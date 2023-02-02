Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Portales Jalisco

review star

No reviews yet

2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd

Suite 8

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Tacos

Tacos

$2.50

Double Small corn tortilla, and Meat

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Double Small corn tortilla, stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, and avocado

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Quesadilla

Quesadilla with meat

$10.00

Large flour tortilla, cheese, meat

Quesadilla only cheese

$7.00

Large flour tortilla, cheese

Nachos

Nachos with meat

$10.00

Chips, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mild red souce, meat

Nachos Veggie

$7.00

Chips, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, mild red souce

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Bean, cheese, flour tortilla

BRC Burrito

$6.00

Bean, rice, cheese flour tortilla

Regular Burrito

$8.00

Bean, choice of meat

Supre Burrito

$10.00

Bean, rice, cheese, so. cream, guacamole, lettuce, choice meat

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Bean, rice, cheese, so. cream, guacamole, lettuce

California Burrito

$9.00

French frise, cheese, so. cream, choice meat

Super Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Bean, rice, cheese, so. cream, guacamole, lettuce, shrimp

Fajita Burrito

$13.00

Bean, rice, cheese, so. cream, guacamole, grilled fajita mix, choice meat

Fajit Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Bean, rice, cheese, so. cream, guacamole grilled fajita mix

Super Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.00

Bean, rice, cheese, so. cream, guacamole, lettuce, chile relleno, and mild red salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

3 scrambled eggs with potatos, cheese and a choice of chorizo or ham.

Gringa

Gringas

$3.00

cheese, choice of meat

Torta

Tortas

$7.00

Bread, melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatos, mayo, choice meat

Sope

Sopes

$8.00

Hand made corn tortilla, toped with bean, cheese,lettuce.onion,so. cream mild salsa

Hurache

Huarache

$10.00

Hand made corn tortilla in an oval shape, topped with, beans, cheese lettuce, inion, so. cream, mild red salsa, choice of meat

Tostada

Tostada

$3.00

Small tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, meat, mild red salsa

Veggie Tostada

$3.00

Small tostada topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, mild red salsa

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$3.00

Small tostada with shrimp cevivhe

Fish Ceviche Tostada

$3.00

Small tostada with fishe ceviche

Combo Plates

3 Taco Combo

$12.00

3 Tacos, side of reca, beans, so,cream, and guacamole

Chile Rellenon Combo

$13.00

1 Chile Relleno, side of rice, beans, so. cream, Guacamole, and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Tamale Combo

$13.00

2 Tamales, side of rice, beans, so. cream, and guacamole

Taquitos Combo

$13.00

4 Taquitos, topped with cheese, lettuce, and red mild salas, a side of rice, beans, so.cream, and guacamole

2 Enchilada Combo

$12.00

2 enchiladas, with a side on rice, beans, so. cream, and guacamole

2 Gringas Combo

$12.00

2 Gringas, with a side of rice, beans, so. cream, and guacamole

Carne Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$14.00

Carne Asada, served with a side of rce, beans, guacamole, so. cream, grilled onions and a grilled Jalapeno, choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chile Verde Plate

$14.00

Chile Verde, served with a side of rce, beans, guacamole, so. cream, grilled onions and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$14.00

Carnitas, served with a side of rce, beans, guacamole, so. cream, grilled onions and a grilled Jalapeno, choice of flour or corn tortillas

Birria Plate

$14.00

Birria werved with a side of rice, beans, and hand made corn tortillas

Soup

Coctel De Camaron

$14.00

A hot soup that includes prawns, cilantro, tomato, onion, avocado, and ketcup,

Pozole

$14.00

A hot soup that includes homney, meat, side garnish: Diced ionion, lettuce, lime, and radishes

Menudo

$14.00

A hot soup with tripe meat garnishe: diced onion, dry oregano, lime, and chili flakes

Fajitas

Fajitas Plate

$14.00

Sauteed veggied (onions, red and green bell peppers) with meat, a side of rice beans, so. cream, guacamole, and choice of flour or corn tortillas

A La Carte

Chile Relleno

$7.50

Rosted poblano pepper stuffed wth cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter and smotherd with a mild red salsa

Tamales

$3.00

Chicken or pork tamales

Taquitos

$9.00

4 Taquitos, topped with cheese, lettuce, and red mild salas, and side of so.cream, and guacamole

Quesabarbacoa

$4.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and barbacoa

Lonche De Pierna

$9.00

Mexican style french roll with shreded pork, lettuce, tomato, anion, avocado, ketchu, and mustard

Postre

Regular Flan

$4.00

creamy custard made with milk and other ingredients with a very sweet caramel on the bottom

Flan Napolitano

$6.00

This Flan Napolitano is a cream cheese flan. It i soft and creamy with an incredibly rich flavor.

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Bean

$3.00

Guacamole

$1.50+

Jalapeno Toreado

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Flan Napolitano

$7.00

Churros

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Jarrito

$2.00

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info



Location

2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Suite 8, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Directions

