Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
177 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
183 Concord St, Framingham, MA 01702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Framingham
More near Framingham