Los Portales Bar & Grill 5816 Blaine Ave

5816 Blaine Avenue

Inner Grove Heights, MN 55076

APPETIZERS

CAMARONES BOTANEROS

$28.99

Peel and eat shrimp cooked on red sauce, julienned onions, and peanuts, garnished with cucumber, tomato and oranges.

CHIPS GUAC

$8.99

Freshly made guacamole with avocado, freshly squeezed lime juice, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

CHIPS SALSA

$5.99
EMPANADA CAMARON(3)

$14.99

Handmade dough patties stuffed with shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh cheese and shredded lettuce.

NACHOS

$15.99

Chips covered with beans, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and guacamole.

OSTIONES RELLENOS1 DZ (12)

$36.99

Topped with Ceviche, lime and avocado.

OSTIONES CONCHA 1 DZ (12)

$27.99

Topped with lime and avocado.

OSTIONES CONCHA 1/2 DZ (6)

$15.99

Topped with lime and avocado.

OSTIONES REYENOS 1/2 DZ (6)

$19.99

Topped with Ceviche, lime and avocado.

QUESO DIP

$6.99

Cheese dip with jalapenos.

Seafood Plate

$25.00Out of stock

TACO SALAD

$13.99

Your choice of meat: chicken, steak, pork barbecue or carnitas. Crispy flour tortilla, topped with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mozzarella cheese and guacamole.

WINGS PORTALES

$13.99

Whole chicken wings with house-made special salsa served with carrots, celery and ranch.

BIRRIA

PIZZA BIRRIA

$25.59

16"flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and birria. Served with 3 plates of 6oz consomme, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cream and guacamole.

QUESA BIRRIA

$16.99

10" flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and birria. Served with a 6oz consomme.

TACO BIRRIA

$15.99

3 soft corn tortilla tacos filled with mozzarella cheese, birria, cilantro and onion. Served with 6oz consomme

STREET FOOD

ALAMBRE

$16.99
BURRITOS

$15.99

HAMBURGUESA

$14.99

PAMBAZO

$14.99
QUESADILLA CON CARNE

$15.99

TACO

$3.99

Soft flour or corn tortilla with your choice of meat ( Pastor, Carnitas, Pollo, Chorizo, Asada) topped with onion and cilantro.

TACO COMBO

$15.99

Tree soft corn or flour taco with your choice of meats, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, limes and salsa.

TORTAS

$14.99

PLATILLOS-MAIN DISHES

BISTEK ENCEBOLLADO

$15.99

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$16.99

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$15.99

PLATO DE CARNITAS

$14.99

TACOS DORADOS

$14.99

Picadas

$13.99

CARNES A LA PARRILLA

ARRACHERA

$20.99

A tasty and juicy flank steak, marinated. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.

COSTILLAS CON CAMARON

$22.99

Beef ribs with shrimp. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.

LOMO A LA PARRILLA

$20.99

Thin beef steak cooked on the grill. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Tampiquena

$23.99Out of stock

FAJITAS

FAJITA MIX

$22.99

Serves up to 2 people. Beef, Shrimp, Chicken are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.

FAJITAS DE CAMARONES

$19.99

Serves up to 2 people. Shrimp are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$18.99

Serves up to 2 people. Chicken are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.

FAJITAS DE RES

$18.99

Serves up to 2 people. Beef are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.

CALDOS

CALDO DE CAMARON

$20.99

A spicy guajillo soup with shrimp, potatoes, celery and carrots. Served with bread or corn tortillas.

CALDO DE MARISCOS

$26.99

A spicy guajillo soup with shrimp, sea food mix, fish and langoustine, potatoes, celery and carrots. Served with bread or corn tortilla.

MENUDO

$16.99Out of stock

Made with tripe, herbs and spices. Accompanied with oregano, onions, cilantro and tortillas.

POZOLE

$15.99

Hominy stew and pulled pork served with two tostadas.

MOLCAJETES Y PARRILLADA

MOLCAJETE DE CARNES

$41.99

MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS

$50.99

MOLCAJETE MAR Y TIERRA

$59.99

COCTELES Y CEVICHES

AGUA CHILE VERDE

$21.99

Raw butterfly shrimp marinated in a lime juice. Served with serrano chilies, cucumbers, avocado and red onions.

AGUACHILE ROJO

$21.99

Raw butterfly shrimp marinated in a lime juice. Served with Chile Piquin, cucumbers and red onions.

CAMPECHANA

$20.99

Cooked shrimp, oysters, octopus and jaiva served with a homemade sauce, cucumbers, pico de gallo and avocado.

CEVICHE COCIDO EN LIMON

$20.99

Raw shrimp cooked in lemon scrambled with tomato, cucumber, onion, coriander and avocado on top.

CEVICHE DE CAMARON COCIDO

$20.99

Boiled shrimp served with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, jalapenos and cilantro

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$20.99

Cooked shrimp served with a homemade sauce, cucumbers, pico de gallo and avocado.

MARISCOS-SEA FOOD

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$20.99

Sautéed shrimp with butter. Prepared with a spicy chile de arbol garlic sauce. Served with rice, side salad and tortillas.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$20.99

Pan seared shrimp, sautéed in a lemon butter and garlic sauce. Topped with a cilantro. Served with rice, side salad and tortillas.

COMBO TACO DE CAMARON

$15.99

FILETE A LA DIABLA

$20.99
FILETE A LA PLANCHA

$18.99

FILETE EMPANIZADO

$17.99

MOJARRA A LA DIABLA

$20.99
MOJARRA FRITA

$18.99

MOJARRRA AL MOJO DE AJO

$20.99

NIGHTS MENU

OSTIONES 1/2 DZ

$12.99

OSTIONES 1 DZ

$19.99

OSTIONES RELLENOS 1/2 DZ

$16.99

OSTIONES RELLENOS 1 DZ

$27.99

CAMPECHANA

$19.99

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$17.99

PAPAS FRITAS

$5.99

NINOS-MENU KIDS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS CHIKEN TENDERS

$7.99

VEGETARIANO

BURRITO VEGETARIANO

$13.99

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE VEGETARIANAS

$13.99

ENCHILADAS VERDES VEGETARIANAS

$13.99

FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS

$15.99

Roasted corn, onion and bell pepper served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA

$13.99

POSTRES-DESSERTS

CHURROS CON HELADO

$6.99

PASTEL DE TRES LECHES

$5.99

PLATANOS FRITOS

$5.50

TIRAMISU

$5.99

Helado

$3.00

CHURROS

$4.99

EXTRAS

1 TOSTADA DE PULPO

$8.00

EXTRA CAMARON ( 6 )

$4.99

EXTRA CARNE

$3.99

EXTRA CHIKEN TENDER (3 )

$2.99

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.99

EXTRA CHORIZO

$1.99

EXTRA CREMA

$0.99

EXTRA ENCHILADA (1)

$2.75

EXTRA ENPANADA

$3.99

Extra Guacamole

$1.99

EXTRA HUEVOS (2)

$3.99

EXTRA MOLE SALSA

$2.50

EXTRA MOZARELLA

$1.99

EXTRA OSTION ( 3 )

$5.25

EXTRA PAN

$1.99

Extra papa

$1.25

EXTRA PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

EXTRA PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

EXTRA PULPO

$5.99

Extra Queso Dip

$2.50

SIDE SALSA A LA DIABLA

$3.50

EXTRA TORTILLAS ( 6 )

$1.50

EXTRA TOSTADAS SENCILLAS

$1.50

EXTRA1/2 AGUACATE

$3.50

EXTRAQUESO FRESCO

$1.75

SIDE CEBOLLITAS ( 5 )

$3.99

SIDE CHILES TOREADOS ( 2)

$3.50

SIDE DE ARROS

$2.99

SIDE DE ENSALADA

$2.99

SIDE DE FRIJOLES

$2.99

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$4.50

SIDE MOZARELLA STICKS ( 3 )

$3.99

SIDE NOPALES ( 2 )

$3.50

SIDE SALSA RANCHERA

$2.50

Tostada De Ceviche

$5.99

Extra Salsa De Chips

$1.99

Extra Filetede Pescado

$3.99

Extra Taco Birria

$4.25

Side Salsa Verde De Enchiladas

$3.50

Side Salsa De Ajo

$3.50

Side De Pepinos

$5.99

BEVIDAS Y SOFT DRINKS

VASO DE AGUA SABOR

$4.50

MEXICAN SODA

$3.50

AGUA DE NINO

$3.25

FUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

JARRA DE AGUA

$12.99

Botella De agua

$2.50

Cantarito Virgen

$7.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

FANCY LEMONADE

$3.99

Fresada

$5.99

JUICES

$3.99

MILK

$2.99

Mojito Virgen

$6.50

Red Bull

$4.99

Sprite Preparado

$6.25

Strawberry D

$6.99

TE

$2.50

Margarita Virgen

$6.99

Jarra De Jugo

$5.60

Happyhour

Blue Margarita

$12.99

Small Margarita Lime

$3.50

Sht

$6.99

Orgasmo

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$5.99

Tap Beer HAPPY

$4.99

Tequila Sunrise

$5.99

SMALL TAP BEER

$2.99

Sweet Poison

$4.99

Happymargarita

$6.99

Margarita Pitcher

$28.00

Pina Colada

$6.99

Agua De chocolate

$2.50

Shots

SCOOBY SNACK

$5.99

Wine

WHITE MOSCATO

$6.38

RED PINOT NOIR

$6.38

PINK MOSCATO

$6.38
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5816 Blaine Avenue, Inner Grove Heights, MN 55076

Directions

Gallery
Los Portales Bar & Grill image
Los Portales Bar & Grill image
Los Portales Bar & Grill image

