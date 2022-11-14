A map showing the location of Los Primos 1712 S Roane StView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Primos 1712 S Roane St

354 Reviews

$$

1712 S Roane St

Harriman, TN 37748

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$8.20

Melted cheese topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) or steak or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Served with tortillas.

Molcajete Guacamole

$6.95

Chucks of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice

Los Panchos Dip

$7.25

Cheese dip with ground beef and pico de gallo

Dip Sampler

$8.50

Samplings of cheese dip, guacamole, bean dip and pico de gallo

Classic Wings

$8.50

Classic wings with your flavor choice(buffalo or honey BBQ), served with fresh celery and ranch dressing.

Cheese Dip

$3.75+

Guacamole Dip

$3.75+

Bean Dip

$6.60

Spinach Dip

$7.25

Choriqueso

$7.45

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$5.49

Refried Beans Nachos

$6.30

Ground Beef Nachos

$7.45

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$7.45

Nachos Supremos

$9.99

Nachos with a combination of ground beer, shredded chicken, refried beans, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Nachos Don Miguel

$13.65

Nachos and cheese with fajita-style steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo, topped with shredded cheese and pineapple

Nachos Primavera

$11.25

Steak or grilled chicken, zucchini, squash, onions and bell peppers.

Nachos Alambre

$11.85

Nachos and cheese with steak, bacon, grilled onions and pineapple

1/2 Nachos Fajitas

$7.86

Nachos Fajitas

$10.95

Nachos with fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce.

Salads & Soups

Guacamole Salad

$3.75

Lettuce and guacamole

Crema Salad

$1.75

Lettuce and sour cream

Tossed Salad

$4.55

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of salad dressing

Ensalada Los Primos

$5.89

Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Ensalada Especial

$9.70

A bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onins, sour cream and avocado slices.

Norteno Taco Salad

$12.70

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, onions and mushrooms on a bed of lettuce and mexican rice. Topped with white cheese sauce and tomatoes

Taco Salad

$7.98

A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce

Fajitas Taco Salad

$10.55

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce.

Caldo de Pollo

$8.79

Chicken soup with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas

Caldo de Camaron

$12.70

Shrimp soup with vegatbles. Served with tortillas.

Combo & Chimi

Combo 2 Item

$9.10

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Combo 3 Item

$10.40

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken

Chimichanga

$10.75

Two flour tortillas deep fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

House Specials

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.15

Order of four fried taquitos - two with beef tips and two with shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettice, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.

Carnitas Michoacan

$11.50

Tender slices of pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapenos and tortillas

Dona Pachita

$10.00

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and two chiles rellenos

Don Quijote

$14.52

Grilled chicken breast, steak and shrimp over grilled onions with white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas

Molcajete

$17.60

A hot lava rock heaped with grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, chipotle sauce and shredded cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Las Yolandas

$9.65

Four shredded chicken taquitos Mexicanos. Served with Mexican Rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Sampler Plate

$15.62

Tender slices of steak, grilled chicken and shrimp, four(4) spicy hot chicken wings, four(4) pieces of quesadilla. Served with one Pancho Dips

Arroz Texano

$12.40

Beef Entrees

Arroz con Carne

$10.15

Grilled Steak chunks over Mexican rice, topped with melted cheese

Carne con Papas

$10.40

Grilled steak chunks over French Fries, topped with melted cheese.

Carne Asada

$13.50

A tender and marinated sirloin steak. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado slices and tortillas

Chile Verde

$11.55

Grilled steak tips or carnitas prepared in our special hosue sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$11.55

Steak Gringo

$14.85

T-bone steak served with french fries and tossed salad

Steak Ranchero

$15.20

T-bone steak topped with out special ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueno

$15.20

T-bone steak served with tossed salad and slices of avocado. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Steak Los Primos

$15.20

T-bone steak topped with grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Steak Guadalajara

$17.25

T-bone steak accompanied by grilled shrimp. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad.

Chicken Entrees

Dona Cecilia

$12.45

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta

Arroz con Pollo

$9.40

Grilled chicken strips over Mexican rice and topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Pollo Campestre

$13.19

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and accompanied by grilled shrimp and broccoli

Pollo Fundido

$13.30

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese over grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$12.45

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Cordoba

$13.19

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and spinach. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Coyoacan

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Hawaiano

$13.19

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce, BBQ sauce and slices of pineapple. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Supremo

$12.45

Grilled chicken strips topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Los Portales

$13.19

Grilled chicken breast with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce on the top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

Seafood Entrees

Orden de Camaron

$8.52

Grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce

Arroz con Camaron

$12.10

Grilled shrimp with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce. Served on a bed of Mexican rice with tortillas.

Costa Azul

$14.29

Two grilled tilapia filets and grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and Mexican rice.

Mi Puerto Vallarta

$12.98

Grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta.

Coctel de Camaron

$14.25

Mexican-style shrimp cocktail prepared with special sauces, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and avocados. Served with saltine crackers.

Camarones Ajillo

$12.99

Grilled shrimp and mushrooms in butter garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Camarones Diabla

$12.99

"The Devil Shrimp": Grilled shrimp in a red hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian #1

$9.05

Cheese Burrito, Bean Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans

Vegetarian #2

$9.05

Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, and Cheese quesadilla.

Vegetarian #3

$9.05

Bean Burrito, Bean Tostada and Cheese Enchilada

Vegetarian #4

$9.05

Bean Tostada, Bean Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Vegetarian #5

$9.05

Two Cheese Burritos and Mexican Rice

Chimi Vegetal

$10.50

Two flour tortillas deep-fried or soft. Filled with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Quesadilla Vegetal

$8.50

A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, tomatoes, onions, belle peppers, muchrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Vegetal

$11.55

Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

La Rancherita

$7.25

Two cheese enchiladas. Served with grilled mushrooms.

Mi Favorita

$7.25

Mexican rice and refried beans. Served with grilled mushrooms.

Tacos De La Casa

Tacos de Pescado

$10.95

Fish tacos. Three tilapia fillet soft tacos with pico de gallo, slices of avocado and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Camaron

$10.95

Three grilled Shrimp soft tacos with pico de gallo, slices of avocado and sour cream

Tacos Pollo Asado

$11.55

Three grilled chicken strip soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos Carne Asada

$11.85

Three steak soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos Don Chema

$12.15

Three steak and chorizo(Mexican sausage) soft tacos. Served with cilantro, chopped onions and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Alambre

$12.95

Three grilled, chopped steak soft tacos. Filled with onions, bacon, pineapple and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos de Carnitas

$11.35

Three shredded pork soft tacos. Served with pico de gallo, avocado slices and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Fajita Tacos

$11.85

Three fajita-style steak or chicken or shrimp soft tacos. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans

Tacos Calabacitas

$11.55

Three grilled zucchini, squash, onions, mushrooms and corn soft tacos. Server with Mexican rice and refried beans

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$9.50

Two burritos - one with shredded chicken and refried beans and one with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Burrito Mexicano

$7.40

One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Special

$7.10

One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice

Burrito El Patron

$10.15

One burrito with grilled steak. Topped with white cheese sauce. Seved with refried beans and pico de gallo.

Burrito San Jose

$10.95

One burrito with shredded pork and grilled steak. Topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito El Puerto

$10.10

One burrito with grilled shrimp and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Fajita

$11.25

Burrito Don Lupe

$10.35

Two burritos with steak or grilled chicken. Topped with white cheese saice and served with Mexican rice.

Burrito Bandera

$9.60

One burrito with beef tips, topped with green sauce, red sauce and white cheese sauce (Mexican Flag). Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Burrito Colorado

$10.35

One burrito with steak prepared in a red sauce and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito de Alambre

$11.55

One burrito with steak, bacon, onions and pineapple, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Burrito Texano

$14.29

One XXL burrito stuffed with fajita-style steak, chicken and shrimp, Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Casa Grande

$9.10

Two burritos with beef tips and white cheese sauce on top

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.45+

Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$12.99+

Grilled seasoned steak with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$12.99+

Grilled seasoned steak and chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Texanas Fajitas

$14.85+

Grilled seasoned steak, chicken and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Camaron Fajitas

$15.40+

Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Don Miguel Fajitas

$17.59

Grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas. Topped with shredded cheese and pineapple.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$17.05

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple; over half fresh pineapple topped with shredded cheese.

Primavera Fajitas

$13.59

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50+

Two quesadillas served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Beef Tips Quesadilla

$4.45+

Two quesadillas served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$4.45+

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.60+

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef tips, cheese and beans. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.62+

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with tender fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99+

Mix Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.30+

Alambre Quesadilla

$12.92

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with steak, bacon, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Malinche Quesadilla

$11.25

Enchiladas

Enchilada Suprema

$9.65

Combination of four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.

Enchilada Dona Maria

$9.50

Three chicken enchiladas prepared in tomatillo sauce. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.

Enchilada Ranchera

$7.69

Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Enchilada Del Mar

$12.10

Three grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo and avocado slices, served with Mexican rice –

Enchilada Mexicana

$9.90

Combination of three enchiladas, one shredded chicken with green sauce, one ground beef with red sauce and one cheese with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

A la Carte

Crunchy Taco

$1.90+

Ground beef or shredded chicken

Soft Taco

$2.10+

Grilled Soft Taco

$3.40

Burrito

$3.75+

Grilled Burrito

$5.25

Enchilada

$2.25+

Tamale

$3.05+

Tostada

$3.50+

Chile Relleno

$3.75+

Chimi A La Carte

$4.35

Quesad. A La Carte

$3.50

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Fresh Tomatoes

$1.25

Lettuce

$1.25

French Fries

$2.85

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Avocado

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Celery

$1.50

Raw Onion

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Mushrooms

$2.60

Pineapple

$2.35

Nacho Jalapenos

$1.05

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.25

Grilled Jalapeños

$2.25

Chiles Toreados

$2.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.15

Flour Tortillas

$1.15

Lunch Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Rice

$2.15

Beans

$2.15

Rice & Beans

$2.95

Grilled Vegetables

$2.45

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Grilled Bell Pepper

$1.75

Grilled Tomatoes

$1.25

Zucchini & Squash

$2.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.45

Grilled Chicken Strips

$7.45

Grilled Steak

$7.75

Shrimps (7)

$4.50

Shrimps (14)

$9.00

Chorizo

$3.99

Bacon

$2.35

Tilapia Fillet (1)

$4.50

Ground Beef

$3.99

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Beef Tips

$4.50

Penne Pasta

$2.50

Green Sauce

Diablo Sauce

Mayo Sauce

Grilled Steak Strips

$7.75

Carnitas Side

$7.75

Kids Meal

Kids Meal #1

$5.49

Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #2

$5.49

Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #3

$5.49

Taco and one burrito. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #4

$5.49

Grilled chicken strips, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #5

$5.49

Mexican cheeseburger and French fries. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #6

$5.49

One burrito and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #7

$5.49

One cheese quesadilla and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #8

$5.49

One beef chimichanga topped with cheese sauce and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #9

$5.49

Chicken fingers and French fries. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Kids Meal #10

$5.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Nachos. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.

Adult

$1.00

Desserts

Churros

$4.99

Traditional Mexican pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream

Flan

$3.45

Mexican custard

Pancho Villa

$4.99

Chimi-cheesecake drizzled with strawberry sauce. Served with ice cream.

Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream

$3.45

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Lunch Menu

Special #1

$7.25

One Chile relleno, one taco, refried beans and guacamole salad

Special #2

$6.80

One burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans

Special #3

$6.80

One enchilada, one taco, Mexican rice and refried beans

Special #4

$5.75

One burrito and one taco

Special #5

$5.75

One burrito and Mexican rice

Special #6

$6.85

One burrito, one taco and Mexican rice

Special #7

$6.05

One burrito and one enchilada

Special #8

$7.40

One chile relleno, one taco, Mexican rice and refried beans

Special #9

$6.85

One enchilada, one chile relleno and Mexican rice

Special #10

$6.40

One chile relleno, Mexican rice and refried beans

Special #11

$6.85

Two enchiladas and your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Special #12

$6.85

Two enchiladas and one chile relleno

Special #13

$6.85

One tamale, Mexican rice and refried beans

After 4pm

$1.10

Special Los Primos

$6.30

One chicken or cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans

L Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.40

Order of four fried taquitos - two with beef tips and two with shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettice, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.

Guiso de Pollo

$7.25

Shredded chicken over Mexican rice, topped with white cheese sauce

L Dona Pachita

$7.55

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and two chiles rellenos

L Las Yolandas

$7.40

L Quesadilla Rellena

$7.10

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef tips, cheese and beans. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

L Nachos Supremos

$8.05

Nachos with a combination of ground beer, shredded chicken, refried beans, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

L Taco Salad

$6.85

A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce

Taco Supreme

$7.99

Two soft tacos with grounf beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Speedy Gonzales

$6.30

One enchilada, one taco and your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

After 4pm

$1.00

Burrito Mexicano

$7.40

One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Burrito Verde

$6.75

One shredded chicken burrito prepared in green sauce and topped with sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.

Burrito Mananero

$7.95

One burrito with chorizo, ground beef or shredded chicken, scrambled eggs and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

L Burrito Special

$6.25

One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice

Mucho Burrito

$8.99

One 10-inch burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese

Special Mi Pueblo

$6.70

One burrito with beef tips and white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice.

After 4pm

$1.00

L Pollo Loco

$8.85

Half-grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas

L Fajitas

$9.35

Grilled seasoned steak or chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

L Pollo Supremo

$9.95

Grilled chicken strips topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.

L Ensalada Especial

$7.95

Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers avocado slices and sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.55

Over-easy eggs topped with Ranchero sauce. Server with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.20

Scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

After 4pm

$1.10

Enchiladas Tapatias

$7.25

Two enchiladas, one ground beef and one shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.

Enchiladas Cremosas

$7.95

Two ground beef enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, white cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

L Enchiladas Dona Maria

$7.25

Two shredded chicken enchiladas prepared in green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

After 4pm

$1.10

L Chimichangas

$7.85

One flour tortillas deep fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Soft Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.99

Margaritas

Small Classic Margarita (16 oz)

$5.00

Small Texana Margarita (16 oz)

$5.50

Small Top-Shelf Margarita (16 oz)

$8.99

Small Flavored Margarita (16 oz)

$6.00

Jumbo Classic Margarita (20 oz)

$7.75

Jumbo Texana Margarita (20 oz)

$9.25

Jumbo Top-Shelf Margarita (20 oz)

$14.00

Jumbo Flavored Margarita (20 oz)

$9.00

Monster Classic Margarita (30 oz)

$11.00

Monster Texana Margarita (30 oz)

$12.75

Monster Top-Shelf Margarita (30 oz)

$18.00

Monster Flavored Margarita (30 oz)

$12.50

Pitcher Classic Margarita (60 oz)

$17.00

Pitcher Texana Margarita (60 oz)

$18.00

Pitcher Top-Shelf Margarita (60 oz)

$26.00

Pitcher Flavored Margarita (60 oz)

$20.00

Organic 16(oz)

$9.00

Margarona (30 oz)

$13.50

Beer

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos (XX) Amber

$4.00

Dos (XX) Lager

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Sol

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Light

$3.25

DRAFT Michelob Ultra

$2.75+

DRAFT Bud Light

$2.75+

DRAFT Miller Lite

$2.75+

DRAFT Corona Premier

$3.00+

DRAFT Dos (XX) Amber

$3.00+

DRAFT Modelo Especial

$3.00+

Michelada (32 oz)

$7.75

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$6.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Centenario Plata

$8.00

Centenario Reposado

$9.00

Cielo Añejo

$8.00

Cielo Blanco

$6.00

Cielo Reposado

$7.00

Corazon Blanco

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Añejo

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Añejo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

El Mayor Blanco

$6.00

El Mayor Reposado

$7.00

Exotico Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Añejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza Reposado

$7.00

Tequila ( House)

$3.50

Sauza Silver

$6.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$10.00

Cincoro Blanco

$12.00

Insolito Blanco

$9.00

Wines

Chardonnay

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Sangria

Small Sangria (16 oz)

$4.50

Jumbo Sangria (22 oz)

$8.00

Pitcher Sangria (60 oz)

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.50

Skyy

$5.50

Tito's Hand Made

$5.50

Vodka (House)

$4.50

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Rum (House)

$4.50

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$5.50

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Crown Royal

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Heaven Hill

$5.50

J&B

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Seven 7 Crown

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Wiskey (House)

$5.50

Makers Mark

$7.75

Frozen Favorites

Berry-Colada (16 oz)

$5.50

Daiquiri (16 oz)

$5.50

Piña Colada (16 oz)

$5.50

Virgin Daiquiri (16 oz)

$4.50

Virgin Piña Colada (16 oz)

$4.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Jäger Bomb

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Relax

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Takeout

Takeout Charge

$0.35

Mayo Sauce (6oz)

$0.50

Green Sauce (6oz)

$0.50

Diabla Sauce (6oz)

$0.50

House Salsa

$0.50+

Cheese Dip

$3.95+

Guacamole

$3.95+

Chips

$1.75+

Cinco Tshirt

$14.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1712 S Roane St, Harriman, TN 37748

Directions

