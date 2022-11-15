Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Pollos Bros 12190 Hesperia Rd Victorville CA, 92395
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12190 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Pollos Bros #2 - 12218 Apple Valley Rd Suite 201 - Apple Valley CA, 92308
No Reviews
12218 Apple Valley Rd Apple Valley, CA 92308
View restaurant
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Roll Em Up Taquitos - Victorville - Amargosa Rd
No Reviews
11604 Amargosa road victorville, CA 92606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Victorville
WaBa Grill - WG0093 - Victorville (Roy Rogers) NEW
4.2 • 2,258
15683 Roy Rogers Drive Victorville, CA 92394
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0212 - Victorville (Bear Valley Rd)
4.3 • 1,186
17100 Bear Valley Rd, #3k Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurant