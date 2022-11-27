- Home
Los Portales Bar & Grill 5816 Blaine Ave
5816 Blaine Avenue
Inner Grove Heights, MN 55076
APPETIZERS
CAMARONES BOTANEROS
Peel and eat shrimp cooked on red sauce, julienned onions, and peanuts, garnished with cucumber, tomato and oranges.
CHIPS GUAC
Freshly made guacamole with avocado, freshly squeezed lime juice, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
CHIPS SALSA
EMPANADA CAMARON(3)
Handmade dough patties stuffed with shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh cheese and shredded lettuce.
NACHOS
Chips covered with beans, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and guacamole.
OSTIONES RELLENOS1 DZ (12)
Topped with Ceviche, lime and avocado.
OSTIONES CONCHA 1 DZ (12)
Topped with lime and avocado.
OSTIONES CONCHA 1/2 DZ (6)
Topped with lime and avocado.
OSTIONES REYENOS 1/2 DZ (6)
Topped with Ceviche, lime and avocado.
QUESO DIP
Cheese dip with jalapenos.
Seafood Plate
TACO SALAD
Your choice of meat: chicken, steak, pork barbecue or carnitas. Crispy flour tortilla, topped with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mozzarella cheese and guacamole.
WINGS PORTALES
Whole chicken wings with house-made special salsa served with carrots, celery and ranch.
BIRRIA
PIZZA BIRRIA
16"flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and birria. Served with 3 plates of 6oz consomme, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cream and guacamole.
QUESA BIRRIA
10" flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and birria. Served with a 6oz consomme.
TACO BIRRIA
3 soft corn tortilla tacos filled with mozzarella cheese, birria, cilantro and onion. Served with 6oz consomme
STREET FOOD
ALAMBRE
BURRITOS
HAMBURGUESA
PAMBAZO
QUESADILLA CON CARNE
TACO
Soft flour or corn tortilla with your choice of meat ( Pastor, Carnitas, Pollo, Chorizo, Asada) topped with onion and cilantro.
TACO COMBO
Tree soft corn or flour taco with your choice of meats, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, limes and salsa.
TORTAS
PLATILLOS-MAIN DISHES
CARNES A LA PARRILLA
ARRACHERA
A tasty and juicy flank steak, marinated. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
COSTILLAS CON CAMARON
Beef ribs with shrimp. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
LOMO A LA PARRILLA
Thin beef steak cooked on the grill. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Tampiquena
FAJITAS
FAJITA MIX
Serves up to 2 people. Beef, Shrimp, Chicken are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.
FAJITAS DE CAMARONES
Serves up to 2 people. Shrimp are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.
FAJITAS DE POLLO
Serves up to 2 people. Chicken are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.
FAJITAS DE RES
Serves up to 2 people. Beef are cooked with grilled onion, bell peppers, cilantro served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice corn of flour tortillas.
CALDOS
CALDO DE CAMARON
A spicy guajillo soup with shrimp, potatoes, celery and carrots. Served with bread or corn tortillas.
CALDO DE MARISCOS
A spicy guajillo soup with shrimp, sea food mix, fish and langoustine, potatoes, celery and carrots. Served with bread or corn tortilla.
MENUDO
Made with tripe, herbs and spices. Accompanied with oregano, onions, cilantro and tortillas.
POZOLE
Hominy stew and pulled pork served with two tostadas.
MOLCAJETES Y PARRILLADA
COCTELES Y CEVICHES
AGUA CHILE VERDE
Raw butterfly shrimp marinated in a lime juice. Served with serrano chilies, cucumbers, avocado and red onions.
AGUACHILE ROJO
Raw butterfly shrimp marinated in a lime juice. Served with Chile Piquin, cucumbers and red onions.
CAMPECHANA
Cooked shrimp, oysters, octopus and jaiva served with a homemade sauce, cucumbers, pico de gallo and avocado.
CEVICHE COCIDO EN LIMON
Raw shrimp cooked in lemon scrambled with tomato, cucumber, onion, coriander and avocado on top.
CEVICHE DE CAMARON COCIDO
Boiled shrimp served with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Cooked shrimp served with a homemade sauce, cucumbers, pico de gallo and avocado.
MARISCOS-SEA FOOD
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Sautéed shrimp with butter. Prepared with a spicy chile de arbol garlic sauce. Served with rice, side salad and tortillas.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Pan seared shrimp, sautéed in a lemon butter and garlic sauce. Topped with a cilantro. Served with rice, side salad and tortillas.
COMBO TACO DE CAMARON
FILETE A LA DIABLA
FILETE A LA PLANCHA
FILETE EMPANIZADO
MOJARRA A LA DIABLA
MOJARRA FRITA
MOJARRRA AL MOJO DE AJO
NIGHTS MENU
NINOS-MENU KIDS
VEGETARIANO
BURRITO VEGETARIANO
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE VEGETARIANAS
ENCHILADAS VERDES VEGETARIANAS
FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS
Roasted corn, onion and bell pepper served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA
POSTRES-DESSERTS
EXTRAS
1 TOSTADA DE PULPO
EXTRA CAMARON ( 6 )
EXTRA CARNE
EXTRA CHIKEN TENDER (3 )
EXTRA CHIPS
EXTRA CHORIZO
EXTRA CREMA
EXTRA ENCHILADA (1)
EXTRA ENPANADA
Extra Guacamole
EXTRA HUEVOS (2)
EXTRA MOLE SALSA
EXTRA MOZARELLA
EXTRA OSTION ( 3 )
EXTRA PAN
Extra papa
EXTRA PAPAS FRITAS
EXTRA PICO DE GALLO
EXTRA PULPO
Extra Queso Dip
SIDE SALSA A LA DIABLA
EXTRA TORTILLAS ( 6 )
EXTRA TOSTADAS SENCILLAS
EXTRA1/2 AGUACATE
EXTRAQUESO FRESCO
SIDE CEBOLLITAS ( 5 )
SIDE CHILES TOREADOS ( 2)
SIDE DE ARROS
SIDE DE ENSALADA
SIDE DE FRIJOLES
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE MOZARELLA STICKS ( 3 )
SIDE NOPALES ( 2 )
SIDE SALSA RANCHERA
Tostada De Ceviche
Extra Salsa De Chips
Extra Filetede Pescado
Extra Taco Birria
Side Salsa Verde De Enchiladas
Side Salsa De Ajo
Side De Pepinos
BEVIDAS Y SOFT DRINKS
VASO DE AGUA SABOR
MEXICAN SODA
AGUA DE NINO
FUNTAIN DRINK
JARRA DE AGUA
Botella De agua
Cantarito Virgen
CHOCOLATE MILK
FANCY LEMONADE
Fresada
JUICES
MILK
Mojito Virgen
Red Bull
Sprite Preparado
Strawberry D
TE
Margarita Virgen
Jarra De Jugo
Happyhour
Shots
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
5816 Blaine Avenue, Inner Grove Heights, MN 55076