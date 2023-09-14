Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards
658 County Road 1334
.
Pittsburg, TX 75686
Food
Tapas
Starters
Crab Cakes
Real crab meat mixed with red bell peppers and freshly chopped parsley. Served with a house-made remoulade sauce and topped with a warm slaw.
Figgies in a Blanket
Mission figs and goat cheese hand-wrapped in a warm, freshly baked pastry, topped with a balsamic reduction and the perfect amount of sweet honey.
Fried Trio
Choice from hand breaded asparagus, deep fried ravioli, Boudin egg rolls and crawfish bites with house made Ranch, Marinara or Remoulade.
Jalapeño Poppers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, cilantro and green onion, topped with a secret crunchy topping and baked.
Shrimp Fries
Hand-cut fries served with tequila lime shrimp, a blend of melted cheeses and pico de gallo.
Tequila Lime Shrimp Skewers
Ten spicy jumbo shrimp marinated in a tequila lime sauce and grilled.
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Topped with Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan and seasoned croutons.
Chef's Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with ham, turkey, avocado, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, hard-boiled egg and seasons croutons.
House Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and seasoned croutons.
Wedge Salad
Cold wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes and red onion.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Entree
14oz Ribeye
Served with gratin potatoes and shaved brussell sprouts with bacon.
8oz Filet
Served with gratin potatoes and shaved brussel sprouts with bacon
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with cream gravy, fresh garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans.
Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta
Alfredo sauce with cajun chicken served over penne pasta.
Grilled Salmon
Freshly seasoned 6 oz salmon filet served over lemon cream risotto with seasonal vegetables.
Pasta Primavera
Alfredo sauce with house vegetables served with penne pasta.
Pizza
El Guapo
Prosciutto, salami, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and basil with garlic Angelina sauce.
Four Cheesy Friends
Mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, ricotta cheese and garlic.
Margherita
Marinara sauce, fresh basil, sliced Roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Pig & Fig
Mission Figs, prosciutto and a balsamic reduction with herbed goat cheese.
Portobello & Goat Cheese
Portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella and parmesan.
Desserts
5 Layer Chocolate Cake
Five layers of creamy milk chocolate cake and decadent dark chocolate ganache.
Banana Pudding
Vanilla pudding made from scratch, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers topped with whipped cream.
Carrot Cake
Made from scratch with fresh ingredients and iced with cream cheese frosting.
Cheesecake
Rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Served on a blueberry sauce and drizzled with a strawberry sauce.
Creme Brulee
Rich heavy cream, eggs, and real vanilla, topped with a crunchy caramelized sugar crust.
Menage
A decadent layered ice cream dessert with a crushed Oreo base, Amaretto ice cream and fudge, topped with whipped cream and almonds.
Ice Cream Scoop
Flourless choc cake
Gluten-free dessert made with the finest bittersweet chocolate and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Served with whipped cream and a fruit garnish.
Extra Sides
Asparagus
Fried Asparagus
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
House Vegetables
Lemon Cream Risotto
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Pasta Salad (Dinner Only)
Truffle Fries
SD Balsamic
SD Blue Cheese
SD Ranch
SD Remoulade
SD Spicy Mayo
SD Gravy
Wine
By The Bottle
BTL Alicante Bouschet
Alicante Bouschet is a 150-year-old grape whose uniquely red flesh makes big, juicy red wines. Our winemaker then aged this big, bold wine in bourbon barrels to tame the bold tannins and incorporate additional layers of flavor. Enjoy this fruit-forward wine with notes of black cherry, jammy strawberry, pineapple, bubble gum, and pure sweet tobacco. You will taste vanilla and mango on the finish. Extend your wine tasting experience by drinking this fine wine now. Salud!
BTL Blanco Grande
Our estate grown Blanc Du Bois is crafted for those who appreciate the quality and care that goes into creating fine dry white wines. Cold fermented in stainless steel it delivers thirst quenching tropical notes of Kiwi, Guava, and Lemon zest are matched with complex hints of sea salt and subtle minerality. Uncork some Blanco Grande today.
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
With great pride we tip our 10 gallon hat to Diamante Doble Vineyards – Tokio, Texas in honor of this limited release of Cabernet Sauvignon. Soft tannins combined with hints of caramel, toffee, leather, tobacco, cherry cola, white pepper, and toasted oak make for a bold wine statement. Pairs well with all things Texas!
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
Classic flavors of blackberry, cassis and wild herbs
BTL Chardonnay
Situated along the banks of the Russian River in Mendocino near Hopland, this winegrowing region’s coastal mountains & climate help develop long, cool growing seasons while drawing fog & marine breezes to enhance these distinctive Charodnnay grapes. We proudly present a magnificent dry whte wine that offers an array of melon, mango, orange blossom, fig & toast. Hand harvested, crushed, pressed and fermented in stainless steel, it finishes with smooth, balanced fruit and acid that lingers on the palate. Celebrate every day with Chardonnay.
BTL Collage
Congratulations! You have in your possession a delicious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot masterfully crafted in a new American style. This fine dry red wine has a pleasant, vibrant bouquet with prominent flavors of black cherry, red berry jam and cocoa bean. The complex, lingering finish offers a subtle medley of soft, well rounded tannins with hints of lightly toasted oak, vanilla and black pepper. Collage is made to drink now or can be saved for any special occasion.
BTL Graciano
Graciano is a delicious, dark-skinned wine grape originally from Spain. It is classically used in Spanish red blends. This scrumptious wine is made from 100% Graciano grapes grown in the Yakima Valley of Washington state and barrel aged for 2 years in French oak. In the glass, you will note the rich, dark color with aromas of mulberry, violets, and chocolate. On the palate, you will experience soft tannins with notes of sweet spices, vanilla, and oak. Expand your wine discovery journey by experiencing this wonderfully crafted single vineyard, single varietal Graciano. Salud!
BTL Merlot
Once shunned by American consumers as the result of a famous movie quote, this merlot shimmers with a playful excellence that reminds us why we fell in love with the grape to begin with. With only the finest fruit from the state of Washington, this crowd-pleaser hosts carefree flavors of plum and black cherry that come together in a medium bodied bliss, followed by the laid-back finish with subtle notes of oak and vanilla.
BTL Montepulciano
Ancient winemaking traditions remain timeless in this tribute to the Etruscan civilization and both Old & New World Italy. History repeats itself in this Montepulciano grown in the Texas High Plains which offers early notes of black cherry, pomegranate, red plum and blackberry finishes with a hint of cocoa, vanilla and oregano spice.
BTL Old Vine Zin
Ripe berry flavors with underlying notes of baking spice and pepper
BTL Pinot Noir
The Arroyo Seco appellation situated in the Salinas Valley near the cool waters of Monterey Bay is blessed with dense fog throughout long growing seasons. Well-suited for the production of highly respected, premium Pinot Noir, this Burgundy style medium-bodied dry red wine delivers herbs, spices, dark cherry, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate, cranberry, and licorice. A collection of lightly oaked, bright fruit is enhanced by characteristics of balanced acidity and soft tannins.
BTL Prima Donna
Like an opera's Prima Donna, this delicious white wine blend captivates her audience. Crafted from a mingling of three noble grapes grown by our friends in the Texas High Plains, this voluptuous white wine will harmonize beautifully with proteins such as chicken and shellfish and delectable cheeses such as Brie, Gruyere, Provolone, Edam, Pecorino and Asiago. Release this Prima Donna from her bottle and allow her the standing ovation she so richly deserves!
BTL Riesling
Notes of peach, pears and white flowers ending with a perfectly balanced sweetness
BTL Rosato
We proudly present Rosato, a silky smooth dry Rose’ style wine with a unique blend of 50% Dolcetto, 25% Tempranillo and 25% Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in the Texas High Plains. This light and refreshing crisp medley of fruit offers dominant flavors of rose petals, strawberries, grapefruit, blood orange, pomegranate, cranberries and finishes soft on the palate. Fermented in stainless steel, it is made to enjoy any time, any season and year-round!
BTL Sangiovese
Introducing Sangiovese 2019, a grande Texas style nod to Twin T Vineyards in Brownfield, Texas, where Mediterranean varietals thrive in the Texas High Plains. A long winding floral nose gives way to velvet on the palate with weighty yet soft body on the finish. Rustic, angular tannins are greeted by balanced flavors of earthen Fall herbs, licorice, black cherry, caramel, rhubarb, fennel & capsicum with light characteristics of wet slate and mineral. Enjoy this bold, spicy red wine where old world Tuscany meets New World Texas.
BTL Sparkling Blanc de Blancs
This sophisticated Blanc de Blancs is perfect for enjoying on a warm day, celebrating a special occasion or just toasting a particularly nice Tuesday. Made authentically in the traditional method, it will delight you with millions of tiny bubbles dancing in your glass. Aromas of orchard fruit butter and fresh bread will precede the notes of crisp fruit and balanced acidity on the palate.
BTL Symphony
Elegantly crafted in a Spanish style from grapes originating in the Columbia Valley appellation in Washington, Symphony is a harmonious composition of 8 noble grape varieties including Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Malbec, Graciano and Grenache. Aged 20 months in Euro-American barrels, the wine is dark crimson. Luscious notes of blackberry and boysenberry find perfect harmony with earthy undertones of wet gravel and slate. Follow that with some chewy, yet refined tannins, and you’re left with nothing short of a bold, beautiful drinking experience.
BTL Tempranillo
Our Tempranillo is harvested by our grape growing friends from Diamante Doble Vineyard in the Texas High Plains. We begin with all French oak barrels to ferment naturally and then age in French oak for an additional 12 months. This structured, full bodied red wine savor characteristics of black cherry, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, dill, clove & fig on the palate with tobacco, leather and vanilla on the finish. Sit back, relax and go beyond the blue horizon Texas style.
BTL Texican
Texas heritage is rich with Mexican heritage and influence. Both cultures complement one another to create something unique. The same holds true for this vintner’s special blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon grown in the Texas High Plains. Crafted with Texas swagger and lightly oaked, this complex dry red wine begins with slightly acidic fresh picked red fruit & raspberry jam and ends with soft, balanced, well-rounded tannins for a spicy, yet smooth finish. Proudly made to honor this great state of Texas. Salud!
BTL Tres Amigas
This fun and fruity red showcases the lighthearted side of classic varietals. A stainless steel fermented blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah is bursting with notes of fresh raspberry, black cherry, followed by subtle notes of cola and vanilla on the finish. Best served with your closest Amigos and Amigas!
BTL All My X's
She’s a dead shot with a six-shooter and as cold as the Frio River. Born here, raised here, she’s 100% pure Texas right down to her bone…pistol grips. Sure, she’s sweet, but make no mistake, this strawberry redhead has a hair trigger. Don’t mess with X’s!
BTL Angel Wings
Lovingly crafted from our estate vineyard Blanc du Bois grapes, this delicious wine is perfect for an after dinner glass or as an aperitif. Aged in whiskey barrels, it boasts a rich full mouth feel with flavors of ripe peaches and cantaloupe. Angels have been reported to have great reverence for the heavenly pleasures given by this nectar. Experience a little bit of heaven yourself!
BTL Besitos de Chocolate
Besitos de Chocolate is full of mystery and surprises. An illusion in a bottle where chocolate covered strawberries kiss Black Spanish Lenoir grapes to offer an artful, masterful, universal language of love. Life is short, so embrace and enjoy the sweet surprise of little chocolate kisses each and every day.
BTL Blanc du Bois
Reminiscent of the French region of Vouvray, this American hybrid is one of the signature varieties grown on our estate vineyards in the Piney Woods of East Texas. A sweet white wine that tastes of melon, peach, pear and lemon citrus with profound aromas & flavorful notes of honeysuckle throughout. Served chilled, this blonde Southern Belle with a smooth & sophisticated Parisian twist is ready to enjoy anytime.
BTL Colibri
Colibrí (hummingbird) is a Native American symbol of safe passage and a messenger between the living and the dead. The mystery and fascination with hummingbirds continues in this rare blend of estate grown Blanc Du Bois & Black Spanish grapes to make a divine sweet blush wine. Dip your beak in a Colibrí wine bottle nectar feeder near you. It'll fly fast!
BTL Moscato
Born in the Diamante Doble Vineyards of the Texas High Plains, our Moscato is a frisky rascal with wild floral aromas and racy flavors of honeysuckle, peach, pear and apple. Like the Mad Catter, this wine is sly, slinky, and a little untamed. It’ll leave you wanting more of this walk on the wild side.
BTL Pink Moscato
Born in the 5 Star Vineyards of the Texas High Plains, our Pink Moscato is a perfect pairing of the aromatic peach and honeysuckle notes you have come to expect from our classic Moscato. With the fresh strawberry and bright acidity of your favorite rose’. It is the best of both worlds throwing a party... on your tongue!
BTL Pinky Tuscandero
In the spirit of true freedom, Pinky travels the back roads through the rolling hills, wind in her hair and cheeks flush with the kiss of anticipation. This confident and sassy bellezza is certain to take you on a wild adventure that boasts flavors of sweet cherries and orange zest that will keep you wanting more. She’s elusive, so catch her if you can.
BTL Rosie the Riveter
Our Rosé is soft but her no nonsense spirit showcases a truly American character. Made in the good old U.S. of A., this small town girl is semi-sweet and known to be rather fresh and a bit fruity. Enjoy her company any time of year and with any type of cuisine.
BTL Sweet Lips
This innocent yet seductive sweet wine will ignite the passion in your heart. On the palate, taste alluring hints of caramel, black cherry, and plum. Enjoy this delicious wine with your own favorite sweet lips and drink a toast to love.
BTL Sweet Rodeo Red
A festive and romantic sweet red wine that pairs well with the cowboy cuisine of Texas & Mexico. Enjoy on the trail with barbecue, chili, enchiladas, or chicken fried steak. Or, just share some with your favorite ranch hand. Saddle up!
BTL Texas Torte
When Spanish missionaries arrived to Texas in the 1600's they began cultivating Lenoir or Black Spanish grapes for sacramental wine. Today it is considered to be one of the oldest growing varietals in Texas outside of native wild vines. Texas Torte is made in honor of those who settle here and call Texas home. Aged in American oak barrels for over 3 years, this Old World cordial wine brings a bit of sweet yet bold delicious history to your palate. ¡Arriba!
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coffee
Los Pinos' House Blend is composed of coffees from Indonesia, Africa, and Mexico. This medium/dark blend is bold and robust with hints of dark chocolate.
Decaf Coffee
Colombia Supremo Decaf showcases a full-bodied flavor with whispers of chocolate, caramel and tropical fruits, it dares you to take another sip. The Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate the coffee is all natural without using any chemicals.
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Bottle water
Sparkling water
Retail
Cigars
Arturo Fuente Short Story
Hemingway wrote many a short story, but unfortunately, he never lived to smoke one. This vintage beauty is velvety smooth with deep luxurious flavors that only time and the skilled hands of Fuente and Company can produce.
Java
Drew Estate Java Cigars are a multifaceted blend of Nicaraguan tobacco infused with espresso, chocolate, and notes of dark coffee beans. A dark Brazilian wrapper releases additional tones of sweet cocoa while keeping a smooth creaminess on the finish. The aged Nicaraguan tobacco has been fermented to exactness releasing fragrant aromas.
Lighter
Eagle Torch Gun - Premium Butane Gas Torch Lighter
Perdomo Champagne Epicure
The beautiful, butterscotch colored Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper imparts sweet hints of cream and honey. The Cuban-seed Nicaraguan binder and filler leaves offer a rich spiciness with oaky undertones. The combination of the wrapper, binder, and fillers in this blend offers elegant flavors with rich complex aromas and a silky, smooth finish.
Romeo y Julieta
Woodsy flavor. Tender Aroma. Even the most demanding cigar connoisseurs are sure to love the Reserva Real.
Street Taco Barbacoa
Hand-rolled at the Tabacalera Flor de San Luis S.A. in Estelí, Nicaragua, the Street Tacos Barbacoa cigar debuted in 2021 and is inspired by traditional Hispanic cuisine. The Barbacoa version redefines Taco Tuesday with an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper around fillers and binder from Nicaragua's Somoto region, all boasting a full-bodied smoke with notes of pepper, woodsy earth, and salty sweetness. Wine Pairing – Dry Reds Food Pairing – Beef, Venison, Elk, meats with a gamey flavor that is best eaten medium rare
Tatiana Groovy Blue
Berries soaked in Vanilla, laced with Acacia Honey and Cognac. You will find it to be a light smooth natural cigar with just a hint of sweetness. They make a great quick smoke when on the go or if you just find that you don’t have the time to smoke a larger cigar and would like something sweet.
Wine Glass
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Open for Dine In, Live Music, Tasting Room
658 County Road 1334, ., Pittsburg, TX 75686