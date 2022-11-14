- Home
Los Primos 1712 S Roane St
354 Reviews
$$
1712 S Roane St
Harriman, TN 37748
Appetizers
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) or steak or chicken with onions and bell peppers. Served with tortillas.
Molcajete Guacamole
Chucks of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice
Los Panchos Dip
Cheese dip with ground beef and pico de gallo
Dip Sampler
Samplings of cheese dip, guacamole, bean dip and pico de gallo
Classic Wings
Classic wings with your flavor choice(buffalo or honey BBQ), served with fresh celery and ranch dressing.
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
Spinach Dip
Choriqueso
Nachos
Nachos with Cheese
Refried Beans Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Nachos with a combination of ground beer, shredded chicken, refried beans, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Nachos Don Miguel
Nachos and cheese with fajita-style steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo, topped with shredded cheese and pineapple
Nachos Primavera
Steak or grilled chicken, zucchini, squash, onions and bell peppers.
Nachos Alambre
Nachos and cheese with steak, bacon, grilled onions and pineapple
1/2 Nachos Fajitas
Nachos Fajitas
Nachos with fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce.
Salads & Soups
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce and guacamole
Crema Salad
Lettuce and sour cream
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of salad dressing
Ensalada Los Primos
Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Ensalada Especial
A bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onins, sour cream and avocado slices.
Norteno Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, onions and mushrooms on a bed of lettuce and mexican rice. Topped with white cheese sauce and tomatoes
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce
Fajitas Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce.
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken soup with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup with vegatbles. Served with tortillas.
Combo & Chimi
Combo 2 Item
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Combo 3 Item
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas deep fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
House Specials
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of four fried taquitos - two with beef tips and two with shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettice, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
Carnitas Michoacan
Tender slices of pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapenos and tortillas
Dona Pachita
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and two chiles rellenos
Don Quijote
Grilled chicken breast, steak and shrimp over grilled onions with white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
Molcajete
A hot lava rock heaped with grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, chipotle sauce and shredded cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Las Yolandas
Four shredded chicken taquitos Mexicanos. Served with Mexican Rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Sampler Plate
Tender slices of steak, grilled chicken and shrimp, four(4) spicy hot chicken wings, four(4) pieces of quesadilla. Served with one Pancho Dips
Arroz Texano
Beef Entrees
Arroz con Carne
Grilled Steak chunks over Mexican rice, topped with melted cheese
Carne con Papas
Grilled steak chunks over French Fries, topped with melted cheese.
Carne Asada
A tender and marinated sirloin steak. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado slices and tortillas
Chile Verde
Grilled steak tips or carnitas prepared in our special hosue sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Steak Gringo
T-bone steak served with french fries and tossed salad
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak topped with out special ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueno
T-bone steak served with tossed salad and slices of avocado. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Steak Los Primos
T-bone steak topped with grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Steak Guadalajara
T-bone steak accompanied by grilled shrimp. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with tossed salad.
Chicken Entrees
Dona Cecilia
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips over Mexican rice and topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
Pollo Campestre
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and accompanied by grilled shrimp and broccoli
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese over grilled vegetables. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Cordoba
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and spinach. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Coyoacan
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Hawaiano
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce, BBQ sauce and slices of pineapple. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken strips topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Los Portales
Grilled chicken breast with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce on the top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
Seafood Entrees
Orden de Camaron
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce
Arroz con Camaron
Grilled shrimp with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce. Served on a bed of Mexican rice with tortillas.
Costa Azul
Two grilled tilapia filets and grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and Mexican rice.
Mi Puerto Vallarta
Grilled shrimp topped with white cheese sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and penne pasta.
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail prepared with special sauces, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro and avocados. Served with saltine crackers.
Camarones Ajillo
Grilled shrimp and mushrooms in butter garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Camarones Diabla
"The Devil Shrimp": Grilled shrimp in a red hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Vegetarian Entrees
Vegetarian #1
Cheese Burrito, Bean Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
Vegetarian #2
Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, and Cheese quesadilla.
Vegetarian #3
Bean Burrito, Bean Tostada and Cheese Enchilada
Vegetarian #4
Bean Tostada, Bean Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Vegetarian #5
Two Cheese Burritos and Mexican Rice
Chimi Vegetal
Two flour tortillas deep-fried or soft. Filled with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Quesadilla Vegetal
A flour tortilla grilled with cheese, tomatoes, onions, belle peppers, muchrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Vegetal
Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
La Rancherita
Two cheese enchiladas. Served with grilled mushrooms.
Mi Favorita
Mexican rice and refried beans. Served with grilled mushrooms.
Tacos De La Casa
Tacos de Pescado
Fish tacos. Three tilapia fillet soft tacos with pico de gallo, slices of avocado and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Camaron
Three grilled Shrimp soft tacos with pico de gallo, slices of avocado and sour cream
Tacos Pollo Asado
Three grilled chicken strip soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos Carne Asada
Three steak soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos Don Chema
Three steak and chorizo(Mexican sausage) soft tacos. Served with cilantro, chopped onions and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Alambre
Three grilled, chopped steak soft tacos. Filled with onions, bacon, pineapple and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos de Carnitas
Three shredded pork soft tacos. Served with pico de gallo, avocado slices and lime. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Fajita Tacos
Three fajita-style steak or chicken or shrimp soft tacos. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Tacos Calabacitas
Three grilled zucchini, squash, onions, mushrooms and corn soft tacos. Server with Mexican rice and refried beans
Burritos
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos - one with shredded chicken and refried beans and one with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Burrito Mexicano
One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Special
One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice
Burrito El Patron
One burrito with grilled steak. Topped with white cheese sauce. Seved with refried beans and pico de gallo.
Burrito San Jose
One burrito with shredded pork and grilled steak. Topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito El Puerto
One burrito with grilled shrimp and tomatoes topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Fajita
Burrito Don Lupe
Two burritos with steak or grilled chicken. Topped with white cheese saice and served with Mexican rice.
Burrito Bandera
One burrito with beef tips, topped with green sauce, red sauce and white cheese sauce (Mexican Flag). Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Burrito Colorado
One burrito with steak prepared in a red sauce and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito de Alambre
One burrito with steak, bacon, onions and pineapple, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Burrito Texano
One XXL burrito stuffed with fajita-style steak, chicken and shrimp, Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with white cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Casa Grande
Two burritos with beef tips and white cheese sauce on top
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak and chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Texanas Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak, chicken and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Camaron Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Don Miguel Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas. Topped with shredded cheese and pineapple.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple; over half fresh pineapple topped with shredded cheese.
Primavera Fajitas
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Two quesadillas served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Beef Tips Quesadilla
Two quesadillas served with sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef tips, cheese and beans. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with tender fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Mix Fajita Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Alambre Quesadilla
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with steak, bacon, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Malinche Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Enchilada Suprema
Combination of four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.
Enchilada Dona Maria
Three chicken enchiladas prepared in tomatillo sauce. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchilada Ranchera
Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Enchilada Del Mar
Three grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo and avocado slices, served with Mexican rice –
Enchilada Mexicana
Combination of three enchiladas, one shredded chicken with green sauce, one ground beef with red sauce and one cheese with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
A la Carte
Side Orders
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Fresh Tomatoes
Lettuce
French Fries
Pico de Gallo
Avocado
Broccoli
Celery
Raw Onion
Cilantro
Mushrooms
Pineapple
Nacho Jalapenos
Fresh Jalapeños
Grilled Jalapeños
Chiles Toreados
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Lunch Flour Tortillas
Rice
Beans
Rice & Beans
Grilled Vegetables
Grilled Onions
Grilled Bell Pepper
Grilled Tomatoes
Zucchini & Squash
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Strips
Grilled Steak
Shrimps (7)
Shrimps (14)
Chorizo
Bacon
Tilapia Fillet (1)
Ground Beef
Shredded Chicken
Beef Tips
Penne Pasta
Green Sauce
Diablo Sauce
Mayo Sauce
Grilled Steak Strips
Carnitas Side
Kids Meal
Kids Meal #1
Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #2
Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #3
Taco and one burrito. Includes small soda or tea. For milk, add $.50. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #4
Grilled chicken strips, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #5
Mexican cheeseburger and French fries. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #6
One burrito and refried beans. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #7
One cheese quesadilla and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #8
One beef chimichanga topped with cheese sauce and Mexican rice. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #9
Chicken fingers and French fries. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Kids Meal #10
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Nachos. Includes small soda or tea. For children under 12 years of age.
Adult
Desserts
Lunch Menu
Special #1
One Chile relleno, one taco, refried beans and guacamole salad
Special #2
One burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans
Special #3
One enchilada, one taco, Mexican rice and refried beans
Special #4
One burrito and one taco
Special #5
One burrito and Mexican rice
Special #6
One burrito, one taco and Mexican rice
Special #7
One burrito and one enchilada
Special #8
One chile relleno, one taco, Mexican rice and refried beans
Special #9
One enchilada, one chile relleno and Mexican rice
Special #10
One chile relleno, Mexican rice and refried beans
Special #11
Two enchiladas and your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Special #12
Two enchiladas and one chile relleno
Special #13
One tamale, Mexican rice and refried beans
After 4pm
Special Los Primos
One chicken or cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans
L Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of four fried taquitos - two with beef tips and two with shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettice, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
Guiso de Pollo
Shredded chicken over Mexican rice, topped with white cheese sauce
L Dona Pachita
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and two chiles rellenos
L Las Yolandas
L Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef tips, cheese and beans. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
L Nachos Supremos
Nachos with a combination of ground beer, shredded chicken, refried beans, shredded cheese and white cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
L Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce
Taco Supreme
Two soft tacos with grounf beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Speedy Gonzales
One enchilada, one taco and your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
After 4pm
Burrito Mexicano
One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Verde
One shredded chicken burrito prepared in green sauce and topped with sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.
Burrito Mananero
One burrito with chorizo, ground beef or shredded chicken, scrambled eggs and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
L Burrito Special
One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice
Mucho Burrito
One 10-inch burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese
Special Mi Pueblo
One burrito with beef tips and white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice.
After 4pm
L Pollo Loco
Half-grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas
L Fajitas
Grilled seasoned steak or chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
L Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken strips topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and tortillas.
L Ensalada Especial
Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers avocado slices and sour cream.
Huevos Rancheros
Over-easy eggs topped with Ranchero sauce. Server with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
After 4pm
Enchiladas Tapatias
Two enchiladas, one ground beef and one shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.
Enchiladas Cremosas
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, white cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
L Enchiladas Dona Maria
Two shredded chicken enchiladas prepared in green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
After 4pm
L Chimichangas
One flour tortillas deep fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Small Classic Margarita (16 oz)
Small Texana Margarita (16 oz)
Small Top-Shelf Margarita (16 oz)
Small Flavored Margarita (16 oz)
Jumbo Classic Margarita (20 oz)
Jumbo Texana Margarita (20 oz)
Jumbo Top-Shelf Margarita (20 oz)
Jumbo Flavored Margarita (20 oz)
Monster Classic Margarita (30 oz)
Monster Texana Margarita (30 oz)
Monster Top-Shelf Margarita (30 oz)
Monster Flavored Margarita (30 oz)
Pitcher Classic Margarita (60 oz)
Pitcher Texana Margarita (60 oz)
Pitcher Top-Shelf Margarita (60 oz)
Pitcher Flavored Margarita (60 oz)
Organic 16(oz)
Margarona (30 oz)
Beer
Corona
Corona Premier
Dos (XX) Amber
Dos (XX) Lager
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
Victoria
Pacifico
Sol
Tecate
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Light
DRAFT Michelob Ultra
DRAFT Bud Light
DRAFT Miller Lite
DRAFT Corona Premier
DRAFT Dos (XX) Amber
DRAFT Modelo Especial
Michelada (32 oz)
Tequila
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Centenario Plata
Centenario Reposado
Cielo Añejo
Cielo Blanco
Cielo Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Corazon Reposado
Corralejo Añejo
Corralejo Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Jimador Blanco
El Jimador Reposado
El Mayor Blanco
El Mayor Reposado
Exotico Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron Añejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Sauza Reposado
Tequila ( House)
Sauza Silver
Tres Agaves Blanco
Tres Generaciones Añejo
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Silver
Cabo Wabo Anejo
Cincoro Blanco
Insolito Blanco
Whiskey
Frozen Favorites
Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
1712 S Roane St, Harriman, TN 37748
