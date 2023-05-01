Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant

275 Reviews

$$

3 Amherst Rd

Merrimack, NH 03054

Popular Items

Combo Steak Tacos

$15.95

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Chicken Fire Crackers

$15.99

Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with chicken, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.

Chimichanga

$15.99

Shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

APPETIZERS

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Steak Firecrackers

$17.95

Veggie Fircrackers

$14.50

Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with veggies, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip

Shrimp Fircrackers

$17.99

Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.

Chicken Fire Crackers

$15.99

Crispy fried flour tortillas filled with chicken, jalapeños & cheese, served with guacamole ranch dip.

Choriqueso

$10.25

Queso Fundido

$9.25

Spinach Dip

$9.75

Our house cheese dip with sautéed spinach. Served with chips.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

Chicken Broth base. with chunks of chicken, house seasoning. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced avocado. Finished with crisp tortilla chips.

Steak Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Nachos

All Nachos are served with beans, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoe & sour cream.

Papas Locas

$14.50

Crispy fries topped with steak strips & A blend of 3 cheeses.

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.50

Mexican Sampler

$15.50

Medio Keso Fundido

$4.25

Oeden Pekena De Nachos Desebrado

$9.99

Made In Guaca Fresh

$12.00

LUNCH

Lunch Combos/ specials

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef Burrito. Served with guacamole salad.

A. Tamal And Crispy Taco

$11.75

Served with rice and Beans.

B. Chile Relleno & Cryspi Shredded Chicken Taco

$11.95

Served with rice and Beans.

C. 2 Crispy Or Soft Ground Beef Tacos

$10.50

Served with rice and Beans.

D. Ground Beef Burrito

$11.50

One Plain steak burrito, served with rice & beans.

E. Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef Burrito. Served with guacamole salad

F. Half Order of Vegie fajitas

$11.95

Served with rice and beans.

G. Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Grilled chicken burrito with chipotle souce.

H. Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Topped with melted cheese.

I. Half order of Pollo Mazatlan

$11.75

Grilled marinated chicken breast, with zucchini,mushrooms, red and green peppers, squash and onions. Served with rice beans & flour tortillas.

J. Arroz con Pollo

$11.75

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with rice topped with melted cheese.

K. Half order of chicken fajitas

$11.95

Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, choice of tortillas.

L. Half order of Carnitas Michoacan

$11.75

Served with Rice, beans,& pico de gallo. Accompanied with your choice of tortillas.

M. Half order of Choripollo

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast with chorizo, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, your choice of tortillas.

N: Lunch Steak Fajitas

$12.75

Huevos

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.99

Huevo con Chorizo

$14.99

Machaca con Huevo

$15.99

Chilaquiles Con Huevo

$12.99Out of stock

Create your own combo

Choose Two

$10.99Out of stock

Choose three

$13.99Out of stock

Choose Four

$16.99Out of stock

DINNER

Tacos

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Veggie Tacos

$13.50

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Pollo Tacos

$14.50

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Steak Tacos

$15.95

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Barbacoa Tacos

$14.95

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Carnitas Tacos

$14.99

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Chorizo Tacos

$14.95

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Al Pastor Tacos

$14.99

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Fish Tacos

Combo Fish Tacos

$17.50

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Combo Ground Beef Tacos

$14.25

3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.

Birria Combo

$17.50

Taco Box comes with 10 Authentic Tacos, Soft Corn Tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. served with Red and Green salsa.

Taco Autentic Box 12

$55.00

Taco Box comes with 12 Authentic Tacos, Soft Corn Tortilla topped with cilantro and onions. Served with Red and Green salsa. and two fountain soda.

Tex Mex Taco Box 12 Ground Or Shredded Chicken Only

$45.00

12 tacos served Tex-Mex style with lettuce cheese and tomatoes. Side of Sour cream.

Combo Shredded Chicken

$13.99

Main Dishes

Sopes

Handmade thick and fried corn tortillas, with a refried bean layer spread, topped with lettuce & tomatoe sprinkled with mexican queso fresco.

Adult Hamburguer/fries

$10.95

Juicy T-bone steak served with pico salad, rice & beans (melted cheese on top). Your choice of tortillas.

Carne Asada

$23.99

Tender grilled steak served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top), pico de gallo & choice of tortilla.

Tacos al Carbon

Flour tortilla filled and rolled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top) and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Michoacan

$17.99

Braised tender pork. Served with pico de gallo, lime, rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Choice of tortilla.

Charrito Platter

$41.95

Mexican chorizo sausage, marinated grilled steak, chicken & seasoned shrimp on a bed of sauteéd bell peppers & cactus, drizzled with melted cheese and a mild chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, tomatoe, guacamole on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Choice of tortillas.

El Molcajete

El Molcajete

$41.99

Juicy grilled steak, Sausage, marinated chicken, & shrimp with avocado, tomatoes, nopales (cactus), banana peppers, & cilantro. Served in a traditional molcajete stone bowl, with a midley spicy tomatoe sauce. Served with sour cream, tomatoe, guacamole on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans (melted cheese on top). Your choice of tortillas.

La Prima

$19.50

A combination plate of: Enchilada ranchera, a chile relleno, & tamal. served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top).

Carne Tampiquena

$25.99

Marinated grilled steak in a creamy chipotle since. Topped with 3 grilled shrimp, onions and peppers. Topped with queso fundido. Server with rice, beans and pico de gallons salad

Bistec Manzanillo

$26.99

Grilled steak with onions and peppers. Server with a poblano Chile filled with cheese. Side of rice and beans, guacamole, pico de gallons salad and your choice of tortilla

Carne Sinaloa

$25.99

Marinade grilled steak topped whit 3 grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Finished with queso fundido, server with rice, beans and pico de Gallo salad

Birria Plate Rice /beans Tortillas

$22.50

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Chicken Fajitas

$17.50

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Steak/Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Shrimp/Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Shrimp/Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Fajitas Trio

$25.00

Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Family Fajita For 2

$37.00

Serving for two. Fresh Bell peppers & onions. Sauteed with our house seasoning. Served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top). side of sour cream & guacamole. Choice of tortilla.

Burritos

Chipotle Burrito

$16.99

Filled with marinated steak or chicken, rice & beans, finished with a chipotle cream sauce.

Mexican Burrito

$16.99

Chicken or Steak sautéed with bell peppers & onions. Topped with our delicious sauces: Verde, Mole, & Cheese dip.

Carnitas Burrito

$16.50

Filled with braised pork rice & beans, served with rice and beans (melted cheese on top), with pico de gallo on a bed of lettuce.

Trio Burrito

$20.95

Seasoned grilled shrimp, chicken & steak, sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with queso fundido.

Chimichanga

$15.99

Shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$15.99

Filled with Sautéed peppers and onions, choice of Steak, Chicken, Or Veggie. 15.99 Shrimp 16.99

Plain Brurrito

$15.99

Rice & beans inside, Choice of: Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Steak, Grilled Chicken.

Burrito Grande

$22.99

Burrito only* Filled with sautéed onions and peppers, grilled chicken or steak, topped with queso fundido. Side of pico salad.

Burrito Laredo

$16.95

Filled with grilled chicken, sautéed spinach and our queso fundido. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$14.50

Contains PEANUT*** 3 soft corn tortillas filled with Ground beef topped with our homemade mole sauce. Served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top).

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.50

3 soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with ranchera sauce, served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top)

Verdes Enchiladas

$14.50

3 soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with our tangy mild tomatillo sauce, sprinkled with Mexican cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top)

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.25

3 soft corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies, topped with our tangy mild tomatillo sauce, sprinkled with Mexican cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream on a bed of lettuce. Rice & beans ( with melted cheese on top).

Pollo

Choripollo

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice & beans (melted cheese on top), lettuce and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Pollo Ranchero

$17.50

Grilled Marinated chicken, topped with ranchero sauce & Monterray jack cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo. Accompanied with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top).

Pollo Flautas

$15.99

Shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla, deep fried, topped with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and a layer of sour cream, Sprinkled with mexican cheese on top, side of rice and beans.

Arroz con Pollo

$16.50

Grilled marinated chicken on a bed of rice and covered with cheese dip.

Calabaza Con Pollo

$18.99

Grilled marinated chicken sauteéd with zuccini, mushrooms, red & green peppers. Served with rice and pico salad.

Pollo Mazatlan

$18.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast with zuccini, mushrooms, red and green peppers, squash and onions. With rice and beans (with melted cheese on top).

Flautas Poblanas

$15.99

CONTAINS PEANUT***Shredded chicken taquitos topped with our mole sauce sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Rice and beans on side.

Quesadillas

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Ground Beef Quesadila

$13.75

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.50

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.25

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$14.95

A Large Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese & your choice of filling. Served with sour cream & guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$13.25

Quezabirria 3 En La Orden Rice And Beans

$17.95

Quesadilla De Birria

$17.95

Carnitas

$14.95

Seafood

Pina Azteca

Pina Azteca

$29.95

Grilled shrimp and scallops sautéed with pineapple, bell peppers & onions, marinated with Los Primos secret sauce. Served with rice.

AGUACHILE

AGUACHILE

$23.99

Shrimp marinated in lime & jalapeño- habanero (spicy) sauce. Served in a traditional molcajete with red onions, cucumbers, avocado & tostadas. ***please allow up to an additional 10 minuets for cooking ***

Pescado Chipotle

$20.00

Grilled seasoned haddock fillet topped with shrimp, smothered in a chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a small salad, lettuce avocado, cheddar cheese & tomatoes.

Camarones a la Plancha

$20.99

Buttered Grilled shrimp served with rice, Served on a bed of rice with a small salad, lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese & tomatoes.

Camarones Ranchero

$20.50

Seasoned grilled shrimp, with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro & garlic. Served on a bed of white rice with corn accompanied with a shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado salad.

Camarones Chipotle

$20.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp topped with a deliciouse chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad of shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$19.75

Shrimp Grilled with garlic, served with white rice & a small salad, lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese & tomatoes.

Camarones a la diabla

$20.99

Seasoned shrimp in a chile de årbol, red spicy sauce. Side of white rice with corn. Accompanied with shredded lettuce salad, tomatoes & sliced avocado.

Ceviche los Primos

$21.95

Shrimp marinated/cooked in lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado & cucumbers, Served with chips. Please Allow Additional 10 minuets for preparation***

Camarones Sarandiados

$29.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in a savory sauce, grilled and served with rice on a bed of lettuce and slices of avocado.

Cancun Plate

$19.99

Marinated grilled shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & banana peppers. Served with rice, beans (melted cheesse on top) and your choice of tortilla.

Coctail de Camaron

Coctail de Camaron

$19.95

Mexican style shrimp cocktail, in a delicious tomatoe sauce, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber and avocado. Served with salted crackers.

Combo Jalisco

$19.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with 3 grilled shrimp, grilled onions & bell peppers smoothered in melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, rice & beans. ( with melted cheese on top).

Camarones Los Primos

$21.50

Grilled marinated shrimp with zuccini, mushrooms,red and green pepers, squash and onions. Served with rice, beans (melted cheese on top) and flour tortillas.

SALADS

Dinner Salads

Taco Salad w/Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Taco Salad w/Ground Beef

$12.95

Taco Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$14.75

Taco Salad w/Steak

$14.95

Taco Salad w/Shrimp

$14.50

California Salad

$14.50

2 crispy tortillas with a layer of refried beans & topped with A chopped salad (shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion & avocado slices) finished with sour cream).

Taco Salad Barbacoa

$14.50

Veggie Taco Salad

$12.50

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers and cheese. Served with Italian dressing.

House Salad w/Chicken

$12.75

House Salad w/Steak

$14.75

House Salad w/Shrimp

$14.75

Pollo Desebrado

$3.00

California Salad

$14.50

DESSERT

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$6.00
Flan

Flan

$7.25

Rich creamy custard baked with Carmel topped with whipped cream.

Choco Flan

Choco Flan

$8.95

Layered rich chocolate cake topped with our milk flan custard and Carmel glaze.

Ice Cream

$3.99

Churroflat

$7.99

Churro Chessecake

$8.95

Extra SIDES

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Shred Cheese

$1.25

SIDE Guac

$2.25

SIDE Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Onions

$1.25

Mexican Flag

$4.25

Sour Cream, Guacamole and tomatoe on a bed of lettuce.

SIDE Sliced Avocado

$2.50

SIDE Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Side Chipotle Cream

$2.25

Limes

$1.00

SIDE Jalapenos

$1.99

Ranch Dessing

$1.50

Chesse Sticks

$5.00

Mexican Tamale

$7.50

SIDE Chile Relleno

$6.00

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Deep Fried Jalapeños.

SIDE Queso Fundido

$2.25

Street Taco

SIDE Rice

$2.99

SIDE Salsa Roja

$1.25

SIDE Salsa Verde

$1.25

SIDE Beans

$2.99

Single Crispy Taco

Pico

$1.25

Tamale Regular

$6.00

SIDE Rice + Beans

$4.25

Stuf Peper

$6.00

Single Taco Flour Tex Mex

$3.50

Side Grilled Steak

$7.50

Single Enchilada

$4.00

SIDE Fries

$4.25

Black Beans Side

$3.25

Side Pork Carnitas

$8.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.25

Mole Side

$1.50

Verde Enchilaca Souce Side

$1.50

Medio Guaca

$4.95

Cilantro

$1.00

Carne Asada Side

$6.00

Media Crema

$3.75

Salsa C Abanero

$2.99

Mole 16 Oz

$8.00

Vegies Side

$5.00

Medio Fundido

$4.25

Guacaranch

$3.50

Medio Nachos Pollo Desebrado

$7.50

Mole Side

$2.50

Meshroms Side

$3.50

Pollo Dexebrado 8 Onz

$5.50

Lemons

$1.00

Bufalo Side

$1.50

Pollo Grill

$5.00

Blue Chesse Side

$1.50

Fresco Guacamole

Tamando Nsticks

$1.50

Fresh Chesse

$3.00

KIDS MENU

K1 Kids Burrito

$7.99

K2 Two crispy tacos

$7.50

K3 Kids Enchilada/Taco

$7.50

K4 Kids Cheese Ques

$7.50

K5 Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

K6 Kids Corn Dogs

$7.50

K7 Kids Cheesburger

$8.25

Kids Drinks

k8 Kids Carne Asada

$12.50

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

VIRGINS

Fountain Soda

Mexican Soda

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.25

Orange Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice Or Gatorate

$3.25

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.25

Water

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Agua Preririer

$3.50

Homemade Cinnamon rice water.

Passion Fruit Drink

$4.50

Strawberry lemonade

$4.95

Mango Lemonade

$4.95

Tamarindo Agua Fresca

$4.95

A sweet tangy fruit drink.. (Tamarind is an indigenous fruit to Mexico)

Strawberry Cooler

$4.75

Blend of strawberry purée, mango, and orange juice. Splash of sprite.

Cranberrie/soda

$3.25

Tropic Lamonade

$4.95

Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Refill

$1.25

Dr pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Chips Y Salsa En Casa

$1.50

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Pacifico/victoria

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Amstel

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Harpoon IPA

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Sam Adams Light

$5.00

Odoul's (NA) Or Heinekin

$5.00

Coronita

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Budwaiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Orchard Cider

$6.75

Truly Any Flavor Or White Claw Or Angry Orchard

$6.75

Chelada Reglar Side

$6.00

Fiddlehead Beer

$7.95

Stoneface IPA

$7.50+

Budlight /Budweiser

$4.50+

Sam Adams

$4.00+Out of stock

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Sams Adms Octuber Fest 32

$7.00+

Modelo Especial

$5.00+

Modelo Negra

$5.00+

Dos XX

$5.00+

Corona Premier

$5.00+

Pacifico

$5.00+

Sam Seasonal

$5.00+

Roatting IPA

$5.00+

Wine

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Cabernet Or Moscato

$9.00

GL White Zinfandel

$9.00

GL Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Pinot Grigio /red Pinot

$9.00

GL Merlot

$9.00

GL Chandon Brut

$9.00

Suavignon Blanck Or Proseco

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Cabernet

$36.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$28.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Chandon Brut

$36.00

Margarita Mixers

Blush (Guava,Strawberry)

Mango

Strawberry

Tamarindo

Pineapple

Coco-lime

Classic Lime

Happy Hour

Happy Hour tall

$5.00Out of stock

happy hour Wine

$5.00Out of stock

Happy Hour margarita

$5.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Food Specialties

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Nachos Ground Beef

$10.00

Molcajete/ Charrito Platter combos

Molcajete Promotion for two

$30.00

Molcajete Promotion for four

$74.00

Molcajete Promotion for six

$90.00

Charrito platter Promotion For two

$30.00

Charrito Platter Promotion for Four

$60.00

Charrito Platter Promotion for six

$90.00

Molcajete Combo for two

$42.00

Molcajete Combo for Four

$74.00

Molcajete Combo for six

$106.00

Charritto Platter Combo For two

$42.00

Charrito Platter Combo For Four

$74.00

Charrito Platter Combo for Six

$106.00

Chips And Salsa To Go

Chips and salsa

Small chips & 4oz Salsa

Small chips & 4oz Salsa

$3.99
Medium Chips & 8 oz Salsa
$11.95

Medium Chips & 8 oz Salsa

$11.95

Medium Chips & 16 oz Salsa

$15.00

Large Chips & 32 oz Salsa

$25.00
Small Chips

Small Chips

$3.00
Medium Chips
$4.50

Medium Chips

$4.50
Large Chips

Large Chips

$15.00

Salsa 4oz

$2.50

Small Salsa 8 oz
$6.50

$6.50
Medium Salsa 16 oz Chips Not Included
$9.50

Medium Salsa 16 oz Chips Not Included

$9.50
Large Salsa 32 oz
$15.00

Large Salsa 32 oz

$15.00

Chips Refill

$1.25

House Salsa Refill
$0.99

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3 Amherst Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054

Directions

Gallery
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant image
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant image
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant image

