.99

Lengua LB

$13.99

Arros LB

$3.99

Frijol LB

$3.50

Con Todo LB

$5.99
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine!

Location

3806 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, TX 76105

Directions

