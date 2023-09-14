BTL Merlot

$31.00

Once shunned by American consumers as the result of a famous movie quote, this merlot shimmers with a playful excellence that reminds us why we fell in love with the grape to begin with. With only the finest fruit from the state of Washington, this crowd-pleaser hosts carefree flavors of plum and black cherry that come together in a medium bodied bliss, followed by the laid-back finish with subtle notes of oak and vanilla.