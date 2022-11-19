Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV

177 Reviews

$$

183 Concord St

Framingham, MA 01702

Order Again

Popular Items

Platanos Fritos
Vegetarian Burrito
Carne Asada

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Huevos Picado

$11.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.99

Desayuno Especial

$10.99

Desayuno con Carne

$14.99

Desayuno Salvadoreno

$10.99

Pupusas

Ayote con Queso

$2.99

Camaron/ Shrimp

$3.99

Chicharron

$2.99

Espinaca

$2.99

Frijol con Queso

$2.99

Queso con Loroco

$2.99

Revueltas

$3.99

Queso

$2.99

Plates

Especial los Pinos

$21.99

Plato los 3 Pinos

$19.99

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Bistec Encebollado

$16.99

Carne Asada

$16.99

Fajitas de Pollo

$14.99

Fajitas de Res

$16.99

Camarones Encebollado

$16.99

Filete de Pescado Encebollado

$15.99

Plato Montanero

$17.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Torta de Pollo

$10.99

Torta de Lengua

$13.99

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$22.99

Staek and Cheese

$9.99

Torta de Res

$12.99

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Steak Taco

$3.50

Vegetarian Taco

$3.50

Beef Tongue Taco

$5.00

Adobada Taco

$3.49

Chicharron Taco

$3.99

Sausage Taco

$3.99

Tacos Enrollados

$8.99

Nachos de Pollo

$10.99

Nachos de Carne

$11.99

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$6.99

Burritos

Pork Burrito

$11.99

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.99

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Sausage Burrito

$11.99

Soups

Beef Soup

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Mondogo Soup

$16.99

Shrimp Soup

$17.99

Sopa de mariscos

$27.99

Sopa de Gallina

$14.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Taco salad de Res

$15.99

Taco salad de Pollo

$15.99

Taco salad de Camarones

$15.99

Sides

Platanos Fritos

$5.99

Lg Yuca Frita

$11.99

Tamal de Pollo

$3.50

Sm Frijoles

$5.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Empanada de Platano

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Toastada Pollo

$5.99

Tostada Res

$5.99

Sm Arroz

$4.00

Lg Arroz

$8.00

Pastel de Pollo

$3.00

Tamal de Elote

$3.00

Ticuco con Frijoles

$2.25

Pan con Pollo

$7.99

Quesadilla Salvadorena

$8.00

Salpor de Arroz

$1.50

1/2 L Chicharron

$6.99

Libra Chicharron

$13.99

gorditas pollo

$5.99

gorditas res

$5.99

gordita adovado

$5.99

Yuca con Chicharon small

$6.99

Yuca con Chicharon Large

$11.99

Ticucos

$3.50

Picada Large

$60.00

Picada Small

$35.00

2 Tortillas

$1.00

Guacamol Large

$4.00

1 Limon

$1.50

Quesadilla salvadorena de cup cake

$1.50

Postres

Budin

$3.50

Flan

$4.00

Arroz con Leche

$4.00

Nuegados

$4.00

Chilate

$3.00

Atol de Elote

$4.00

Platanos en Miel

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Tres Leches

$4.00

Mangos en Bolsa

$4.00

Fruta mixta

$7.00

Kids Menu

Sm Kids Chicken Wings

$6.99

Lg Kids Chicken Wings

$11.99

Sm Kids French Fries

$4.00

Lg Kids French Fries

$8.00

Delicias Mexicanas

Torta de Pollo

$10.99

Torta de Adobada

$10.99

Torta de Res

$12.99

Nachos de Pollo

$10.99

Nachos de Carne

$11.99

Drinks hot

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Atol de elote

$4.00

Arroz en leche

$4.00

Atol de plátano

$4.00

Avena

$3.00

Shake

Mango Shake

$5.99

Mamey Shake

$5.99

Fresa Shake

$5.99

Papaya Shake

$5.99

Banana Shake

$5.99

Melon Shake

$5.99

Guanabana Shake

$5.99

Bebidas frías

Soda grande

$5.00

Marañon

$4.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Cebada

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Jugo de Naranja

$6.00

Horchata

$4.00

Soda lata

$2.00

Soda botella

$4.00

Jugó de naranja grande

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

183 Concord St, Framingham, MA 01702

Directions

Gallery
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV image
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV image

Search similar restaurants

Map
