Los Ranchos Westland Mall 1645 West 49th St.

APPS/SALADS/SIDE

Antojitos

Avocado Shrimp

$13.99

Cancun Quesadilla

$12.99

Cerdo Frito

$8.50

Chorizos De Cerdo

$7.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.99

Queso Frito

$8.50

Tostones Nica

$12.99

Tostones Veracruz

$13.50

Tostones Montados

$14.50

Tacos Beef

$7.99

Tacos Chicken

$7.99

Carne Fundido

$11.99

Chorizo Fundido

$11.99

Quesadilla Pollo

$14.99

Combo 4

$24.99

Combo 6

$31.99

Combo 8

$37.99

Vigoron

$7.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Nacatamal

$6.99

Repocheta

$7.99

Sides & Salads

Grated Manchego Cheese

$1.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$3.99

Tostones

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Mushroom & Sherry Wine Sauce

$4.99

Mild Jalapeno Cream

$4.99

Ensalada Repollo

$3.99

Petit Caesar Salad

$6.99

Avocado Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Sub Avocado Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Small Arroz Blanco

$3.49

Grande Arroz Blanco

$6.99

Small Gallo Pinto

$3.49

Grande Gallo Pinto

$6.99

1/2 Pan Gallo Pinto

$24.99

Full Pan Gallo Pinto

$59.99

Pan con Ajo

$2.00

Small Platanos Verdes

$2.49

Grande Platanos Verdes

$4.99

Small Maduros

$3.49

Grande Maduros

$6.49

Cebolla Casino

$1.49

Chile Criollo

$1.50

Yuca Cocida

$3.49

Small Yuca Frita

$3.49

Large Yuca Frita

$6.49

Tortilla Fajita

$1.49

Papa Asada

$3.49

Frijoles Molidos

$3.00

Sharing Charge

$4.99

Soups

French Onion Soup

$8.99

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.99

Sauces

16 oz Chimichurri

$9.99

16 oz Marinara

$9.99

16 oz. Encurtida

$9.99

2 oz Encurtida

$0.99

2 oz Chimichurri

$0.99

2 oz Marinara

$0.99

2 OZ. Chili Criollo

$1.50

2 OZ. GUACAMOLE

$1.99

2 OZ. SOUR CREAM SAUCE

$1.50

4 oz Chimichurri

$1.99

4 oz Encurtida

$1.99

4 oz Marinara

$1.99

4 OZ. CHILI CRIOLLO

$2.99

4 OZ. GUACAMOLE

$3.99

4 OZ. SOUR CREAM SAUCE

$2.99

8 oz Chimichurri

$4.99

8 oz Encurtida

$4.99

8 oz Marinara

$4.99

4 OZ. Emerald Sauce

$3.99

Jalapeno Sauce

$4.99

Mignon Sauce

$4.99

LUNCH

The Executives

Baby Churrasco

$20.99

Tampiquena

$14.99

Bbq Ranchero

$15.99

Petite Mignonetas

$12.99

Emerald Fish

$12.99

Fajitas w/ Chicken

$12.99

Fajitas w/ Beef

$12.99

Fajitas W/ Mixed

$13.99

Chicken Churrasco

$13.99

Cancun Shrimp

$12.99

1/2 Bbq Costillas De Cerdo

$15.99

Baby Bife De Chorizo

$14.99

Creamy Pasta W/ Chicken

$13.99

Creamy Pasta W/ Shrimp

$14.99

Churrasco Presidente

$46.99

Baby Presidente

$35.99

Lunch Pork Churrasco

$14.99

Share Charge

$4.99

The Specials

Masitas De Cerdo Frito

$8.99

Angus Beef Carne Asada

$10.99

Pollo Encebollado

$8.99

Ensalada De Camarones

$9.99

Corinto Combo

$15.99

El Pescadito

$9.99

Los Ranchos Beef Stroganoff

$9.99

Add Ons

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$6.99

Half Rack Bbq Baby Back Ribs

$10.99

7 Oz Lobster Tail

$29.99

Mild Jalapeno Cream Sauce

$4.99

Mushroom & Sherry Wine Sauce

$4.99

Grilled Onions

$1.49

Aged Manchego Cheese

$1.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Penne Pasta In Creamy Parmesan Sauce

$5.99

Handmade Grilled Corn Tortilla

$1.49

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Tostones

$4.99

Crispy Plantains

$2.49

DINNER

Entrees

Baby Churrasco

$23.99

Churrasco Los Ranchos

$28.99

Baby Presidente

$35.99

Churrasco Presidente

$46.99

Chicken Churrasco

$18.99

Bbq Costillas De Cerdo

$22.99

Pasta W/ Chicken

$17.99

Pasta W/ Shrimp

$19.99

Fajitas Beef

$17.99

Fajita de Vegetales

$15.99

Fajitas Chicken

$17.99

Fajitas Mixed

$18.99

Pork Loin Churrasco

$21.99

Salmon Churrasco

$22.99

Emerald Fish

$22.99

Cancun Shrimp

$22.99

Jalapeno Shrimp

$22.99

Andalucia Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Surf and Turf

$29.99

Seafood Parillada

$51.99

Key West Lobster

$59.99

Whole Red Snapper

$26.99

Bife Chorizo

$39.99Out of stock

Asada Cena

$24.49

Puntas Jalapeno

$23.99

Puntas Casino

$23.99

Share Charge

$4.99

Mignonettas

$18.00

TOMAHAWK

$89.99

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.99

MOZZ STICKS

$7.25

CARNE

$9.49

KIDS PASTA

$8.99

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid OJ

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Fruit Punch

$2.00

Kid Coke

$1.75

Kid Fanta

$1.75

Kid Lemonade

$1.75

Kid Sprite

$1.75

Kid Gingerale

$1.75

Kid Ice Tea

$1.75

Kid Diet Coke

$1.75

Kid Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kid Cranberry Juice

$2.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Juice

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pina colada (Virgin)

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri (Virgin)

$7.00

Mojito (Virgin)

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Clamato Juice

$3.00

Waters

Saratoga Sparkling Small

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Large

$10.00

Saratoga Still Small

$5.00

Saratoga Still Large

$10.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Milk

milk

$3.00

DESSERT

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.99

Caramel Flan

$6.99

Cuatro Leches

$8.99

Molten Lava Cake

$9.99

Pio Quinto

$5.99

Vanilla Helado

$3.99

Chocolate Helado

$3.99

Strawberry Helado

$3.99

Cordials

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$8.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$11.99

COINTREAU

$8.00

DRAMBUIE

$8.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

TIA MARIA

$8.00

AMARETTO HOUSE

$7.99

Anisette Marie Brizard

$8.00

CRÈME DE MENTHE

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

Cafe Los Ranchos

$6.00

PATRON XO CAFÉ

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$6.75

Baileys Coffee

$6.75

CRÈME DE BANANA

$8.00

CRÈME DE CACAO

$8.00

CRÈME DE CASSIS

$8.00

PARTY PLAN

Party Plan Options

Party Plan 1

$25.99

Party Plan 2

$33.99

Party Plan 3

$40.99

Party Plan Kids

$12.50

LIMITED TIME SPECIALS

ONLINE SPECIALS

Free Queso Frito with 2 Entrees

Free Cerdo Frito with 2 Entrees

Free Vigoron with 2 Entrees

Free Chorizo with 2 Entrees

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Los Ranchos, a Latin American Steakhouse and original home of the now so popular Churrasco, Chimichurri, Gallo Pinto and famous Tres Leches dessert.

Location

1645 West 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33016

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

