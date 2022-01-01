Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill NW 39th

143 Reviews

$$

8181 NW 39th Ave

Gainesville, FL 32606

Popular Items

TORTA ASADA

TACOS

TACOS

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD ASADA

$9.99

TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$9.99

TACO SALAD NOPALES

$9.99

BURRITOS

BURR ASADA

$10.99

BURR CHICKEN

$10.99

BURR CHORIZO

$10.99

BURR PASTOR

$10.99

BURR NOPALES

$10.99

BURR BARBACOA

$10.99

NACHOS

NACHO ASADA

$10.99

NACHO CHICKEN

$10.99

NACHO CHORIZO

$10.99

NACHO PASTOR

$10.99

TORTAS

TORTA ASADA

$10.99

Rotisserie style chicken or steak quesadilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

TORTA CHICKEN

$10.99

TORTA CHORIZO

$10.99

TORTA PASTOR

$10.99

TORTA NOPALES

$10.99

GRINGA

GRINGA

$9.99

QUESADILLA

QUESA ASADA

$10.99

QUESA CHICKEN

$10.99

QUESA CHORIZO

$10.99

QUESA PASTOR

$10.99

QUESA NOPALES

$10.99

QUESA ONLY CHEESE

$9.34

DIPS

CHEESE DIP

$4.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.99

SALSA

$2.99

BEAN DIP

$5.99

CHORIZO DIP

$6.99

Sides

STREET CORN

$4.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.45

RICE & BEANS

$4.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Arroz con Leche

$4.99

N/A Bevs

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99

Tamarindo

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Monster Zero

$3.99

Monster

$3.99

Fanta

$2.75

Pineapple

$3.25

Mandarin

$3.25

Tamarin

$3.25

Lime

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Manzana

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Bottled Water

$0.93

Smart Water

$1.87
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8181 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606

Directions

