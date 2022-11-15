Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Pollos Bros 12190 Hesperia Rd Victorville CA, 92395

review star

No reviews yet

12190 Hesperia Rd

Victorville, CA 92395

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal
Party Meal One
Jumbo Meal

Meals

Quarter Meal

Quarter Meal

$10.99

Choose: Breast & Wing or Thigh & Leg, 1 Small Side, Tortillas & Salsa

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$13.99

Chicken Breast, Wing, Thigh, 2 Small Sides , Tortillas & Salsa

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$14.99

Chicken Breast, Wing Thigh, Leg, 3 Small Sides, Tortillas & Salsa

Mini Meal

Mini Meal

$28.99

1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)

Family Meal

Family Meal

$47.99

2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)

Jumbo Meal

Jumbo Meal

$69.99

3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)

Soft Drinks

Small Soft Drink

Small Soft Drink

$2.99
Large Soft Drink

Large Soft Drink

$3.89

Jarritos

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.25

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25

Juice box

Juice box

$1.50

Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$3.25

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Side Orders

Rice

Rice

$2.99+

Rice, Chicken, and Green Onions

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Beans

Beans

$2.99+

Burritos

Bros Burrito

Bros Burrito

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Dressing, & Salsa

Elote Burrito

Elote Burrito

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans Lettuce, Fire Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onions, Cotija, & Cheddar Cheese, Dressing & Salsa

Nacho Burrito

Nacho Burrito

$12.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Beans and Cheese

RBC Burrito

RBC Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Bean and Cheese

Bowls

Bros Bowl

Bros Bowl

$10.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Cheese & Salsa

Bros Elote Bowl

Bros Elote Bowl

$10.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onions, Cotija Cheese & Salsa

Bros Nacho Bowl

Bros Nacho Bowl

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Salsa

Nachos

Shredded Chicken, Beans & Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños or Salsa
Bros Nachos

Bros Nachos

$14.99

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Salsa

Nachos Cheese/Chips Only

$9.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla - Small

$3.75

Cheese Quesadilla - Small

$3.75
Bros Big Chicken Quesadilla

Bros Big Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Only

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$9.99

1/2 Chicken, Tortillas and Salsa

One Chicken

One Chicken

$18.99

1 Chicken, Tortillas and Salsa

Two Chickens

Two Chickens

$35.99

2 Chickens, Tortillas, and Salsa

Three Chickens

Three Chickens

$48.99

3 Chicken, Tortillas and Salsa

Leg

$4.99
Thigh

Thigh

$5.99

Thigh only

Breast

Breast

$6.99

Chicken Breast only

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Dressing or Salsa

Green Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes and Salsa or Dressing on the Side.

Bros Taquitos

Bros Taquitos (2)

Bros Taquitos (2)

$7.99

2 Corn Chicken Taquitos, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, & Salsa

Bros Taquitos Meal

Bros Taquitos Meal

$10.99

4 Corn, Chicken Taquitos, 1 Small Side & Salsa

Tacos

Hard Taco Meal

Hard Taco Meal

$13.48

2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side, 1 Small Drink & Salsa

Soft Taco Meal

Soft Taco Meal

$13.48

2 Tacos, Shredded Chicken Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, 1 Small Side, 1 Small Drink & Salsa

Hard Taco

Hard Taco

$3.75

1 Hard Shell Taco

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$3.75

1 soft (corn or flour tortillas) and Salsa

Deep Fried Hard Tacos

Deep Fried Hard Tacos

$4.99

1 Deep Fried Chicken Taco. Includes; Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato and Salsa on the side

3 Soft Tacos

3 Soft Tacos

$11.25

2 White Meat Hard Shell Tacos

2 Tacos White Meat

2 Tacos White Meat

$9.99

2 Hard Shell Hard Taco, White Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato and Salsa on the side.

Party Meals

Party Meal One

$139.00

Party Meal Two

$225.00

Party Meal Three

$420.00

Party Meal Sides

1/3 Pan Rice

$30.00

1/3 Pan Beans

$30.00

1/3 Pan Potato Salad

$30.00

Half Pan of Rice

$40.00

Half Pan of Beans

$40.00

Half Pan of Potato Salad

$40.00

Taquitos Tray

25 Taquito

25 Taquito

$55.00

25 Taquitos, Side of Cotija Cheese, Side of Salsa and Side of Sour Cream.

Kids Menu

#1 Meal : 2 Chicken Corn Taquitos

$7.99

#2 Meal: Chicken Quesadilla Or Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

#3 Meal: 1 Chicken Leg

$6.99

#4 Meal: Mini Bowl

$7.99

#5 Meal: 1 Taco

$6.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.99
Gelatin

Gelatin

$4.99
Flan

Flan

$4.99
Cinnamon Crisps

Cinnamon Crisps

$4.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99
Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.99

6 Mini Empanadas; 2 Strawberry, 2 Carmel, and 2 Pineapple.

Cookie

$2.49

Avocado

1/2 Avocado

$2.25

Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Extra Cheese

Small Side of Cheese

$2.99

Extra Salsa

Hot Pico

Hot Pico

$0.99+
Mild Pico

Mild Pico

$0.99+
Green Salsa

Green Salsa

$0.99+
Habanero Hot Salsa

Habanero Hot Salsa

$0.99+

Extra Tortillas

Corn Tortiilas

$0.99+
Flour Tortillas

Flour Tortillas

$0.99+

Green Onions

Small Side Green Onions

$0.99

Jalapenos

Sm Side Of Jalapeños

$0.99

Side of Dressing

Sour Cream

$0.99

Chipotle

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

Mayo

$0.99

Limited Time Item/New Item

Corn on a Cup/ Esquite

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12190 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

Directions

Gallery
Los Pollos Bros #1 image
Banner pic
Los Pollos Bros #1 image
Los Pollos Bros #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Pollos Bros #2 - 12218 Apple Valley Rd Suite 201 - Apple Valley CA, 92308
orange starNo Reviews
12218 Apple Valley Rd Apple Valley, CA 92308
View restaurantnext
Tacos Gavilan - Rialto
orange star4.5 • 4,648
115 E Baseline Road Rialto, CA 92376
View restaurantnext
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
orange star4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Roll Em Up Taquitos - Victorville - Amargosa Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11604 Amargosa road victorville, CA 92606
View restaurantnext
Azteca Grill Mexican Food Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
40199 Big Bear Boulevard Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Victorville

WaBa Grill - WG0093 - Victorville (Roy Rogers) NEW
orange star4.2 • 2,258
15683 Roy Rogers Drive Victorville, CA 92394
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0212 - Victorville (Bear Valley Rd)
orange star4.3 • 1,186
17100 Bear Valley Rd, #3k Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurantnext
Jocko's Pub LLC
orange star4.2 • 133
13622 Bear valley rd Victorville, CA 92392
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Victorville
Hesperia
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Apple Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston